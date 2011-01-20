Poll

Are Liverpool fans right to boo that National Anthem?

Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers

Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 04:35:25 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:30:19 pm
An Opposition just opposes, a Government in Waiting which is what Starmer is aiming for has to also have solutions as to how they would fix a problem if/when they are the Government.

That's a good description of where some of the problem is I think.

The issue I have with most of the self-proclaimed left of the Party (who aren't always as progressive as they imply) is they think they're a protest party. The problem with the current shadow cabinet is they're just a "wait and hold the line" party. To use football terms, the left go full Keegan, and I think Starmer and the team are a Mourinho/Benitez early 00s team, soak it up and retaliate.

We don't need a lengthy manifesto or set of pledges - but I think it says a lot that - whether their ideas are right or wrong, Brown and Blair are consistently making thought out contributions - but we hear absolutely nothing from the people actually running the Party. It's fairly obvious they don't intellectually or politically measure up to their predecessors - but at some point they'll have to try.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 04:40:49 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:05:29 pm

Here is the bogey mans response to Salisbury
https://twitter.com/jeremycorbyn/status/973971196889980929?lang=en
The attack in Salisbury was an appalling act of violence, which we condemn in the strongest terms.

The Russian authorities must be held to account on the basis of the evidence and our response must be both decisive and proportionate.

Which part dont you like mate?


I don't have problems with that tweet.

But the history of how that tweet came to be written is contained in this book. https://www.waterstones.com/book/left-out/gabriel-pogrund/patrick-maguire/9781529113624 pp. 75-87

It's a pretty well known story now, but I'll give you the thumbnail to jog your memory. Earlier in the day Corbyn had refused to condemn the attack in Salisbury after Theresa May gave her statement summarising the first intelligence reports linking the Russian regime to the poisonings. To the amazement of his own party Corbyn asked whether the government intended to follow the Russian request and allow Russian scientists access to the evidence to help determine where the attack came from. This was obviously like inviting a murderer to decide himself whether he was linked to the weapon left at the scene of his crime. When Corbyn sat down several Labour backbenchers (Ben Bradley, Liz Kendall, Chris Bryant were among them) disowned their leader and declared that the Labour party supported the government findings and there was no need to send the evidence to Moscow.

As soon as that was over Seumas Milne briefed the lobby correspondents and doubled-down on what Corbyn had said. In the light of Iraq and WMD he said it was better if the Russians themselves were asked to look at the evidence (the Novichok samples) and tell us whether it belonged to them.

That created an even greater uproar in the Labour party. The shadow cabinet had a crisis meeting. Thornberry and others laid into Corbyn and, according to Pogrund and Maguire's account, so did John McDonnell. In fact he kicked a bin across the room and said "That's going to cost us the fucking election" (p. 80). Corbyn did what he often did when under fire and became docile and meek. He was told to put out a tweet - the one you've just tweeted - supporting the government. An act of damage limitation which, sadly for him, had little effect.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 04:46:00 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:27:57 pm
Why is he not on the TV or in the papers explaining what his solution to the crisis is, and pointing to the massive vacuum left by the government?  Why is it Martin Lewis doing that?  Or Gordon Brown?  He has a platform and he should use it.  Someone needs to be presenting some solutions, and if the Labour Party are not going to fill that void then we need to be very careful that someone or something else doesn't.

For what it's worth, the Gordon Brown thing is supposed to be part of a coordinated campaign so we will probably be seeing more of Starmer soon.  But he needs to hurry up, this is his opportunity to be seen as the grown up in the room while Truss and Sunak are sniping at each other, and time is wasting.

I agree.  It's like he's MIA!  This is a time we need leadership.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 04:49:30 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:30:19 pm
Andy no ones expecting Labour to fix the issues, but they do need to have policies in place. An Opposition just opposes, a Government in Waiting which is what Starmer is aiming for has to also have solutions as to how they would fix a problem if/when they are the Government.

Yeah they need to have policies in place. But do they need them in place now? Rushed policies to try and cash in on the Tories shitshow.

OR.

Do they need to go away, go through the proper channels, get a planned, costed and real strategy that has been means tested, sounded out and approved?


