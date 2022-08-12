Poll

Should Conservative voters be low-priority for the Emergency Services (Since they voted to defund and wreck them)?

Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 08:13:28 am
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:06:02 am
"Buck up your ideas in school or I'll leave you here"

 :lmao :lmao  Cheeky bastard!


Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 08:44:10 am
Quote from: Mahern on August 12, 2022, 04:48:10 pm
Not to get too pedantic, Public School was a status given to 7 famous schools as a result of a nineteenth century act. Other schools gained that status over time. However you are probably right that most people form their impressions from one of the original 7, namely Charterhouse, Eton, Harrow, Rugby, Shrewsbury, Westminster and Winchester. And they would be right. These are highly prestigious and notoriously snooty places.


I actually know two people at charterhouse. You need money to go there and I mean serious money. I think its about 45K per year all in. Both the people I know are in 6th form so that's 90K for two years worth of study - that would cover your costs through the secondary years of most other private schools.
With that said I am not sure about Charterhouse being "snooty" as such. One of the kids was from a deprived bit of south east london and got in on a sports scholarship. I know a premier league manager has family there and certain sports presenters have kids there. They are obviously loaded but not from the same "stock" as your typical etonian. In fact charterhouse almost seems to be a "sporty" school now. You do need money to go there (unless you can get a scholarship) but not sure you neccesarily need to be part of the upper class anymore. I imagine Eton is completely different but honestly don't know anyone that goes there.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 09:13:23 am
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 08:44:10 am
I actually know two people at charterhouse.....

I can only think of Robert Graves's amazing memoir 'Goodbye to all that' when I hear the word 'Charterhouse'.

As soon as that book was published Charterhouse should have done the decent thing and closed its doors forever.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 09:30:53 am
Quote from: Mahern on August 12, 2022, 05:36:49 pm
I'm sure even those 7 schools I mentioned have some very likable and sound individuals. I think we're saying that all the traits we don't like are more likely to manifest in their alumni than of other public/independent schools and even less so of state schools.

But yeah, a reminder again to all, find as you see.

Darwin (not that one), Willie Rushton , Michael Palin & John Peel all went to Shrewsbury. Im guessing the school had an influence on them all.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 10:33:37 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 12, 2022, 11:13:31 pm
Class is the curse of British life, especially English life. But I don't think it's true to say that we love hierarchy more than any other comparable nation or that historically we have been slow to assert our rights against overweening power.
<snip>
We also managed to remove the religious yoke before others did and never had a vast peasantry in absolute thrall to the bigotry, obscurantism and ignorance that was the stock-in-trade of religious leaders
<snip>
In short I think it's too easy to look at the enduring class system and conclude that the Brits are somehow especially prone to deference. The historical record suggests otherwise.
There are many who accuse the British of doffing their caps to the rich elite but do so from countries who do the same towards the religious elite. Some of the stories that have emerged from Ireland re. Magdalene laundries, scandals in children's home etc have been truly shocking. What's even more staggering is how recently some scandals were taking place and not being questioned.
Although Britain has to a large extent removed the religious yoke, I don't think it's entirely gone. Between the wars, my non-religious grandmother developed a loathing for the local Catholic priest because he would "visit" his parishioners just after pay-day. Not only did he expect to be provided with food and drink when required, he would trawl through cupboards, drawers, tea-caddy etc looking for money and he would help himself. He did so without question despite the fact that he was taking from people living a hand-to-mouth existance. I doubt that this sort of behaviour would be tolerated today. Nevertheless there are many who are prone to deference when religious leaders speak - regardless of the religion.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 10:50:10 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 10:33:37 am
There are many who accuse the British of doffing their caps to the rich elite but do so from countries who do the same towards the religious elite. Some of the stories that have emerged from Ireland re. Magdalene laundries, scandals in children's home etc have been truly shocking. What's even more staggering is how recently some scandals were taking place and not being questioned.
Although Britain has to a large extent removed the religious yoke, I don't think it's entirely gone. Between the wars, my non-religious grandmother developed a loathing for the local Catholic priest because he would "visit" his parishioners just after pay-day. Not only did he expect to be provided with food and drink when required, he would trawl through cupboards, drawers, tea-caddy etc looking for money and he would help himself. He did so without question despite the fact that he was taking from people living a hand-to-mouth existance. I doubt that this sort of behaviour would be tolerated today. Nevertheless there are many who are prone to deference when religious leaders speak - regardless of the religion.



