Cheesky Burpy Catnsacks Captain Robert!
Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]  (Read 399829 times)

Offline redtel

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12320 on: August 17, 2022, 05:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 17, 2022, 09:20:29 am
Does that also apply to holidaying government ministers during times of national crises?

Not to mention a working PM at any time hes been in the job. Never grafted in his life and spent more effort in getting his flat renovation paid for and partying than actually leading the country as the job requires. Sacked more than once as a cabinet minister and now forced out as PM by a record number of government resignations.

Yet we hear many of the brilliant minds that hold membership of the Tory party say they prefer him to the two they have to choose from. They cannot or will not associate him with the mess he has presided over.

One man one vote but sometimes I wonder.
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12321 on: August 17, 2022, 05:18:05 pm »
For someone whos slept in the office toilets plenty of times I dont mind getting called lazy.  I think her comments below are a lot more interesting.

Thats my reflection on the election and whats gone before it, and the referendum  we say its all Europe thats causing these huge problems  its all these migrants causing these problems. But actually what needs to happen is more  more graft. Its not a popular message.

So you're admitting the Leave campaign lied ?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12322 on: August 17, 2022, 05:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 17, 2022, 05:18:05 pm
For someone whos slept in the office toilets plenty of times I dont mind getting called lazy.  I think her comments below are a lot more interesting.

Thats my reflection on the election and whats gone before it, and the referendum  we say its all Europe thats causing these huge problems  its all these migrants causing these problems. But actually what needs to happen is more  more graft. Its not a popular message.

So you're admitting the Leave campaign lied ?
I think shes wrong. I think shes confusing relatively  productivity for people being lazy.

I would propose that productivity is low in the uk due to poor management. Making people do pointless justification of their own existence  and thats endemic in British workplaces.
People work more hours than much of Europe, so it would be odd if people really were lazy (as Truss would have us believe)
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12323 on: August 17, 2022, 05:34:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 17, 2022, 05:28:33 pm
I think shes wrong. I think shes confusing relatively  productivity for people being lazy.

I would propose that productivity is low in the uk due to poor management. Making people do pointless justification of their own existence  and thats endemic in British workplaces.
People work more hours than much of Europe, so it would be odd if people really were lazy (as Truss would have us believe)

Im categorically not saying she right.  Im just more interested in the other quote about the leave campaign and foreigners.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12324 on: August 17, 2022, 05:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 17, 2022, 05:34:48 pm
Im categorically not saying she right.  Im just more interested in the other quote about the leave campaign and foreigners.


I said the same thing yesterday, forget about the unproductive workers guff, we know thats what she thinks anyway. Its the last 30 seconds of the clip about Brexit thats far more interesting and potentially damaging if its not too late now in the campaign.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12325 on: August 17, 2022, 05:59:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 17, 2022, 05:47:09 pm
I said the same thing yesterday, forget about the unproductive workers guff, we know thats what she thinks anyway. Its the last 30 seconds of the clip about Brexit thats far more interesting and potentially damaging if its not too late now in the campaign.


Its just a shame that clip only came out so late in the campaign, if it had come out earlier and got legs it would have been pretty damaging. And I dont know if youve listened to the end of the recording but it doesnt help her Brexiteer credentials either.

The lazy worker stuff is an open goal for Labour, but what do they do with the Brexit stuff.  I think you're right its too late. They cant look too remoaner. Maybe some stuff where she lacks conviction, but we know she voted remain anyway.

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12326 on: August 17, 2022, 06:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 17, 2022, 05:34:48 pm
Im categorically not saying she right.  Im just more interested in the other quote about the leave campaign and foreigners.


Yes, I agree with you. That was interesting.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12327 on: August 17, 2022, 06:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 17, 2022, 05:34:48 pm
Im categorically not saying she right.  Im just more interested in the other quote about the leave campaign and foreigners.


There is nothing interesting about it because Truss doesn't have anything interesting to say. She only said that because Cameron and Osbourne convinced her to be on team Remain and she's been fed these lines.

She is empty. A hollow shell with one setting which is whatever shit she is told to say. Even then, she fucks that up.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12328 on: August 17, 2022, 06:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 17, 2022, 05:34:48 pm
Im categorically not saying she right.  Im just more interested in the other quote about the leave campaign and foreigners.

Poorly phrased on my part, sorry. I had no doubt you thought she was wrong! I was trying to lay out why I think she may have such an aburd position.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12329 on: August 17, 2022, 06:46:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 17, 2022, 06:22:43 pm
There is nothing interesting about it because Truss doesn't have anything interesting to say. She only said that because Cameron and Osbourne convinced her to be on team Remain and she's been fed these lines.

She is empty. A hollow shell with one setting which is whatever shit she is told to say. Even then, she fucks that up.

You've misunderstood why people find it interesting.

