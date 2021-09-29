Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 445931 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13520 on: Today at 05:22:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:12:49 pm
It's not really about left and right wing policys but that will be the price if the right win, look at Trump. his supporters might think all his critics oppose him because of his policy's, forget his policy's. he took his country into the gutter using racisim and lies to win, also corruption. he has changed US politics for the worse in many ways and the Republican rights policys will be the price millions will pay,  same applies to Johnson and his party. he took us into the gutter to win. disgusting lies, inciting anger, corruption. Johnson supporters might argue but he did a good job but they keep missing the point. they said the same in Germany in the 30s. he's done a good job, he's got the country back on his feet. people have jobs, they completely ignored his incitement and lies.

I agree, I get the impression we are discussing different arguments here
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13521 on: Today at 06:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:22:14 pm
I agree, I get the impression we are discussing different arguments here
Forgive me if am wrong but the impression am getting is you are arguing we should always vote Labour because they will always be better than the Torys, it's something ive always believed but that's not the argument am making, the right and left wing policy's are not the issue but as I say they will be the price we pay if people keep ignoring the tactics this Tory government are using to win power. this is not really about us supporting a Labour government just because we know their policys are better, it's about changing laws as our laws today on Parliamentary scrutiny are not fit for purpose. I won't derail the thread anymore but this is the first place we should be looking for change.
Udo von Müffling
@vonmuf

Did  I get this right? The English government is going to borrow about £150Bn, then give it to energy companies? After which UK taxpayers will pay off the debt?

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13522 on: Today at 06:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:54:34 pm
So who did you want to win the 2019 GE, Johnson or Corbyn?
That's the problem demonstrated right there - no one here wanted Johnson to win! Questing Corbyn's basic fitness for the role is not akin to wanting the other guy to be PM. But Corbyn was a terrible choice too (certainly, the general voting population thought so). I wanted a Labour Party victory, but I was probably as worried by Corbyn being PM as I was Johnson, and sometimes for similar reasons. For example, there were very large questions about the loyalties of both (vis-a-vis, Putin/Russia) and their general competency to lead. The big difference, though, was that Corbyn was leader of the Labour Party, whereas Johnson had the Tory Party behind him - almost to a man/woman, true scumbags.

I think just about everyone here was looking for the best way to beat the Tories. Nearly everyone here would have voted Labour where this was the best choice in achieving this aim. We would hope that the Party would keep Corbyn's worst instincts in check - we could never have exxpected that from the Tories - and this is how it panned out of course. I am not sure the Labour Party would have succeeded in curbing Corbyn's worst instincts, but Johnson and the Tories were a certain disaster.

The great difference between then an now is that relatively few (usual) Labour Party voters did not vote for Labour (unless there was a good alternative, such as in a strong LibDem area). The problem was the very few floating voters were going to vote for a Corbyn-lead Labour Party. Whereas now, there appears to be a much larger chunk of (usual) Labour Party voters who will not vote for a Starmer-lead Labour Party out of some weird principle. Fortunately, there are much greater numbers of floating (or even usual Tory-voters) who will back Starmer over the Tories next time round. The usually solid Tory voters are not going to switch because they think Starmer/Labour are great. Rather, they will do it holding their noses because the Tories are a fucking nightmare. Starmer is not a Red Tory or some such nonsense. I think he's a but crap in some ways, but he's no threat to the country and has a lot of abilities too. He and the Labour Party are clearly the better choice and even the majority of the country seem to understand this now.

I know - we've been over this a thousand times.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13523 on: Today at 06:41:51 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:55:53 pm
The main reason for comparisons is because the two are perceived to represent the far ends of the Labour spectrum so they represent the opposite of what is desired by the two sides of the debate.

This is massively simplified but it is the reasoning that makes most sense to me
Yes. Except it is not true. Starmer is of the left of the party - just not hard left. But Starmer also understands politics; his predecessor did not.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13524 on: Today at 06:44:45 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:01:45 pm
Forgive me if am wrong but the impression am getting is you are arguing we should always vote Labour because they will always be better than the Torys,

Yes, but also that one side of the Labour party shouldn't lecture the other to vote Labour when the lecturers have themselves have failed in that 'duty'.

 
Quote
Ive always believed but that's not the argument am making, the right and left wing policy's are not the issue but as I say they will be the price we pay if people keep ignoring the tactics this Tory government are using to win power. this is not really about us supporting a Labour government just because we know their policys are better, it's about changing laws as our laws today on Parliamentary scrutiny are not fit for purpose. I won't derail the thread anymore but this is the first place we should be looking for change.-

Yes Id agree with that. 
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13525 on: Today at 06:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:41:51 pm
Yes. Except it is not true. Starmer is of the left of the party - just not hard left. But Starmer also understands politics; his predecessor did not.