Absolutely right.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 10:54:33 am
plenty of doff cappers around my way. Plenty of public school  educated twats as  well.
I'm in the middle of blue Tory land where your rights aren't as important as there cap doffing.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 10:54:46 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 10:33:37 am
There are many who accuse the British of doffing their caps to the rich elite but do so from countries who do the same towards the religious elite. Some of the stories that have emerged from Ireland re. Magdalene laundries, scandals in children's home etc have been truly shocking. What's even more staggering is how recently some scandals were taking place and not being questioned.
Although Britain has to a large extent removed the religious yoke, I don't think it's entirely gone. Between the wars, my non-religious grandmother developed a loathing for the local Catholic priest because he would "visit" his parishioners just after pay-day. Not only did he expect to be provided with food and drink when required, he would trawl through cupboards, drawers, tea-caddy etc looking for money and he would help himself. He did so without question despite the fact that he was taking from people living a hand-to-mouth existance. I doubt that this sort of behaviour would be tolerated today. Nevertheless there are many who are prone to deference when religious leaders speak - regardless of the religion.

Theres a saying that a vacuum was created when the British left Ireland in the 1920s and the Catholic Church promptly filled the vacuum with their own type of oppression.

As a child our Catholic Church had English priests who were a pretty decent bunch. At secondary level I came into contact with Irish Christian Brothers who were medieval.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 11:27:24 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 10:33:37 am
There are many who accuse the British of doffing their caps to the rich elite but do so from countries who do the same towards the religious elite. Some of the stories that have emerged from Ireland re. Magdalene laundries, scandals in children's home etc have been truly shocking. What's even more staggering is how recently some scandals were taking place and not being questioned.
Although Britain has to a large extent removed the religious yoke, I don't think it's entirely gone. Between the wars, my non-religious grandmother developed a loathing for the local Catholic priest because he would "visit" his parishioners just after pay-day. Not only did he expect to be provided with food and drink when required, he would trawl through cupboards, drawers, tea-caddy etc looking for money and he would help himself. He did so without question despite the fact that he was taking from people living a hand-to-mouth existance. I doubt that this sort of behaviour would be tolerated today. Nevertheless there are many who are prone to deference when religious leaders speak - regardless of the religion.



It's difficult though when you have been brainwashed from day one. Not trying to offend some people but I don't think some people are intelligent enough to question it. Or sometimes your whole environment is wrapped up in it you don't want to go against the grain. Most religion is taught with fear in mind (bit like a lot of politics now). I recall as a young catholic in secondary school (run by nuns) we were made to watch an anti abortion video. Anyone who questioned it was seen as some sort of heretic and sent to the head. The film was limbs basically been torn apart and thrown into bin bags afterwards.  Most people watched in utter disgust and agreeing it was hideous.

I wonder how many people left school and were affected by that film and made decisions based on that.

I think if we are hit with enough propaganda at the right age you can make most people believe in anything.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 11:51:29 am
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 11:27:24 am
I recall as a young catholic in secondary school (run by nuns) we were made to watch an anti abortion video. Anyone who questioned it was seen as some sort of heretic and sent to the head. The film was limbs basically been torn apart and thrown into bin bags afterwards.  Most people watched in utter disgust and agreeing it was hideous.
I was probably forced to watch the same video at secondary school. Though, I don't recall anyone's reaction to it (including my own).

My experience of Catholic primary and secondary school is what informs my attitude of total opposition to religious education. And, by all accounts, my religious schooling experiences were mild when compared with many others.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 11:56:12 am
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 11:27:24 am
It's difficult though when you have been brainwashed from day one. Not trying to offend some people but I don't think some people are intelligent enough to question it.
Most religions have been canny in making the very act of questioning the messages from the top a sin. It's been a cornerstone of their retaining power over people. Furthermore it can be seen in other spheres, including politics and business where arse-lickers prosper. Johnson's government has been the perfect example. Who else in their right mind would give Mad Nads a job?
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 12:09:19 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:51:29 am
My experience of Catholic primary and secondary school is what informs my attitude of total opposition to religious education. And, by all accounts, my religious schooling experiences were mild when compared with many others.
I have no objection to education about religions in schools but am totally opposed to religious indoctrination during the school day. Furthermore the idea that we attach a label to children and segregate them at such a young age is appalling. It's divisive. There are also practical considerations.  I think there have been issues in areas of Liverpool where young Muslims are forced to travel miles for their education because their local schools are religion based. They don't want Muslim schools necessarily, they just want schooling that isn't going to attempt to indoctrinate them in another faith.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 12:38:49 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:51:29 am
I was probably forced to watch the same video at secondary school. Though, I don't recall anyone's reaction to it (including my own).

My experience of Catholic primary and secondary school is what informs my attitude of total opposition to religious education. And, by all accounts, my religious schooling experiences were mild when compared with many others.

