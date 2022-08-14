Poll

Should Conservative voters be low-priority for the Emergency Services (Since they voted to defund and wreck them)?

Author Topic: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]  (Read 393396 times)

Online LuverlyRita

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12200 on: Yesterday at 01:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:20:40 pm
Unfortunately this current crop of tories, even more than any that have come before them, are more focussed on rape and pillage than their actual duties and responsibilities. Even the current crop of crises (pandemics, fuel prices, and inflation) are viewed with the same zeal to making a killing (pun intended) as the undignified scramble to do well out of Covid proved.
It's a shame that "taking back control" doesn't apply to energy. Life would be so much simpler if energy could be extracted from sustainable local natural resources. We'd be insulated from the impact of external events and we wouldn't have to bend over backwards for unsavioury regimes.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12201 on: Yesterday at 02:10:22 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 01:55:04 pm
It's a shame that "taking back control" doesn't apply to energy. Life would be so much simpler if energy could be extracted from sustainable local natural resources. We'd be insulated from the impact of external events and we wouldn't have to bend over backwards for unsavioury regimes.

Yep, it's pretty basic stuff really.
Offline No666

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12202 on: Yesterday at 03:04:59 pm »
Give every pre-war house with fewer than four bedrooms/below a certain square metre-age a great fat grant (say 50% to 70% of the cost) to get insulated to an agreed R standard. Creates jobs, cuts bills, is green. Probably helps the young more than the old (more likely to be living in a smaller house). You'd need to limit it to owners (not landlords) and occupiers (no bijou second homes). All social housing to be upgraded.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12203 on: Yesterday at 03:28:03 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:04:59 pm
Give every pre-war house with fewer than four bedrooms/below a certain square metre-age a great fat grant (say 50% to 70% of the cost) to get insulated to an agreed R standard. Creates jobs, cuts bills, is green. Probably helps the young more than the old (more likely to be living in a smaller house). You'd need to limit it to owners (not landlords) and occupiers (no bijou second homes). All social housing to be upgraded.
Many post war houses were built with single glazing and poor insulation so I'd take it further. The beauty is that it's largely a one-off cost (as long as you make new-builds conform to high insulation/glazing standards). Topping up consumers bills is a sticking plaster that constantly needs replacing.
I'd also make it a requirement that every house has a porch or a second internal front door. It makes a tremendous difference to keeping the heat in.
I think minds will eventually become focussed on this and I think solutions are out there. There aren't many things that make me feel proud to be British, but our engineers and scientists have always done so (and given the contribution they make, it's a shame that they're not better paid). The big problem is, how bad does it have to be before our politicans take action?
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12204 on: Yesterday at 03:34:12 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:28:03 pm
Many post war houses were built with single glazing and poor insulation so I'd take it further. The beauty is that it's largely a one-off cost (as long as you make new-builds conform to high insulation/glazing standards). Topping up consumers bills is a sticking plaster that constantly needs replacing.
I'd also make it a requirement that every house has a porch or a second internal front door. It makes a tremendous difference to keeping the heat in.
I think minds will eventually become focussed on this and I think solutions are out there. There aren't many things that make me feel proud to be British, but our engineers and scientists have always done so (and given the contribution they make, it's a shame that they're not better paid). The big problem is, how bad does it have to be before our politicans take action?

Answer: Fucking abysmal.
Offline thejbs

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12205 on: Today at 07:57:40 am »
Sinn Fein is trying to drive a wedge between N Ireland and Great Britain

Quite the revelation by Thick Lizzy.
Online ianburns252

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12206 on: Today at 08:03:23 am »
https://news-sky-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/news.sky.com/story/amp/starmer-reveals-labours-emergency-plan-to-tackle-cost-of-living-crisis-12673009

Great move by Labour and Starmer. I think that whilst simply freezing it may be considered the absolute minimum that can be done it does seem like we have already passed the point where things can be simply knocked into reverse and so the public would not consider it practical or realistic which would damage Labour.

Get things stabilised for a period, prove to the people that doing it works and once that trust has started to build you use it to get the backing and popular support for bringing the cap down.


Taking things on a tangent but I think we are going to have to reclaim the term populist sooner than later and make it rather than a dirty word but a reflection of reality - in order to get power and make changes you have to be popular and part of that will be having policies that are not only for your particular strata of the political landscape but also for everyone.

