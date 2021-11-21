

Personally I want to know how people are going to pay for energy this winter. Why havent we had a second windfall level on energy extractors after their latest profits for instance??





The first part is very true. I'm ok this winter as our fixed tariff insulates us from the rises, but many , many others will fall into fuel poverty and beyond. I'm not sure where we will be when we have to get a new energy contract.It might be completely alien to the Tories, but might they have to find some way to cap fuel prices ? I can see them 'lending' energy companies huge amounts of money to do this. As evil and shit as Sunak and Truss are , they must know this is coming down the line and the impact it will have. Especially with these interest rate rises. I'm sure they must have some sort of plan to deal with it.I'm sort of picking on you as a teacher, but any 'profession' would work. A quick google suggests £40K is an average salary and fuel bills will hit 10% of that, which by definition means teachers will be in fuel poverty. Now I know, teaching pay isn't great, but it's still a profession and a good bit above average salary. I'm not sure the government absolutely cannot allow that to happen, but they have to come up with some pretty radical options. I know we all look at the money tree they found for covid, and we all slate their terrible performance, but can you imagine the cost, in lives and finance if they didn't find the tree for that. I do think they are going to have to borrow a few branches from somewhere until energy prices are bought to more reasonable levels.