Yes I think the standing charge increases were to cover the costs of having to subsidise retailers to take on new customers at capped rates when a lot of the weaker providers went under last winter (basically retailers were making a loss on every customer they had to take on)
From my position of naivety I'm going to call bullshit on that one.
I was one of 350k customers transferred to British Gas when People's Energy stopped trading. British Gas were given £283m for those transfers - about £800/customer. I was moved from a fixed price tariff below the price cap to a variable rate tariff that was the price cap. I assume any credit across those 350k customers also transferred to a British Gas bank account which, considering they stopped trading at the end of the summer, for most customers would have been a healthy credit. I'm not sure at what part of that British Gas would have lost money.
I used to switch every couple of years and surely that didn't cost them £800 - over 50% of my annual bill - each time I did it. Presumably it's easier to import a database of 350k customers than it is to manually transfer individual customers.
The surviving energy providers have done a good PR job of portraying themselves as helpless victims of the price rises but I'm sure once the dust has settled their balance sheets won't look too bad.
(Also worth pointing out that the founders of People's Energy are to receive a pay-out of £50m as part of their 25% shareholding: https://www.ft.com/content/f0070f6d-2d5d-4bd9-9a91-1847be07588b
)