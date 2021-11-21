Poll

How do you feel about the Tory incoming tax cuts?

Oh aye! Reet get down the butchers and get some lard in!
No sure it's a good idea, not even for extra tiffin - but there is extra tiffin, so..?
Not arsed
Bad idea by a bad couple of fucking bells
WTAF
I like cheese and Fuck the Tories
Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12800 on: Today at 09:30:47 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:29:00 am
Theres definitely a brain knocking around there somewhere, back in my day Maths and Further Maths were pretty much the two most difficult A levels you could chose along with Physics, and Economics at degree level can be very mathematical although I have no idea if its the same in a PPE degree.

My memories of the Maths geniuses at my school was their membership of the Chess Club and their general lack of any social skills.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12801 on: Today at 09:32:41 am
That's right. Thatcher was both a doctrinaire and fortunate she had lousy political opponents (you might have added Derek Hatton and Militant in Liverpool). With Thatcher you cannot help counting up the "ifs".

If only Jim Callaghan had called an election in October 1978 when all his advisors and the rest of the Cabinet wanted him to. Labour was far ahead in the polls at the time. Instead he hung on for six months and was faced with spiralling wage claims, the smashing of the Social Contract and the 'winter of discontent'.

If only the Fascist Junta in Argentina had not decided to invade the Falkland Islands with their useless army.

If only there had been no Labour/SDP split.

If only the steelworkers hadn't accepted McGregor's redundancy packages and fought like the miners did to save their industry - at a time when the Thatcher government was much weaker.

If only the Labour party had been better led when unemployment hit 4 million and the Left had prioritised getting rid of the Tories rather than reforming the Labour party rulebook.

If only Scargill had been replaced by a cannier and more likeable leader and the NUM had called a national ballot at the start of the strike, so making Notts bow to a democratic decision.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12802 on: Today at 09:46:36 am
If she's as bad as everyone says, then pmq should be fun and games. But I dunno will she drag it down to her level, like you see in sport. Will she simply not see smart attacks?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12803 on: Today at 09:54:24 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:46:36 am
If she's as bad as everyone says, then pmq should be fun and games. But I dunno will she drag it down to her level, like you see in sport. Will she simply not see smart attacks?


Starmer should tear her a new one in PMQs but what sticks in my mind is that when Sunak went on the attack in the first Tory leadership debates he was accused of mansplaining and bullying, so Starmer might actually have to hold back a bit because in a straight out debate he should wipe the floor with her. But shell also have to break with tradition and actually answer the damn question first, otherwise its like trying to nail jelly to a wall. Also, most people dont watch PMQs.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12804 on: Today at 09:58:41 am
Sound bites might filter through
Good point though. When has a pm actually ever answered a tricky question at pmq? Can all non Tories pick a hard question, and just repeat it at each question to highlight the non answer. Or use their question as ' would the right honourable pm please answer the previous question and not just spaff on'
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12805 on: Today at 10:01:01 am
I know what my first question (and supplementary) would be:

Can the Prime Minister tells us what percentage of cheese we eat is currently imported?
Is this still a "disgrace"?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12806 on: Today at 10:04:00 am
She was a prodigy in Maths. Fucking hell hahahahahaha.

She is a fucking idiot.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12807 on: Today at 10:04:39 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:32:41 am
That's right. Thatcher was both a doctrinaire and fortunate she had lousy political opponents (you might have added Derek Hatton and Militant in Liverpool). With Thatcher you cannot help counting up the "ifs".

If only Jim Callaghan had called an election in October 1978 when all his advisors and the rest of the Cabinet wanted him to. Labour was far ahead in the polls at the time. Instead he hung on for six months and was faced with spiralling wage claims, the smashing of the Social Contract and the 'winter of discontent'.

If only the Fascist Junta in Argentina had not decided to invade the Falkland Islands with their useless army.

If only there had been no Labour/SDP split.

If only the steelworkers hadn't accepted McGregor's redundancy packages and fought like the miners did to save their industry - at a time when the Thatcher government was much weaker.

If only the Labour party had been better led when unemployment hit 4 million and the Left had prioritised getting rid of the Tories rather than reforming the Labour party rulebook.

If only Scargill had been replaced by a cannier and more likeable leader and the NUM had called a national ballot at the start of the strike, so making Notts bow to a democratic decision.

Yeah, a whole series of lucky breaks. She was lucky to survive 1981 with the riots and the country on the brink of anarchy but Labour gave a helping hand with the SDP split and the party in meltdown when the country needed it most to get the Tories out (plus ca change).

Also Reagan winning the presidency in 1980 and then just surviving a fatal shooting, their policies were similar. If Carter won things are different, or if he doesn't survive the shooting his ideas go with him (i.e. JFK). Thatcher herself survived unharmed from that IRA bomb meant for her in Brighton.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12808 on: Today at 10:11:05 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:04:00 am
She was a prodigy in Maths. Fucking hell hahahahahaha.

She is a fucking idiot.

Plus you can be really strong on a subject but have no general knowledge or common sense. As has been said Thatcher was a genuine psychopath and Johnson at the very least was a flagrant narcissist. Truss possibly on the spectrum which is a different scale but she seems even more unsuited for leadership as May was, who was denounced as robotic.

Women bizarrely are at an advantage in the Conservative Party (despite general sexism) as they can just play up to being like Thatcher and have them all lap it up (remember May's Thatcher speech when she became leader). The whole party is bonkers.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12809 on: Today at 10:13:09 am
It reminded me of the 'he can speak Latin so he must be highly intelligent' shout that people used to say about Johnson.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12810 on: Today at 10:16:52 am
Just as a word of warning

The minister of energy is a terribly important position right now.

The word is that its going to be Rees Mogg.


Were dead
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12811 on: Today at 10:20:42 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:04:00 am
She was a prodigy in Maths. Fucking hell hahahahahaha.

She is a fucking idiot.

There are a lot of people out there who are or regard themselves as very intelligent, but who have very low wisdom. They may not know history, or how the world works or how social norms should be followed. In Trusss example Id guess this was the case. She shows sociopathic tendencies: she either doesnt know how the majority of people live or doesnt care.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12812 on: Today at 10:25:27 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:16:52 am
Just as a word of warning

The minister of energy is a terribly important position right now.

The word is that its going to be Rees Mogg.


Were dead

Judging by his HOC pose he's an expert of not expending unnecessary energy.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12813 on: Today at 11:05:24 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:16:52 am
Just as a word of warning

The minister of energy is a terribly important position right now.

The word is that its going to be Rees Mogg.


Were dead

I'd have thought he'd get a more senior role. Shockingly.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12814 on: Today at 11:07:49 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:16:52 am
Just as a word of warning

The minister of energy is a terribly important position right now.

The word is that its going to be Rees Mogg.


Were dead

Do poor people and Protestants produce a lot of heat if we start burning them?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12815 on: Today at 11:09:27 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:16:52 am
Just as a word of warning

The minister of energy is a terribly important position right now.

The word is that its going to be Rees Mogg.


Were dead

He'd be advocating for sending kids down into the coal mines
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Reply #12816 on: Today at 11:12:30 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:09:27 am
He'd be advocating for sending kids down into the coal mines

And toddlers up chimbleys.

What a choice for those toddlers born Blue - chimney sweep or a ballistic infant.
