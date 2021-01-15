I'm not sure that cockiness is going to serve her as well as she seems to think. It might get under the skins of the opposition parties but they've had three years of Johnson to build up their resilience to that sort of thing.



The £2.5k price cap that they're so smug about is still double what people were paying in August 2021. The one-off Cost of Living payment doesn't go very far to making up the difference. All that on top of rampant inflation everywhere to the extent the majority of the electorate are going to feel the impacts (even if that impact is just one less holiday for some Tory backers in the shires).



Of course a lot of this is beyond the control of our government and all they can do is moderate the extremes. That cockiness still feels very much like the wrong tone to be hitting when the country is going to shit and the PM is busy trying to one-up the leader of the opposition.