No one is saying they are interested in Truss as a philosopher or as a deep thinker. It's an interesting admission or confession. It's interesting because it is what she really feels, not what she thinks plays well to the mob.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12330 on: August 17, 2022, 08:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 17, 2022, 06:46:55 pm
You've misunderstood why people find it interesting.

No one is saying they are interested in Truss as a philosopher or as a deep thinker. It's an interesting admission or confession. It's interesting because it is what she really feels, not what she thinks plays well to the mob.

Dont think at all that is what she feels. She was a reluctant remainer and as has proved she will say anything dependent on what side of the debate she  has been programmed to represent.
Online PaulF

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12331 on: August 17, 2022, 10:04:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 17, 2022, 08:52:13 pm
Dont think at all that is what she feels. She was a reluctant remainer and as has proved she will say anything dependent on what side of the debate she  has been programmed to represent.
Are you admitting the Trussbot can have feelings?
Offline thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12332 on: Yesterday at 05:04:58 pm »
Probably already mentioned but just in case...
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-sussex-62589667
Sewage: Sussex beaches closed after wastewater discharge

Beaches in East Sussex have been closed after untreated wastewater was released into the sea at the shoreline.

Beaches in Bexhill and Normans Bay were shut after "significant" electrical issues at a pumping station.

In neighbouring Hastings, the borough council also advised people from swimming at Pelham Beach due to a pollution risk.

A Southern Water spokesman said the firm was "deeply sorry" and it understood "the distress this causes".
The timing is impeccable.  Announce hosepipe ban then pump sewage into the sea.  I know there's a world of difference between sewage and the water that comes out of our taps but cleaning one into the other is very literally the task of the water companies.

Power AND back-up systems both failing suggest more than just bad luck.

Light touch governing (aka lazy twat MPs that don't want to have any responsibility) needs to stop.  There needs to be a sense of jeopardy for these companies because at the moment they take the pee knowing that, even it all goes wrong, the fines issued will be less than the cost of doing things properly in the first place.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12333 on: Yesterday at 06:16:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 05:04:58 pm
Probably already mentioned but just in case...The timing is impeccable.  Announce hosepipe ban then pump sewage into the sea.  I know there's a world of difference between sewage and the water that comes out of our taps but cleaning one into the other is very literally the task of the water companies.

Power AND back-up systems both failing suggest more than just bad luck.

Light touch governing (aka lazy twat MPs that don't want to have any responsibility) needs to stop.  There needs to be a sense of jeopardy for these companies because at the moment they take the pee knowing that, even it all goes wrong, the fines issued will be less than the cost of doing things properly in the first place.

This is incorrect.  Wastewater is not cleaned and used as tap water.  Wastewater is cleaned and then discharged.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12334 on: Yesterday at 06:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:16:01 pm
This is incorrect.  Wastewater is not cleaned and used as tap water.  Wastewater is cleaned and then discharged.

That just reminded me how I thought the same thing and told my brother in law who was visiting from the Philippines about 10 years ago that the tap water we drank was cleaned wastewaterhe was understandably disgusted  :lmao

Edit: but also Thaddeus has a point in that sea water gets evaporated, becomes rain which falls into reservoirs which become the source for our drinking water 
Offline west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12335 on: Yesterday at 10:20:40 pm »
So someone has uncovered a piece written by Truss in 2009, highlights of which are cut doctors salaries by 10%, charge people to see a GP and scrap the two aircraft carriers. Like Britannia Unchained it was co-authored so obviously nothing to do with her like everything else shes ever written or said.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12336 on: Today at 06:32:04 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:20:40 pm
So someone has uncovered a piece written by Truss in 2009, highlights of which are cut doctors salaries by 10%, charge people to see a GP and scrap the two aircraft carriers. Like Britannia Unchained it was co-authored so obviously nothing to do with her like everything else shes ever written or said.

Id like to wish she would try to impose those policies. Unfortunately she wont.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12337 on: Today at 07:06:17 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 06:27:23 pm
That just reminded me how I thought the same thing and told my brother in law who was visiting from the Philippines about 10 years ago that the tap water we drank was cleaned wastewaterhe was understandably disgusted  :lmao

Edit: but also Thaddeus has a point in that sea water gets evaporated, becomes rain which falls into reservoirs which become the source for our drinking water

 ;D

My Environmental Pollution lecturer constantly laboured that point; saying it would be very embarrassing if we made that mistake in our assignment or exam  ;)
Offline TSC

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12338 on: Today at 07:09:48 am »
While the never ending Tory leadership campaign rolls on with the PM traipsing about on a never ending holiday, NHS warns of a humanitarian crisis.

https://news.sky.com/story/cost-of-living-uk-facing-humanitarian-crisis-if-action-not-taken-on-energy-bills-nhs-chiefs-warn-12676286


Meanwhile Labour demands a recall of Parliament

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/labour-demands-recall-parliament-soaring-energy-bills-b1019578.html
Online Circa1892

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12339 on: Today at 07:48:22 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:20:40 pm
So someone has uncovered a piece written by Truss in 2009, highlights of which are cut doctors salaries by 10%, charge people to see a GP and scrap the two aircraft carriers. Like Britannia Unchained it was co-authored so obviously nothing to do with her like everything else shes ever written or said.

