Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]  (Read 441891 times)

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13400 on: Yesterday at 11:05:27 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:02:53 am
Literally none of this contradicts my point.

I would say a serious politician would take their job seriously - a job that involves protecting the interests of the uk. A job that looks after the people of the UK. A job that offers securtiy and long term improvement in peoples lives.

In what way is she a serious politician? She's openly admitted she'll be fucking the country up the arse and it's people up the arse.

Is this the new definition of a serious politician? Someone that fucks the country over?

Honestly talk me through this, because I think our definitions are awry.
Poor.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13401 on: Yesterday at 11:37:42 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:05:27 am
I would say a serious politician would take their job seriously - a job that involves protecting the interests of the uk. A job that looks after the people of the UK. A job that offers securtiy and long term improvement in peoples lives.

In what way is she a serious politician? She's openly admitted she'll be fucking the country up the arse and it's people up the arse.

Is this the new definition of a serious politician? Someone that fucks the country over?

Honestly talk me through this, because I think our definitions are awry.
You're going through ideological differences - which I broadly agree with.

I've already stated what I mean.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13402 on: Yesterday at 12:47:29 pm »
Facts should matter more than vibes - the excellent Tim Harford in the FT sees similarities between Johnsons approach and that of Truss (he studied mathematics alongside Truss at Oxford):
Quote
British institutions need buttressing rather than undermining. The Leave campaign scorned the UK Statistics Authority. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons administration  if that is not an oxymoron  was at pains to define itself against parliament, the civil service and the Supreme Court. Truss has taken aim at the Bank of England, the Treasury and the untrammelled power of, um, the Financial Times. Meanwhile, the NHS is never criticised, but it is being allowed to fall apart under the strain of the pandemic.

Article text

FT - Undercover Economist
My former tutorial partner is now Britains prime minister. Heres my advice to her British institutions need buttressing rather than undermining.
Facts should matter more than vibes
Tim Harford, 9th September 2022
https://www.ft.com/content/5fae459b-cb64-41f3-b416-19ebb704b947

We all pass certain milestones in our lives that cause us to stop and reflect. The death of a parent; a child finishing school; ones former tutorial partner becoming the prime minister. Your humble Undercover Economist is having to deal with all three in the space of a few months.

I dont remember much about Liz Truss from studying mathematical logic alongside her at Oxford. I was too busy wrestling with Peanos axioms; I suspect she felt the same. And I doubt she trembled to read the recent revelation in The Economist that, while the Conservative grassroots venerate her, the Liberal Democrats are targeting the Tim Harford voter. Truly, the narrative arc of my life story has taken a disturbing twist.

But what on earth does the Tim Harford voter actually want? After a few weeks of chewing it over, Ive realised that if anyone is in a position to speculate, it must be me.

Perhaps the best I can come up with is that the Tim Harford voter is worried that the very foundations of British policymaking seem to be shallow and prone to crack. The bad policies are just the clumsy fondant icing; its the cake itself that is rotting away.

Consider Brexit. Its a foolish policy, to be sure, but much more than that. It was enabled by a vaguely worded referendum that was introduced by a prime minister who crossed his fingers and forbade preparation for the outcome. It was sold to the British people on false pretences. A member of parliament, Jo Cox, was murdered during the campaign. Three of the prime ministers leading the project  Cameron, May and Truss  voted against it, and the other, Johnson, was notoriously ambivalent. Ever since the vote, the process has been mired in vitriol, contempt and denial.

One does not have to be a diehard Remainer to look at the entire decision-making process and fear that the British polity is not really up to the grown-up job of running a country.

Judging from her infamous rant about how cheese imports are a disgrace, Truss is not very good at provoking outrage. What does the Tim Harford voter want when they look at this? First, a trivial-seeming thing: calm. We live in an age of outrage, sometimes justified and sometimes manufactured. But nobody ever thought more clearly because they were angry. Nor is outrage the only way to succeed at the political game. Proven winners from Blair to Merkel to Obama have thrived while trying to set a constructive tone.

Truss has been trying to provoke outrage, but judging from her infamous rant about how cheese imports are a disgrace, she is not very good at it. Perhaps she will decide that calm problem-solving suits her better.

Secondly, British institutions need buttressing rather than undermining. The Leave campaign scorned the UK Statistics Authority. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons administration  if that is not an oxymoron  was at pains to define itself against parliament, the civil service and the Supreme Court. Truss has taken aim at the Bank of England, the Treasury and the untrammelled power of, um, the Financial Times. Meanwhile, the NHS is never criticised, but it is being allowed to fall apart under the strain of the pandemic.

