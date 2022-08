Does that also apply to holidaying government ministers during times of national crises?



Not to mention a working PM at any time he’s been in the job. Never grafted in his life and spent more effort in getting his flat renovation paid for and partying than actually leading the country as the job requires. Sacked more than once as a cabinet minister and now forced out as PM by a record number of government resignations.Yet we hear many of the brilliant minds that hold membership of the Tory party say they prefer him to the two they have to choose from. They cannot or will not associate him with the mess he has presided over.One man one vote but sometimes I wonder.