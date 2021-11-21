Poll

Should Conservative voters be low-priority for the Emergency Services (Since they voted to defund and wreck them)?

Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Yesterday at 10:17:16 pm
No mention of the energy or cost of living crisis.

But she did get the biggest round of applause for having a pop at transgender people.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Yesterday at 11:18:13 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:17:16 pm
No mention of the energy or cost of living crisis.

But she did get the biggest round of applause for having a pop at transgender people.

I honestly dont know how you can watch/listen to it. I would be throwing things at the telly
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 04:17:44 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:17:16 pm
No mention of the energy or cost of living crisis.

But she did get the biggest round of applause for having a pop at transgender people.

Thats pretty much how theyll run the next general election. Straight out of the Trump playbook. The Daily Mail love it. Throw in a bit about benefit scroungers  and sinking asylum-seekers boats in the channel.

Nothing about transforming the economy, healthcare etc.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 05:37:35 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:15:47 pm
]

Trouble is, there's no shortage of people in this country who would agree with her. Weirdos who see hard work as a virtue to be applauded.



Is hard work not to be applauded?

--edit-- maybe we differ on what it means to be applauded. Ideally I'd like to go to work , 9-5 with little stress, and a normal level of work. And be paid lots for it.
But to earn a decent wage I do way beyond that.  I suppose maybe we need to define work hard too.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 06:46:34 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:37:35 am
Is hard work not to be applauded?

--edit-- maybe we differ on what it means to be applauded. Ideally I'd like to go to work , 9-5 with little stress, and a normal level of work. And be paid lots for it.
But to earn a decent wage I do way beyond that.  I suppose maybe we need to define work hard too.

What that they mean by what she's saying there is that UK workers get paid too much for 'how hard they work' and for 'the rights that they have not to be treated like shite'
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 07:14:11 am
The response from Truss about her lazy British worker comments are pure Truss. All she did was parrot the same line about growth and productivity, because of course being uploaded with her tax cuts program means she cannot deviate from that line.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 07:15:24 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:37:35 am
Is hard work not to be applauded?

--edit-- maybe we differ on what it means to be applauded. Ideally I'd like to go to work , 9-5 with little stress, and a normal level of work. And be paid lots for it.
But to earn a decent wage I do way beyond that.  I suppose maybe we need to define work hard too.

How is a teacher, nurse, a retail worker or a cleaner supposed to do that?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 07:24:27 am
That's sort of my point wlr. Those groups work hard. Exceedingly hard I'd say. They should be applauded for that. And to be fair they should be rightly rewarded too. maybe that's nobby's point.

--edit-- I used to work as a NHS cleaner. I've never known a culture of tea and cigarette breaks that make up almost half the working day be so strong .
« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:20 am by PaulF »
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 08:11:16 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:15:24 am
How is a teacher, nurse, a retail worker or a cleaner supposed to do that?

Forgive me if I've misunderstood the point but is it not about not just working to par and instead wanting to take on greater responsibility or personal development - so becoming part of the senior leadership team and becoming a form tutor, dept head etc at a school; taking additional courses and working up the band's as a nurse?

That seems to the parallel to Paul's point about having to work above par to earn a decent/better wage
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 08:27:15 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:11:16 am
Forgive me if I've misunderstood the point but is it not about not just working to par and instead wanting to take on greater responsibility or personal development - so becoming part of the senior leadership team and becoming a form tutor, dept head etc at a school; taking additional courses and working up the band's as a nurse?

That seems to the parallel to Paul's point about having to work above par to earn a decent/better wage

Not sure that's legitimate. Yeah, some people want to be managers, but those that achieve technical excellence quite often stay in technical rather than managerial roles.

The UK especially seems to have a major problem allowing people that are fantastic at their jobs be rewarded for being fantastic at their jobs and instead wish to promote them to their level of incompetance.

Also, I have seen some people 'take on board' a range of side things to 'get noticed' and end up direclty affecting the excellence of their own job. Spinning more plates doesn't always mean you are working 'harder'
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 08:31:58 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:11:16 am
Forgive me if I've misunderstood the point but is it not about not just working to par and instead wanting to take on greater responsibility or personal development - so becoming part of the senior leadership team and becoming a form tutor, dept head etc at a school; taking additional courses and working up the band's as a nurse?

