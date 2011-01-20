Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12520 on: Yesterday at 10:30:21 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:44:28 am
I doubt Wales will vote to leave. But I think both Scotland and Northern Ireland will separate from England before long. Not, however, because of successful referendums for their Nationalist parties, but because England and Wales will vote to detach themselves from two unrewarding relationships. The polls are heading that way and will continue to do so.

I also think England and Wales will be back in the EU before Scotland. Northern Ireland will hopefully be absorbed into Ireland and the EU at the same time.
Why do you think that, Yorky?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12521 on: Yesterday at 12:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:30:21 am
Why do you think that, Yorky?

At least two reasons. The first is that the English left is increasingly showing sympathy with Scottish nationalism, or independence should I say? It was exemplified recently when Mick Lynch spoke in Scotland and made mildly favourable comments about an independent Scotland - astonishing for a trade unionist whose members come from all the home nations and who knows that the solidarity (and therefore strength) of his union would be fractured just as much as the Union would be if Scotland went its separate way. But I think Lynch speaks for a lot of left-of-centre people on this issue. People on the English left tend to be 'for Scottish independence' in the same way that they are 'for the Health Service' or 'for the environment'. And that feeling will grow - at least as long as the SNP turns its social-democratic face to the world.

But more importantly there seems to be a growing resentment in England on the Right that the Scottish minority (in the UK) can punch far above their weight politically. Not only are they overrepresented in Westminster (which has always been true), but they are potentially able to make or break governments. You will see the right-wing press play this up at the next general election. "A vote for Labour will be a vote for Scottish independence" will be the cry. As usual Fleet street will only semi-understand the truth behind this mendacious call. It WILL be a vote for Scottish independence but not in the way they imagine. In other words Scottish independence won't come because Keir Starmer awards Sturgeon with another Referendum. He'll never do that. It will come because the resentment being cultivated amongst the English will eventually flower into a full-throated demand for independence FROM Scotland. 

In a way it's a kind of reverse image of the Scottish resentment that was built up in all those years of Thatcherism. Although economics featured in the demand for Scottish independence ("our oil") and will do again for English independence ("the Scots cost too much"), the main driving force was politics ("we always vote Labour, but we always get Tory overlords") and will be again ("the SNP wield too much influence at Westminster and are monomaniacally only interested in one thing").

Obviously the one thing that will preserve the Union will never happen - and that is a Labour majority so large that they can afford to ignore the Scots altogether.* Indeed if the Tories really did care about preserving the Union they would now be advising everyone in England and Wales to vote Labour.

*Politically ignore, I mean. Economically a Labour government will do the decent thing (as it always does) and channel a disproportionate amount of resources north of the border. And rightly so.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12522 on: Yesterday at 12:08:12 pm »
I've just realised JC, I've answered the wrong question!

So....on Europe. Neither E/W or S will be back any time soon. But the EU will always want England/Wales back since we are so populous and so wealthy. The last thing that the EU need right now - or any time in the future - is another small nation that will draw out more than it puts in.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12523 on: Yesterday at 12:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:08:12 pm
I've just realised JC, I've answered the wrong question!

So....on Europe. Neither E/W or S will be back any time soon. But the EU will always want England/Wales back since we are so populous and so wealthy. The last thing that the EU need right now - or any time in the future - is another small nation that will draw out more than it puts in.

This is just laughable. There have been countless statements from politicians all across Europe sympathising with Scotland being ripped out of the EU and stating they would be welcomed back.

Scotland has a large deficit just now for sure, but it is still a wealthy country, with huge fishing waters, oil and gas, renewables, in a strategically very important position with the GIUK gap, and a highly educated and very pro-EU population.

The idea it wouldn't be welcomed back is absurd.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12524 on: Yesterday at 12:21:47 pm »
Incidentally the latest GERS figures are out today, and Scotland's deficit fell more than England and Wales, and with the projected Oil and Gas revenue for the next year, combined with reduction in pandemic spending could see it wiped out completely next year.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12525 on: Yesterday at 12:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:00:45 pm
*Politically ignore, I mean. Economically a Labour government will do the decent thing (as it always does) and channel a disproportionate amount of resources north of the border. And rightly so.

