Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 367120 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:34:54 pm
Yeah, was going to say, he's just a stubborn idiot, not a shill.
As I've just posted, I am using the term a little loosely. But I am far from the only one - a quick search will turn up innumerable results where he is described a such - and I expect they all (and their readers) understand that it is not meant to indicate that that he in the payroll of Putin or a secret agent.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
Well, depends upon how you use the word 'shill'. I use it more loosely than you. As Yorkykopite pointed out earlier, Corbyn offers his unconditional support our of love, not for money. We are actually in agreement - 'useful idiot', if you prefer. Though, the use of phrase tends to abdicate responsibility from Corbyn ('the idiot knows no better'). I believe Corbyn is every bit despicable as he is stupid.

Another accusation that carries the burden of proof, particularly the despicable part
After Corbyns tweets directly disproved the rubbish from you and Howard there was nowhere for this to go really.   
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:41:20 pm
As I've just posted, I am using the term a little loosely. But I am far from the only one - a quick search will turn up innumerable results where he is described a such - and I expect they all (and their readers) understand that it is not meant to indicate that that he in the payroll of Putin or a secret agent.

Something to suggest he is in favour of Putin would suffice.  Ive given you plenty where he has condemned Putin or Russia.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
Well, depends upon how you use the word 'shill'. I use it more loosely than you. As Yorkykopite pointed out earlier, Corbyn offers his unconditional support out of love, not for money. We are actually in agreement - 'useful idiot', if you prefer. Though, the use of phrase tends to abdicate responsibility from Corbyn ('the idiot knows no better'). I believe Corbyn is every bit despicable as he is stupid.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:42:20 pm
Another accusation that carries the burden of proof, particularly the despicable part
After Corbyns tweets directly disproved the rubbish from you and Howard there was nowhere for this to go really.
I expressed an opinion - a "belief". And you want 'proof' for my 'belief"? Bizarre.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:44:45 pm
Something to suggest he is in favour of Putin would suffice.  Ive given you plenty where he has condemned Putin or Russia.
Again:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:21:40 pm
Really!? I expressed an opinion based upon Corbyn's usual support for Putin and Russia. You know, based upon Corby's own words.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/02/jeremy-corbyn-urges-west-to-stop-arming-ukraine

https://archive.ph/184Lq

https://archive.ph/4jiQA
Offline Sangria

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:42:20 pm
Another accusation that carries the burden of proof, particularly the despicable part
After Corbyns tweets directly disproved the rubbish from you and Howard there was nowhere for this to go really.   


The despicable bit is particularly easy to prove. At least from the Ukrainian perspective. Which, given the origins of this current discussion, is the most relevant perspective. The article I quoted above also quotes a poll saying that 84% are against a solution which, by and large, is what Corbyn advocates in his most recent interview.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:46:45 pm
The despicable bit is particularly easy to prove. At least from the Ukrainian perspective. Which, given the origins of this current discussion, is the most relevant perspective. The article I quoted above also quotes a poll saying that 84% are against a solution which, by and large, is what Corbyn advocates in his most recent interview.
Yes, my view is based upon Corbyn's own words. Some of them from the past day or so.
Online Circa1892

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Genuinely astonishing how irresponsible this leadership contest is.

Theyre not even pretending theres a real world out there. Two fundamentally mediocure and unserious people talking about pointless shit like tax cuts and wokeism to rooms full of fat, racist toffs when inflation is in double figures and energy bills are out of control. c*nts.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:26:24 pm
Don't underrate Johnson. He's by some distance the worst PM we've ever had. But he's a very good politician in the most important way for today's world, in getting support for his cause. He knows BS gets votes, and he's the most shameless BSer I've ever seen, and he was extremely successful. In the only way that mattered to him, getting votes and getting him on the ladder and up the ladder, he was very skilled indeed.

Oh absolutely i would never underestimate Boris. The guy is a phenomenal campaigner. I still believe he would win the Tories the next election.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
So much time and effort discussing an irrelevant MP with no political party that no one other then some very fringe elements agrees with on his analysis or proposed solutions to the invasion on Ukraine.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm
So much time and effort discussing an irrelevant MP with no political party that no one other then some very fringe elements agrees with on his analysis or proposed solutions to the invasion on Ukraine.
Forwards not backwards. Down with the tories!


Personally I want to know how people are going to pay for energy this winter. Why havent we had a second windfall level on energy extractors after their latest profits for instance??

Offline west_london_red

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:17:37 pm
Forwards not backwards. Down with the tories!


