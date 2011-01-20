Kwarteng tipped to be Chacellor

The wholly inappropriately-named Cleverley as Foreign Sec

Braverman Home Sec

Coffey as Health Sec

Reet-Smug as Business Sec

Badenough as Education Sec

Dorries to keep her job

IBS back in the Cabinet



All headed up by Liz fucking Truss as PM





It's almost as if some great cosmic joker has gone "I wonder what'd happen if I put together the worst possible government? You know, I think I'll give it a crack."



Willingness to lie is more important than competence for the people running the Tories at the moment. They've dug so far down now that they just need people that are willing to keep digging, not people questioning whether that's a sensible thing to do. The ambition will be to see how far down they can get before the next GE and then hope the electorate somehow decide to give them another five years to keep going - even if not they'll have mangled things potentially irreparably by then.I appreciate it's rumour and not a full list of cabinet positions but Javid is a notable absentee. As someone that sold his soul to serve under Johnson and then re-sold it to back Truss's leadership bid I assumed he was assured of a top job.