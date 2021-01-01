Hae you read th article above? Also, re France.



Yes.They aren't like for like comparisons. France generates a lot of nuclear electricity. It's not unreasonable for the French to call prices in that way. I'm sure we can do it, but how do we pay for the fuel we have to burn?Also the article is saying about taxing the profits and adjusting standard charges. Profits for suppliers aren't all that great, we've been seeing dozens of them go bust. Standard charges are proportionately low for poorer households. And are rising to cover the debt left by the bankrupt suppliers.It's a very hard problem, with no easy solution. I'm not saying we rule out energy caps or nationalisation. They may be the best solution. But they aren't a magic wand .