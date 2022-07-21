Poll

How do you feel about the Tory incoming tax cuts?

Oh aye! Reet get down the butchers and get some lard in!
No sure it's a good idea, not even for extra tiffin - but there is extra tiffin, so..?
Not arsed
Bad idea by a bad couple of fucking bells
WTAF
I like cheese and Fuck the Tories
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 310 311 312 313 314 [315]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]  (Read 410057 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12560 on: Yesterday at 10:30:38 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:24:31 am
Fucking Cock - depressing to see such wankers want to run the country


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/24/sunak-says-it-was-a-mistake-to-empower-scientists-during-covid-pandemic


Sunak says it was a mistake to empower scientists during Covid pandemic because Tories are inbred shitstains
...
Just when you think Sunak might be the lesser of two turds he comes out with that. 

It's the classic revisionism we've come to see from this government, rewriting history to suit their own agendas.  Closing schools wasn't a preferable thing and nobody's arguing it was.  Sunak conveniently glosses over what the further impacts would likely have been had schools stayed open:
- Much faster and wider infection levels.  Half-terms and school holidays invariably correlated very closely with drops and then spikes in case numbers.
- An overwhelmed NHS
- Many more deaths

The biggest problem in the UK pre-widespread vaccines was locking down too late and then having to lock down for longer as a result due to the long tail of each outbreak.  There was never any benefit from playing chicken with Covid as our higher levels of infections earlier on in the pandemic were never getting us close to herd immunity.  Those delays were political and went against the advice from the scientific community.  Where's Sunak's hindsight on those issues?

I'm sure now you'd find plenty of hard-nosed economists that would say the financial cost wasn't worth it, especially as most of the deaths were in the "non-economically productive" (/retired) age ranges.  Sunak won't come out and say that as it's political suicide but he also won't join the dots.

It says a lot about the Tory members that Truss went all in on this kind of bollocks early doors and Sunak is now desperately following.
Logged

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,141
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12561 on: Yesterday at 10:39:34 am »
Hes seen the wildest-eyed, most idiotic and deranged members of his own party meet with rapturous applause from their own base and decided to commit to it in an effort to save his failing leadership bid. Probably wont work but he has belatedly identified what gets the juices flowing amongst the people wholl be voting and its not sane, sensible solutions but roaring bullshit, the denunciation of wide sections of society as traitors and endless culture war invective.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,040
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12562 on: Yesterday at 11:27:01 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:20:59 am
Have people seen the latest polls of Tory Party members, who have decided who they are voting for?  Truss leads, but about 65%+ of the membership asked seem to prefer Boris remaining leader/PM if that could happen.  Not just the leadership candidates who are totally out of step with reality!

Thousands were from here
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12563 on: Yesterday at 12:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:24:31 am
Fucking Cock - depressing to see such wankers want to run the country


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/24/sunak-says-it-was-a-mistake-to-empower-scientists-during-covid-pandemic


Sunak says it was a mistake to empower scientists during Covid pandemic because Tories are inbred shitstains

Rishi Sunak has claimed that it was a mistake to empower scientists during the coronavirus pandemic and that his opposition to closing schools was met with silence during one meeting because they couldn't believe what a fucking inbred tosspot he was.

Sunak said during one meeting he tried to voice his opposition to closing schools, saying he got very emotional about it. The former chancellor added: I was like: Forget about the economy  surely we can all agree that kids not being in school is a major nightmare.

There was a big silence afterwards. It was the first time someone had said it. I was so furious.

He said that minutes from Sage meetings were edited, which resulted in opposing opinions being omitted from the final draft. Sunak added: Those meetings were literally me around that table, just fighting. It was incredibly uncomfortable every single time.

Sunak said Sage advisers were unaware for a very long time that there was a Treasury person on all their calls.

He revealed that his Treasury official briefed him on what was said during the meetings and what was omitted by telling him actually, it turns out that lots of people disagreed with that conclusion or here are the reasons that they were not sure about it.


c*nt.

The Conservative leadership candidate believes one of the major errors was allowing the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) to have so much influence on decision making such as closing nurseries, schools and colleges in March 2020.

Sunak also disclosed that he was banned from discussing the trade-offs of imposing coronavirus-related restrictions such as missed doctors appointments and NHS waiting list backlogs.

In an interview with the Spectator to be published on Saturday, the former chancellor said: We shouldnt have empowered the scientists in the way we did. And you have to acknowledge trade-offs from the beginning.

If wed done all of that, we could be in a very different place. Wed probably have made different decisions on things like schools.