The UK has had a Conservative prime minister for 12 years, so it is easy to see why Truss wants to suggest that the rot starts not in Downing Street but Threadneedle Street or Whitehall. Perhaps she can still blame Brussels? The voters may swallow this story, although I wonder. But the country would be in a much better place if institutions from the Bank of England to the Office for National Statistics were treated as essential parts of the policymaking state, rather than as seething pits of incompetence and treachery.

A third demand from the Tim Harford faction is that facts should matter more than vibes. The UK has not  yet  succumbed to the delusional paranoia so widespread in the US, but all too many policy arguments take place in a fact-free environment. Take the cost of living crisis. Trusss team has attacked the Bank of England for not being tough enough on inflation. But as a matter of simple arithmetic, when wholesale gas prices rise tenfold, average price rises cannot plausibly be kept at two per cent. (My colleague Martin Sandbu observes that if energy prices triple, all other prices would have to fall by an average of about 20 per cent to keep overall prices stable. Good luck with that.)

It is surprising how often political arguments in the UK, whether over taxes, crime, immigration or the pandemic, take place without any reference to whether the numbers are small or large, rising or falling. It might seem dull and grey to request policymaking with a sense of direction and proportion. So be it. Dull and grey it is.

I dont envy Truss her new job. But I hope she doesnt forget the Peano arithmetic we studied together. For too long, British political discourse has been based on intuition, inconsistency and hand-waving bluster. Peano arithmetic is the opposite: an attempt to set logical thought on the most solid of foundations. Politics is a different game, of course, but solid foundations would still be useful. Sometimes the plodding basics matter more than anything.
[close]
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13403 on: Yesterday at 04:47:53 pm »
I wonder if these will use the current mood to cynically call an election soon and under the slogan of Truss has saved the cost of living crisis by freezing energy bills (with your money). And don't vote Keir Starmer because Labour will eat your kids.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13404 on: Yesterday at 05:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:47:53 pm
I wonder if these will use the current mood to cynically call an election soon and under the slogan of Truss has saved the cost of living crisis by freezing energy bills (with your money). And don't vote Keir Starmer because Labour will eat your kids.

I fucking hope so.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13405 on: Yesterday at 05:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:15:54 pm
I fucking hope so.

May did it and it backfired. They just about held on.

If they leave it till 2024 they're surely toast either way given the way things are going, so if the polls improve they may take the risk this year.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13406 on: Yesterday at 06:27:43 pm »
How has this twat gone from LibDem to trickle down economic failure theory ?
« Reply #13407 on: Yesterday at 08:14:55 pm »
Everytime she opens her stupid fucking gob I dismay at the state of this country, that someone like her could be in charge of it.

Shes a fuckin Tory Alice Tinker the dumb fuck.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13408 on: Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:27:43 pm
How has this twat gone from LibDem to trickle down economic failure theory ?

How has she gone from 'abolish the monarchy' Republican to forelock tugger in chief? Complete fraud.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13409 on: Yesterday at 08:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm
How has she gone from 'abolish the monarchy' Republican to forelock tugger in chief? Complete fraud.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:27:43 pm
How has this twat gone from LibDem to trickle down economic failure theory ?

Same way Johnson went from Remain to Brexit, opportunism3
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13410 on: Yesterday at 09:21:36 pm »
Can Starmer put his lawyer hat on because there surely has to be some kind of legal challenge against the public being told to pay back a loan they never agreed or signed up to : /
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13411 on: Today at 08:51:00 am »
So these fuckers have another 10 days off when they've only just come back from summer recess. When do they actually do any work?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13412 on: Today at 09:03:27 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:21:36 pm
Can Starmer put his lawyer hat on because there surely has to be some kind of legal challenge against the public being told to pay back a loan they never agreed or signed up to : /
Love your little photo of Hodge doing an impression of Pickford.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13413 on: Today at 09:40:53 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:51:00 am
So these fuckers have another 10 days off when they've only just come back from summer recess. When do they actually do any work?

Given the damage they (Govt) do when they actually work arguably the country wont suffer further while theyre absent.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13414 on: Today at 11:23:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:51:00 am
So these fuckers have another 10 days off when they've only just come back from summer recess. When do they actually do any work?

Sometimes I think we're better off with them not doing work
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13415 on: Today at 11:34:32 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:18:23 am
I don't think she is a 'female Boris'. I'm never voting for her and I dislike her schtick and ideology, but there are clear distinctions between her and her predecessor.

I agree on this point, I think she's a hollow, fairly thick careerist - where she sits on the Evil or Incompetent scale is probably closer to Incompetent, but you can do evil through being shite at your important job

Quote
Firstly, she's a genuinely serious politician who believes in governance; she will work hard to get the machinery of government to operate in accordance with her wishes. Johnson's absence of governmental leadership was part of his undoing - a symptom of his unserious approach to his job.

