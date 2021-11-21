Not sure that's legitimate. Yeah, some people want to be managers, but those that achieve technical excellence quite often stay in technical rather than managerial roles.



The UK especially seems to have a major problem allowing people that are fantastic at their jobs be rewarded for being fantastic at their jobs and instead wish to promote them to their level of incompetance.



Also, I have seen some people 'take on board' a range of side things to 'get noticed' and end up direclty affecting the excellence of their own job. Spinning more plates doesn't always mean you are working 'harder'



100% agreed that there is not a direct correlation and certainly no guarantee that of itThese two jobs (based anecdotally on my mum (nurse (arguably too long ago for it to be currently relevent) and teacher (retired about 4 years ago) and my old housemate (nurse)) seem some of the few to have kind of modular or linear progression where there are strictly tangible things that can be done to get the promotions and additional payIt is not, by any means, a certainty and in a lot of other jobs it is much more subjective.@WLR - Truss was definitely just being a twat and trying to stir up shite. I took Paul's point to be his viewpoint rather than an attempt at finding logic in Truss' bullshit