The Labour party when it was in power in Holyrood sent money back from the block grant to the UK treasury.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12526 on: Yesterday at 12:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:08:12 pm
I've just realised JC, I've answered the wrong question!

So....on Europe. Neither E/W or S will be back any time soon. But the EU will always want England/Wales back since we are so populous and so wealthy. The last thing that the EU need right now - or any time in the future - is another small nation that will draw out more than it puts in.
Yeah, I was wondering when were you going to get to the point! ;D Nevertheless, an interesting perspective. I don't think I agree, but interesting.

As for Scotland vs England/Wales back in the EU: the EU has already made it pretty clear that Scotland can rejoin as though it never left, so long as does not self-declare its independence (as per Spain's stipulation). Conversely, the EU will not wish to risk going through another Brexit again, so will be reluctant to readmit the UK (in whatever form it takes). And the UK will be reticent to rejoin under what will be (surely) much less favourable terms than it had before.

Well, I guess we will find out, but it might take some time - perhaps even after we have popped our clogs.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12527 on: Yesterday at 12:32:31 pm »
Regarding the debate about socialism and its connotations with the voting public; this is interesting from todays Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/24/starmer-has-an-enormous-opportunity-but-he-must-be-bolder-if-he-is-to-reset-british-politics?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

I liked this response:

This article boils down to Starmer being too timid. Starmer not demonstrating leadership at this hinge point in political history.

Starmer is not trying to lead. Starmer is just waiting. All things are relative, of course. So to compare with Truss, who is hurtling backward, regressing into ever more fanciful delusion and cliché, Starmer standing still may well appear as a purposeful stride towards the future.

I have some sympathy for Starmers timidity. The author of this piece feels that the public is ripe for a new direction . of a fundamental re-balancing of people and capital. But are they? More importantly, what does that slice of the electorate who decide the election . what do they think? And where do they get their news?

For where you get your news plays a key role in all this. When I look at mainstream media I get a very different view of the world from the one I hold. And it is in the world of the mainstream media that Starmer must operate. I understand why he feels that he just cant afford to scare the sheep.

The problem is that Starmer is now beginning to appear as one of those sheep.

Given the imminent crises befalling the UK, it could be that the door is about to fall off that hinge-point. More of the same will probably no longer cut it. It is at moments like this that very dark forces can come in to fill the void. And if we have learnt anything about UK politics these last years, it is that there are plenty of very dark forces knocking about.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12528 on: Yesterday at 12:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 12:32:31 pm
The author of this piece feels that the public is ripe for a new direction . of a fundamental re-balancing of people and capital.

I am sick to the back teeth of commentators and tweeters coming out with shit like this because what's whats said in their echo chamber.

The vast majority of people have no interest or concept in "re-balancing" of society - and certainly no notion of capital. (And, to take it further - no normal person has ever used the word "neoliberal" in any context). People just want life to be a bit better, and society to be a bit fairer.

(That isn't to say Starmer hasn't been a colossal disappointment)
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12529 on: Yesterday at 01:06:26 pm »
Just because they don't have the language to describe it doesn't mean they haven't noticed that things are falling apart and their lives are getting worse.

Most ordinary people are encouraged to be nothing more than consumers and to never bother themselves with politics except for election time, under the failed idea that the market will solve everything and they can simply get on with enjoying themselves. This pessimistic idea that the public are just witless morons who couldn't possibly be persuaded of any political argument other than rightwing 'common-sense' and immigrant bashing, and have to be led like sheep towards a marginally less shitty version of what they already have lest they freak out completely isn't going to cut it anymore, you just secede the ground even further to the right - to lay out the solutions and to draw up the limits of acceptable policy.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12530 on: Yesterday at 01:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 12:32:31 pm
And I too sympathise with Starmer's predicament. But as Dr Beaker keeps stating, Starmer needs to get ahead of the curve.*

* And I wholeheartedly agree.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12531 on: Yesterday at 01:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 12:41:01 pm
I am sick to the back teeth of commentators and tweeters coming out with shit like this because what's whats said in their echo chamber.

