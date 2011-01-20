Fucking Cock - depressing to see such wankers want to run the countryhttps://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/24/sunak-says-it-was-a-mistake-to-empower-scientists-during-covid-pandemicSunak says it was a mistake to empower scientists during Covid pandemic because Tories are inbred shitstains
Rishi Sunak has claimed that it was a mistake to empower scientists during the coronavirus pandemic and that his opposition to closing schools was met with silence during one meeting because they couldn't believe what a fucking inbred tosspot he was.
Sunak said during one meeting he tried to voice his opposition to closing schools, saying he got very emotional about it. The former chancellor added: I was like: Forget about the economy surely we can all agree that kids not being in school is a major nightmare.
There was a big silence afterwards. It was the first time someone had said it. I was so furious.
He said that minutes from Sage meetings were edited, which resulted in opposing opinions being omitted from the final draft. Sunak added: Those meetings were literally me around that table, just fighting. It was incredibly uncomfortable every single time.
Sunak said Sage advisers were unaware for a very long time that there was a Treasury person on all their calls.
He revealed that his Treasury official briefed him on what was said during the meetings and what was omitted by telling him actually, it turns out that lots of people disagreed with that conclusion or here are the reasons that they were not sure about it.
c*nt.
The Conservative leadership candidate believes one of the major errors was allowing the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) to have so much influence on decision making such as closing nurseries, schools and colleges in March 2020.
Sunak also disclosed that he was banned from discussing the trade-offs of imposing coronavirus-related restrictions such as missed doctors appointments and NHS waiting list backlogs.
In an interview with the Spectator to be published on Saturday, the former chancellor said: We shouldnt have empowered the scientists in the way we did. And you have to acknowledge trade-offs from the beginning.
If wed done all of that, we could be in a very different place. Wed probably have made different decisions on things like schools.
Schools in the UK shut with the exception of those for looking after the children of keyworkers and vulnerable children. Some schools started to reopen in August 2020.
Sunaks remarks came a few days after he praised British scientists and pledged to set up a multibillion-pound research programme if he became prime minister after the exclusion of British scientists from EU funding.