The absolute scam on energy is the standing charge.
The whole heating vs eating ignores the fact you can do neither and still not be able to afford to live thanks to paying a fortune for literally nothing.
Any government intervention needs to deal with that, needs to somehow incentivise low useage - especially in business and needs to massively subsidise interventions that reduce energy use/create new energy. Massive investments in insulation, compulsory solar panels on new builds, massively subsidise solar for houses etc.
This government just doesnt understand anything though. Its missing the ball on two fronts here. Yes there needs to be a huge support package targeted at the lowest incomes (people who can manage can manage without extra support - were in the fortunes position where our energy hills will mean we cant have a holiday, others will die
), but this isnt a one off thing. Russia is a pariah state with no meaningful way back to positive relationships and trading with the west until a long time after that little syphillitic c*nt running their country dies a (hopefully) painful death. Weve already missed the boat on being prepared (mass renewables, gas storage etc), so we need to get cracking.