The vast majority of people have no interest or concept in "re-balancing" of society - and certainly no notion of capital. (And, to take it further - no normal person has ever used the word "neoliberal" in any context). People just want life to be a bit better, and society to be a bit fairer.

(That isn't to say Starmer hasn't been a colossal disappointment)

HmmI would suggest that people want life to be a lot better and society a lot fairer. And as to your assertion that the vast majority of people have no interest or concept in re-balancing of society If your evidence for this is the Red Wall, you may have a point. In which case, the caution displayed by Labour surely has some validity, no?

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12532 on: Yesterday at 01:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 12:32:31 pm
Regarding the debate about socialism and its connotations with the voting public; this is interesting from todays Guardian:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/24/starmer-has-an-enormous-opportunity-but-he-must-be-bolder-if-he-is-to-reset-british-politics?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

I liked this response:

This article boils down to Starmer being too timid. Starmer not demonstrating leadership at this hinge point in political history.

Starmer is not trying to lead. Starmer is just waiting. All things are relative, of course. So to compare with Truss, who is hurtling backward, regressing into ever more fanciful delusion and cliché, Starmer standing still may well appear as a purposeful stride towards the future.

I have some sympathy for Starmers timidity. The author of this piece feels that the public is ripe for a new direction . of a fundamental re-balancing of people and capital. But are they? More importantly, what does that slice of the electorate who decide the election . what do they think? And where do they get their news?

For where you get your news plays a key role in all this. When I look at mainstream media I get a very different view of the world from the one I hold. And it is in the world of the mainstream media that Starmer must operate. I understand why he feels that he just cant afford to scare the sheep.

The problem is that Starmer is now beginning to appear as one of those sheep.

Given the imminent crises befalling the UK, it could be that the door is about to fall off that hinge-point. More of the same will probably no longer cut it. It is at moments like this that very dark forces can come in to fill the void. And if we have learnt anything about UK politics these last years, it is that there are plenty of very dark forces knocking about.
I think he's paranoid over walking into traps and fighting battles that may backfire in time. I think we have to be careful when it comes to accepting criticism without challenging them to see if they are true, same old story, people want to be given opinions rather than forming them themselves, this is the opinion some are giving them, they are no different from the Torys, no policys. no opinions, for the status quo.  a typical example below. easy enough to just accept and repeat and that's exactly the intention behind the attack, create this image of a man who has no opinions or policys to get us through the next few years and our long term future. Starmer has a better understanding on the problems we face than the vast majority of our politicians, workers do need pay rises but fighting the causes of the inflation is the most important thing, all the attacks in the past were aimed at the workers for big pay rises which really pissed me off, Starmers argument is basically the same argument I was making back in 1978 when the Winter of Discontent kicked off, get prices down and wage demands and inflation will drop. all we are hearing from many is Labour should get behind the strikers, fine but that will not solve all the problems and a lot of it will backfire when things get really bad. bin men now going on strike. remember the reaction to the grave diggers strikes.

Andrew Pierce
@toryboypierce
Barristers go on strike but not a word from one of countrys most prominent lawyers Labour leader
@Keir_Starmer
 doesnt he have a view?

Oh look here is Starmer commenting on the barristers strike. On mainstream news and you call yourself a journalist

https://twitter.com/Imogenlemon02/status/1562000606591696897



Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12533 on: Yesterday at 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 01:06:26 pm
Just because they don't have the language to describe it doesn't mean they haven't noticed that things are falling apart and their lives are getting worse.

Most ordinary people are encouraged to be nothing more than consumers and to never bother themselves with politics except for election time, under the failed idea that the market will solve everything and they can simply get on with enjoying themselves. This pessimistic idea that the public are just witless morons who couldn't possibly be persuaded of any political argument other than rightwing 'common-sense' and immigrant bashing, and have to be led like sheep towards a marginally less shitty version of what they already have lest they freak out completely isn't going to cut it anymore, you just secede the ground even further to the right - to lay out the solutions and to draw up the limits of acceptable policy.

