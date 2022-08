Thangam Debbonaire with some waffle about what Labour would do. Are renewables our short term way out of this? No way.







There’s dashboards online that show you how much of each fuel is used to generate our electricity, and it swings quite a lot, wind doesn’t seem to be as reliable as we’d like, yesterday it was providing about 10% of our electricity with gas at about 60%, nuclear at about 18%, solar was at about 20% so I don’t think we’re gonna be shot of gas for a long time yet unfortunately.