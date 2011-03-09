Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 333 334 335 336 337 [338]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 444841 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13480 on: Yesterday at 02:15:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 02:00:40 pm
Great post Alan. And its about time someone said that.
To be fair, many of us here have been saying this in this very thread, but usually not so bluntly because we were addressing specific, named members.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,119
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13481 on: Yesterday at 02:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:15:23 pm
To be fair, many of us here have been saying this in this very thread, but usually not so bluntly because we were addressing specific, named members.

Fair comment JC. I haven't been following the thread closely.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,086
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13482 on: Yesterday at 02:53:56 pm »
May and Cameron were idiots, they shouldve kicked out members of the ERG rather than trying to appease them
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13483 on: Yesterday at 03:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:38:48 pm
Fair comment JC. I haven't been following the thread closely.
Well, frankly, I appreciated your bluntness. It needed saying. ;)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,787
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13484 on: Today at 10:09:19 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 01:15:42 pm
After the Truss announcement, there are no surprises as to which newspapers have been pushing fracking in their editorials with heightened intensity in 2022.

https://www.carbonbrief.org/factcheck-why-fracking-is-not-the-answer-to-the-uks-energy-crisis/

Massive shock there!

Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:24:01 pm
Not that shadowy anymore. It's gone virtually unmentioned that Truss received £400k+ for her leadership campaign (what exactly it was spent on is a mystery to me) with £100k coming from the wife of an oil executive. It's blatant, but as long as they can keep on with the dog whistle of immigration and unelected peers like Zak Goldsmith and David Frost can bang on about 'unaccountable  EU technocrats' people will continue to vote Tory.

Yes, I read that. It is obvious where our energy policy will head over the next two years (and beyond if they win the next GE).



The current situation would be greatly different if we had had a Labour government over the past 12 years, as opposed to a Tory one.  I find it thoroughly depressing and frustrating.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13485 on: Today at 11:45:33 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:14:03 pm
Thread renamed. Johnson was fucking awful but I don't think enough attention has been paid to just how dreadful this cabinet is and how in-hoc they are to shadowy lobby groups.

Rather than obsessing over the Kier/Keith debate it's worth being aware of just who is running the country now. This isn't just the same old Tory Party. These are extremists and whereas they were exerting influence from the back benches before, they are now the Government.

Nine of the Cabinet are also members of the ERG.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Research_Group

Having "Got Brexit Done" they are now moving on to other policies and will be implementing the same lunatic thinking that brought us Brexit in the fields of welfare, fiscal policy, taxation, health, employment, immigration.

These are the none members of Truss's cabinet who are known members of the ERG:

Thérèse Coffey was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Suella Braverman was appointed Home Secretary

James Cleverly was appointed Foreign Secretary

Brandon Lewis was appointed Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor

Penny Mordaunt was appointed Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council

Jacob Rees-Mogg was appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Kit Malthouse was appointed Secretary of State for Education

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was appointed Secretary of State for Transport

Chris Heaton-Harris was appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

The ERG is a party within a party and their activities are publicly funded. They saw off Theresa May, the last vaguely sane Tory PM, and supported Johnson because he had the public charisma to push Brexit through. Johnson however is not a true believer and was ultimately disposable. Truss has hitched her wagon to the ERG but again, is not a true believer. Expect a push for one of the fully committed ERG members to be manouvered into the top spot sometime in the next couple of years.

The other groups that are influencing these new Tories are the IEA and various groups out of 55 Tufton Street.

The IEA have been going for years and influenced Thatcherism but once Brexit cleared out any non-believers from government the IEA is now central to policy ideas.

From Wiki: The IEA subscribes to a right-wing[2][9][10] and neoliberal worldview and advocates positions based on this ideology,[11] including climate change denial,[12] and total privatisation, in effect abolition, of the National Health Service (NHS), in favour of a healthcare system the IEA says is similar to Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Israel.[13][3] The IEA is funded by the tobacco industry[14] (although it does not reveal this),[15][16] and IEA officers have been recorded offering "cash for access".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_of_Economic_Affairs

And then there's Tufton Street.

Expect to see someone from one of the various Tufton Street lobby groups on TV or Radio sometime soon. They have names that hide their true extreme right-wing politics. Who isn;t concerened about immigration? What's the problem with 'watching migration'? We all care about the tax we pay so an alliance of taxpayers must be a reasonable thing? And Civitas? whatever it is it sounds like 'civil' or 'civic' so now way it would be opposed to green regulations or into climate change denial? And so it goes on. different avatars for the same fundaamental extreme right-wing politics.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/55_Tufton_Street

I don't think we are in quite as much danger as America, where they are two election cycles away from a potential one party fascist state (that may sound alarmist but is probably 50:50). But these are part funded by the same people.