I mean the aircraft carriers probably isnt the worst call with the cuts to the rest of the military,
Should we ever have to actually deploy aircraft carriers we wouldnt be able to protect them
Online PaulF

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12340 on: Today at 08:01:15 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:48:22 am
I mean the aircraft carriers probably isnt the worst call with the cuts to the rest of the military,
Should we ever have to actually deploy aircraft carriers we wouldnt be able to protect them

I'd have thought Truss was all for projecting the IMAGE of British power around the world.....
Offline west_london_red

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12341 on: Today at 08:41:52 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:48:22 am
I mean the aircraft carriers probably isnt the worst call with the cuts to the rest of the military,
Should we ever have to actually deploy aircraft carriers we wouldnt be able to protect them

Agreed but can you imagine how the Tory membership would react though? From Britannia ruling the waves to not having any aircraft carriers would be one hell of a come down for country that has sea water in their veins, to be a second rate naval power. She wouldnt dare utter those words now, if anything shes more likely to suggest we need more aircraft carriers. Like with most subjects she just flip flops and then says shes been misrepresented or blames it on a co-author.
Offline spen71

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12342 on: Today at 09:08:08 am »
Grant shapps is one slimy git
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12343 on: Today at 09:23:47 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 09:08:08 am
Grant shapps is one slimy git

Hes a massive twat. I thought Charlie Stayt did well.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12344 on: Today at 10:19:47 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:16:01 pm
This is incorrect.  Wastewater is not cleaned and used as tap water.  Wastewater is cleaned and then discharged.
The water cycle book that my 8-year old read to me is misleading.  Maybe I should broaden my literature  ;D

Is there a reason it can't be more of a closed loop with treated water being re-used rather than discharged?  Is it capacity or that the treatment is sufficient to pass Environmental standards but not clean enough to drink?
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12345 on: Today at 10:20:06 am »
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12346 on: Today at 10:22:46 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:19:47 am
The water cycle book that my 8-year old read to me is misleading.  Maybe I should broaden my literature  ;D

Is there a reason it can't be more of a closed loop with treated water being re-used rather than discharged?  Is it capacity or that the treatment is sufficient to pass Environmental standards but not clean enough to drink?

One of the biggest problems, surprise surprise is Brexit.
Water companies are struggling to get the required chemicals to treat the sewage and waste water so are forced to dump it.
Frottage, Johnson and his cabinet should be forced to drink every drop of untreated effluent for what they have done to the nation.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12347 on: Today at 11:42:40 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:22:46 am
One of the biggest problems, surprise surprise is Brexit.
Water companies are struggling to get the required chemicals to treat the sewage and waste water so are forced to dump it.
Frottage, Johnson and his cabinet should be forced to drink every drop of untreated effluent for what they have done to the nation.

Well they've spouted enough of it.
Offline TSC

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12348 on: Today at 11:45:56 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:23:47 am
Hes a massive twat. I thought Charlie Stayt did well.

Was good when Stayt obviously had someone check the timetable re trains Manchester-London which confirmed Shapps was talking (lying) out of his hoop.
Offline Sangria

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12349 on: Today at 02:44:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:19:47 am
The water cycle book that my 8-year old read to me is misleading.  Maybe I should broaden my literature  ;D

Is there a reason it can't be more of a closed loop with treated water being re-used rather than discharged?  Is it capacity or that the treatment is sufficient to pass Environmental standards but not clean enough to drink?

Water is probably not cleaned in sufficient quantities through an industrial process. Evaporation and precipitation provides one hell of a thorough cleaning process in huge quantities and with no energy input on our part. A household-specific industrial process might clean enough water for the household to drink provided they're not too demanding about quality or quantity. Sufficient for third world countries who have awful access to clean water otherwise, but nowhere near good enough for wasteful societies like ours.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12350 on: Today at 03:30:43 pm »
Offline thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12351 on: Today at 03:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:44:04 pm
Water is probably not cleaned in sufficient quantities through an industrial process. Evaporation and precipitation provides one hell of a thorough cleaning process in huge quantities and with no energy input on our part. A household-specific industrial process might clean enough water for the household to drink provided they're not too demanding about quality or quantity. Sufficient for third world countries who have awful access to clean water otherwise, but nowhere near good enough for wasteful societies like ours.
That makes sense.  Presumably the concentration of pollutants is just ever increasing as that evaporation/precipitation process leaves the pollutants behind whilst humans pump evermore in.
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12352 on: Today at 06:09:09 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 09:08:08 am
Grant shapps is one slimy git

