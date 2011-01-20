Yes, my view is based upon Corbyn's own words. Some of them from the past day or so.



Corbyn has a history of not caring if his speeches and statements puts people in danger, that includes woman, I would call that despicable.On Ukraine, to ignore the Genocide. the Russian statements of wiping Ukraine off the face of the Earth and argue we should not be giving them weapons to defend their country from being wiped out is despicable.A lot happened before Corbyn was forced to make his Salisbury statement. he lost the country's respect.It's this defence of everyone smearing him over supporting Russia, he surrounded himself with Communists when leader, even Murray, left the Communist party to join the Labour party to be Corbyns advisor and I think I read he's now gone back to the Communist party. how can that be defended, nobody can surround themselves with Communist advisors and then claim I don't hold Communist views or support Russia. you are asking the advice of Communists, if you don't act on that advice then what's the point of having them as your advisor.