I'm personally sick of half arsed dickheaads in government banging something on the back of a beer mat and saying "Der! Dats Dun Dat! Dat'll Do."

Fail to plan and you plan to fail.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 04:53:36 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:50:48 pm
We don't have time to wait for a general election. Honestly even waiting for conference is too much. They nned to start pressuring the government to take action on cost of living/energy prices now.

The government are putting in place plans for rolling blackouts, and shutting down the railways and public buildings. Businesses are going to be going bust left right and centre due to the dual effects of crippling energy costs (they don't have price caps) and no one having any discretionary spending money left after paying their bills.

We're looking at a huge recession with no easy way out. I'm not sure people grasp how fucking dire this situation is.

That's because many in here are comfortably off, and it's not a big deal to them or their friends/family.

I personally have no idea how I'm going to pay my forecast energy bills, plus all the other things too.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 04:58:10 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:53:36 pm
That's because many in here are comfortably off, and it's not a big deal to them or their friends/family.

I personally have no idea how I'm going to pay my forecast energy bills, plus all the other things too.
Maybe true for some but I'm just in denial and hoping that the new PM will introduce something significant.  As the Tories are seemingly governed by the polls the further they are behind the more they're likely to pluck from their money tree.

I doubt there's many on here who can readily find an extra £3k for their utilities plus all the other inflation pouring through!  I'm sure others are similarly in denial or just hoping to muddle through somehow.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:03:15 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:49:30 pm
Yeah they need to have policies in place. But do they need them in place now? Rushed policies to try and cash in on the Tories shitshow.

OR.

Do they need to go away, go through the proper channels, get a planned, costed and real strategy that has been means tested, sounded out and approved?


I'm personally sick of half arsed dickheaads in government banging something on the back of a beer mat and saying "Der! Dats Dun Dat! Dat'll Do."

Fail to plan and you plan to fail.
They don't need a fully costed manifesto, but they can suggest actions, exactly the way Gordon Brown did.  Request an emergency budget and regular COBRA meetings, recall parliament to get it through, get ministers negotiating with other countries to increase gas supply and improve storage capacity.  These are emergency measures, you don't need perfection, you need progress.

I don't think that anyone is suggesting that Starmer should have published a manifesto by now, but as yorky said it would be much better if we were seeing Starmer on the TV than Gordon Brown or Martin Lewis.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:05:26 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:50:48 pm
We don't have time to wait for a general election. Honestly even waiting for conference is too much. They nned to start pressuring the government to take action on cost of living/energy prices now.

The government are putting in place plans for rolling blackouts, and shutting down the railways and public buildings. Businesses are going to be going bust left right and centre due to the dual effects of crippling energy costs (they don't have price caps) and no one having any discretionary spending money left after paying their bills.

We're looking at a huge recession with no easy way out. I'm not sure people grasp how fucking dire this situation is.

I'm fatalistic about the whole thing, at least until we can do something about it in the next election (and hoping that we do). We live in a democracy, and this is what we voted for. I didn't vote for any of it, but there were far more supporting that lot than supported mine. As much as I hate it, this is democracy.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:05:36 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:49:30 pm
Yeah they need to have policies in place. But do they need them in place now? Rushed policies to try and cash in on the Tories shitshow.

OR.

Do they need to go away, go through the proper channels, get a planned, costed and real strategy that has been means tested, sounded out and approved?


I'm personally sick of half arsed dickheaads in government banging something on the back of a beer mat and saying "Der! Dats Dun Dat! Dat'll Do."

Fail to plan and you plan to fail.

If this current crisis has just come about in the last couple of days Id agree, but this isnt something thats just crept up on us, as I said before this has been coming up on us for the last year, September 2021 prices started going up and energy companies hit the wall, February the Russians invaded Ukraine, April saw a 60% increase in prices, early July the EU started planning to ration gas, the warning signs have been there for a long time that this was coming so I dont think it is too much to expect more then we remove VAT on fuel, it might have been enough 4 months ago but its not anymore.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:06:30 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:03:15 pm
They don't need a fully costed manifesto, but they can suggest actions, exactly the way Gordon Brown did.  Request an emergency budget and regular COBRA meetings, recall parliament to get it through, get ministers negotiating with other countries to increase gas supply and improve storage capacity.  These are emergency measures, you don't need perfection, you need progress.

