So who did you want to win the 2019 GE, Johnson or Corbyn?



That's the problem demonstrated right there - no one here wanted Johnson to win! Questing Corbyn's basic fitness for the role is not akin to wanting the other guy to be PM. But Corbyn was a terrible choice too (certainly, the general voting population thought so). I wanted a Labour Party victory, but I was probably as worried by Corbyn being PM as I was Johnson, and sometimes for similar reasons. For example, there were very large questions about the loyalties of both (vis-a-vis, Putin/Russia) and their general competency to lead. The big difference, though, was that Corbyn was leader of the Labour Party, whereas Johnson had the Tory Party behind him - almost to a man/woman, true scumbags.I think just about everyone here was looking for the best way to beat the Tories. Nearly everyone here would have voted Labour where this was the best choice in achieving this aim. We would hope that the Party would keep Corbyn's worst instincts in check - we could never have exxpected that from the Tories - and this is how it panned out of course. I am not sure the Labour Party would have succeeded in curbing Corbyn's worst instincts, but Johnson and the Tories were a certain disaster.The great difference between then an now is that relatively few (usual) Labour Party voters did not vote for Labour (unless there was a good alternative, such as in a strong LibDem area). The problem was the very few floating voters were going to vote for a Corbyn-lead Labour Party. Whereas now, there appears to be a much larger chunk of (usual) Labour Party voters who will not vote for a Starmer-lead Labour Party out of some weird principle. Fortunately, there are much greater numbers of floating (or even usual Tory-voters) who will back Starmer over the Tories next time round. The usually solid Tory voters are not going to switch because they think Starmer/Labour are great. Rather, they will do it holding their noses because the Tories are a fucking nightmare. Starmer is not a Red Tory or some such nonsense. I think he's a but crap in some ways, but he's no threat to the country and has a lot of abilities too. He and the Labour Party are clearly the better choice and even the majority of the country seem to understand this now.I know - we've been over this a thousand times.