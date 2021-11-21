Poll

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 368252 times)

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11400 on: Today at 11:55:22 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:01:47 pm
You usually get that kind of description from racist non-whites who accuse their fellows of selling out. A bounty bar is a black person who's white beneath the surface. A banana is someone who's yellow on the outside and white on the inside. A coconut is brown on the outside and white on the inside. Etc. Props to Truss for imagination, not-props for the unpleasant mind that it betrays.

She has nicked it, that dunce could not come up with something like that.

I heard Natalie Bennett say it in about 2013 when she was leader of the Greens. Describing themselves as watermelons. Green outlook, but the heart of the Green party is left / socialist.
Not sure if she coined it, but it was not a derogatory term.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11401 on: Today at 12:08:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:57:46 pm
Truss described Labour as watermelons. Took me a while to work that out but in the context of green issues I finally got it.

She is such a weirdo
All the insults she's come out with over the last week alone, she's determined to turn our politics into a slanging match, very tempting for Labour to hit back with similar insults but that's playing the game she want's.

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11402 on: Today at 12:28:21 pm »
She is honestly digging her own grave, which hopefully will soon be populated by her and the rest of her party.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11403 on: Today at 12:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:55:22 am
She has nicked it, that dunce could not come up with something like that.

I heard Natalie Bennett say it in about 2013 when she was leader of the Greens. Describing themselves as watermelons. Green outlook, but the heart of the Green party is left / socialist.
Not sure if she coined it, but it was not a derogatory term.

Ah. I thought it was genius to be honest. Look green to the world, but a red core. 
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11404 on: Today at 01:09:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:57:21 pm
Ah. I thought it was genius to be honest. Look green to the world, but a red core.
Even with Craig's explanation of the origins I'm still struggling to get my head around why Truss would come out with it.  Who was she trying to reach with that, presumably, premeditated comment?  The Tory members that support green policies but absolutely-hate-the-thought-of-a-socialist-being-in-power-and-giving-all-my-money-to-those-less-fortunate?  I'd have thought people with that mindset would just vote Green anyway as, of all the reasons people might switch to Labour, green ideals seem quite a long way down the list.

Maybe best not to dwell too much on anything Truss says...
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11405 on: Today at 01:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:55:22 am
She has nicked it, that dunce could not come up with something like that.

I heard Natalie Bennett say it in about 2013 when she was leader of the Greens. Describing themselves as watermelons. Green outlook, but the heart of the Green party is left / socialist.
Not sure if she coined it, but it was not a derogatory term.


Unlike radish.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11406 on: Today at 02:26:17 pm »
I would say it´s unbelievable that we are going to end up with such an intellectually devoid, uninspiring and incompetant Prime Minister who is apparently wedded to Tory free-market dogma with the zeal of the convert, but sadly it is entirely believable. Cost of living crisis, climate meltdown, the near collapse of public services, war in Ukraine, possible war in the East, imminent recession, the fallout of Brexit, the continuing detabilisation of liberal Western democracy, and to face all that we will have.....Liz Truss  :wave

If Labour don´t win the next election, or at the very least the Tories fail to get a majority, I am absolutely done with UK politics. By the time the next election rolled around, it would actually be too late to deal with all of the above.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11407 on: Today at 03:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:26:17 pm
I would say it´s unbelievable that we are going to end up with such an intellectually devoid, uninspiring and incompetant Prime Minister who is apparently wedded to Tory free-market dogma with the zeal of the convert, but sadly it is entirely believable. Cost of living crisis, climate meltdown, the near collapse of public services, war in Ukraine, possible war in the East, imminent recession, the fallout of Brexit, the continuing detabilisation of liberal Western democracy, and to face all that we will have.....Liz Truss  :wave

If Labour don´t win the next election, or at the very least the Tories fail to get a majority, I am absolutely done with UK politics. By the time the next election rolled around, it would actually be too late to deal with all of the above.

After everything that has come out of the Bank of England today, I would say the odds of the Tories winning the next election will be an awful lot slimmer then they already were.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11408 on: Today at 03:51:23 pm »
PM and the Chancellor both on holiday while a recession is announced, interest rates go up and inflation continues to rise.

Fucking scum.

Everything about this lot is the worst.

Raab with his lines about British workers being the most idle on the world. The cabinet certainly are.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11409 on: Today at 04:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:51:23 pm
PM and the Chancellor both on holiday while a recession is announced, interest rates go up and inflation continues to rise.

Fucking scum.

Everything about this lot is the worst.

Raab with his lines about British workers being the most idle on the world. The cabinet certainly are.
Didn't Johnson negotiate to the nth degree to be allowed to stay on as 'caretaker' PM?  If it's true that he did then I'm not sure what for.  I'm guessing his holiday involves alternating between sitting in front of a shredder and pressing SHIFT+DEL on his laptop.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11410 on: Today at 04:18:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:19:39 pm
After everything that has come out of the Bank of England today, I would say the odds of the Tories winning the next election will be an awful lot slimmer then they already were.
Agreed! Boring and competent Starmer is going to look more and more appealing.  When Truss's nonsense meets reality it's going to get very, very messy.

Assuming those within government already knew all this was coming it does look like Truss is being strapped in as the crash test dummy.  I'm almost sad Johnson has gone as he deserves to carry the can more than anyone, instead he'll be insulated from all of it.

On the rate rises, any guesses on how far they'll have to eventually rise?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11411 on: Today at 04:36:53 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:13:31 pm
I'm guessing his holiday involves alternating between sitting in front of a shredder and pressing SHIFT+DEL on his laptop.

