exactly, the optics of it will be negative - Tories prioritise bankers over key workers isn't a good look



What they will argue (not that I agree with it - although from a purely mathematical view it is kind of correct) is that no caps on bonuses mean a larger tax take.If the bonuses aren't paid then in theory the company will have greater profits which are taxed at 19% whereas the bonuses will get hit at 45% plus 2% NI.This would leave a much greater amount in HMRC's coffers to be used for services etc. so could support currently underfunded services such as NHS, police and so on which the less well off need.That would be great - but it won't happen. The money will be given to Tory councils or used for some Brexit was of time.