Have you tried your arguments on some Tory voters?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12534 on: Yesterday at 02:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 12:41:01 pm
I am sick to the back teeth of commentators and tweeters coming out with shit like this because what's whats said in their echo chamber.

The vast majority of people have no interest or concept in "re-balancing" of society - and certainly no notion of capital. (And, to take it further - no normal person has ever used the word "neoliberal" in any context). People just want life to be a bit better, and society to be a bit fairer.

(That isn't to say Starmer hasn't been a colossal disappointment)

Of course people do. But I also think the public aren´t complete morons. They know that things are getting worse. They are living it. Yet we have an absurd situation that has developed where politicians are too scared to admit there might be any blow backs or negative effects to vitally necessary policies, meanwhile the can gets kicked ever further down the road.

The multiple crises we have been experiencing I think have the public at large, for the first time in my life, really beginning to fear for the future and questioning the idea that things will only ever get better all the time.

I think there is a possibility for a message that would now sell that our focus should be on building a resilient and adaptable society for the future to deal with all these emerging crises. Things won´t be better for everyone all the time, some policies will have blow backs but it will make things better in other areas. We can wrap it up in the pragmatic yet emotional language of rejuvinating a crumbling Britain to prepare it for the 21st Century, returning power to communities, building resiliance for our kids and grandkids all the while alleiviating worst effects on the poorest of society. I don´t think this message has ever been possible before now, because most people have been happy to push the  various emerging crisis to the backs of their minds (or else were entirely ignorant of them) and no one wants to hear a politician banging on about how things are going to get worse. Thing now are worse. There is no more avoiding it. And I think there is an oppurtunity there for a new message and narrative to develop. Politicians are still valued on percieved trustworthiness, and simply dressing up continually poisitive messages in fluffy PR language doesn´t cut it anymore.

Brexiters were willing to risk and accept the negative effects and risks of Brexit, for what they saw as national renewal, revival or destiny. Short term pain for long term gain, but wrapped in the language of feeling more powerful and in control. And that message won a national referendum

Or maybe I´m chatting absolute wham  ;D
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12535 on: Yesterday at 02:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:43:43 am
If a unionist party wins a majority in the Scottish Paliament on a manifesto to hold a referendum to rejoin then yes they should get one. Of course they would need to persuade rUK to let us rejoin but that's just the way it works.

Well as has been said, Tories being in helps the SNP cause. I can't say much further because I don't follow the nuance of Scottish politics. :)
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12536 on: Yesterday at 02:53:02 pm »
What a shocker:

Levelling up bill does not include funding needed to make levelling up happen, say MPs

Quote
Although the House of Commons is not sitting over the summer, MPs who chair select committees are still doing some work and some of them have been sending out letters. Clive Betts, the Labour MP who chairs the levelling up committee, says that when Greg Clark replaced Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove as levelling up secretary in July, he asked Betts to tell him over the summer what the committee thought of the levelling up and regeneration bill.

Not much seems to be the answer. Today Betts has released the letter he has sent to Clark on behalf of his committee giving an assessement of the bill and here is the key paragraph.

    It is the committees view that the main tool to achieve levelling up will be through appropriate funding to those areas that need it most. This funding will help in making progress on the levelling up missions related to public transport and local connectivity; transforming digital connectivity; improving education outcomes; increasing the number of adults who complete high quality skills training; and increasing healthy life expectancy. None of the provisions in the bill will directly contribute to making progress towards achieving these missions  other than setting them. There is also no funding for levelling up associated with the bill.

Like all select committees, this one has a narrow Conservative majority.

And in a statement to journalists Betts said:

In its current form, the bill does little to reassure that levelling up will prove to be more than just a slogan and that we will have meaningful change in local communities across the country. In key areas, it is unclear how the government intends to drive change and they are yet to commit to the spending that is necessary to level up the country.

Our inquiry has focused on the planning provisions in the bill, which can be described as loosely connected proposals to tinker with the current system, hopefully achieving some improvement. It has been difficult to conduct scrutiny due to a lot of the detail of the provisions having not yet been published.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12537 on: Yesterday at 03:00:42 pm »
That's not like the Conservative Party, to promise something and not deliver, indeed to apparently have no intention of ever delivering. Disappointed in our press too, playing along with this type of subterfuge and refusing to tell their readers that this policy was obvious insulting rubbish.