Thick aswell. Imagine the transport secretary not knowing what a direct train is.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12353 on: Today at 06:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 17, 2022, 11:45:46 am
As an aside, there was an article in the Torygraph blaming working from home for creating a nation of bone idle people who were harming productivity. No mention that studies showed most people working from home had actually improved productivity (https://www.cipd.co.uk/about/media/press/260422home-hybrid-working-increased-productivity#gref)

But I guess it's all about the drive to get people back into offices to prevent a collapse in office space demand (and the knock-on impact for wealthy commercial landlords)
Pre-pandemic, my day (outside of travelling) would consist of on-site at 9:15 for a 9:30 start, and hour for lunch, then leave at 4, as it sometimes meant I wouldn't be home until 7:30 as travelling to and from London was a round trip of circa 5-6 hours so I wouldn't put in any additional time after I stopped being with my client.

Now, I get up at 8:30, start work at 9:00 with emails etc, connect to Customer via Teams at 9:30, still have an hour for lunch, and finish with them at 4:30 and then back to other admin tasks, today I finished working around 6pm and it's a Friday.

So fuck the Tories and their non-productive shite, it's the complete reverse for me and I suspect most others that WFH too
Online 12C

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12354 on: Today at 09:21:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 17, 2022, 05:28:33 pm
I think shes wrong. I think shes confusing relatively  productivity for people being lazy.

I would propose that productivity is low in the uk due to poor management. Making people do pointless justification of their own existence  and thats endemic in British workplaces.
People work more hours than much of Europe, so it would be odd if people really were lazy (as Truss would have us believe)

I have long held the opinion that British companies have suffered from poor managers at the top. I was made redundant in 79 when the CEO of a chain of stores made a series of catastrophic decisions, ignoring the buyers advice and basically spending a great deal of company money on a load of shite, which didnt sell and resulted in the chain collapsing. He was alright, along with the company accountant, they engineered a buy out which saw them start again.
I went to work for British Shoe Corporation who owned most of the High street shoe shops across the country. They had 2,500 branches. The management from top down to district level was a farce. They  spent a small fortune on a new delivery process which took one week to fall apart. When branch managers complained that the restocking process was inefficient and costly to run, and proposed a shift towards barcode scanning and sending stock sales info via a modem, instead of bundles of computer punch cards sent by weekly Securico collection, the response was its too expensive and the current system works. Heavy handed district managers punching down targets from above caused catastrophic collapse in morale. Absurd sales targets and inflexible sales techniques were used as bludgeons to try and meet the  demands from on high. I remember a meeting where store managers were told that the traditional Christmas bonus was being scrapped so that everyone in the company could have a 2% rise. Morale was crushed further. I moved on after a while, and I remember someone saying that the average length of employment for a store manager was 2 years because they burnt out.
The collapse of the company was spectacular. From an almost complete monopoly on the high street, it went into a free fall. Senior management response was to demand more form staff, and eventually it couldnt bully any more productivity out of staff. The head office and warehouse was once a massive site just outside Leicester. It was levelled and is now a nondescript industrial estate.

Anecdotal I know, but the attitude of make the buggers work harder seemed to be thhe attitude of the top managers. They punched down on all levels of management, the old cop out you are paid to bring me solutions not problems passed down the line until it hit the front line staff who faced the public. Treated like dirt, a lot of staff lost the will to take shit from he public as well as from the bosses and eventually the firms folded because the bosses refused to acknowledge their faults.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12355 on: Today at 09:23:51 pm »
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 43% (+4)
CON: 28% (-2)
LDM: 11% (-1)

Via
@YouGov
.
Changes w/ 9-10 Aug.

Labour majority of 114.
Tories in trouble, particularly if Truss' economic package fails.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12356 on: Today at 09:27:28 pm »
@12C


Exactly my thoughts. Well put.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12357 on: Today at 09:31:34 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:23:51 pm
Westminster Voting Intention:

LAB: 43% (+4)
CON: 28% (-2)
LDM: 11% (-1)

Via
@YouGov
.
Changes w/ 9-10 Aug.

Labour majority of 114.
Tories in trouble, particularly if Truss' economic package fails.
Any Tory leader will HAVE to do more about the cost of living crisis .this poll is the reason why.

Now, they are electing  Truss as they think she will be the most conservative leader since thatcher (and by that I mean heartless c*nt).  But faced with these numbers theres no way she will be able to just ignore it. 

Now, theres a suggestion you only help the most needy (and theres a right wing and a left wing argument for that) but in terms of voters?  If they dont help more affluent people they will get annihilated  in the polls.

Its a very interesting political  comdundrum