If you think the Tories and Starmer's Labour Party are "just the same" you are a fucking idiot. If you are lumping on with the Corbynists who are doiing everything they can to undermine 'Keith' because of the real or imagined undermining of Corbyn you are potentially enabling a catastrophic change to the political and socail landscape of this country that will build on the damage already done by Brexit and make Thatcherism look like the hacyon days of social cohesion.



It's an excellent post, and I agree with almost all of it  ;)

The prime objective of any centrist or leftist now needs to be to get these out of power come the next election (and bring in a democratic mechanism that prevents such abuse of the current democratic system from ever happening again)

I personally would tactically vote for any party other than these corrupt scum if I lived in a marginal, just to get them out because, as you highlight, they are a danger to me and to this country. I hope that there is some electoral strategising between Labour and LD.


However, and as a point of discussion, Labour also adhere to that neo-liberal, 'corporate capitalist' consensus. The last Labour government continued privatisation of public services (expanded PFI/PPP); kept almost all the anti-trade union restrictions of the Thatcher era; failed to re-regulate the 'wild west' financial services sector (and, even when that casino-banking almost destroyed the entire UK economy and the government had to bail-out the banks with our taxpayer money, failed to take the oppoirtunity to put the banks' bollocks in a vice through tough regulation); continued to shift the taxation burden from progressive, direct taxation and onto regressive, indirect taxation; failed to address the endemic tax-dodging and asset-hiding, facilitated by the City and the Crown Dependencies/British Overseas Territories; ultimately oversaw an increase the GINI coefficient (the gap between the wealthiest and the rest).

Yes, they introduced good initiatives like the minimum wage, tax credits and Sure Start. But this was just padding around the iron fist of neo leberal corporate-capitalism.

I'm not even a Corbynite. He was shite, divisive and dithering. His 2019 manifesto was poor - and adding new major policy commitments seemingly on the hoof in the election campaign was ridiculous. But at least in theory the direction of the Labour Party under him was a potential alternative. Even if that leadership didn't have a full vision, it allowed leftists to project their own vision onto it.

But yes, to get back to your message. I agree that anyone on the left needs to shut up, hold their nose and vote Labour next election (or vote LD if they are best placed to beat the Tory shitbag in their constituency)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13486 on: Today at 12:28:03 pm »
Maybe it's a bit defeatist for the left to endorse a centrist Labour party but pragmatically:
- A centrist Labour party is more likely to be elected.  Certainly in the next GE there's no party to the left of Labour that is remotely electable.
- If not Labour then the majority party will be the Tories and I don't think the country can withstand another five years of this administration.  "Told you so" won't help as the UK goes to hell in a handcart up to 2030.

Cameron entered government alongside the Lib Dems on the centrist One Nation ticket.  Once in power he shafted the Lib Dems and took full control in 2015.  Since then the Tories have moved further and further to the right assisted by having their hands on most of the important levers.

Starmer, if elected, may not enact more leftist policies but the Labour Left will certainly have a louder voice in a Labour government than a Tory government!!

I'll be voting tactically for whichever of Labour, Lib Dems or Greens look to have the best chance of ousting the incumbent Tory.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,205
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13487 on: Today at 12:34:12 pm »
A lot of people are going to remember the last two elections, when the choice was similarly stark, the Tories were similarly disgusting and ruinous and recall that rather than 'holding their noses' when the shoe was on the other foot we discovered that it wasn't the time for a practical decision in order to get rid of the Tories it was time for sabotage, breakaway parties, mass resignations, endless bullshit, diverting funding to favoured Labour right candidates, perpetual briefing against the Party, media tours encouraging people to vote for anyone but Labour (rewarded by Tory peerages) and an absolutely braindead campaign based on the amazing idea that a party with 12 MP's was suddenly going to win a crushing electoral majority and 'stop Brexit'.

And I'm not saying I agree with people being sniffy about Starmer and just voting out of spite against him, I think any Labour government is better than the Tories, even one that I don't particularly care for. But that's the elephant in the room. Some people aren't going to have it, it's probably a small-ish minority admittedly.