We only ever hear about right wing populism but surely they are only popular (and populists) because the people want the policies they espouse - to an extent it is being a good politician (however much we may disagree with those policies, and ignoring the arguement that a "good" politician should make the world better) that you reflect the wants of the people.

Maybe it is a chicken and the egg scenario, maybe I've misinterpreted the term populist, but it feels like it is simply a reflection of the population.

We need the left to be providing solutions that are popular with the people, reflect the demands of the people, and the needs of the population. This doesn't mean swinging to the right but it may mean accepting that the population doesn't skew as left as we'd like and so dropping certain things (saving them for term 2 - a man can dream, right?) and also disabusing people of the notion the labour is a middle class, white collar, Venuzuelan cosplay - this is not to say I believe it is but these are all accusations I've heard against the party - socially conservative voters have always been a large percentage of Labour's votes unfortunately and they are going to need to be won back through presenting a public face that is familiar and safe to them, even if the socially important causes are continued in a more behind closed doors capacity.

They need to believe that Labour's headline policies come not at the expense of them but the benefit to all.

I may come back to this and try and give it some more structure later but I think the gist of what I am trying to say is in there.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:22:52 am by ianburns252 »
Online Elmo!

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12207 on: Today at 08:06:15 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:57:40 am
Sinn Fein is trying to drive a wedge between N Ireland and Great Britain

Quite the revelation by Thick Lizzy.

That's the full house of devolved administrations she's attacked now.
Online KillieRed

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12208 on: Today at 08:21:39 am »

What a Headline, what a world we live in...

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/14/nostalgia-for-boris-johnson-as-tories-lose-enthusiasm-for-liz-truss


Nostalgia for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson as Tories lose enthusiasm for Liz Truss
This weeks hustings show many members are unenthusiastic about Sunak or Truss  and might even prefer the current PM

Toby Helm Political editor
Sun 14 Aug 2022 14.00 BST
As Conservative party members filed into the latest leadership hustings at a baking hot Cheltenham racecourse, very few among this important electorate seemed enthused by the two-way race.

Neither of the runners  foreign secretary Liz Truss nor ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak  excited much Tory passion, nor seemed the subject of heavy betting. Some of those who attended, and who will decide the identity of the new prime minister, suggested they had come along out of duty, to choose the least worst option on offer.

Neither of the above, said an elderly gentleman who preferred not to give his name. Im afraid we just dont get the quality of people coming into politics these days, was his glum assessment before proceedings began.

If the many party members interviewed by the Observer had any pre-hustings preferences, they were tentative and seemed open to change. People were there because they wanted to know and hear more, not to have their prejudices confirmed.

Lucy Coxall, a project manager for a London design company, who had travelled from Wiltshire, said she was genuinely undecided and irritated at media reports that Truss had it in the bag already. It is ridiculous to suggest it is already over. I really want to hear what the candidates have to say, she said.

Caroline Baldwin, who runs a property business with her husband, said she was leaning to Truss but not firmly, while Jude Walker, who used to vote Labour, but had switched to the Tories a few years ago because she liked Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, seemed to wish the dethroned PM could carry on, as she arrived to assess the qualities of his potential successors.

Ned Bowron, who runs an outside events business and is deputy chair of membership and fundraising for Stroud Conservatives, said he too was leaning in the Truss direction but was open to persuasion by Sunak, while Bob Griffin, who runs an export business, preferred Truss on the evidence thus far.

Two hours of speeches and interrogation later, many views had changed. Some undecideds had made up their minds, some decideds had switched allegiances, while others had just hardened their opinions in the direction they were already leaning. Strikingly, the movement was by no means all  or even predominantly  towards the hot favourite Truss.

The previously agnostic Coxall had decided to plump decisively for Sunak on the basis of what she had seen and heard. I was much more convinced by Rishi and thought he had an answer for everything on the economy, she said afterwards. He presented himself with energy. He sounded so much more progressive and had so much more of a vision for the future. Everything from Liz was short-term thinking. If Truss were to become prime minister, Coxall believes the Tories will have less chance of victory at the next general election.

Griffin, on the other hand, had become more convinced that Truss was the right choice after the meeting: What she was trying to sell me was a genuine to do list while what he was selling was Rishi Sunak for prime minister.

Both Bowron and Baldwin, however, had gone from preferring Truss to thinking better of Sunak than they had before. Lizs financial plans seemed, well, rather unbudgeted and rather worrying, said Bowron. I am pretty sure I will vote for Rishi now. I think he is a safer pair of hands. Liz doesnt seem to understand that those who most need help dont pay tax and yet she is going on about tax cuts. Baldwin was also concerned that Trusss tax plans would not help the most needy. I was leaning to her but now I am not sure, she said.