Shocking stuff. And in Britain too, a country where things like this never happen.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12538 on: Yesterday at 03:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:09:47 pm
And I too sympathise with Starmer's predicament. But as Dr Beaker keeps stating, Starmer needs to get ahead of the curve.*

* And I wholeheartedly agree.
I really don't know what Starmer can do at the moment, it's a bit harder when you don't have the kind of pull that Blair had in those years. Nobody seems to remember/give credit for calling for windfall taxes, so its probably best not to shout about too many of your policies this far out from the election.

Actually think the energy cap plan could worth if it actually brings inflation down (and the numbers add up). Suddenly instead of looking at 10% inflation and asking for 5-6% pay rises, people will see 6% inflation and accept lower rises.  Obviously this may not work pastbone winter if the energy prices continue to skyrocket.

He should shout more about funding more green initiatives like insulation to get bills down that way.
John Redwood
@johnredwood
Good news that Liz Truss does not want to appoint an Ethics Adviser. She will judge right and wrong with the whole country watching. There will be other posts she can do without in government.

https://twitter.com/johnredwood/status/1562320588991078400


Another step along the dictatorship road.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12540 on: Yesterday at 03:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:53:02 pm
What a shocker:

Levelling up bill does not include funding needed to make levelling up happen, say MPs
The areas that were conned by this need their eyes opening to the lies they've been fed.  Even the projects that were funded were mostly small and never going to reinvigorate an area, not helped by some weird ideas of which areas were in need of "levelling up" (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/town-deals-full-list-of-101-offers/town-deals-full-list-of-101-offers).  To give some context to that funding - mostly in the region of £20-30m - the EU programme in Cornwall was funded at over £500m.

It's somewhat ironic that in order to get the UK government to provide funding to other areas it first had to be transferred to the EU so that they could transfer it back.  Now that the pesky EU aren't in the way anymore they can get back to just pretending to provide funding.

Another wing of levelling up - shunting a few hundred Civil Service jobs to Wolverhampton and Leeds - is just posturing.  Freeports may draw investment to the surrounding areas but it's not a new idea and didn't achieve much the first time around in the 80s (beyond reducing government tax take on import/export duties).



Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12541 on: Yesterday at 04:08:37 pm »
Things are picking up a bit of pace now.
Whoever Labour has up front, Starmer or not, they may not get a chance regardless.
No ethics adviser, potentially our electoral standards coming under Government control and our withdrawal from the ECHR is looking more and more likely.
A police state, a Putin-esque Britain, is looming closer each day.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12542 on: Yesterday at 04:29:26 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 04:08:37 pm
Things are picking up a bit of pace now.
Whoever Labour has up front, Starmer or not, they may not get a chance regardless.
No ethics adviser, potentially our electoral standards coming under Government control and our withdrawal from the ECHR is looking more and more likely.
A police state, a Putin-esque Britain, is looming closer each day.
And that's why there won't be a GE anytime soon regardless of what the polls show.  They currently have a massive majority and not enough dissenting voices to come remotely close to any of these things being blocked.  They could be running at 1% in the polls and it wouldn't make any difference to their ability to make these changes until such time we have another GE.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12543 on: Yesterday at 04:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 03:31:15 pm
I really don't know what Starmer can do at the moment, it's a bit harder when you don't have the kind of pull that Blair had in those years. Nobody seems to remember/give credit for calling for windfall taxes, so its probably best not to shout about too many of your policies this far out from the election.

Actually think the energy cap plan could worth if it actually brings inflation down (and the numbers add up). Suddenly instead of looking at 10% inflation and asking for 5-6% pay rises, people will see 6% inflation and accept lower rises.  Obviously this may not work pastbone winter if the energy prices continue to skyrocket.