I don't think that anyone is suggesting that Starmer should have published a manifesto by now, but as yorky said it would be much better if we were seeing Starmer on the TV than Gordon Brown or Martin Lewis.

Does anyone know his political leanings?
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:10:17 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:05:26 pm
I'm fatalistic about the whole thing, at least until we can do something about it in the next election (and hoping that we do). We live in a democracy, and this is what we voted for. I didn't vote for any of it, but there were far more supporting that lot than supported mine. As much as I hate it, this is democracy.

I don't think anyone voted for the war in Ukraine or a global energy and cost of living crisis.

Are you actually saying that opposition parties shouldn't try to do anything, or try and change the governments position on anything ever? That they should only ever wait until they are in power?
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:13:40 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:53:36 pm
That's because many in here are comfortably off, and it's not a big deal to them or their friends/family.

I personally have no idea how I'm going to pay my forecast energy bills, plus all the other things too.

I don't think there is any need to make assumptions about people and cast aspersions on them based on that.

I mean, personally I will be able to afford the energy price rises based on latest estimates. It's going to suck but I can do it. It hasn't stopped me from seeing how bad this is going to be though.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:17:50 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:06:30 pm
Does anyone know his political leanings?
Lewis used to be a Lib Dem but now describes himself as a floating voter.  As a wealthy self-made individual he should be a Tory voter but he also seems to have a conscience and empathy so BLOODY CHAMPAGNE SOCIALIST!
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:18:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:40:49 pm


I remember him asking to wait for the evidence, which is reasonable then his condemnation,
Wasnt it more a case of sending samples to Moscow than having them come here to the crime scene?

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/russian-spy-jeremy-corbyn-theresa-may-foreign-service-diplomatic-cuts-uk-power-russia-a8255501.html

I can see how the aesthetics on this are not great

Doesnt the book "Left out" back up what I previously said about his Brexit stance and getting fucked by The Shadow Brexit Secretary on a 2nd referendum? as per our other discussion?

Anyway West London Red has joined the thread so we might have to wrap it up.
Round 3 tomorrow?





Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:22:40 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:17:50 pm
Lewis used to be a Lib Dem but now describes himself as a floating voter.  As a wealthy self-made individual he should be a Tory voter but he also seems to have a conscience and empathy so BLOODY CHAMPAGNE SOCIALIST!
I think he's a lot more effective if he's as politically neutral as possible.  He's one of the few people who can go on TV and talk about helping people without triggering some kind of tribal response.  If he publicly took a side then I think he'd be a lot easier for people to dismiss and it would be a lot harder for him to get his message out.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:23:39 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:10:17 pm
I don't think anyone voted for the war in Ukraine or a global energy and cost of living crisis.

Are you actually saying that opposition parties shouldn't try to do anything, or try and change the governments position on anything ever? That they should only ever wait until they are in power?

I'm saying that I'm not so worked up about these things. Everything that's going to shit, has the implicit support of the voters. I don't know if you talk much to people you politically disagree with, but I understand that I'm in a minority as far as people wanting progressivism goes. Just because I think I'm right doesn't mean that my way goes.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:25:00 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:18:23 pm
I remember him asking to wait for the evidence, which is reasonable then his condemnation,
Wasnt it more a case of sending samples to Moscow than having them come here to the crime scene?

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/russian-spy-jeremy-corbyn-theresa-may-foreign-service-diplomatic-cuts-uk-power-russia-a8255501.html

I can see how the aesthetics on this are not great

Doesnt the book "Left out" back up what I previously said about his Brexit stance and getting fucked by The Shadow Brexit Secretary on a 2nd referendum? as per our other discussion?

Anyway West London Red has joined the thread so we might have to wrap it up.
Round 3 tomorrow?







 ;D

Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:32:50 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:53:36 pm
That's because many in here are comfortably off, and it's not a big deal to them or their friends/family.