I don't agree. Going by her past and her TheyWorkForYou she's the definition of Whipped on a lot of issues - everything points to her being a bit of an empty vessel, her support for things changing like the wind but don't expect this to mean she goes against her party's usual routes, I don't see how she can go under the radar now which seems to be a pattern, her cabinet being yes-people and her crew over actual (I know it's hard to find in that party) competence

She might be genuinely serious in attitude but in no other measure except the most grave is this going to be anything but a negative

Quote
She's already made the economy the most important thing.

Correct message, wrong messaging, terrible method. We, the people, are sliding into debt still. Just later. She won't attack company profits, that's Tory as you get - pass the buck onto the taxpayer

Quote
Johnson spent the last three years deploying his ministers to engage in futile culture wars and attempting to undermine the civil service. The classic left v right arguments about tax and spend and trickle-down economics have barely been breathed in the post-Brexit era, which has largely been characterised by vibe-led politcking rather than substantive actions and thought-out solutions. Hence why there's never been serious engagement with real life issues such as the Northern Ireland protocol...just another can to kick down the road.

Agree about Johnson but Truss has people like Braverman who are so pro-Brexit it's ludicrous and from her past statements Truss does not seem likely to be a friend to Northern Ireland - I don't think she on a genuine level grasps much and think we will see this borne out

You aren't saying it, so I won't put the words in your mouth, but in regards to "substantice actions and thought-out solutions" this isn't your woman IMO

Your take on the Treasury and Sunak is fair but I really don't think we have a competent Cabinet in any respect

Quote
The truth is, there's no such thing as 'another Boris' as he is a uniquely cynical and puerile politician who ignored and  avoided conventions, received wisdoms and - most importantly - hard work.

I really worry that the 'relief' amongst the electorate that it isn't Johnson at the helm could give the Tories a better chance at the next GE.

I agree the comparison is pointless. She is different from Johnson but she is inheriting his mess. She isn't going to roundly change enough, effectively to be particualrly different. Friends, we are fucked. Absolutely fucked

This is not the person to stave off a recession. She's the same ol same old. Don't give the combover joker the time of day, but this woman is toxicity of a different brand

As ever if the electorate fall for it, perhaps there is the element of the punishment being bundled with the crime... but oh, us innocents, this is going to get messy and it's going to hurt the poor
« Last Edit: Today at 11:36:03 am by ToneLa »
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13416 on: Today at 11:51:59 am »
Footnote type article in the Guardian today as the following passage In contract to the glum Sunak gang, there was a big smile on the face of Keir Starmer who, in a rare appearance on the terrace was mobbed by Conservative MPs, two of whom congratulated him on winning the next election.

This was on Monday night on the terrace of the HOC
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13417 on: Today at 12:06:05 pm »
Truss looked so awkward at that proclamation thing earlier
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13418 on: Today at 12:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:06:05 pm
Truss looked so awkward at that proclamation thing earlier
She looks awkward  about everything .

Thats not to say she wont be a politically astute leader who can be effective.. but she just sounds like shes reading out an announcement from HR when she speaks. Starmer was accused of being boring, well they cant accuse him of that anymore. And Starmer has had a very very good queens death
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13419 on: Today at 12:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:19:14 pm
May did it and it backfired. They just about held on.

If they leave it till 2024 they're surely toast either way given the way things are going, so if the polls improve they may take the risk this year.
Polls where the fieldwork was done after Truss was confirmed as leader had Labour 12 and 15 points ahead
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13420 on: Today at 12:18:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:55 pm
She looks awkward  about everything .

Thats not to say she wont be a politically astute leader who can be effective.. but she just sounds like shes reading out an announcement from HR when she speaks. Starmer was accused of being boring, well they cant accuse him of that anymore. And Starmer has had a very very good queens death
yes she may well be, I just think she will struggle in a General Election campaign. At least Johnson had charisma which appealed to much the runt of the electorate. I just don't see how she can possibly win.

Starmer couldn't possibly have hand-picked a better opponent
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13421 on: Today at 12:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:06:05 pm
Truss looked so awkward at that proclamation thing earlier
As someone else here commented* a few days ago, she appears to suffer from imposter syndrome.

* I want to say, Dr Beaker, but I could be wrong about that.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13422 on: Today at 12:26:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:55 pm
She looks awkward  about everything .

Thats not to say she wont be a politically astute leader who can be effective.. but she just sounds like shes reading out an announcement from HR when she speaks. Starmer was accused of being boring, well they cant accuse him of that anymore. And Starmer has had a very very good queens death

As has Teresa May,  Who knew she could be funny and deliver a speech.

