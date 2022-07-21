Fucking Cock - depressing to see such wankers want to run the country





https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/24/sunak-says-it-was-a-mistake-to-empower-scientists-during-covid-pandemic





Sunak says it was a mistake to empower scientists during Covid pandemic because Tories are inbred shitstains

Just when you think Sunak might be the lesser of two turds he comes out with that.It's the classic revisionism we've come to see from this government, rewriting history to suit their own agendas. Closing schools wasn't a preferable thing and nobody's arguing it was. Sunak conveniently glosses over what the further impacts would likely have been had schools stayed open:- Much faster and wider infection levels. Half-terms and school holidays invariably correlated very closely with drops and then spikes in case numbers.- An overwhelmed NHS- Many more deathsThe biggest problem in the UK pre-widespread vaccines was locking down too late and then having to lock down for longer as a result due to the long tail of each outbreak. There was never any benefit from playing chicken with Covid as our higher levels of infections earlier on in the pandemic were never getting us close to herd immunity. Those delays were political and went against the advice from the scientific community. Where's Sunak's hindsight on those issues?I'm sure now you'd find plenty of hard-nosed economists that would say the financial cost wasn't worth it, especially as most of the deaths were in the "non-economically productive" (/retired) age ranges. Sunak won't come out and say that as it's political suicide but he also won't join the dots.It says a lot about the Tory members that Truss went all in on this kind of bollocks early doors and Sunak is now desperately following.