I suspect he's doing that when not on holiday \ flying jets\ playing Rambo.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11412 on: Today at 04:44:54 pm »
Why has no journalist asked both Truss and Sunak what they will do with the double (previously triple) lock pension next year? It is due to rise by CPI, so 8%+, at a time when they are asking every working person to restrain their wage demands

Surely some honesty with the Tory members (a large proportion are presumably of pension age) would go down well with some of their small state and cost cutting base :lmao
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11413 on: Today at 04:45:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:17:37 pm

Personally I want to know how people are going to pay for energy this winter. Why havent we had a second windfall level on energy extractors after their latest profits for instance??


The first part is very true.  I'm ok this winter as our fixed tariff insulates us from the rises, but many , many others will fall into fuel poverty and beyond.  I'm not sure where we will be when we have to get a new energy contract.
It might be completely alien to the Tories, but might they have to find some way to cap fuel prices ? I can see them 'lending' energy companies huge amounts of money to do this.  As evil and shit as Sunak and Truss are , they must know this is coming down the line and the impact it will have. Especially with these interest rate rises.  I'm sure they must have some sort of plan to deal with it.
I'm sort of picking on you as a teacher, but any 'profession' would work.  A quick google suggests £40K is an average salary and fuel bills will hit 10% of that, which by definition means teachers will be in fuel poverty.  Now I know, teaching pay isn't great, but it's still a profession and a good bit above average salary.  I'm not sure the government absolutely cannot allow that to happen, but they have to come up with some pretty radical options.  I know we all look at the money tree they found for covid, and we all slate their terrible performance, but can you imagine the cost, in lives and finance if they didn't find the tree for that.  I do think they are going to have to borrow a few branches from somewhere until energy prices are bought to more reasonable levels.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11414 on: Today at 04:46:31 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:44:54 pm
Why has no journalist asked both Truss and Sunak what they will do with the double (previously triple) lock pension next year? It is due to rise by CPI, so 8%+, at a time when they are asking every working person to restrain their wage demands

Surely some honesty with the Tory members (a large proportion are presumably of pension age) would go down well with some of their small state and cost cutting base :lmao

Good question. Presumably as they dropped one of the locks with relatively little fanfare, they feel they can go further?
(Incidentally , I didn't know they had. What were the three, and which bit did they drop?)
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11415 on: Today at 04:55:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:46:31 pm
Good question. Presumably as they dropped one of the locks with relatively little fanfare, they feel they can go further?
(Incidentally , I didn't know they had. What were the three, and which bit did they drop?)

It used to be CPI, 2.5% or average wages but the average wage numbers went a bit mad after the pandemic so it was suspended for this year I think
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11416 on: Today at 05:07:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:18:34 pm
Agreed! Boring and competent Starmer is going to look more and more appealing.  When Truss's nonsense meets reality it's going to get very, very messy.

Assuming those within government already knew all this was coming it does look like Truss is being strapped in as the crash test dummy.  I'm almost sad Johnson has gone as he deserves the carry the can more than anyone, instead he'll be insulated from all of it.

On the rate rises, any guesses on how far they'll have to eventually rise?

Some of this is Johnsons making, Truss will make things worse if her recent announcements are anything to go by, cutting taxes, borrowing more, interest rates rises its going to become a mess. But also the BoE has been way too slow in raising rates, while we have been ahead of most countries with wind farms, were still too dependent on gas, and obviously then you have the invasion of Ukrainian that exposed that dependence, you have the pandemic too, Brexit obviously hasnt helped, there is a lot of contributing factors. We should have been better prepared, but we were never going to be able to avoid all of this pain without a massive amount of hindsight ie why didnt we have 50 nuclear plants like the French.

Rate rises wise, general consensus is about 2.5-3%, Id probably lean towards the lower end myself. Were not that far from the weather turning, and once that happens and peoples energy bills start going up that will take enough demand out of the economy that they dont need to keep raising rates, and by the end of the year we will be recession and they will need to cut rates to try and stimulate demand by early 2023.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11417 on: Today at 05:09:49 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:44:54 pm
Why has no journalist asked both Truss and Sunak what they will do with the double (previously triple) lock pension next year? It is due to rise by CPI, so 8%+, at a time when they are asking every working person to restrain their wage demands

Surely some honesty with the Tory members (a large proportion are presumably of pension age) would go down well with some of their small state and cost cutting base :lmao

They announced months ago they are reverting back to the triple lock and roughly increase pension by 10%, that was when Sunak was still chancellor.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11418 on: Today at 05:15:51 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:55:01 pm
It used to be CPI, 2.5% or average wages but the average wage numbers went a bit mad after the pandemic so it was suspended for this year I think
Suspended being the operative word so you're right in that it should be a key question for both contenders.  One of the first decisions for the new government will be to continue with that suspension, return the triple lock or potentially do away with it all together.  I'm not sure Sunak's proclamation of a few months' back still holds.

It's worth pointing out that our state pension is still relatively rubbish and pensioners will be as affected as much by the current inflation as anyone.  As such I wouldn't be against it rising considerably but that's going to cost a fair chunk of change.  It will be interesting to see how they spin that alongside limiting public sector pay rises.  I hope it doesn't lead to workers turning on retirees as, in the majority of cases, both are the victims.

And against all of that we have the two PM contenders talking about tax cuts  :butt
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11419 on: Today at 05:20:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:07:11 pm
Rate rises wise, general consensus is about 2.5-3%, Id probably lean towards the lower end myself. Were not that far from the weather turning, and once that happens and peoples energy bills start going up that will take enough demand out of the economy that they dont need to keep raising rates, and by the end of the year we will be recession and they will need to cut rates to try and stimulate demand by early 2023.
Thanks.  I hadn't really thought of winter and desperate fuel poverty being drivers for inflation dropping but it makes grim sense.

I don't suppose a temporary spike of 2.5-3% base rate with a slow tapering off afterwards will do much to deflate the property bubble.  We'll kick that can down the road for another day!
