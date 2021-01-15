Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]  (Read 433786 times)

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13240 on: Today at 06:50:14 pm »
Rewinding a wee bit. What rule change was Boris referring to that suggests he might run again? 
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13241 on: Today at 06:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:49:18 pm
Windfall taxes won't scratch the surface unfortunately, and we have already placed a 25% Energy Profits Levy.
That seems counter intuitive. Extraction costs presumably haven't changed much, nor delivery costs. So the huge rise in cost to consumers presumably flows in as profit.  A massive tax on that profit presumably funds the bills.  Not that simple I know, but if you are prepared to take away all excess profit surely that funds 75%?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13242 on: Today at 06:56:12 pm »
Hammond was on LBC.

Recession inevitable but how deep unknown.

However what annoyed me is the suggestion that wages cannot increase otherwise inflation will remain a long term issue. This is Cameron's policies catching up after years of no wage growth.

No longer the party with fiscal foresight.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13243 on: Today at 07:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:50:37 pm
If those leaks are accurate, Patel is gone. Which begs the question why? Not nasty enough?

She probably makes it too obvious that she enjoys being nasty even for the tories, they are fine with that level of nasty, just not the enjoyment part though obviously.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13244 on: Today at 07:27:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:52:35 pm
That seems counter intuitive. Extraction costs presumably haven't changed much, nor delivery costs. So the huge rise in cost to consumers presumably flows in as profit.  A massive tax on that profit presumably funds the bills.  Not that simple I know, but if you are prepared to take away all excess profit surely that funds 75%?

I guess the point is the windfall tax only applies to domestic production, and we are importing a huge amount on top of that.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13245 on: Today at 07:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:26:29 pm
She probably makes it too obvious that she enjoys being nasty even for the tories, they are fine with that level of nasty, just not the enjoyment part though obviously.

Patel is a Boris ultra loyalist and like Dorries would jump into the sack with him at a moments notice. She is going to be replaced by Braverman who is equally evil and takes great joy.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13246 on: Today at 07:34:21 pm »
Whats with all these c*nts sucking Boris off at every opportunity including their parting speeches. Just the same as the MAGA cult
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13247 on: Today at 07:35:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:50:14 pm
Rewinding a wee bit. What rule change was Boris referring to that suggests he might run again? 
think he meant the rule change that would have forced him to resign had it been implemented. It was never, of course, needed as he eventually decided to resign (although it was definitely against his will).

There's nothing to stop him standing again but personally I think that is highly unlikely
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13248 on: Today at 07:35:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:14:45 am
Could companies move their profits overseas though. Not fast enough to avoid the windfall tax, but take enough money long term overseas to reduce the tax take long term ?

Windfall tax always seems like too easier an answer. Not saying if it's right or wrong, instinctively a MASSIVE tax feels wrong, but a levelling up of the share feels right.
The amazons of and googles seem to avoid it, so I don't know if BP et al will just employ the same tactics.

It seems like an easy answer because it is one due to the record profits that the oil etc companies are making during this period, why should they be immune from the same hardships as the public and all other smaller businesses during this time? To not slap a windfall tax on them would be as incompetent as when the banks needed bailing out and then later that year they were still handing out massive bonuses.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13249 on: Today at 07:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 06:49:18 pm
Windfall taxes won't scratch the surface unfortunately, and we have already placed a 25% Energy Profits Levy.

It needs a lot more reform, Shell and BP receive more from the government than they give.  :butt

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/shell-paid-no-tax-uk-27705540
Unbelievable
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13250 on: Today at 07:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:31:32 am
Backlash off who though?

I've been steadily removing sources of information that annoy me and I'm pretty much down to here and the BBC, which clearly is still impartial despite all the pressure placed on it.

Their pieces generally cover things well (IMO) and the main thing the Tories running it are stopping are some stories appearing. When they appear, they are reported on.

The BBC continually annoy the left, the centre and the right, so they must be doing something right.

If they are neutral then you can't have them covering issues 'we like' to the detriment of other views - they have to present both sides and the middle don't they?

The bbc are running scared of the tories nowadays so their news coverage seems overly friendly when you consider just how fucking incompetent the government has been for years. As far as political comedy, that should always tend to target those in power more than those who aren't, but even taking that into account, they are more than happy to also target labour idiocies too.

As far as complaints coming from all directions implying neutrality, the main problem with that would probably be that those on the right who love to call others snowflakes tend to be unbelievably thin-skinned in the face of valid criticisms and scream bias the instant something isn't fawningly positive, with the net result that you have somebody as biased as Laura Kuenssberg forming a major part of bbc news coverage.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13251 on: Today at 07:42:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:14:45 am
Could companies move their profits overseas though. Not fast enough to avoid the windfall tax, but take enough money long term overseas to reduce the tax take long term ?

Windfall tax always seems like too easier an answer. Not saying if it's right or wrong, instinctively a MASSIVE tax feels wrong, but a levelling up of the share feels right.
The amazons of and googles seem to avoid it, so I don't know if BP et al will just employ the same tactics.