I really don't want to ignite another round of the tedious factional squabbling as it's been done to death and is massively fucking boring but it has to be said.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13488 on: Today at 12:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:34:12 pm
A lot of people are going to remember the last two elections, when the choice was similarly stark, the Tories were similarly disgusting and ruinous and recall that rather than 'holding their noses' when the shoe was on the other foot we discovered that it wasn't the time for a practical decision in order to get rid of the Tories it was time for sabotage, breakaway parties, mass resignations, endless bullshit, diverting funding to favoured Labour right candidates, perpetual briefing against the Party, media tours encouraging people to vote for anyone but Labour (rewarded by Tory peerages) and an absolutely braindead campaign based on the amazing idea that a party with 12 MP's was suddenly going to win a crushing electoral majority and 'stop Brexit'.

And I'm not saying I agree with people being sniffy about Starmer and just voting out of spite against him, I think any Labour government is better than the Tories, even one that I don't particularly care for. But that's the elephant in the room. Some people aren't going to have it, it's probably a small-ish minority admittedly.

I really don't want to ignite another round of the tedious factional squabbling as it's been done to death and is massively fucking boring but it has to be said.

This is true.   :thumbup
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13489 on: Today at 01:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:34:12 pm
A lot of people are going to remember the last two elections, when the choice was similarly stark, the Tories were similarly disgusting and ruinous and recall that rather than 'holding their noses' when the shoe was on the other foot we discovered that it wasn't the time for a practical decision in order to get rid of the Tories it was time for sabotage, breakaway parties, mass resignations, endless bullshit, diverting funding to favoured Labour right candidates, perpetual briefing against the Party, media tours encouraging people to vote for anyone but Labour (rewarded by Tory peerages) and an absolutely braindead campaign based on the amazing idea that a party with 12 MP's was suddenly going to win a crushing electoral majority and 'stop Brexit'.

And I'm not saying I agree with people being sniffy about Starmer and just voting out of spite against him, I think any Labour government is better than the Tories, even one that I don't particularly care for. But that's the elephant in the room. Some people aren't going to have it, it's probably a small-ish minority admittedly.

I really don't want to ignite another round of the tedious factional squabbling as it's been done to death and is massively fucking boring but it has to be said.

You have a fair point - although I would question both the extent to which some of the issues you point out at the last election occurred (meaning that whilst it did go on, I am yet to see and I doubt anyone will ever see tangible evidence of the level to which it happened - I hope that made sense) and also I question the extent to which people will react back at the next one.

My gut says that the proportion of both is likely statistically and electorally trivial, that people not voting tactically for LD in LD/T marginals was probably more significant than those who wouldn't vote Labour, and that honestly I think that most people just did not conceive of things becoming as dire as they are now so maybe some did feel that they could chance it until a "better" option came about.

Nobby is right that Starmer Labour is not going to tear up the book and rewrite economics - but even just putting the padding that Blair Labour gave it would make everyone's life better than anything that will happen under the Tories.

I do think that this may be a tipping point for some though and that with how exponentially worse life is for many now rather than in 1997 it may give Labour a mandate to push leftwards once in power - I hope, maybe, still take anything left of the Tories
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,790
  • Truthiness
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13490 on: Today at 01:25:08 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13491 on: Today at 01:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:34:12 pm
A lot of people are going to remember the last two elections, when the choice was similarly stark, the Tories were similarly disgusting and ruinous and recall that rather than 'holding their noses' when the shoe was on the other foot we discovered that it wasn't the time for a practical decision in order to get rid of the Tories it was time for sabotage, breakaway parties, mass resignations, endless bullshit, diverting funding to favoured Labour right candidates, perpetual briefing against the Party, media tours encouraging people to vote for anyone but Labour (rewarded by Tory peerages) and an absolutely braindead campaign based on the amazing idea that a party with 12 MP's was suddenly going to win a crushing electoral majority and 'stop Brexit'.

And I'm not saying I agree with people being sniffy about Starmer and just voting out of spite against him, I think any Labour government is better than the Tories, even one that I don't particularly care for. But that's the elephant in the room. Some people aren't going to have it, it's probably a small-ish minority admittedly.

I really don't want to ignite another round of the tedious factional squabbling as it's been done to death and is massively fucking boring but it has to be said.
I agree about not going over the same old arguments again but some of things you've said need clarifying.
Who encouraged people to vote anyone but Labour in General Election, I know many did this in the EU MEP for tactical reasons but very few did in a GE, maybe Hoey and Stuart did but they weren't typical Labour.  thought Corbyn was useless but still tried to point out the far greater right wing Tory threat. having said that many who voted against Corbyns Labour over his defence views feel vindicated, but the left have now doubled down. Labour would be in a even worse turmoil if he was still leader. would the Labour MPs who rebelled over this today be called saboteurs as well.?
The mass resignations came after the referendum and we all know why and what happened, it was the right thing to do, we are now paying the price for what happened during that period but it's all been covered many times but never acknowledged.
Logged
Udo von Müffling
@vonmuf

Did  I get this right? The English government is going to borrow about £150Bn, then give it to energy companies? After which UK taxpayers will pay off the debt?

