I think shes wrong. I think shes confusing relatively productivity for people being lazy.



I would propose that productivity is low in the uk due to poor management. Making people do pointless justification of their own existence and thats endemic in British workplaces.

People work more hours than much of Europe, so it would be odd if people really were lazy (as Truss would have us believe)



I have long held the opinion that British companies have suffered from poor managers at the top. I was made redundant in 79 when the CEO of a chain of stores made a series of catastrophic decisions, ignoring the buyers advice and basically spending a great deal of company money on a load of shite, which didnt sell and resulted in the chain collapsing. He was alright, along with the company accountant, they engineered a buy out which saw them start again.I went to work for British Shoe Corporation who owned most of the High street shoe shops across the country. They had 2,500 branches. The management from top down to district level was a farce. They spent a small fortune on a new delivery process which took one week to fall apart. When branch managers complained that the restocking process was inefficient and costly to run, and proposed a shift towards barcode scanning and sending stock sales info via a modem, instead of bundles of computer punch cards sent by weekly Securico collection, the response was its too expensive and the current system works. Heavy handed district managers punching down targets from above caused catastrophic collapse in morale. Absurd sales targets and inflexible sales techniques were used as bludgeons to try and meet the demands from on high. I remember a meeting where store managers were told that the traditional Christmas bonus was being scrapped so that everyone in the company could have a 2% rise. Morale was crushed further. I moved on after a while, and I remember someone saying that the average length of employment for a store manager was 2 years because they burnt out.The collapse of the company was spectacular. From an almost complete monopoly on the high street, it went into a free fall. Senior management response was to demand more form staff, and eventually it couldnt bully any more productivity out of staff. The head office and warehouse was once a massive site just outside Leicester. It was levelled and is now a nondescript industrial estate.Anecdotal I know, but the attitude of make the buggers work harder seemed to be thhe attitude of the top managers. They punched down on all levels of management, the old cop out you are paid to bring me solutions not problems passed down the line until it hit the front line staff who faced the public. Treated like dirt, a lot of staff lost the will to take shit from he public as well as from the bosses and eventually the firms folded because the bosses refused to acknowledge their faults.