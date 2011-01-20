Suella Braverman, new home secretary, according to the BBC expert this morning on radio, and a few other news outlets, telegraph etc. No idea who she is, but shes not priti patel.
Kwarteng tipped to be Chacellor
The wholly inappropriately-named Cleverley as Foreign Sec
Braverman Home Sec
Coffey as Health Sec
Reet-Smug as Business Sec
Badenough as Education Sec
Dorries to keep her job
IBS back in the Cabinet
All headed up by Liz fucking Truss as PM
It's almost as if some great cosmic joker has gone "I wonder what'd happen if I put together the worst possible government? You know, I think I'll give it a crack."