Personally I want to know how people are going to pay for energy this winter. Why havent we had a second windfall level on energy extractors after their latest profits for instance??



Read the title of the topic!
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm
Again:

its hilarious that you have reposted that Salisbury rubbish again. "Corbyn is ugly" is an opinion that you can get away with without evidence, calling him pro putin isnt

Good night Jimmy x
Offline oldfordie

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:50:06 pm
Yes, my view is based upon Corbyn's own words. Some of them from the past day or so.
Corbyn has a history of not caring if his speeches and statements puts people in danger, that includes woman, I would call that despicable.
On Ukraine, to ignore the Genocide. the Russian statements of wiping Ukraine off the face of the Earth and argue we should not be giving them weapons to defend their country from being wiped out is despicable.
A lot happened before Corbyn was forced to make his Salisbury statement. he lost the country's respect.
It's this defence of everyone smearing him over supporting Russia, he surrounded himself with Communists when leader, even Murray, left the Communist party to join the Labour party to be Corbyns advisor and I think I read he's now gone back to the Communist party. how can that be defended, nobody can surround themselves with Communist advisors and then claim I don't hold Communist views or support Russia. you are asking the advice of Communists, if you don't act on that advice then what's the point of having them as your advisor.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:14:52 pm
So him wanting to stop the war and trying to get peace makes him "a Putin shill"?

It certainly does.

I'll tip my hat to Corbyn if he calls for a peace which involves a unilateral Russian withdrawal of all its armed forces to its own frontiers.

I would also expect him to make a statement to the effect that Ukraine is a sovereign nation which must be allowed to determine its own future.

But I really doubt that the little man will do this because I think he is a shill for Putin.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm
So much time and effort discussing an irrelevant MP with no political party that no one other then some very fringe elements agrees with on his analysis or proposed solutions to the invasion on Ukraine.
I wouldn't call him irrelevant but maybe time to call it a day and get back on topic in this thread at least  :)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
There is no doubt that Politicians like Trump and Johnson have shifted the political ground for the two English speaking countries involved and that some of the Trump effect exists over here.


What they have done is taken an axe to what was regarded as honourable behaviour (Blair did his share as well) and made people less bothered about the political games that used to exist.


Only a very small % of the population cares about politics any more, albeit many people still care about specific issues covered by Politics (Crime, Immigration, Cost of Living etc) and all politicians have to do now is chime with the reactionary feelings people have about such issues and they score a hit, regardless of whether what they say has any substance or rigour.


Politics now is more shallow than it has ever been, and that has been happening since Thatcher, all the last 3-4 years has done is take personalities, banalities and sound bites to the centre stage and crowd everything else out in the minds of those that have all but switched off but still get exercised to vote in general elections.
Online Circa1892

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:17:37 pm
Forwards not backwards. Down with the tories!


Personally I want to know how people are going to pay for energy this winter. Why havent we had a second windfall level on energy extractors after their latest profits for instance??



Was there ever really a first windfall tax? Wasnt it a massive tax cut for them disguised as a windfall tax. Basically a hey lads pay a bit more tax, unless you start to extract more oil and gas in which case get a 110% tax cut. By the way, how are my offshore investments in your company getting on. Love Rishi/Nadhim

Awful awful c*nts.

Half the countrys going to freeze this winter. The Tory leadership are talking about tax cuts and statues. Their lack of quality is insane and their lack of responsibility is criminal. For the second time this administration is going to be directly responsible for thousands of deaths through its negligence.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
The main putin shill in westminster is Johnson, not Corbyn. Fucking putting KGB in the house of lords. Not to mention his party and c*nts like Ben Elliot taking Putins money for a decade. I'm no fan of Corbyn but he is a pacifist not a putin asset. The fucking tories though, they are properly compromised and sold us out to putin in 2016.
Online Circa1892

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 07:26:39 am
The main putin shill in westminster is Johnson, not Corbyn. Fucking putting KGB in the house of lords. Not to mention his party and c*nts like Ben Elliot taking Putins money for a decade. I'm no fan of Corbyn but he is a pacifist not a putin asset. The fucking tories though, they are properly compromised and sold us out to putin in 2016.

Without wading into awful old debates and focussing on the two candidates - the facts the political directors of the two leaders going for election in 2019 were Seamus Milne and Dominic Cummings will reflect very badly in history. For all the talk of who is and isn't a Putin shill. Seamus Milne has ALWAYS been. There is absolutely zero possible dispute on this. And as for Cummings, lots of unexplained time in Moscow in the 90s - and then a couple of decades later he leads Brexit with lots of dark money coming from somewhere...
