Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers

Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
For clarity I don't think Martin Lewis is a champagne socialist, or actually that there's such a thing.  I was parodying the view of anyone educated/wealthy and endorsing society being labelled as the metropolitan elite (web forums not great for sarcasm or parody).  People that could comfortably adopt the "I'm alright, Jack" mentality but don't should definitely be praised and not belittled.

Martin Lewis could easily step back from his consumer champion role and live it up for the rest of his life in the UAE.  All credit to him for fighting the good fight.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:45:11 pm
Hae you read th article above?  Also, re France.
Yes.
They aren't like for like comparisons. France generates a lot of nuclear electricity. It's not unreasonable for the French to call prices in that way. I'm sure we can do it, but how do we pay for the fuel we have to burn?
Also the article is saying about taxing the profits and adjusting standard charges. Profits for suppliers aren't all that great, we've been seeing dozens of them go bust. Standard charges are proportionately low for poorer households. And are rising to cover the debt left by the bankrupt suppliers.
It's a very hard problem, with no easy solution.  I'm not saying we rule out energy caps or nationalisation. They may be the best solution. But they aren't a magic wand .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
https://amp.theguardian.com/money/2022/mar/19/david-cameron-green-crap-energy-prices

A lot of the blame for the situation we are in now is from the disappearing Cameron!    Renewables will never cov the all energy usage but the more we have the less reliant we are on the wholesale markets.   
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:47:02 pm
https://amp.theguardian.com/money/2022/mar/19/david-cameron-green-crap-energy-prices

A lot of the blame for the situation we are in now is from the disappearing Cameron!    Renewables will never cov the all energy usage but the more we have the less reliant we are on the wholesale markets.   
Eventually renewable energy will be the only type available, Germany has a plan to generate enough power for most of Europe by setting up huge solar panel arrays in the Sahara desert, read about it a while ago, it will only cover less than 1% of the Saharan land mass.

Edit it's actually only 0.3%, and the plan was conceived over a decade ago.

https://inhabitat.com/worlds-largest-solar-project-sahara-desert/#:~:text=If%20just%200.3%25%20of%20the%20Saharan%20Desert%20was,and%20investments%20to%20create%20such%20a%20massive%20project.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:21:52 pm
Good, I did say earlier that something was on the way.

Bit awkward for those who've spent all day defending him saying it's pointless though ;D

It's all gone quiet since I went out earlier and this was announced.  ;D
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm
Eventually renewable energy will be the only type available, Germany has a plan to generate enough power for most of Europe by setting up huge solar panel arrays in the Sahara desert, read about it a while ago, it will only cover less than 1% of the Saharan land mass.

Edit it's actually only 0.3%, and the plan was conceived over a decade ago.

https://inhabitat.com/worlds-largest-solar-project-sahara-desert/#:~:text=If%20just%200.3%25%20of%20the%20Saharan%20Desert%20was,and%20investments%20to%20create%20such%20a%20massive%20project.

That was 13 years ago.   Have they started building it yet?
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm
That was 13 years ago.   Have they started building it yet?


They cannot afford the petrol to get the materials to Africa
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:55:32 pm
That was 13 years ago.   Have they started building it yet?
A project like that would most likely be decades in the planning stage alone, if it ever happens of course, but it does indicate countries with half an ounce of common sense are looking beyond fossil fuels.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Nicola Sturgeon: Main thing Liz Truss wanted to talk about was getting into Vogue

Quote
LIZ Truss looked like she had swallowed a wasp after hearing Nicola Sturgeon had twice appeared in Vogue magazine, the First Minister has revealed.

Ms Sturgeon said that in her only meeting with the Tory leadership favourite, the Foreign Secretary had been keen to find out how she could also appear in the fashion bible.

She wanted to know how she could get into Vogue, she said, despite the pair being moments from meeting US President Joe Biden and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Ms Sturgeon said a chance conversation between the two women during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last year had dried up after the subject of Vogue was exhausted.

The First Minister told the spiky anecdote at the Edinburgh Fringe after being asked about the Foreign Secretary saying Ms Sturgeon was an independence attention seeker who was best ignored.

Ms Sturgeon said she also regularly made jibes at her opponents, and so was not personally offended, but was angry on behalf of Scotland, as the comment was disrespectful of the countrys elected choice as First Minister.

She said: You're saying that Scotlands democratic choices and preferences should be ignored and what you're effectively saying is that Scotland should be ignored.

And we've heard that for too long and too often from the Tories and it's not good enough and it's not acceptable. Scotland will not be ignored, certainly not while Im First Minister.

The remark was cheered by a noisily supportive audience.

Asked if she had met Ms Truss, Ms Sturgeon went on: Ive not had that much interaction with her to be honest.

I think the only actual conversation, certainly of any length and in person that I can recall having with her, was at the COP26 summit last November.

We were at the Kelvingrove Museum. Her and I were there early and waiting for the leaders to arrive - Biden, Merkel etc. We were there quite a bit early, so we were talking to each other.  I remember this quite well actually.

I had just been interviewed by Vogue. So Id just had a photoshoot, as you do. And that was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about. She wanted to know how she could get into Vogue.

I said, Well they came and asked me. And I didnt really mean to do this, but I then said it hadnt actually been my first time in Vogue. She looked a little bit as if shed swallowed a wasp. Im sure shell be in Vogue before too long.

Ms Sturgeon added: I remember, there we were at the world climate change conference in Glasgow, world leaders about to arrive, and that was the main topic of conversation she was interested in pursuing. And once wed exhausted that it kind of dried up.

Ms Sturgeon made the comments in the Iain Dale: All Talk show at the Pleasance at EICC, where the 600-seat auditorium was around three-quarters full.

She also said that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson had been one long bluster as Prime Minister and she felt relief when he resigned as Prime Minister.

He was a disgrace to the office of Prime Minister, she said.

Wouldn't normally post such gossipy articles but it's too hilarious how pathetic Truss is.  ;D

https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/20617432.nicola-sturgeon-main-thing-liz-truss-wanted-talk-getting-vogue/
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
^ it's illuminating and paints a picture of Truss as vacuous, not series and an ego-maniac much like Johnson. Another Tory without principles except the quest for power.

Fair play to Sturgeon for bringing it up  ;D
