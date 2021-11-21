Thangam Debbonaire with some waffle about what Labour would do. Are renewables our short term way out of this? No way.







Theres dashboards online that show you how much of each fuel is used to generate our electricity, and it swings quite a lot, wind doesnt seem to be as reliable as wed like, yesterday it was providing about 10% of our electricity with gas at about 60%, nuclear at about 18%, solar was at about 20% so I dont think were gonna be shot of gas for a long time yet unfortunately.