The shadow Chancellor - at least twice



"We all applaud the work that Trussell Trust and others on the frontline of the food poverty crisis are doing to provide a lifeline for families in need. But is it really right that people are forced to rely on handouts to feed their families – rather than decent wages and a proper social safety net?" - Rachel Reeves



"it is an absolute insult to tell women they should go on the dole. These women have worked and brought up families – they do not want handouts.” Rachel Reeves







So you disagree with the statements and are on the side of the Tories when it comes to foodbanks and on the side of Tories when they expect women to not work?That would suggest to me that the hard left have gone full circle and are moving towards the hard right.These forums really do bring up some interesting facts. Your reasoning seems to adhere to the horseshoe theory. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horseshoe_theory