Schools in the UK shut with the exception of those for looking after the children of keyworkers and vulnerable children. Some schools started to reopen in August 2020.

Sunaks remarks came a few days after he praised British scientists and pledged to set up a multibillion-pound research programme if he became prime minister after the exclusion of British scientists from EU funding.
Back to where we started then. Gove and his " I think people of this country have had enough of listening to experts"
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,012
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12564 on: Yesterday at 02:21:26 pm »
Fascist 101.
Go after the experts, the intellectuals and the scientists who might call you out on your plans.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,326
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12565 on: Yesterday at 02:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 24, 2022, 12:21:47 pm
Incidentally the latest GERS figures are out today, and Scotland's deficit fell more than England and Wales, and with the projected Oil and Gas revenue for the next year, combined with reduction in pandemic spending could see it wiped out completely next year.

I've heard on on more than one occasion that Scotland can't stand on it's own two feet economically. Obviously the current oil price affects that.  But let's say oil revenues were 1/5 of what they are now. Is Scotland still 'clearly' self sufficient?
(I'm coming from complete ignorance here, just assuming the wealth from the city has a huge impact all over the uk)

Also, with the EU thing, if Scotland gained independence and joined the EU. obviously there'd be a new border. Would the loss of trade with England be worth it?


* I'm asking for 'clearly' so it's unambiguous.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12566 on: Yesterday at 03:34:40 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 02:21:26 pm
Fascist 101.
Go after the experts, the intellectuals and the scientists who might call you out on your plans.
Yep. Time schools taught History on this,  all the arguments Fascists use to rise to power.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12567 on: Yesterday at 03:52:24 pm »
Speaking of Education...

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/education-62649793
GCSE results: North-South divide in England widens

In London, 32.6% were marked at grades 7/A and above but in north-east England and in Yorkshire and the Humber, just 22.4% got top grades
Expenditure per pupil in 2020/21 (latest published data):
Inner London - £8,146
Outer London - £6,850
West Midlands- £6,113
Yorkshire and The Humber - £6,088
North West - £6,036
East Midlands - £5,977
South East - £5,928
East of England - £5,825
South West - £5,819
North East - £5,769

Also worth pointing out that funding for the North East has dropped by £25/pupil since 2015/16.  It should go without saying that there's much to it that just levels of funding but it's one of the areas where central government can actually make a difference but seemingly choose not to.

"Levelling up"
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,510
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12568 on: Yesterday at 04:10:21 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 02:21:26 pm
Fascist 101.
Go after the experts, the intellectuals and the scientists who might call you out on your plans.

Yep, i`d rather have scientists in charge of pandemic policy than malevolent morons who think the world revolves around profit margins for those who are already incredibly wealthy. And he pretends not to be out of touch.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12569 on: Yesterday at 04:55:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:52:24 pm
Speaking of Education...
Expenditure per pupil in 2020/21 (latest published data):
Inner London - £8,146
Outer London - £6,850
West Midlands- £6,113
Yorkshire and The Humber - £6,088
North West - £6,036
East Midlands - £5,977
South East - £5,928
East of England - £5,825
South West - £5,819
North East - £5,769

Also worth pointing out that funding for the North East has dropped by £25/pupil since 2015/16.  It should go without saying that there's much to it that just levels of funding but it's one of the areas where central government can actually make a difference but seemingly choose not to.

"Levelling up"

Dont want the electorate being educated.    Suits the Tories to have the red wall ignorant of the shot the present shower throw at them
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,939
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12570 on: Yesterday at 05:04:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:52:24 pm
Speaking of Education...
Expenditure per pupil in 2020/21 (latest published data):
Inner London - £8,146
Outer London - £6,850
West Midlands- £6,113
Yorkshire and The Humber - £6,088
North West - £6,036
East Midlands - £5,977
South East - £5,928
East of England - £5,825
South West - £5,819
North East - £5,769

Also worth pointing out that funding for the North East has dropped by £25/pupil since 2015/16.  It should go without saying that there's much to it that just levels of funding but it's one of the areas where central government can actually make a difference but seemingly choose not to.

"Levelling up"

Maybe Tepid can clarify but arent teachers salaries weighted, particularly for Outer and Inner London?

That would account for some of the disparity.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,326
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12571 on: Yesterday at 05:21:12 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:04:07 pm
Maybe Tepid can clarify but arent teachers salaries weighted, particularly for Outer and Inner London?

That would account for some of the disparity.