He should shout more about funding more green initiatives like insulation to get bills down that way.
I dunno about that. I thought it was a monumental mistake (and at the time) for Labour to three-line whip their MPs into voting for the Brexit Deal. They should have argued that the deal is dreadful, and would cause untold damage to the British economy and the UKs standing in the world. However, since leaving with no deal would be even worse, neither will we vote against it. Instead, we will abstain - the Tories have the MPs to make what they will of Brexit, and Labour cannot stop them. But Labour will not vote for or against the Deal for the reasons already outlined - Tory Party will own Brexit. We have already heard the Tories make mention that the Withdrawal Deal was made with bipartisan support.

Now, the country is in dire a situation with rampant inflation which is set to become even worse. Labour should state that it will bring the gas and electricity industry into (temporary) public ownership. This is what the French have and they have restricted fuel price increases to 4%. The price of fuel has already doubled in the UK, is set to triple in price, and maybe go even even higher from there. The Tories are fine with that - we are not!

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12544 on: Yesterday at 04:54:25 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-62663247
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson: Endure energy crisis to counter Russia in Ukraine

...

Speaking in Kyiv, he warned that British households would "have to endure the cost-of-living crisis" in order to counter Russia's "inevitable manipulation of energy prices".
Surprisingly I broadly agree with Bozo on the concept that short-term pain is better than yielding to Putin and setting a precedent that will potentially have consequences for decades.  I'm sure there are leaders across the world that wish they could go back to 2014 and make a stand when Russia 'annexed' Crimea.

What pisses me off is that he's completely abandoned any facade of being the UK PM and his party is leaving people to stress like mad over how they get through the autumn never mind the winter.  How many people are made destitute over that period is in the gift of his government to sort out but they don't seem to give a toss.


Also, from the same article, the great useless lump has managed to secure himself an undeserved legacy in Ukraine.
Quote
He was presented with the Order of Liberty - Ukraine's highest award that can be given to foreign nationals.

And, appearing with Mr Johnson in Ukraine's capital, Mr Zelensky unveiled a plaque for the UK prime minister on the "alley of bravery" outside the Ukrainian parliament.
An article that concisely summarises the life of Bozo and how he always ends up coming out smelling of roses despite being selfish and without morals.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12545 on: Yesterday at 05:04:03 pm »
Who exactly will be doing the enduring in the cost of living crisis?

How much hardship will be endured by Johnson et al?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12546 on: Yesterday at 05:05:01 pm »
The dickhead probably loves that a war has happened, so he can try to act like his hero Churchill.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12547 on: Yesterday at 06:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:43:23 pm
I dunno about that. I thought it was a monumental mistake (and at the time) for Labour to three-line whip their MPs into voting for the Brexit Deal. They should have argued that the deal is dreadful, and would cause untold damage to the British economy and the UKs standing in the world. However, since leaving with no deal would be even worse, neither will we vote against it. Instead, we will abstain - the Tories have the MPs to make what they will of Brexit, and Labour cannot stop them. But Labour will not vote for or against the Deal for the reasons already outlined - Tory Party will own Brexit. We have already heard the Tories make mention that the Withdrawal Deal was made with bipartisan support.

Now, the country is in dire a situation with rampant inflation which is set to become even worse. Labour should state that it will bring the gas and electricity industry into (temporary) public ownership. This is what the French have and they have restricted fuel price increases to 4%. The price of fuel has already doubled in the UK, is set to triple in price, and maybe go even even higher from there. The Tories are fine with that - we are not!


From a strategising perspective, Labour have been bobbling between 'woeful' and 'shambolic' since around 2000.

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12548 on: Yesterday at 06:43:29 pm »
The holidaying clown gatecrashed the Ukrainian Independence Day today.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-62663247

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12549 on: Yesterday at 07:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:27:38 pm

From a strategising perspective, Labour have been bobbling between 'woeful' and 'shambolic' since around 2000.

Labour have won 3 elections in my life time. 2 of them were in that period you call woeful and shambolic.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12550 on: Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:14:02 pm
Labour have won 3 elections in my life time. 2 of them were in that period you call woeful and shambolic.

I said from a strategising perspective.

They were brilliant from around 1993, through the 1997 GE, and well into their term. Perhaps I'm unfairly judging against this period.

Some not particularly significant clangers were appearing in the run-up to the 2001 GE (and let's not forget that they lost almost 3m votes between 97 and 01). This despite the Tories being in total disarray.

