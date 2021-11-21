Poll

Are Liverpool fans right to boo that National Anthem?

Yes
Yes!
Yeah
Aye
Ar
Yup
Howzas!
Indeed
Yup with cheesy cheddy
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Down

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 377403 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,365
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11640 on: Today at 11:09:45 am »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11641 on: Today at 11:23:31 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:09:45 am
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/inflationandpriceindices/datasets/consumerpriceinflationbasketofgoodsandservices

Perhaps Im being really thick, but how do Rich people not spend money on Food, clothes, booze, fags, furniture etc?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,365
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11642 on: Today at 11:32:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:23:31 am
Perhaps Im being really thick, but how do Rich people not spend money on Food, clothes, booze, fags, furniture etc?

I think the point Paul was making is they wouldnt buy more then what they buy now. If you take someone whose earning £1 million a year, and then they earn £1.1 million they are not likely to spend more on food, clothes, booze, fags etc because they already have enough money to buy as much of that as they want already and they would just throw that £100k in the bank.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11643 on: Today at 11:46:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:32:21 am
I think the point Paul was making is they wouldnt buy more then what they buy now. If you take someone whose earning £1 million a year, and then they earn £1.1 million they are not likely to spend more on food, clothes, booze, fags etc because they already have enough money to buy as much of that as they want already and they would just throw that £100k in the bank.

OK gotcha, thanks

Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,225
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11644 on: Today at 11:52:52 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:32:21 am
I think the point Paul was making is they wouldnt buy more then what they buy now. If you take someone whose earning £1 million a year, and then they earn £1.1 million they are not likely to spend more on food, clothes, booze, fags etc because they already have enough money to buy as much of that as they want already and they would just throw that £100k in the bank.
Thanks. Sorry , been busy trying to earn money .
Yes. That's my point. Possibly they pull up the price of caviar .
 
And they will spend money on supercars and yachts which are not in the inflation basket ( and I know there are flaws with the basket, but if yachts go up in price, it's not really an impact on cost of living. Though hopefully people in the yacht supply chain earn more)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11645 on: Today at 12:07:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:09:45 am
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/inflationandpriceindices/datasets/consumerpriceinflationbasketofgoodsandservices
I generally think it's representative but flawed.  To me it's always felt like the weightings were massaged to ensure that inflation didn't drift too above or below the BoE target 2%.  Like all accountancy fiddles though it just masked problems that are now being felt much more acutely.

Where it's good though is that those weightings put over half on absolute life essentials:
- Food (9.3%)
- Clothing (4.9%)
- Housing (31.4%)
- Transport (11.1%)
Some of the other categories could be argued as being life essentials as well but there's a blurring around the inflation costs of Health and Education when, in theory at least, they're state provided.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11646 on: Today at 12:17:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:52:52 am
Thanks. Sorry , been busy trying to earn money .
Yes. That's my point. Possibly they pull up the price of caviar .
 
And they will spend money on supercars and yachts which are not in the inflation basket ( and I know there are flaws with the basket, but if yachts go up in price, it's not really an impact on cost of living. Though hopefully people in the yacht supply chain earn more)

So when Mick Lynch says its profits not wages that are driving inflation, he's wrong?
Logged

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,127
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11647 on: Today at 12:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:17:24 pm
So when Mick Lynch says its profits not wages that are driving inflation, he's wrong?

I think he means it's the profits being added to products that are pushing up prices. As a company's costs rise (transport, electricity, raw inputs, wages...), they should keep the prices the same and therefore sacrifice profit in order to avoid cost-push inflation.

It's the difference between cost-push inflation, which is what we are seeing now where rising costs are pushing up prices, and demand-pull inflation, where greater spending by consumers vs a consistent supply of goods drags up prices. The latter is what the Bank of England are concerned about.

* I might be wrong - haven't heard him over the last week or so.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:48 pm by Andy »
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,955
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 12:43:31 pm »
Anyone else finding the term 'hand outs' to tackle the cost of living crisis disgusting?

This is about people not freezing and starving to death in the so called 5/6th biggest economy in the  world.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11649 on: Today at 12:44:22 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:43:31 pm
Anyone else finding the term 'hand outs' to tackle the cost of living crisis disgusting?

This is about people not freezing and starving to death in the so called 5/6th biggest economy in the  world.

At best it is dated language, at worst it is targeted to turn people against each other.

Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11650 on: Today at 12:59:52 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:43:31 pm
Anyone else finding the term 'hand outs' to tackle the cost of living crisis disgusting?

This is about people not freezing and starving to death in the so called 5/6th biggest economy in the  world.
It reflects badly on the person saying it. what's the difference between Hand outs and Charity. is government help now going to be classed as Charity from now on.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,225
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11651 on: Today at 01:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:17:24 pm
So when Mick Lynch says its profits not wages that are driving inflation, he's wrong?
I'm sure it's not black and white. But he could well be right. If prices are staying high to maintain profit margins (rather than reduce margins to pay way wage rises) then he is right .
What I think is supposed to happen is some companies will not raise wages and will keep their prices so low. Some will put up prices and keep low wages. Some will raise wages and keep margins by raising price and a final group will raise wages and keep prices down by reducing profit .
In theory the two that don't keep prices low go out of business because consumers switch to the low price sellers. And the low price low wage seller loses its staff to the high wage low price seller.   Lots can interfere with this like backhanders to supermarkets to distort the market or people not being able to move to where the high wages are.
Normal profits should be squeezed in a perfectly functioning market.  Problem is, the market often doesn't function perfectly .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,225
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11652 on: Today at 01:20:14 pm »
Independent reporting that armed response vehicles are turning up to cardiac arrests as there are no ambulences and the police have defib training .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11653 on: Today at 01:21:33 pm »
Inflation today is primarily driven by external factors, namely energy costs and global demand across supply chains.  Obviously there are a number of input factors informing both.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,096
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11654 on: Today at 01:23:48 pm »
re Sunak and Tunbridge Wells.


Always interesting when you see them talking to their own people and they think the cameras are off


Tunbridge Wells is the least deprived area in Kent and one of the wealthiest areas in the country. The 60,000 people who live there have 9 libraries to choose from. Let's compare that to Knowsley, one of the most deprived areas of the country with about 160,000 people. 5 Libraries.


There is you reality of how badly treated Tunbridge Wells is. I will bet the vast majority of people in TW could afford to buy books rather than borrow them.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Up
« previous next »
 