Charles has had the best one though.  So good, they made him King.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13423 on: Today at 12:29:07 pm »
Just seen that Penny Maudant was running the Accession show too! How in god's name did we end up with these nomarks in positions of power! 🤣🤣
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13424 on: Today at 01:36:27 pm »
Truss never smiles with her eyes, wants you to watch her mouth only, gives it all away - they're never in sync, she is not authentic

In the interest of balance, watch Starmer's hair it never moves   ;D

Johnson's is grown long and scraped over his bald spot - amazing how some people think that is a head of hair


Anyway
Cruella Braverman (many a pun to be made there)
Penny Mordor
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13425 on: Today at 02:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:29:07 pm
Just seen that Penny Maudant was running the Accession show too! How in god's name did we end up with these nomarks in positions of power! 🤣🤣
Because they nod and agree in all the right situations, you surely didn't think that they were there on merit do you?, ditto with Sir Keiths shadow cabinet.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13426 on: Today at 03:22:28 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:57:50 pm
Because they nod and agree in all the right situations, you surely didn't think that they were there on merit do you?, ditto with Sir Keiths shadow cabinet.
In case you missed it:
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:16:09 am

"I was a member for over a decade" - so no time at all, really

"I wouldn't vote for them in a million years if I still lived in England" - so you don't live in the UK?

"Sir Keith and his band of Red Tories" are you five years old?

"Red Tories" - Are you genuinely five years old? Or perhaps younger?

"so pro establishment" - have you got any examples of the Labour Party being openly 'anti-establishment?' what does that even mean in this context? How can a ruling government be 'anti-establishment'?
Brother. Come on - 'Keith' - really!? It is nowhere near as funny, cutting or edgy as you imagine it to be. No one is incensed by its use. It is just that everyone outside of that bubble you are in thinks it is puerile.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13427 on: Today at 08:12:30 pm »
I do wonder if Keith is generally autocorrect from Kier ? Or is it Keir? Sorry. ( And not a rawk one, a mobile phone one)
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13428 on: Today at 08:36:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:12:30 pm
I do wonder if Keith is generally autocorrect from Kier ? Or is it Keir? Sorry. ( And not a rawk one, a mobile phone one)

No the poster just thinks htheyre  some kind of genius.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13429 on: Today at 08:39:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:12:30 pm
I do wonder if Keith is generally autocorrect from Kier ? Or is it Keir? Sorry. ( And not a rawk one, a mobile phone one)
Apparently, yes, maybe, in some cases. Although there has been speculation about this, and even if was the origin, it is not what drives it.

https://www.indy100.com/politics/keir-starmer-keith-labour-party-b1848650

OK. Indy100 might nit be a serious source, but I think it is a 'serious' article.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13430 on: Today at 08:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:36:12 pm
No the poster just thinks htheyre  some kind of genius.
Yeah. The driving force(s) seem to be: 1) 'it is funny'; and 2) 'it will annoy Keir Keith'. ::)
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13431 on: Today at 08:50:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:12:30 pm
I do wonder if Keith is generally autocorrect from Kier ? Or is it Keir? Sorry. ( And not a rawk one, a mobile phone one)

It's a pisstake. That's all.

People reduce Sir Keir Starmer QC (or KC as it now is) to 'Keith' to reflect their lack of respect, to burst that pompous bubble (as they perceive it). Also the name Keith is associated with a certain inherent dreariness, which again as they feel, is a more accurate reflection of the man.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13432 on: Today at 08:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:39:24 pm


OK. Indy100 might nit be a serious source

Hard to pick?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13433 on: Today at 09:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 08:50:50 pm
...
Also the name Keith is associated with a certain inherent dreariness, which again as they feel, is a more accurate reflection of the man.
I've said this before, but I never understand the Keith thing, maybe it is supposed to be ironic? All the Keiths I know are archytypal hellraisers. :)



In fact I would challenge anyone to come up with a top 5 keiths that doesn't include these guys - could include Floyd, Chegwin maybe?  :)
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13434 on: Today at 09:24:59 pm »
It's really not that serious, it's literally to wind up the people they want to wind up.

In the same way Magic Grandpa worked the other way. It's just squabbling on the internet.

EDIT: Actually the feelings behind it, of dislike for Starmer are serious, it's just expressed through the medium of weary internet meme-ry.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:58 pm by Father Ted »
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13435 on: Today at 09:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 09:21:28 pm
I've said this before, but I never understand the Keith thing, maybe it is supposed to be ironic? All the Keiths I know are archytypal hellraisers. :)

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13436 on: Today at 09:32:00 pm »
I was more referring to Andy. I doubt he would stoop to name calling so assumed for him it's AutoCorrect.


--edit-- name was corrected to babe on my phone. Was tempted to leave in.