This weekend, with less than three weeks to go before voting ends, Truss is way ahead of Sunak, according to opinion polls of the Tory membership.

Todays survey of 570 Conservative members, by Opinium, for the Observer, gives Truss a 22-point lead. She is on 61% to Sunaks 39%. About 47% say they know who they will vote for, although it did not feel that way on Thursday night. This may be because those who choose to attend official hustings are by definition people who are still open to persuasion. Both Bowron and Coxall said after the hustings they were convinced that the eventual result would be much closer than the pundits were predicting, or than the polls were currently showing.

Where this latest poll is perhaps most intriguing is in the lack of enthusiasm it shows for either Truss or Sunak among those who must choose the next leader of the party and country after September 5. This is evident when those with a vote in the contest are offered the choice of either Truss or Sunak, against the theoretical option of Johnson remaining leader and prime minister. Asked who they would prefer in No 10  Johnson or Truss  63% of Conservative members said they would prefer to keep Johnson while only 22% would rather have Truss. When the offer is Johnson staying on, versus Sunak taking over, 68% say Johnson and just 19% Sunak. Chris Curtis of Opinium says sellers remorse is setting in as far as Johnson is concerned. It could be down to people forgetting how bad things got, or a lack of appetite for the replacements, he said.

But it is hardly encouraging for the eventual winner to know that three times as many of their partys own voters would now prefer to have the previous leader than either of them to fight for a fifth consecutive Tory win at the next general election. Inside the hustings at Cheltenham, there were cheers for Truss and Sunak in equal measure. But there was deep uncertainty  and plenty who were unimpressed. In the top tier, two men sat observing wryly. They said they were both remainers and did not warm to either candidate. One of them told the Observer: I dont even vote Conservative any more. I just havent given up my membership. I couldnt vote for either of them.


I mean, where to start with these people? The Tories really are a coalition of the selfish and the deluded, often they are both.
Offline PaulF

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12209 on: Today at 09:09:11 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:04:59 pm
Give every pre-war house with fewer than four bedrooms/below a certain square metre-age a great fat grant (say 50% to 70% of the cost) to get insulated to an agreed R standard. Creates jobs, cuts bills, is green. Probably helps the young more than the old (more likely to be living in a smaller house). You'd need to limit it to owners (not landlords) and occupiers (no bijou second homes). All social housing to be upgraded.
Not an expert. And don't want to be a doom monger. But I believe a lot of old housing is almost impossible to bring up to a high standard of insulation.
I can't remember the details, but it was someone pro insulating saying that unfortunately the housing lived in by the least well off was the hardest to insulate.  That being said we shouldnt let perfect be the enemy of good .

Back to funding huge amounts of wind turbines (which I'd love to see), I don't think we can dip into the magic covid pot again. Esp as a labour party announcement. For optics alone it has to be funded.  That said if they said today they were going to spend £100bn today, to freeze energy prices while the turbines were built and to build the turbines under a government funded 'company' and once the turbines was spinning the money would be repaid , I'd be all for that. Almost regardless of payback time.   We'd still have the huge headache of the variability of wind power, but that announcement would generate huge investment from the private sector into storage and if we essentially had free electricity for even 40% of the year that would hugely lower annual fuel costs . 
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12210 on: Today at 09:46:19 am »
Not directly associated with this, but came up with a discussion me and a mate were having about the political makeup of the UK Population:

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/articles-reports/2019/08/14/left-wing-vs-right-wing-its-complicated

Left-wing vs right-wing: its complicated


YouGov shows that the left-wing to right-wing political spectrum is actually much more complex than previously thought when it comes to public opinion

A new angle of attack from Jeremy Corbyn seems to be that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is presiding over the most right-wing government in living memory.

That might be a helpful move if politicians had an accurate assessment of where the public stands on the left-right spectrum. But if the reaction in Westminster to YouGov survey data from earlier this week showing that 75% of Brits (including 61% of Labour voters) support the PMs proposed expansion of stop and search powers is anything to go by, they may well not.

Framing politics in terms of left-wing and right-wing might be simple for politicians, and comforting to activists, but it seems that these terms just arent that useful for talking about - or indeed to - the general public.