I personally have no idea how I'm going to pay my forecast energy bills, plus all the other things too.

Just because people are not sharing their struggles on here that doesnt mean they aint going to struggle.

I dont think theres many in here for who an extra £3k a year is not a big deal, or that even if its not a big deal for them personally that they are not worried about either people they know for who it is a big deal or wider society for who its certainly a big deal.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:35:17 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:25:00 pm
;D



You should carry this conversation on in the RAWK fitness area, I never go in there! :D
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:40:22 pm
Meanwhile:

UK must curb influence of European human rights rules, says Braverman

Attorney general says it is national priority to extricate UK from influence of European court of human rights

Quote
Ministers should take radical action to counter the influence of European human rights rules to curb a burgeoning industry of highly paid equalities officers touting bogus grievances, Suella Braverman, the UK governments chief law officer, has argued.

The attorney general said it was a national priority to extricate the UK from the influence of the European court of human rights, saying the courts interventionist approach on rights issues potentially jeopardised democracy.

Braverman, who campaigned for the Conservative leadership on a platform strongly focused on culture war issues, said the European convention on human rights (ECHR), to which the UK is a signatory and which is interpreted by the Strasbourg-based court, limited action vital in areas including stopping protests and deporting overseas offenders.

In a strongly worded speech to the rightwing Policy Exchange thinktank, Braverman took aim at what she said was a culture where fringe campaign groups, purporting to champion rights, have claimed a moral high ground and have adopted an attitude of intolerance.

Often with vastly inflated salaries and armed with a Newspeak dictionary, they have created mighty citadels of grievance across the public sector and made huge inroads into the private sector, she said.

Equality laws have been misconstrued and weaponised to fight those who challenge their views as perpetrators of hate speech, calling for them to be swiftly no-platformed or cancelled.

Removing the UK altogether from the ECHR, the rights of which were incorporated into UK law in 1998 with the Human Rights Act, is viewed as notably difficult, not least as the ECHR was an integral part of the Good Friday deal that brought peace to Northern Ireland.

In June, the government pledged to introduce a UK new UK bill of rights, saying this would greatly reduce the influence of the ECHR and the European court of human rights.

Asked about efforts to decouple UK law from Strasbourg during a Q&A after her speech, Braverman claimed this was possible using domestic legislation, saying: So we can find legislative means. I think its something we definitely support going forward, with our bill of rights.

She added: I think its a national priority. Its something that I was vocal about in my short-lived bid to be the leader of this party. We do have to do whatever it takes, and ultimately we do need to be ready to take radical action, because I think the British people expect that.

Overall, Braverman argued, there was a serious risk that the fight for rights undermines democracy, saying the UK now had a rights culture in a way that did not exist prior to 1998, when the Human Rights Act was passed.

She cited three examples as ways rights groups were, she said, abusing the current system: trying to prevent deportations of overseas offenders; allowing human rights considerations in court cases such as one in which four people were acquitted of criminal damage for toppling a statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol; and the approach to trans rights in schools.

In a long section on the latter issue, Braverman said it was completely legal for schools to refuse to admit a child who identified as transgender, and to not use a childs preferred pronouns, or let them wear a particular uniform, if they remained biologically their birth gender.

She said: A right not to suffer discrimination on grounds of gender reassignment is not the same thing as a right of access to facilities provided for the opposite sex.


https://www.theguardian.com/law/2022/aug/10/uk-must-curb-influence-of-european-human-rights-rules-says-suella-braverman


Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
« Reply #11900 on: Today at 05:42:02 pm »
Earlier people were talking about Gordon Brown speech in Edinburgh, I'm trying to get details of it.
Was it his appearance at The Fringe?


Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:42:48 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:52:10 pm
Conference is only a month away. No doubt we'll be hearing concrete policies then.



This
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:49:41 pm
https://www.politicshome.com/news/article/labour-to-make-series-of-cost-of-living-interventions

Quote
Exclusive: Labour is preparing to make several policy announcements on the worsening cost-of-living crisis, with the first set to be detailed in a speech by Keir Starmer as soon as early next week.

Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:54:15 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:53:36 pm

I personally have no idea how I'm going to pay my forecast energy bills, plus all the other things too.

There will be a cross-section of folk on here with regards to respective impacts, but dont think many are comfortably off rings true.  I recall the thread on here when LFC increased ticket prices a few years back that sparked a walk out at the ground.  Many on here were critical at the time and impact on ticket affordability.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:54:22 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:40:22 pm
Meanwhile:

UK must curb influence of European human rights rules, says Braverman

Attorney general says it is national priority to extricate UK from influence of European court of human rights


https://www.theguardian.com/law/2022/aug/10/uk-must-curb-influence-of-european-human-rights-rules-says-suella-braverman




Its a national priority  :butt
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:57:22 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:40:22 pm
Meanwhile:

UK must curb influence of European human rights rules, says Braverman

Attorney general says it is national priority to extricate UK from influence of European court of human rights


https://www.theguardian.com/law/2022/aug/10/uk-must-curb-influence-of-european-human-rights-rules-says-suella-braverman
With the somewhat entertaining freakshow that is Sunak and Truss it's easy to forget the array of cranks that Johnson pulled together as his cabinet.  His latest and arguably worst cabinet - those without the morals to resign or refuse the latest round of invitations to cabinet posts - are running the country right now.  Johnson has a long rap sheet but I think in time his appointment of the legally illiterate and morally reprehensible Braverman as Attorney General will be seen as one of the worst things he did.

I think if you asked the population to draw up what they think should be a "national priority" right now you'd struggle to find more than a dozen people that thought this was it.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 05:58:14 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:49:41 pm
https://www.politicshome.com/news/article/labour-to-make-series-of-cost-of-living-interventions
Quote
Exclusive: Labour is preparing to make several policy announcements on the worsening cost-of-living crisis, with the first set to be detailed in a speech by Keir Starmer as soon as early next week.
That means we still have a week of circular arguments about why Labour aren't doing more.  Yay.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 06:03:43 pm
People have their wish - Labour will be doing something!!

https://twitter.com/siennamarla/status/1557385840694906880
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 06:06:09 pm
They must've seen the posts on here  ;)

They did really need to do something.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 06:08:39 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:06:09 pm
They must've seen the posts on here  ;)

They did really need to do something.

They did but to be brutally honest there was no great hurry, as the Tories will be doing bugger all on this until the new leader takes over, and quite possibly not doing very much even then.

More important to get something good out than to get something out quickly, we just live in hope that they do have something good to put out.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 06:19:36 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:08:39 pm
They did but to be brutally honest there was no great hurry, as the Tories will be doing bugger all on this until the new leader takes over, and quite possibly not doing very much even then.

More important to get something good out than to get something out quickly, we just live in hope that they do have something good to put out.
When Starmer stands up and reels off a "best of" from Sunak's and Truss's "misinterpreted" and abandoned policies as Labour's new policies...

I think I'll have a week long break from the forum!
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 06:28:57 pm
Starmer's office has been working closely with Reeves and shadow climate change secretary Ed Milibands team on the new policy  which has been tested with external experts  for several months, PoliticsHome understands.


This part, depending on its validity, needs top be broadcast too, too add real legitimacy for the government in waiting.
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 06:34:23 pm
Opening preamble from itv news at 6, .with seemingly no-one in charge.its not clear what can be done in response to increases in energy bills and the cost of living crisis

That should resonate nationally
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 06:55:06 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:28:57 pm
Starmer's office has been working closely with Reeves and shadow climate change secretary Ed Milibands team on the new policy  which has been tested with external experts  for several months, PoliticsHome understands.


This part, depending on its validity, needs top be broadcast too, too add real legitimacy for the government in waiting.

Good to see Ed involved, as CC is central to the action that is needed!
Re: Fuck the Murdoch Press and all his mini-me wankers
Today at 06:58:37 pm
Tories and their members are just wankers aren't they

This is despite warnings from those running NHS services that inflation will mean that they may have to employ fewer employees, build fewer hospitals or carry out fewer operations

Two-thirds of Tory members in a recent poll said they thought the health service had enough money already.   