Just glancing over those figures  , I'd assume local salaries would account for most of the discrepancies. Not just teachers, but assistants and ancillary staff.
Land costs and building costs too.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,650
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12572 on: Yesterday at 05:28:34 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:52:24 pm
Speaking of Education...
Expenditure per pupil in 2020/21 (latest published data):
Inner London - £8,146
Outer London - £6,850
West Midlands- £6,113
Yorkshire and The Humber - £6,088
North West - £6,036
East Midlands - £5,977
South East - £5,928
East of England - £5,825
South West - £5,819
North East - £5,769

Also worth pointing out that funding for the North East has dropped by £25/pupil since 2015/16.  It should go without saying that there's much to it that just levels of funding but it's one of the areas where central government can actually make a difference but seemingly choose not to.

"Levelling up"
Not sure this is a terribly good up argument

Because the south east is similarly funded to the north and the gap in results is still huge
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,650
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12573 on: Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm »
Heres a mental challenge for us all.

1.  Name things that were better after 12 years of the last labour government.

2. Name things that are better after 12 years of the current government
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12574 on: Yesterday at 06:51:56 pm »
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12575 on: Yesterday at 07:30:14 pm »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12576 on: Yesterday at 08:45:54 pm »
In the spirit of balance Id say the Tories have improved the support working parents get with child care. Thats about the only thing I can think of.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12577 on: Yesterday at 08:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 06:51:56 pm
This woman could give you at least one  ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/aug/25/woman-confronts-steve-barclay-nhs-ambulances

I know this is obviously very serious but I cant help but be reminded of the piss woman from The Thick of It

https://youtu.be/Kb7DwkB7KFo
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,670
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12578 on: Yesterday at 08:56:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm
Heres a mental challenge for us all.

1.  Name things that were better after 12 years of the last labour government.

2. Name things that are better after 12 years of the current government

1. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OfNyItl9J8w

2. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qfkSYY3OV-s

Watch them both and fucking weep.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,626
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12579 on: Yesterday at 08:58:34 pm »
Logged
AAAaaardvarks!!! Advance!!

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,829
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12580 on: Yesterday at 08:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:24:31 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/24/sunak-says-it-was-a-mistake-to-empower-scientists-during-covid-pandemic

He said that minutes from Sage meetings were edited, which resulted in opposing opinions being omitted from the final draft. Sunak added: Those meetings were literally me around that table, just fighting. It was incredibly uncomfortable every single time.

So Sunak has lived a lie, protected lies by a bunch of liars who persistently tell lies, but he wants us to believe he's gen.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,650
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12581 on: Yesterday at 09:02:38 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:59:50 pm
So Sunak has lived a lie, protected lies by a bunch of liars who persistently tell lies, but he wants us to believe he's gen.
Its difficult to describe the contempt I have for his utterly ridiculous statement

The idea that we could have had society working as normal is laughable. 

Schools would have had no choice but to close, theyd have had no staff, hospitals would have collapsed. Shops would have had no staff as theyd all have had covid.

What a c*nt the man must be to say this kind of shameless lie.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,626
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12582 on: Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm »
Logged
AAAaaardvarks!!! Advance!!

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12583 on: Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:04:03 pm
Aye. Chalk and cheese
Yikes. I really did not need to view that second video. The woman is a vapid moron.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,932
  • The first five yards........
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12584 on: Yesterday at 09:26:47 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:59:50 pm
So Sunak has lived a lie, protected lies by a bunch of liars who persistently tell lies, but he wants us to believe he's gen.

He's a poisonous prick, that one John. A grade-A nasty shit. When he loses this pathetic contest he'll fuck off to live in some tax haven sharpish. I actually believe that he hates this country. He certainly hates the people who live in it that's for sure.

The only problem is that Liz Truss is equally as bad.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,406
  • Dutch Class
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12585 on: Yesterday at 09:49:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:02:38 pm
Its difficult to describe the contempt I have for his utterly ridiculous statement

The idea that we could have had society working as normal is laughable. 

Schools would have had no choice but to close, theyd have had no staff, hospitals would have collapsed. Shops would have had no staff as theyd all have had covid.

What a c*nt the man must be to say this kind of shameless lie.

Definitely. Absolutely shameless comments from him. Worst part is this sort of revisionism will be par for the course going forward
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,751
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12586 on: Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm »
Said it from the moment he became Chancellor, Sunak is pure evil.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,670
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12587 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm
Said it from the moment he became Chancellor, Sunak is pure evil.

It's ironic that the only thing he's ever done that was vaguely good (furlough) was impossible for him not to do and absolutely ruined him with his fucking mental party.

He's one of the all time worst.