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,882
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13492 on: Today at 01:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:25:08 pm
I don't know what it is but I hate it.

The road to hell is paved with good donations.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13493 on: Today at 01:38:56 pm »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,205
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13494 on: Today at 01:41:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:29:13 pm
Who encouraged people to vote anyone but Labour in General Election, I know many did this in the EU MEP for tactical reasons but very few did in a GE, maybe Hoey and Stuart did but they weren't typical Labour. 

Ian Austin definitely did because I saw him frequently on my telly in the run up to the last election. Baron Austin of Dudley I think he is now. He was the most visible, and who I was thinking of.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,086
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13495 on: Today at 02:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:45:46 pm
https://www.bigissue.com/news/politics/liz-truss-received-425000-in-personal-donations-during-her-tory-leadership-bid/

Some more details on the Donors.. I didn't know Chris Rea was a Tory

Chris Rea the musician and Chris Rea a NI businessman are two different people :)
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13496 on: Today at 02:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:00:46 pm
Chris Rea the musician and Chris Rea a NI businessman are two different people :)


One sings about the road to hell, the other is trying to help build it.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13497 on: Today at 02:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:41:04 pm
Ian Austin definitely did because I saw him frequently on my telly in the run up to the last election. Baron Austin of Dudley I think he is now. He was the most visible, and who I was thinking of.
Thought you were talking about a concerted effort by the Labour rebels to get people not to vote Labour rather than 1 or 2 individual MPs who walked away from the party. if people want to attack Austin then fine, I know he's more than capable of defending himself but the criticism seems to be getting extended to all the other Labour MPs who never backed Corbyn as leader.
Logged
Udo von Müffling
@vonmuf

Did  I get this right? The English government is going to borrow about £150Bn, then give it to energy companies? After which UK taxpayers will pay off the debt?

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,762
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13498 on: Today at 02:10:27 pm »
Ok so - according to the top political "minds" in this country.

A woman holding up a sign with a rude word in it - then being arrested and CHARGED = ok, perfectly reasonable.

Weird racist Tory c*nts not being invited to speak by Students' Unions in their own buildings with their own money = a "chilling effect" that warrants an Act of Parliament... soft, childish little c*nts.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,205
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13499 on: Today at 02:14:01 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:06:05 pm
Thought you were talking about a concerted effort by the Labour rebels to get people not to vote Labour rather than 1 or 2 individual MPs who walked away from the party. if people want to attack Austin then fine, I know he's more than capable of defending himself but the criticism seems to be getting extended to all the other Labour MPs who never backed Corbyn as leader.

Seems to me like the things I mentioned, combined together, sort of amount to a 'concerted effort to get people not to vote Labour', intended that way or not.

They're certainly not the same 'let's reluctantly back someone we don't agree with for the greater good' now expected, nay demanded, under Starmer.

But really, it's ancient history and I don't want to derail the thread going on about old stuff all over again.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #13500 on: Today at 02:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:14:01 pm
Seems to me like the things I mentioned, combined together, sort of amount to a 'concerted effort to get people not to vote Labour', intended that way or not.

They're certainly not the same 'let's reluctantly back someone we don't agree with for the greater good' now expected, nay demanded, under Starmer.

But really, it's ancient history and I don't want to derail the thread going on about old stuff all over again.
I didn't need Starmer to tell me or demand I vote Labour because he tells us all politicians aren't the same, it's something ive always believed. it's a old fashioned cynical view held by ignorant people who just accept opinions without question.
 Demand is a bit over the top as well. he's educating people with long standing flawed opinions, it's something I wished other Labour leaders in the past would have tackled as this isn't just about Starmer, this will help all future Labour leaders. the ignorant they are all the same won't be met with "You're right there Joe" it will hopefully met with prove it. how they are talking boll...
Logged
Udo von Müffling
@vonmuf

Did  I get this right? The English government is going to borrow about £150Bn, then give it to energy companies? After which UK taxpayers will pay off the debt?
Pages: 1 ... 333 334 335 336 337 [338]   Go Up
« previous next »
 