Author Topic: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun  (Read 387691 times)

Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12000 on: Yesterday at 08:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:43:10 pm
I wouldn't completely dismiss Hydrogen. Aberdeen is setting itself up as a Hydrogen hub, as part the transition away from O&G. We have had a fleet of Hydrogen powered buses for years but has recently massively expanded, and the council has a fleet of Hydrogen powere vehicles for its staff. It's true that most of the Hydrogen is blue at the minute, and the carbon capture isn't open yet but it's in progress, along with electrolysis facilities to hook up to all the wind power around here.

When hydrogen is split from water what do they do with the oxygen? Just release it into the atmosphere?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm




Offline Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12001 on: Yesterday at 08:17:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:05:50 pm
When hydrogen is split from water what do they do with the oxygen? Just release it into the atmosphere?

To be honest with you I don't know but there are uses for oxygen in medicine and industry so not sure if they capture it and use it for that. Not sure if it is worth the trouble compared to removing it from the atmosphere.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12002 on: Yesterday at 08:31:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:05:50 pm
When hydrogen is split from water what do they do with the oxygen? Just release it into the atmosphere?

Thought most hydroden comes from natural gas right now.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12003 on: Yesterday at 08:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:17:05 pm
To be honest with you I don't know but there are uses for oxygen in medicine and industry so not sure if they capture it and use it for that. Not sure if it is worth the trouble compared to removing it from the atmosphere.

My train of thought was along the lines of I hope were not going to release too much oxygen into the atmosphere and cause some other kind of unforeseen issue, but then remembered obviously that burning the hydrogen will just bond it back to the oxygen that is produced in its separation so the net effect is zero.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm




Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12004 on: Yesterday at 08:36:58 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 08:31:26 pm
Thought most hydroden comes from natural gas right now.

It does, but obviously long term we want to get away from using natural gas for obvious reasons.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm




Online PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12005 on: Yesterday at 08:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:43:10 pm
I wouldn't completely dismiss Hydrogen. Aberdeen is setting itself up as a Hydrogen hub, as part the transition away from O&G. We have had a fleet of Hydrogen powered buses for years but has recently massively expanded, and the council has a fleet of Hydrogen powere vehicles for its staff. It's true that most of the Hydrogen is blue at the minute, and the carbon capture isn't open yet but it's in progress, along with electrolysis facilities to hook up to all the wind power around here.
I think there's a significant carbon capture happening in abz too.  Though I'm told carbon capture is a complete red herring (admittedly by someone doing a PhD with nuclear interests)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Machae

  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12006 on: Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm »
Asked about public perceptions of record profits, Truss added: "I don't think profit is a dirty word, and the fact it's become a dirty word in our society is a massive problem."

"Now, of course, the energy giants, if they're in an oligopoly, should be held to account, and I would make sure they're rigorously held to account.

"But the way we bandy the word around 'profit' (as if) it's something that's dirty and evil, we shouldn't be doing that as Conservatives."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-62513966
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12007 on: Yesterday at 11:57:14 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:46:58 pm
I think there's a significant carbon capture happening in abz too.  Though I'm told carbon capture is a complete red herring (admittedly by someone doing a PhD with nuclear interests)

Yes this is it: https://theacornproject.uk/about/

I'm not sure about it. Many people say it is just greenwashing to allow O&G companies to keep drilling, and I'm sure there is some truth to that. But at the end of the day we are going to need O&G for a long time yet so might as well reduce the CO2 emissions from it.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12008 on: Today at 12:25:34 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm
Asked about public perceptions of record profits, Truss added: "I don't think profit is a dirty word, and the fact it's become a dirty word in our society is a massive problem."

"Now, of course, the energy giants, if they're in an oligopoly, should be held to account, and I would make sure they're rigorously held to account.

"But the way we bandy the word around 'profit' (as if) it's something that's dirty and evil, we shouldn't be doing that as Conservatives."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-62513966


Its a tricky one because what is too much profit? Where do you draw the line? And obviously some industries are more relevant then others. Look at how much Apple make, its absolutely obscene, but at the same time we dont need Apple products to live, you can do without the latest iPhone, you cant really do without warmth and electricity obviously.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm




Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12009 on: Today at 12:37:20 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/11/police-failures-soaring-waiting-lists-pool-closures-one-days-news-in-tory-britain

Police failures, soaring waiting lists, pool closures: one days news in Tory Britain

Look at the condition of Britains public services and despair  this is where the small state gets you

Public opinion is moving only in one direction, jolted by each days worsening news. It is certainly not towards the ever-shrinking state offered by the two candidates in the Tory leadership race, as most voters realise that nothing but the state protects them from this growing omnicrisis.

