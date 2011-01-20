There is no doubt that Politicians like Trump and Johnson have shifted the political ground for the two English speaking countries involved and that some of the Trump effect exists over here.





What they have done is taken an axe to what was regarded as honourable behaviour (Blair did his share as well) and made people less bothered about the political games that used to exist.





Only a very small % of the population cares about politics any more, albeit many people still care about specific issues covered by Politics (Crime, Immigration, Cost of Living etc) and all politicians have to do now is chime with the reactionary feelings people have about such issues and they score a hit, regardless of whether what they say has any substance or rigour.





Politics now is more shallow than it has ever been, and that has been happening since Thatcher, all the last 3-4 years has done is take personalities, banalities and sound bites to the centre stage and crowd everything else out in the minds of those that have all but switched off but still get exercised to vote in general elections.