A new YouGov study reveals that the political wing spectrum is poorly understood and also that huge numbers of people dont hold consistent left- and right-wing outlooks.

(Please note this is all before even getting into the argument about whether the left- and right-wing scale should be accompanied by an authoritarian/libertarian axis. The data explored below is all public opinion regarding each policy we tested; YouGov has made no declaration that any given policy is left-wing, right-wing or otherwise.)
At most only half know what is a left-wing policy and what is a right-wing policy

For those who spend their days immersed in Westminster goings on, awareness of how the left-to-right spectrum works is taken for granted. But our results show that the wider public is in fact largely unfamiliar with the categorisation.

Of more than 100 political views we put to people, none were identified as being specifically left-wing or right-wing by more than 53% of people. That is to say, even for the very most stereotypically left- and right-wing policies, half of the population do not identify them as such.

The political view that the most Britons identify as being left-wing is believing that the minimum wage in the UK is too low. Around half (53%) of people said it was a left-wing view, while 13% said it was neither and 7% thought it was right-wing. The remaining 26% answered dont know



On the other end of the spectrum, the most identified right-wing view was believing the level of welfare benefits in the UK is too high. Again, around half (52%) of Britons say this is a right-wing view, while 31% dont know, 13% think it is neither and 4% think it is left-wing.



When it comes to the views Britons are most likely to describe as neither left- nor right-wing, the top two are supporting euthanasia (52%) and believing the internet and social media play a negative role in modern society (51%).
What views do left- and right-wing people hold?

If asking people whether something is a left- or right-wing view is not so helpful, then perhaps looking at what views left- and right-wing people hold might be more instructive.

According to YouGov Profiles, 28% of Britons describe themselves as left-wing and 25% consider themselves right-wing. A further 19% place themselves in the centre and the remaining 29% dont know.



The data reveals that the most commonly held political view among self-described left-wingers is that converting to green and renewable energy should be a priority, which 92% believe. Among self-described right-wingers, it is that global population growth is a problem, which 86% believe.

However, these views do not appear to be distinct to one end of the spectrum over the other: 78% of right-wingers also think that green and renewable energy should be prioritised, while 78% of left-wingers also think that global population growth is a problem.

So, instead, a better way to determine distinctly left- or right-wing views would be to look at what views people on one extreme are most likely to hold when compared to those on the other.

Using this method reveals some more recognisably partisan stances. The view that right-wingers are most likely to hold compared to left-wingers is that Britain should leave the EU, at 67% versus 21%, while the view that left-wingers are more likely to hold than right-wingers is that the NHS would be improved by less private sector involvement, at 84% versus 36%.



Other key left and right divisions are over nuclear weapons (75% of right-wing people support having them, while 55% of left-wingers oppose) and multiculturalism (54% of right-wingers think it has been bad for Britain while 77% of left-wingers think it has been good).

The data also shows that supporting euthanasia  the political view Britons were most likely to see as neither left nor right  is also the most closely held bipartisan view, with 83% of left-wingers and 82% of right-wingers backing the right for doctors to end the life of consenting terminally ill patients.
What views do left- and right-wing people have that they shouldnt

While the most distinct views held by left- and right-wing people do fit well with the stereotypical view of left- and right-wing, there are a great deal of policy areas where peoples views run directly counter to that. (Please note, as mentioned above YouGov itself has not made a judgement on whether any given policy is left- or right-wing. The examples that follow are all ones that the public consider to be left- or right-wing.)

For instance, a majority of left-wing Britons (59%) believe that school discipline should be stricter, making it the most commonly-held right-wing view among the left. Likewise, 55% of left-wingers believe criminal justice in Britain to be too soft, a plurality of 47% want to see tighter restrictions on immigration, and sizeable minorities of 39% support capital punishment and 36% support Britain having a nuclear arsenal.



The most commonly held left-wing view among right-wing Britons is that the House of Lords should be mostly or entirely elected, at 60%. A majority (57%) also say the government should have a significant or dominant role in managing the economy, and 48% think the minimum wage is too low. A plurality of right-wing people also support nationalisation of railways (47%) and utilities (44%).





Of course, as we saw in the beginning, people are seemingly unclear on how left and right work, so it could simply be that these counterintuitive figures simply reflect people having classified themselves incorrectly (after all, there is clearly a large gap between the 70% of people who can place themselves somewhere on the left-right axis and the maximum of half who can actually identify the most stereotypical left/right policies).

