Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 378760 times)

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11680 on: Today at 12:30:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:18 am
Thangam Debbonaire with some waffle about what Labour would do. Are renewables our short term way out of this? No way.

They are only a way out of this if you can decouple wholesale electricity prices from wholesale gas prices. I'm not nearly enough of an expert to say how that is achievable, but at the moment the wind energy providers are coining it in selling electricity to the grid at the price of gas.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11681 on: Today at 12:45:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:47:04 pm
I asked this once before, but I'm not sure anyone knew the answer.

Why is 'Keir' sometimes turned into 'Keith'? Is it a spellcheck thing? Is it used for 'Hardie' as well, or just 'Starmer? Is it a class thing? ('Keith' being, in the minds of those who use it, a bit more proletarian).

There was definitely a journalist on one of the news channels who called him it by accident not long after he won the leadership, but Im not sure if people were using it before then or not.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11682 on: Today at 06:03:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:18:18 am
Thangam Debbonaire with some waffle about what Labour would do. Are renewables our short term way out of this? No way.



Theres dashboards online that show you how much of each fuel is used to generate our electricity, and it swings quite a lot, wind doesnt seem to be as reliable as wed like, yesterday it was providing about 10% of our electricity with gas at about 60%, nuclear at about 18%, solar was at about 20% so I dont think were gonna be shot of gas for a long time yet unfortunately.

https://www.energydashboard.co.uk/live
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11683 on: Today at 07:06:02 am »
A lot of power prices will have been hedged so the windfall pricing won't all have fed through to the renewables generators.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11684 on: Today at 07:16:17 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:34:53 pm
Why are we talking about New Labour again?

I think at this point you have to assume he's on crack
Fuck the French

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11685 on: Today at 07:38:51 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:00:10 pm
The shadow Chancellor - at least twice

"We all applaud the work that Trussell Trust and others on the frontline of the food poverty crisis are doing to provide a lifeline for families in need. But is it really right that people are forced to rely on handouts to feed their families  rather than decent wages and a proper social safety net?" - Rachel Reeves

"it is an absolute insult to tell women they should go on the dole. These women have worked and brought up families  they do not want handouts.  Rachel Reeves



So you disagree with the statements and are on the side of  the Tories when it comes to foodbanks and on the side of Tories when they expect women to not work?

That would suggest to me that the hard left have gone full circle and are moving towards the hard right.

These forums really do bring up some interesting facts. Your reasoning seems to adhere to the horseshoe theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horseshoe_theory
Fuck the French