The taxes on O&G companies are ringfenced (regular taxes and windfall). They apply to domestic production so can't really be offshored as far as I can tell.
« Reply #13252 on: Today at 07:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:23:53 pm

The two most senior BBC positions are occupied by Tories, with another of the Board also a Tory. All were appointed since Bozo took office:

Chairman (since ) - Richard Sharp
Served as advisor to both Bozo and sunak; former director of a right-wing, Tory-allied think-tank; donated over £400k to Tory Party.

Director-General (since Jun 20) - Tim Davie
Former Tory councillor; former chair of Hammersmith & Fulham Tory Party. Sought to ban BBC employees from making political comments on theor own, private social media accounts. Trying to reduce satirical comedy output (which he says is 'just aiming at the Tories') and bringing more 'balance' to comedy (ie, more right-wing comedy)

Director - England (since Apr 21) - Robbie Gibb
Served as advisor to Maude & Portillo, and was Director of Comms for No10 when May was PM. Brother of hard-right Tory MP Nick Gibb. Former Tory MP Nick Boles described him as "a hard Brexiteer who wants to destroy the PM's [May's] new search for a cross party compromise". In August Emily Maitlis stated he was "active agent of the Conservative party" who played a significant role in determining the nature of the corporation's news output. ought to block the appointment of Jess Brammar as BBC News Editor because she would "damage relations with the government".

Milliband's senior advicror made public claims that Tory Party figures had threatened the BBC's licence fee to senior staff if they didn't alter the news editorial to be more Tory-friendly. Angela Raynor has made more recent accusations of the BBC being too Tory-friendly.


The problem is the Tories and the right have got so many echo chambers and right wing news outlets that they can't accept non-partisan coverage anymore. GB News, Talk, Murdoch, the Daily Mail, Express, Telegraph etc. They've even rigged the BBC with their own people but still throw a hissy fit if someone mocks the Tories or god forbid a Labour voter manages to get in the audience on Question Time and criticise them.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13253 on: Today at 07:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:38:03 am
As a matter of interest, who was Churchill's deputy during the war years? Eden ran the government in his post-war government, as Churchill picked and chose what he was interested in. Given that Churchill was war minister during the war, ie. a department he was interested in, who ran the government other than that? Attlee or Eden?
there was no official Deputy PM but I believe that Clement Attlee used to chair the Cabinet meetings during the War at times of Churchill's absence. There was in reality though very little going on that didn't take a back seat to the war back then but Attlee was Deputy PM in all but name
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13254 on: Today at 09:34:49 pm »
So by the looks of it, all of the Sunak supporters have been moved out of cabinet and Truss has filled it with loyalists.

The knives will be getting sharpened already I suspect.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13255 on: Today at 09:38:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:34:49 pm
So by the looks of it, all of the Sunak supporters have been moved out of cabinet and Truss has filled it with loyalists.

The knives will be getting sharpened already I suspect.

Yep shes gone full in with her cabal. Thats just put a massive target on her head.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13256 on: Today at 09:52:14 pm »
In a climate, energy and cost of living crisis, Rees-Mogg is a shitting disaster at BEIS.  :(
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13257 on: Today at 10:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:42:39 pm
The taxes on O&G companies are ringfenced (regular taxes and windfall). They apply to domestic production so can't really be offshored as far as I can tell.
I googled a bit too see how much of bp profit is from UK production as opposed to worldwide but I don't think recent numbers are published. Huge losses in 2019 for the UK and ten times as much in the US. Seems to be thousands of millions.  Worldwide they seem to have lost $20bn as a result of disposing of holdings in rosfnet. (Q1 2022)
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13258 on: Today at 10:42:42 pm »
Its already started :D

Wife of sacked minister calls Liz Truss an imbecile in cronyism row

https://apple.news/AjqoviiRCTiSYsltGKrtyeA
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13259 on: Today at 10:47:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:34:49 pm
So by the looks of it, all of the Sunak supporters have been moved out of cabinet and Truss has filled it with loyalists.

The knives will be getting sharpened already I suspect.

Its the best place to be surely.

This administration is beyond fucked. The best of the Blair government (Brown, Cook etc) would struggle with everything going on - this lot of charlatans and fraudsters have no chance.

Things will get worse for 2 years and - even if the opposition dont wake up, they should get absolutely routed.

Their next leader will come from the Sunak crowd. (Unless its Jacob Rees Mogg)
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13260 on: Today at 10:48:20 pm »
Some of the appointments are a bit weird. Donelan going to DCMS rather than Education having been a Minister for 3 years is an odd one for example.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13261 on: Today at 10:51:22 pm »
Johnny Mercer’s wife has called Truss an imbecile. Looks like she has pissed off a lot of the MP’s.

Mercer was sacked today.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13262 on: Today at 11:08:42 pm »
As a politician, what does it say about you if you are a 'Truss loyalist'?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #13263 on: Today at 11:08:44 pm »