Then came the first huge whopper of cosying up to that c*nt Bush and his neo-con scumbags. Then the Iraq debacle, with the 'dodgy dossier'

Other strategy own-goals followed - the selling the gold reserves at a rock-bottom price, the withdrawal of the 10% income tax band spring to mind.

Even when Brown took over, more came. The biggest was dithering over an autumn GE in 2007, then deciding against. He/they never recovered from that, and calamity soon began to follow Brown.

Milliband and his timid acceptance of not only the bullshit Tory myth about Labour causing the GFC, but Tory 'austerity' and the misery it wrought.

Corbyn had a huge wave of popular support behind him, yet walked into every Tory trap and was shite as a leader, culminating in the farce of the Referendum and fuckwitted post-Referendum actions.


I think that Labour really missed Alastair Campbell's influence when he began to step back. I'm some distance from him in terms of economic policy, but I think he was an immense political strategist, especially concerning the media.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12551 on: Yesterday at 11:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm
I said from a strategising perspective.

They were brilliant from around 1993, through the 1997 GE, and well into their term. Perhaps I'm unfairly judging against this period.

Some not particularly significant clangers were appearing in the run-up to the 2001 GE (and let's not forget that they lost almost 3m votes between 97 and 01). This despite the Tories being in total disarray.

Then came the first huge whopper of cosying up to that c*nt Bush and his neo-con scumbags. Then the Iraq debacle, with the 'dodgy dossier'

Other strategy own-goals followed - the selling the gold reserves at a rock-bottom price, the withdrawal of the 10% income tax band spring to mind.

Even when Brown took over, more came. The biggest was dithering over an autumn GE in 2007, then deciding against. He/they never recovered from that, and calamity soon began to follow Brown.

Milliband and his timid acceptance of not only the bullshit Tory myth about Labour causing the GFC, but Tory 'austerity' and the misery it wrought.

Corbyn had a huge wave of popular support behind him, yet walked into every Tory trap and was shite as a leader, culminating in the farce of the Referendum and fuckwitted post-Referendum actions.


I think that Labour really missed Alastair Campbell's influence when he began to step back. I'm some distance from him in terms of economic policy, but I think he was an immense political strategist, especially concerning the media.


I agree with most of this. What a disaster Miliband was. The most defensive and apologetic Labour party leader of all time. (And the idiot who changed the leadership election rules to make it into a liars' contest).

I agree with you about Campbell too. He gave the Labour party teeth and attitude. Just listen to him now. We could do with some of what he's got.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12552 on: Today at 09:24:31 am »
Fucking Cock - depressing to see such wankers want to run the country


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/24/sunak-says-it-was-a-mistake-to-empower-scientists-during-covid-pandemic


Sunak says it was a mistake to empower scientists during Covid pandemic because Tories are inbred shitstains

Rishi Sunak has claimed that it was a mistake to empower scientists during the coronavirus pandemic and that his opposition to closing schools was met with silence during one meeting because they couldn't believe what a fucking inbred tosspot he was.

Sunak said during one meeting he tried to voice his opposition to closing schools, saying he got very emotional about it. The former chancellor added: I was like: Forget about the economy  surely we can all agree that kids not being in school is a major nightmare.

There was a big silence afterwards. It was the first time someone had said it. I was so furious.

He said that minutes from Sage meetings were edited, which resulted in opposing opinions being omitted from the final draft. Sunak added: Those meetings were literally me around that table, just fighting. It was incredibly uncomfortable every single time.

Sunak said Sage advisers were unaware for a very long time that there was a Treasury person on all their calls.

He revealed that his Treasury official briefed him on what was said during the meetings and what was omitted by telling him actually, it turns out that lots of people disagreed with that conclusion or here are the reasons that they were not sure about it.


c*nt.

The Conservative leadership candidate believes one of the major errors was allowing the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) to have so much influence on decision making such as closing nurseries, schools and colleges in March 2020.

Sunak also disclosed that he was banned from discussing the trade-offs of imposing coronavirus-related restrictions such as missed doctors appointments and NHS waiting list backlogs.

