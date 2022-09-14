I've realised that the vast majority of people in this country don't have a clue and have absolutely no interest in what politicians or the government do.
The "optics" you talk about won't even register with those key workers as the general population have just accepted that that's life and it'll never change so why wind yourself up about it.
They don't know or care about the covid corruption, the millions of wasted money, they don't understand inflation or interest rates until they have no money left but don't know where it's gone.
The "issues" we all care about, despair about and demand action from those in authority don't register with them.