Shocking news pours in at an accelerating pace. One days inbox can scarcely contain the avalanche of reports on failing public services and households stricken by debt.

As I write  ping!  here comes the Office for National Statistics reporting repossessions by county court bailiffs increased 1,611% between April and June. Expect many more now that Covid restrictions on bailiffs have been lifted. Meanwhile YouGov has found that 54% of people think its unlikely they will be able to afford their energy bills this winter.

Or should I choose Andy Cooke, the chief inspector of constabulary, who has pointed to the abject failure of the police? Dire charge rates show that a suspect is charged in only 4% of thefts and 3.7% of house burglaries. People will remember those cuts that reduced the number of police officers by 20,000.

The disgrace of private childrens homes making a fortune out of misery is again exposed by the BBC, with companies charging anything they want due to the acute shortage. Ofsteds chief inspector, Amanda Spielman, warns: We have companies now in the market who really dont have very much interest in childcare.

Feeling hot? More than 60 public swimming pools closed in the last three years, finds another report today.

Ping again! Literally, as I wrote the above sentence, in comes the latest NHS waiting list figures, risen to an unthinkable 6.73m. While two-year waits went down, one-year waits rose. Squeeze one bit of this service and it bursts out elsewhere, after an austerity decade of falling per-patient funding  and no future workforce plan.

The Health Service Journal and Newsnight this week revealed leaked figures showing that published statistics undercount the true number of cancer patients waiting for treatment. The number waiting beyond 104 days, the crucial three months after which they risk potential harm, has doubled to more than 10,000. Dont mention ambulances. Or that even the inadequate NHS pay package is underfunded, so that the NHS will need to cut another £2bn to pay for it.

What of levelling up? Ipsos today published its latest research on attitudes and finds  no surprise  deep discontent and low expectations that the government will make a difference.

If you worry most about the poorest, consider the Joseph Rowntree Foundations warning this week to the candidates to be prime minister that the money proposed so far doesnt even cover half the needs of the lowest-income families to avoid destitution. So far, we have only Trusss revolting sneers about handouts.

Apologies for this long list, but thats just a random days inflow of omnicrisis news. Among all these signs of a country not coping, there are things that every voter of every political hue, age, income and region will find profoundly alarming. And yet none of it is reflected in the empty bickering between the candidates, which focus groups show to be wildly out of touch with peoples concerns.

As Gordon Brown steps up with a serious plan, with Keir Starmer due to speak on the crisis on Monday, Ipsos now finds Starmer leads strongly over both Truss and Sunak on virtually every measure.

But Labour too will have to confront with honesty this most dismal reality, now entirely dodged by both Truss and Sunak. Colossal cuts await public services  even defence  on both Tory trajectories according to Ben Zaranko of the Institute for Fiscal Studies. His close analysis warns us to expect a £44bn cut in public services. He ends his report with this sober message:

An unfortunate series of global shocks have made us poorer  Dividing that economic pain between households, businesses and public services is the unavoidable and unpalatable task facing the next government. Choosing to accept a reduced range and quality of public services is one possible response to becoming a poorer nation. But if the next prime minister does choose to cut rates of corporation tax, national insurance or income tax, and chooses to leave public services worse off heading into a difficult winter, they should be honest and transparent about the choice they have made.

Those in the disintegrating Tory party deny the crises engulfing them because so much of Britains unpreparedness for recession is of their own making. But you can feel the tectonic plates shifting under their feet. The more often they call for a smaller state, the more the public mood will turn away from them.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12010 on: Today at 06:24:27 am »
On the flip side. I'm reading that Argentina has almost 70 percent inflation, and interest rates to match !
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12011 on: Today at 06:47:37 am »
Winding back to the schools thing. How many would not send their child to a fee paying school on principle? Even if they got the fees fully paid?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12012 on: Today at 06:54:26 am »
The more I hear and read policies and opinions from Liz Truss the more worried I become. I never thought Id say it but the policies of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson could seem like halcyon days. I dont think the vulnerable are going to get any support.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Conservatives: Wrecking the UK for fun
« Reply #12013 on: Today at 07:27:32 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:54:26 am
The more I hear and read policies and opinions from Liz Truss the more worried I become. I never thought Id say it but the policies of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson could seem like halcyon days. I dont think the vulnerable are going to get any support.

I agree.

If she doesn't make any serious changes to what she's been saying, a significant proportion of society are going to be truly fucked!
Logged