So we looked at how the attitudes of people specific individual political views overlap, and the result is the same: large numbers of those who hold key left-wing views also support right-wing policies (and vice versa).

For instance, among Britons who support a greater redistribution of wealth, 59% support capital punishment, 72% think the criminal justice system is too soft and 68% want tighter restrictions on immigration.



Likewise, among Britons who want less redistribution of wealth, 47% the government to take a dominant/significant role in managing the economy, 42% think the minimum wage is too low, and 35% think the UK has a responsibility to aid poorer nations.



Why does this matter? British politics is more fractured than ever before, with party loyalties in flux and the fault lines of left and right no longer holding sway (if they ever did). Any politician who still looks at the electorate in terms of left and right is not only missing opportunities to appeal to voters who support other parties, but is also potentially unaware of how up for grabs their own voters are.

The new Prime Minister is a man who is willing to defy the expected political boundaries. He was twice elected as Mayor of London  an inherently left-leaning city  and despite austerity having been Conservative policy for a decade looks set to declare a public spending spree.

There is space in the current political landscape for some very radical appeals to be made that would prove very popular. This applies to all parties, not just Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. Any politician willing to do so could find themselves with the keys to victory.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12211 on: Today at 09:50:19 am »
New Cabinet Office rules ban speakers who have criticised government policy

Angela Rayner says draconian policy of trawling guest speakers social media seeks to silence legitimate criticism

Quote
Guest speakers at the Cabinet Office will have their social media accounts vetted to check whether they have ever criticised government policy before they can take part in events, according to new rules.

The Cabinet Office policy applies to outsiders coming into the department to take part in learning and development events. Managers are being urged to carefully check the backgrounds of such guests, including by trawling through up to five years of posts, according to an article in the Financial Times.

The report quoted allies of Cabinet Office minister Jacob Rees-Mogg as saying the due diligence policy, which took effect this week, was very sensible and should be implemented straight away, since there have been far too many examples recently where essentially extremist speakers have been invited to speak to civil servants and staff networks.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, criticised the new rules for providing a draconian excuse to block critics of government policy from even setting foot in Whitehall buildings.

She added: Instead of seeking to silence entirely legitimate criticism of their litany of failures, ministers could do with listening to experts a little more and burying their heads in the sand a little less. By listening they might learn something about addressing the dysfunction that has set in at the heart of this Conservative government.

The vetting, which the Cabinet Office defends on impartiality grounds, includes trawling through between three and five years of posts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn to search for potentially problematic or controversial material that may contravene civil service values, including criticism of government officials or policy, strong political views and behaviour that might bring the civil service into disrepute.

The Cabinet Office said the policy had been introduced to ensure there is a proper process for inviting speakers to talk to civil servants in the Cabinet Office, as the public rightly expects.

We take a zero tolerance approach to discriminatory behaviour and this process will help prevent anyone with a history of such comments from being invited, it added.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/15/new-cabinet-office-rules-ban-speakers-who-have-criticised-government-policy
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12212 on: Today at 09:52:03 am »
Amazon could avoid UK tax for two more years thanks to Rishi Sunaks tax break

Firm increased business expenses in 2021 after former chancellor introduced 130% super-deduction relief scheme

Quote
Amazon could be off the hook for tax in the UK for at least two more years after benefiting from reliefs brought in by Rishi Sunak during the pandemic, a report suggests.

The research from the Fair Tax Foundation indicates that the US tech company claimed more than £800m in capital allowances  business expenses that can be offset against profits  in 2021, £500m more than in 2020.

The value of these allowances was boosted largely thanks to the super-deduction scheme for businesses that invest in infrastructure, which was introduced by the current prime ministerial candidate Sunak when he was chancellor last year.

Under the scheme, from 1 April 2021 until 31 March 2023, companies are able to claim allowances equivalent to 30% more than the value of investment in new plant and machinery and up to half the value of further investments in technology that forms parts of buildings, for example air conditioning.

As a result Amazon enjoyed a £75m discount on its tax bill for the year to December 2021, according to the foundation, resulting in Amazon having no tax to pay in 2021. It has already set aside almost £66m against its tax bill for next year based on an estimated £250m of trading losses from 2021.

If the company spends a similar amount on equipment for its warehouses this year, that number will rise again, so that Amazon would have to make profits of more than £600m in the UK before it paid corporation tax this year or next.