That seems to the parallel to Paul's point about having to work above par to earn a decent/better wage

I dont know, were all guessing what Truss was getting at based on a few words but there is a difference at least in my mind between working hard and career progression/development, and I certainly didnt hear any words that made me think thats what she was referring to.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 08:45:35 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:27:15 am
Not sure that's legitimate. Yeah, some people want to be managers, but those that achieve technical excellence quite often stay in technical rather than managerial roles.

The UK especially seems to have a major problem allowing people that are fantastic at their jobs be rewarded for being fantastic at their jobs and instead wish to promote them to their level of incompetance.

Also, I have seen some people 'take on board' a range of side things to 'get noticed' and end up direclty affecting the excellence of their own job. Spinning more plates doesn't always mean you are working 'harder'

100% agreed that there is not a direct correlation and certainly no guarantee that of it

These two jobs (based anecdotally on my mum (nurse (arguably too long ago for it to be currently relevent) and teacher (retired about 4 years ago) and my old housemate (nurse)) seem some of the few to have kind of modular or linear progression where there are strictly tangible things that can be done to get the promotions and additional pay

It is not, by any means, a certainty and in a lot of other jobs it is much more subjective.

@WLR - Truss was definitely just being a twat and trying to stir up shite. I took Paul's point to be his viewpoint rather than an attempt at finding logic in Truss' bullshit
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 09:20:29 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:19:14 pm
British workers dont graft eh?

Cant be arsed to respond.
Does that also apply to holidaying government ministers during times of national crises?
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 09:30:09 am
For clarity. My point wasn't directly to do with what truss said.
I found it odd that Nobby didn't want to applaud hard work .
Hard work is an ethos I think most of us want . I guess it's more an ethos of not being a slacker rather than being a lackey that we should strive for .
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 09:50:11 am
The lack of any kind of actual vision or programme from anyone is utterly depressing. On all elements of both sides it just seems to be a case of retrialling something that was done before or they read in a book. For the Tories it's now tax cuts, Britannia Unchained, the Sovereign Individual and the old witch and retreading it, for the current iteration of Labour its a late-90s reboot, for the last iteration of Labour it was the 83 manifesto and Marx's 19th century solutions for 19th century problems. They're all so intellectually limited. Now - he was a fucking cretin and a moron and a vicious evil little twat, but at least Cummings had (bonkers and batshit) new ideas. They all just have nothing...
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 09:55:54 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:30:09 am
For clarity. My point wasn't directly to do with what truss said.
I found it odd that Nobby didn't want to applaud hard work .
Hard work is an ethos I think most of us want . I guess it's more an ethos of not being a slacker rather than being a lackey that we should strive for .

Im guessing the point Nobby was making is that people also shouldnt be taken for mugs either, working their bollocks off for a wage packet that they can barely survive on or the promotion they may not ever get but is dangled infront of them as a carrot. Theres often a right wing narrative that if you work hard enough you can achieve whatever you want, the fairytale American Dream lets say, and then theres the darker side of that, if your poor its your fault for being lazy or stupid that comes hand in hand with the American Dream. For me, Trusss comments are a nod and a wink to that darker side.
Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 09:58:45 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:19:14 pm
British workers dont graft eh?

Cant be arsed to respond.

It's true, look!

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
Today at 10:05:52 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:50:11 am
The lack of any kind of actual vision or programme from anyone is utterly depressing. On all elements of both sides it just seems to be a case of retrialling something that was done before or they read in a book. For the Tories it's now tax cuts, Britannia Unchained, the Sovereign Individual and the old witch and retreading it, for the current iteration of Labour its a late-90s reboot, for the last iteration of Labour it was the 83 manifesto and Marx's 19th century solutions for 19th century problems. They're all so intellectually limited. Now - he was a fucking cretin and a moron and a vicious evil little twat, but at least Cummings had (bonkers and batshit) new ideas. They all just have nothing...

Not sure where you get that from re: Labour. Looks like you're projecting. Had a lot of that lately on my Social Feeds - that Labour is doing this (They aren't) or saying that (They aren't) or have planned this (They haven't)

Seems that there is a tidy band of discontented little gnomes gnawing at bones in their homes.