In an interview with the Spectator to be published on Saturday, the former chancellor said: We shouldnt have empowered the scientists in the way we did. And you have to acknowledge trade-offs from the beginning.

If wed done all of that, we could be in a very different place. Wed probably have made different decisions on things like schools.

Schools in the UK shut with the exception of those for looking after the children of keyworkers and vulnerable children. Some schools started to reopen in August 2020.

Sunaks remarks came a few days after he praised British scientists and pledged to set up a multibillion-pound research programme if he became prime minister after the exclusion of British scientists from EU funding.


Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12553 on: Today at 09:26:29 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:33:38 pm
I agree with you about Campbell too. He gave the Labour party teeth and attitude. Just listen to him now. We could do with some of what he's got.
I was going to say that he was the acceptable face of Mandelson,  but he's actually streets ahead of Mandy.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12554 on: Today at 09:33:50 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:24:31 am
Fucking Cock - depressing to see such wankers want to run the country


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/24/sunak-says-it-was-a-mistake-to-empower-scientists-during-covid-pandemic


Sunak says it was a mistake to empower scientists during Covid pandemic because Tories are inbred shitstains

Rishi Sunak has claimed that it was a mistake to empower scientists during the coronavirus pandemic and that his opposition to closing schools was met with silence during one meeting because they couldn't believe what a fucking inbred tosspot he was.

Sunak said during one meeting he tried to voice his opposition to closing schools, saying he got very emotional about it. The former chancellor added: I was like: Forget about the economy  surely we can all agree that kids not being in school is a major nightmare.

There was a big silence afterwards. It was the first time someone had said it. I was so furious.

He said that minutes from Sage meetings were edited, which resulted in opposing opinions being omitted from the final draft. Sunak added: Those meetings were literally me around that table, just fighting. It was incredibly uncomfortable every single time.

Sunak said Sage advisers were unaware for a very long time that there was a Treasury person on all their calls.

He revealed that his Treasury official briefed him on what was said during the meetings and what was omitted by telling him actually, it turns out that lots of people disagreed with that conclusion or here are the reasons that they were not sure about it.


c*nt.

The Conservative leadership candidate believes one of the major errors was allowing the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) to have so much influence on decision making such as closing nurseries, schools and colleges in March 2020.

Sunak also disclosed that he was banned from discussing the trade-offs of imposing coronavirus-related restrictions such as missed doctors appointments and NHS waiting list backlogs.

In an interview with the Spectator to be published on Saturday, the former chancellor said: We shouldnt have empowered the scientists in the way we did. And you have to acknowledge trade-offs from the beginning.

If wed done all of that, we could be in a very different place. Wed probably have made different decisions on things like schools.

Schools in the UK shut with the exception of those for looking after the children of keyworkers and vulnerable children. Some schools started to reopen in August 2020.

Sunaks remarks came a few days after he praised British scientists and pledged to set up a multibillion-pound research programme if he became prime minister after the exclusion of British scientists from EU funding.



I think scientists should be banned from the space programme too - save a fortune.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12555 on: Today at 09:36:18 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:33:50 am
I think scientists should be banned from the space programme too - save a fortune.

Agreed and engineering, Nuclear power plants, aircraft, trains, ships, IT and all the other things where people are fed up of 'experts' handling things that would be better being run by idiots that haven't had any training or clue of how to operate stuff.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12556 on: Today at 09:49:27 am »
They don't need scientific advisors. They don't need ethics advisors. All that is needed to run the country efficiently and fairly are free market ideologues.

Sunak is an ungrateful swine too. Those scientists saved your bacon you fucking cannibal.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12557 on: Today at 09:52:13 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:49:27 am
They don't need scientific advisors. They don't need ethics advisors. All that is needed to run the country efficiently and fairly are free market ideologues.

Sunak is an ungrateful swine too. Those scientists saved your bacon you fucking cannibal.

So when will he be called out as another Captain Hindsight?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12558 on: Today at 10:08:42 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:52:13 am
So when will he be called out as another Captain Hindsight?

Wouldn't that imply the c*nt was right Howard?