Amazon said it had invested more on its warehouses and logistics systems last year as it had expanded its operation. The company invested more than £2.3bn in infrastructure last year as it opened five new warehouses in Swindon, Dartford, Gateshead, Hinckley and Doncaster, three of which were kitted out with its latest robotics technology. It also continued to build and operate datacentres in the UK.

Paul Monaghan, the chief executive of the Fair Tax Foundation said: Even before the super-deductions, Amazon paid little corporation tax in the UK, in part because the bulk of their UK income is still booked in Luxembourg.

However, we now have a situation where Amazon UK Services are not only not paying tax, but they are being handed huge tax credits for investment that almost certainly would have happened anyway. This will ensure that tax payments are not only wiped out last year, but this year and future years as well.

He added that the super-deduction was designed to encourage investment ahead of a pending increase in corporation tax. Should Liz Truss become the next prime minister she has pledged to ditch that tax rise, which would mean Amazon would have benefited from the super-deduction tax break without facing a higher basic tax bill.

Monaghan said the super-deduction would in effect become an enormous £27bn sly handout to big businesses that are generating profits  and thats on top of the £19bn per annum of [tax] revenues forgone due to cancellation of the rise itself.

I think many big businesses will be really uncomfortable as to how this playing out. The majority of profitable enterprises in the UK are happy to make a fair and meaningful tax contribution, and detest the dogma of the UK leading a race to the bottom.

The US firm, which added 25,000 UK staff in 2021 to take the number of employees to 70,000 people, has come under fire for offering workers a below inflation pay rise this year of between 35p and 50p an hour to £10.50 or £11.45 an hour depending on location.

Hundreds of workers in warehouses across the country, including Tilbury in Essex, Dartford in Kent, Belvedere in south-east London, Coventry, Avonmouth near Bristol and Rugeley in Staffordshire, walked out after the 3% pay offer earlier this month.

It is understood that walkouts from shifts, sit-ins at canteens and go-slow protests continued at a smaller scale last week as workers continued to hope for a better offer from Amazon.

An Amazon spokesperson said: The government uses the taxation system to actively encourage companies to make investments in infrastructure and job creation. These capital allowances are available to all eligible UK companies.

Last year, we invested more than £11.4bn in the UK, building four new fulfilment centres and creating more than 25,000 jobs. Our total tax contribution increased to £2.77bn  £648m in direct taxes and £2.13bn in indirect taxes  as we have continued to grow and invest right across the UK.

The company has also defended its pay rise, saying minimum salaries have increased by 29% since 2018 and it offers a comprehensive benefits package worth thousands of pounds annually.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/aug/15/amazon-could-avoid-uk-tax-for-two-more-years-thanks-to-rishi-sunaks-tax-break
Offline thejbs

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12213 on: Today at 10:02:08 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:06:15 am
That's the full house of devolved administrations she's attacked now.

I dont know how much Sinn Fein would see that as an attack. Its their MO. Next, shell be revealing the SNP want to break up the union.
Online Elmo!

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12214 on: Today at 10:03:20 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:02:08 am
I dont know how much Sinn Fein would see that as an attack. Its their MO. Next, shell be revealing the SNP want to break up the union.

Well yeah, it's an idiotic comment, but the intent is to attack.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12215 on: Today at 10:08:49 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:09:11 am
Back to funding huge amounts of wind turbines (which I'd love to see), I don't think we can dip into the magic covid pot again. Esp as a labour party announcement. For optics alone it has to be funded. 
Politicians need to get away from short term thinking and start doing some long term planning. When your case is good enough then voters are more likely to accept the cost. One of the arguments for avoiding spending on anything now is that the debt gets left to the next generation. I expect the next generation will be happier dealing with that debt if spending now guarantees them cheaper energy, cleaner air and avoids a future bogged down by fires, storms, widespread flooding and the submerging of many of our major cities (despite the fact that all Reds would get a huge chuckle out of seeing BMD under water, coastal flooding would bring its own huge costs). Furthermore after the past few years - and especially recent months - of drifting, the electorate may be receptive to a well thought-out plan.
Huge amounts of wind turbines would be good and should provide an important contribution to our energy mix but they remain unpredictable which is why I can't understand our failure to exploit tidal energy. We also really need to crack that large-scale storage nut.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12216 on: Today at 10:21:31 am »
Online ianburns252

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12217 on: Today at 10:22:10 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:21:31 am
Yeah, a particularly messy link, that.

https://news.sky.com/story/amp/starmer-reveals-labours-emergency-plan-to-tackle-cost-of-living-crisis-12673009

Didn't realise I could cut the backend off if.