I remember some girls were crying (not sure if it was genuine upset or the need to please) whilst watching the film. Some boys were also very vocal in agreement. Personally I was always a ball ache at school and the nuns were the authority so I felt the need to oppose everything they did or suggested. So I was anti the film even before they stuck it on. I recall once that I drew a picture of a devil in my RE book. A bit of a stupid move I guess and honestly looking back I am not sure why I did it - maybe boredom. Anyway the nun teacher actually suggested to the head that I needed psychiatric help - she was almost hysterical when she saw it. Plenty of detentions for that one.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 01:19:48 pm
I've just seen the question at the top of this thread. Reminds me of a short piece by Jack Dee.  Yeah no ambulances let's see a taxi driver come get you out from under that hotel. Taxi for Maggie, cab for Maggie. Oh fuck it.

I can't do justice do his delivery.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 12:09:19 pm
I have no objection to education about religions in schools but am totally opposed to religious indoctrination during the school day. Furthermore the idea that we attach a label to children and segregate them at such a young age is appalling. It's divisive. There are also practical considerations.  I think there have been issues in areas of Liverpool where young Muslims are forced to travel miles for their education because their local schools are religion based. They don't want Muslim schools necessarily, they just want schooling that isn't going to attempt to indoctrinate them in another faith.

My grandsons went to a Catholic secondary school in Chester which was the school of choice for a lot of Muslim parents  whose kids were excused from the religious element.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm
Labour re to announce that they would not raise the price cap this autumn. (And presumably make up the difference).

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/aug/13/keir-starmer-demands-ban-on-raising-energy-prices?CMP=share_btn_tw

Big pressure on the new Tory leader.  I dont think they will go anywhere near that far
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 08:54:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm
Labour re to announce that they would not raise the price cap this autumn. (And presumably make up the difference).

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/aug/13/keir-starmer-demands-ban-on-raising-energy-prices?CMP=share_btn_tw

Big pressure on the new Tory leader.  I dont think they will go anywhere near that far

But that's communism!
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 09:44:14 pm
Good stuff by Starmer. He needed to be pretty bold as this is a unique situation and stopping the price rise would be an excellent policy.

Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 09:46:47 pm
Yep.  Really good from Labour that.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:44:14 pm
Good stuff by Starmer. He needed to be pretty bold as this is a unique situation and stopping the price rise would be an excellent policy.


And when that takes root everywhere he can start on Brexit.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 10:06:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm
Labour re to announce that they would not raise the price cap this autumn. (And presumably make up the difference).

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/aug/13/keir-starmer-demands-ban-on-raising-energy-prices?CMP=share_btn_tw

Big pressure on the new Tory leader.  I dont think they will go anywhere near that far

My only issue with this idea (and I dont know the answer myself I should add) is what happens next year? Another £40 billion or more? Its too late for this year and winter obviously even though weve had plenty of warning, but I really hope some bright spark is thinking of something for next year and that if were going to spend £40 billion again its somehow done in a way that contributes to solving our long term needs.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 10:13:09 pm
Good to see some bold ideas.

The issue I see is that the fundamental issue here is there is not enough supply. The problem with susbsidising bills - as this sounds like it is - is that you aren't going to reduce demand to meet supply.

I'm not sure what the answer is. A couple of options would be rationing, or tiered pricing where it gets rapidly more expensive once you go above a certain amount.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm
Its actually better policy to get rid of the price increase if you can rather than bailing out consumers as it will at least help keep a lid on inflation, yes it takes away an increased drive to save energy, but even at the current cap prices are already pretty high
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 10:52:12 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2ulLNKPOU5s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2ulLNKPOU5s</a>
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Yesterday at 11:55:53 pm
I actually listened to that live on Friday, you cant argue with a single word of it. You go on places like Twitter and its just full of the same, Tories and right wingers lamenting the state of the country (general blaming everything on woke) without any consideration of who has been in power for the last 12 years, its absolutely flabbergasting if it wasnt so transparent in its naivety because its not like its a secret who these mysterious people are in government.
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 08:22:24 am
A good ballsy policy -  I like it
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 08:31:03 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:06:03 pm
My only issue with this idea (and I dont know the answer myself I should add) is what happens next year? Another £40 billion or more? Its too late for this year and winter obviously even though weve had plenty of warning, but I really hope some bright spark is thinking of something for next year and that if were going to spend £40 billion again its somehow done in a way that contributes to solving our long term needs.

Agreed. The government has perhaps some leeway to squeeze profits, but if they are going to limit the cap they have to fund it somehow. Until Keir tells us how he would fund the freeze, the Tories can accuse him of having a money tree, or having to tax more from the people.

--edit-- the article mentioned other countries that can help their citizens more. Can any of our non UK rawkers say how others are funding it?
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
Today at 08:33:38 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:54:15 pm
But that's communism!
Almost. Nationalising the means of the production, would seem to make it for the people. But you just know if we nationalised it then the Tories would put in their mates to run it!