What's fucking hilarious is he's a proper mental full deregulation, rob the poor Brexiter. Yet he's somehow spun as anti-brexit. Deserves every bit of shit that goes his way.

Shame he has Philomena Cunk cosplaying as Thatcher's evil ghost as his opponent.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,932
  • The first five yards........
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12588 on: Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm »
On being asked whether France was Britain's friend or enemy bonkers Liz Truss tonight said that "the jury is still out"

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1562886492946825217

France! Not Russia. Not China. Not Assad's Syria or the Ayatollah's Iran. France FFS!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,650
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12589 on: Yesterday at 10:25:01 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:49:49 pm
Definitely. Absolutely shameless comments from him. Worst part is this sort of revisionism will be par for the course going forward
I am  now involved in twitter spats with lockdown denialists,, why??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12590 on: Yesterday at 10:32:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:31:51 pm
I've heard on on more than one occasion that Scotland can't stand on it's own two feet economically. Obviously the current oil price affects that.  But let's say oil revenues were 1/5 of what they are now. Is Scotland still 'clearly' self sufficient?
(I'm coming from complete ignorance here, just assuming the wealth from the city has a huge impact all over the uk)

Also, with the EU thing, if Scotland gained independence and joined the EU. obviously there'd be a new border. Would the loss of trade with England be worth it?


* I'm asking for 'clearly' so it's unambiguous.

You have to ask who is producing the figures so bare that in mind....

The EU thing, well GB still hasn't raised the border since brexshit and unless it wanted to further impose trade sanctions upon itself it is unlikely it will, for quite a while. So trade going south will not be a problem for the scots. For the north of England it would be as the EU would insist on a border, win win for Scotland though (see NI as evidence). People should be unaffected, living, working etc, it would be a trade border only unless England decided to leave the CTA which would have much wider consequences.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm by BobOnATank »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12591 on: Yesterday at 10:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
On being asked whether France was Britain's friend or enemy bonkers Liz Truss tonight said that "the jury is still out"

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1562886492946825217

France! Not Russia. Not China. Not Assad's Syria or the Ayatollah's Iran. France FFS!

To be fair they managed to restrain themselves enough not to use the word frogs so thats a small mercy.

But with everything going on right now we need to have some actual solidarity with our allies and like minded countries. The worst thing we can do is do Putins bidding for him and start tearing ourselves apart at a national or international level.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 909
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12592 on: Yesterday at 10:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
On being asked whether France was Britain's friend or enemy bonkers Liz Truss tonight said that "the jury is still out"

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1562886492946825217

France! Not Russia. Not China. Not Assad's Syria or the Ayatollah's Iran. France FFS!

From the current foreign secretary no less!!!! Probably unfamiliar ground for her of course...
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,670
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12593 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
On being asked whether France was Britain's friend or enemy bonkers Liz Truss tonight said that "the jury is still out"

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1562886492946825217

France! Not Russia. Not China. Not Assad's Syria or the Ayatollah's Iran. France FFS!

Mental fucking c*nt.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,489
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12594 on: Yesterday at 10:37:08 pm »
Humanitarian crisis incoming in 21st century Britain and theyre playing house while that blonde fat c*nt is in the wind

Sums them up
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12595 on: Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm »
Its both fascinating and terrifying watching these two try and out-c*nt each other.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:53:56 pm by thejbs »
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,829
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12596 on: Yesterday at 10:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm
Mental fucking c*nt.
Yep, and we'll share it and laugh a bit about it. But she really is an actual mental c*nt.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,693
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12597 on: Yesterday at 11:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm
Shame he has Philomena Cunk cosplaying as Thatcher's evil ghost as his opponent.
:lmao
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,599
  • Kloppite
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12598 on: Today at 12:30:48 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
On being asked whether France was Britain's friend or enemy bonkers Liz Truss tonight said that "the jury is still out"

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1562886492946825217

France! Not Russia. Not China. Not Assad's Syria or the Ayatollah's Iran. France FFS!

It's like, she becomes unstuck after being asked a simple questions, that she says the first thing that comes out of her mouth, which makes her more & more stupid than she already is, & yet she's likely PM in a couple of weeks :o

The only thing Truss is a gift too is the Labour Party, Labour should be ramming home her stupidity if she does become PM.
Logged
#Sausages

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12599 on: Today at 07:24:10 am »
The loon fight to retain the worse PM in living memory continues

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/08/25/boris-johnson-supporters-close-veto-pms-ousting/
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 310 311 312 313 314 [315]   Go Up
« previous next »
 