I'll go back up and tidy it
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12218 on: Today at 10:26:59 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:21:39 am
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/14/nostalgia-for-boris-johnson-as-tories-lose-enthusiasm-for-liz-truss

[...]

Neither of the runners  foreign secretary Liz Truss nor ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak  excited much Tory passion, nor seemed the subject of heavy betting. Some of those who attended, and who will decide the identity of the new prime minister, suggested they had come along out of duty, to choose the least worst option on offer.

[...]

I first read that as: Neither of the runners  foreign secretary Liz Truss nor ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak  excited much Tory passion, nor seemed the subject of heavy petting. :o Either way, it is surely true. ;D
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12219 on: Today at 10:33:19 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:09:11 am
Not an expert. And don't want to be a doom monger. But I believe a lot of old housing is almost impossible to bring up to a high standard of insulation.
I can't remember the details, but it was someone pro insulating saying that unfortunately the housing lived in by the least well off was the hardest to insulate.  That being said we shouldnt let perfect be the enemy of good.
My parent's home, where I was raised, is a two course brick building with NO cavity. You can either create false internal walls, fix all the affected joinery making rooms smaller (and fix/decrease window openings too if you are doing it properly); or you can do it externally (which is ugly and has it own problems). Both are surely very expensive, unaffordable for most, and probably not wanted either. As you say, there are no reasonable solutions for some homes.
Online KillieRed

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12220 on: Today at 10:34:04 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:26:59 am
I first read that as: Neither of the runners  foreign secretary Liz Truss nor ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak  excited much Tory passion, nor seemed the subject of heavy petting. :o Either way, it is surely true. ;D

Not sure if true, but rumournews reports are that Liz has been the subject of more than a little heavy petting throughout her rise up through the ranks. The same can`t be said of Little Rishi who just bought his way to "the top".
Online KillieRed

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12221 on: Today at 10:37:25 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:33:19 am
My parent's home, where I was raised, is a two course brick building with NO cavity. You can either create false internal walls, fix all the affected joinery making rooms smaller (and fix/decrease window openings too if you are doing it properly); or you can do it externally (which is ugly and has it own problems). Both are surely very expensive, unaffordable for most, and probably not wanted either. As you say, there are no reasonable solutions for some homes.

The council houses around my way are all being updated with external "insulation", i`m guessing at great cost. It is quite ugly but supposedly effective. It looks like pebble-dashed polystyrene (no idea what it actually is). My own home is pre-WW2 and i`ve had numerous companies wanting to add extra insulation to it, but after the first one came along and drilled a hole in the external wall it was deemed unsuitable.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12222 on: Today at 10:37:29 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:50:19 am
New Cabinet Office rules ban speakers who have criticised government policy

Angela Rayner says draconian policy of trawling guest speakers social media seeks to silence legitimate criticism

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/15/new-cabinet-office-rules-ban-speakers-who-have-criticised-government-policy
What's the fucking pint of bringing in outside experts if you vet them to make sure that they agree with your stated policies!? It is as stupid as it is shocking.
Online KillieRed

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12223 on: Today at 10:38:51 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:37:29 am
What's the fucking pint of bringing in outside experts if you vet them to make sure that they agree with your stated policies!? It is as stupid as it is shocking.

When Rees-Mogg calls someone an extremist i just think they must be a decent person with normal views.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12224 on: Today at 10:39:57 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 10:22:10 am
Didn't realise I could cut the backend off if.

I'll go back up and tidy it
In most cases, you can cut out everything after and including the first '?'. However, with that link, you also need to tidy up the front end, or the link breaks.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: "The Nasty Party" [TM]
« Reply #12225 on: Today at 10:44:22 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:37:25 am
The council houses around my way are all being updated with external "insulation", i`m guessing at great cost. It is quite ugly but supposedly effective. It looks like pebble-dashed polystyrene (no idea what it actually is). My own home is pre-WW2 and i`ve had numerous companies wanting to add extra insulation to it, but after the first one came along and drilled a hole in the external wall it was deemed unsuitable.
Yeah, I've not looked for pictures, but I understand that it is ugly. Probably fine for a council house (I guess), but how many home owners will pay for something which makes their property considerably less attractive and might negatively affect resale price? Perhaps I am being too pessimistic. At the end of the day, where at all possible, homes need to be better insulated.