I agree that Starmer is not at the opposite end of the spectrum.

I can also understand why those who are most hard done by and want radical change see him as the polar opposite as Corbyn's views were radical whereas Starmer's are not, even if they are still generally progressive (in my opinion).

It is all down to personal perspective and progressive to me may not be for others and that is fine, we are adults and can disagree.

I do think that it is unfair to say Corbyn didn't understand politics, rather his understanding was written in stone and was less open to pragmatism. That is fine if you are a back bencher but not right for a leader
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13526 on: Today at 06:58:00 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 06:47:49 pm
I do think that it is unfair to say Corbyn didn't understand politics, rather his understanding was written in stone and was less open to pragmatism. That is fine if you are a back bencher but not right for a leader
As has been said, politics is the art of the possible. If this is true - and I think it is - Corbyn did and does not understand it. Being flexible is at the heart of being good at politics. Yes, knowing when to stand steadfast for a principle is very important, as is knowing when to compromise. So, having a broad set of principles written in stone is very poor politics.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13527 on: Today at 07:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:39:20 pm
That's the problem demonstrated right there - no one here wanted Johnson to win! Questing Corbyn's basic fitness for the role is not akin to wanting the other guy to be PM.

I will never want Chelsea or Man City to win a trophy.  But in 2021 I wanted City to fail more than Chelsea, so by default I wanted Chelsea to win the European cup.
Can I conclude you wanted Corbyns Labour party to win?

Quote
The great difference between then an now is that relatively few (usual) Labour Party voters did not vote for Labour
Quote

Others have said this, Im not sure how people can say confidently if there are more or less usual Labour voters refusing to vote for Corbyn than will refuse to vote Starmer.

Quote

I know - we've been over this a thousand times.
  I dont know if I have, so apologies  :-*
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13528 on: Today at 07:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:44:45 pm
Yes, but also that one side of the Labour party shouldn't lecture the other to vote Labour when the lecturers have themselves have failed in that 'duty'.

 
Yes Id agree with that.
One side hasn't lectured the other to vote Labour and then refused to vote for Corbyn.  individuals may have but not the center left of the party, remember election night in 2017. the most disappointed people were the center left, they were thinking about the consequences of losing, the left were rejoicing. the center left wanted to win that election more than the left.
Udo von Müffling
@vonmuf

Did  I get this right? The English government is going to borrow about £150Bn, then give it to energy companies? After which UK taxpayers will pay off the debt?

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13529 on: Today at 07:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:58:00 pm
As has been said, politics is the art of the possible. If this is true - and I think it is - Corbyn did and does not understand it. Being flexible is at the heart of being good at politics. Yes, knowing when to stand steadfast for a principle is very important, as is knowing when to compromise. So, having a broad set of principles written in stone is very poor politics.

From that perspective I agree with you fully mate.

I guess you could say he understood the politics of his era but hadn't adapted to the politics of the here and now.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13530 on: Today at 10:44:31 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:24:18 pm
One side hasn't lectured the other to vote Labour and then refused to vote for Corbyn.  individuals may have but not the center left of the party, remember election night in 2017. the most disappointed people were the center left, they were thinking about the consequences of losing,
I was referring to the voters more than those employed by party However each wing is made up of individuals

Quote
the left were rejoicing. the center left wanted to win that election more than the left

Im not buying that at all.  We can all remember Reeves comments after 2019.
https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/politics/rachel-reeves-says-she-is-pleased-jeremy-corbyn-is-not-prime-minister-3667288


Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13531 on: Today at 11:29:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:35:40 pm
I wonder who'll be gloating most after the next Tory win. 

The Tory's or the Old Labour Left?
I'm certainly not gloating at all, it's the whole attitude by current Labour asking past and present party members to vote for Keith, despite doing all they could to sabotage the party in the past, I was a member for 14 years and voted Labour at every election while I lived in England, that encompasses Blair right through to the guy I'm not allowed to name on this thread, but this current crop have shown time and time again, that while they aren't the Tory party, many of their ideals and election promises are fully aligned with Tory policy, it's sad that lifelong Labour members and voters now feel they cannot vote for them anymore, as they no longer reflect a century of Labour policy.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13532 on: Today at 11:31:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:24:18 pm
One side hasn't lectured the other to vote Labour and then refused to vote for Corbyn. individuals may have but not the center left of the party, remember election night in 2017. the most disappointed people were the center left, they were thinking about the consequences of losing, the left were rejoicing. the center left wanted to win that election more than the left.
I'm sorry, do you exist in a parallel dimension?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13533 on: Today at 11:42:29 pm »
Just reading how Coffey, Rees Mogg and others in the new cabinet are anti abortion (in all cases), it seems such a vote loser or is it more complicated than that in the UK? My assumption for years was that a womans right to choose was accepted by most people and abortion should be easily and safely available via the NHS
