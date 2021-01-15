Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]  (Read 437647 times)

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,521
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13320 on: Today at 10:48:19 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:05:44 am
I didn't think the standing charge was changing much. Where are you seeing this?

It was in the last one. The leccy one went from 25p to 45p a day (April to Sept 2022 cap)
Logged

Offline mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,248
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13321 on: Today at 10:58:31 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:52:41 am
Thank you - avoiding news as it depresses me.

At least the footie is cheering us all up  ;D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,451
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13322 on: Today at 10:59:30 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:48:19 am
It was in the last one. The leccy one went from 25p to 45p a day (April to Sept 2022 cap)
Ouch.  I think the line trotted out, is that is how they suppliers are paying for the credit balances transferred over when others when bust.
Not defending that line, nor any idea how the numbers look.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,231
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13323 on: Today at 11:02:34 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:48:19 am
It was in the last one. The leccy one went from 25p to 45p a day (April to Sept 2022 cap)

Yes I think the standing charge increases were to cover the costs of having to subsidise retailers to take on new customers at capped rates when a lot of the weaker providers went under last winter (basically retailers were making a loss on every customer they had to take on)
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13324 on: Today at 12:00:54 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:02:34 am
Yes I think the standing charge increases were to cover the costs of having to subsidise retailers to take on new customers at capped rates when a lot of the weaker providers went under last winter (basically retailers were making a loss on every customer they had to take on)
From my position of naivety I'm going to call bullshit on that one.

I was one of 350k customers transferred to British Gas when People's Energy stopped trading.  British Gas were given £283m for those transfers - about £800/customer.  I was moved from a fixed price tariff below the price cap to a variable rate tariff that was the price cap.  I assume any credit across those 350k customers also transferred to a British Gas bank account which, considering they stopped trading at the end of the summer, for most customers would have been a healthy credit.  I'm not sure at what part of that British Gas would have lost money.

I used to switch every couple of years and surely that didn't cost them £800 - over 50% of my annual bill - each time I did it.  Presumably it's easier to import a database of 350k customers than it is to manually transfer individual customers.

The surviving energy providers have done a good PR job of portraying themselves as helpless victims of the price rises but I'm sure once the dust has settled their balance sheets won't look too bad.

(Also worth pointing out that the founders of People's Energy are to receive a pay-out of £50m as part of their 25% shareholding: https://www.ft.com/content/f0070f6d-2d5d-4bd9-9a91-1847be07588b)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:49 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,781
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13325 on: Today at 12:03:03 pm »
Shes a cocky twat for someone with so little to be cocky about isnt she?
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,136
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13326 on: Today at 12:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:03:03 pm
Shes a cocky twat for someone with so little to be cocky about isnt she?

Horrible women.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,758
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13327 on: Today at 12:06:50 pm »
Fracking is the answer to our energy problems  ::)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,781
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13328 on: Today at 12:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:03:37 pm
Horrible women.

Theres only one of her thankfully. But has a really superior tone with nothing but empty words to back it up
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,089
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13329 on: Today at 12:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:03:03 pm
Shes a cocky twat for someone with so little to be cocky about isnt she?

Isn´t that most Tories in a nutshell? I guess the interesting thing with Truss is that unlike the usual bunch she didn´t have that cockyness instilled into her through an Eton education. Instead it seems to more of an inbuilt character defect
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13330 on: Today at 12:17:18 pm »
I'm not sure that cockiness is going to serve her as well as she seems to think.  It might get under the skins of the opposition parties but they've had three years of Johnson to build up their resilience to that sort of thing.

The £2.5k price cap that they're so smug about is still double what people were paying in August 2021.  The one-off Cost of Living payment doesn't go very far to making up the difference.  All that on top of rampant inflation everywhere to the extent the majority of the electorate are going to feel the impacts (even if that impact is just one less holiday for some Tory backers in the shires).

Of course a lot of this is beyond the control of our government and all they can do is moderate the extremes.  That cockiness still feels very much like the wrong tone to be hitting when the country is going to shit and the PM is busy trying to one-up the leader of the opposition.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,608
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13331 on: Today at 12:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:03:37 pm
Horrible women.

Just the one, Nick...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13332 on: Today at 12:54:55 pm »
Just heard her announcement and said to Paul, well she sounds happy almost like, you've got what you want now shut the fuck up and leave me alone!

Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,451
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13333 on: Today at 01:10:09 pm »
Some respect please. The important Liz is ill.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,028
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13334 on: Today at 01:10:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:54:55 pm
Just heard her announcement and said to Paul, well she sounds happy almost like, you've got what you want now shut the fuck up and leave me alone!


two years ago if you had been told you would be paying £2500 for energy you would have had kittens, if you had been told you could be paying £2.00 per litre for diesel you would have had kittens.

Now though people are relieved because they won't have to pay £6k a year for their energy and fuel prices are down to £1.60 a bit too.

It's ridiculous that they are claiming this is a triumph, they haven't even frozen it at the existing rate
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,028
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13335 on: Today at 01:11:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:10:09 pm
Some respect please. The important Liz is ill.
I couldn't care less about any of the sponging fuckers, when she goes she'll be replaced by another. The Queen will be dead, long live the King!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,451
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13336 on: Today at 01:12:30 pm »
4 years ago if you'd been told there would be a global pandemic preventing you from   leaving your house and Russia would invade Europe you'd have bought gold and oil stocks .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13337 on: Today at 01:29:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:12:30 pm
4 years ago if you'd been told there would be a global pandemic preventing you from   leaving your house and Russia would invade Europe you'd have bought gold and oil stocks .

 :lmao :wellin  To paraphrase, its funny cos its true.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13338 on: Today at 02:34:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:12:30 pm
4 years ago if you'd been told there would be a global pandemic preventing you from   leaving your house and Russia would invade Europe you'd have bought gold and oil stocks .
Surprised nobody's calling these last 2 Torys leaders Jinxs. it's been one thing after another since Johnson took over. Truss has been in 1 day, next minute were hearing the Queens on the way out.
Logged
Udo von Müffling
@vonmuf

Did  I get this right? The English government is going to borrow about £150Bn, then give it to energy companies? After which UK taxpayers will pay off the debt?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13339 on: Today at 02:35:46 pm »
I fucking HA-ate the way Liz Truss SPE-eaks.

The SOO-ooner she fucks O-of, the happier WE-ee all will BE-ee.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,113
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13340 on: Today at 03:45:14 pm »
She didnt even announce it in a proper way. It shows she is running scared of any questions. She has got to where she got by not having to appear in public, she wont avoid this for that long.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13341 on: Today at 04:12:46 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Up
« previous next »
 