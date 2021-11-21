The lack of any kind of actual vision or programme from anyone is utterly depressing. On all elements of both sides it just seems to be a case of retrialling something that was done before or they read in a book. For the Tories it's now tax cuts, Britannia Unchained, the Sovereign Individual and the old witch and retreading it, for the current iteration of Labour its a late-90s reboot, for the last iteration of Labour it was the 83 manifesto and Marx's 19th century solutions for 19th century problems. They're all so intellectually limited. Now - he was a fucking cretin and a moron and a vicious evil little twat, but at least Cummings had (bonkers and batshit) new ideas. They all just have nothing...