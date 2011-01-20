Poll

Are Liverpool fans right to boo that National Anthem?

Yes
Yes!
Yeah
Aye
Ar
Yup
Howzas!
Indeed
Yup with cheesy cheddy
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 280 281 282 283 284 [285]   Go Down

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 366699 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11360 on: Today at 09:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:34:54 pm
Yeah, was going to say, he's just a stubborn idiot, not a shill.
As I've just posted, I am using the term a little loosely. But I am far from the only one - a quick search will turn up innumerable results where he is described a such - and I expect they all (and their readers) understand that it is not meant to indicate that that he in the payroll of Putin or a secret agent.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11361 on: Today at 09:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:38:00 pm
Well, depends upon how you use the word 'shill'. I use it more loosely than you. As Yorkykopite pointed out earlier, Corbyn offers his unconditional support our of love, not for money. We are actually in agreement - 'useful idiot', if you prefer. Though, the use of phrase tends to abdicate responsibility from Corbyn ('the idiot knows no better'). I believe Corbyn is every bit despicable as he is stupid.

Another accusation that carries the burden of proof, particularly the despicable part
After Corbyns tweets directly disproved the rubbish from you and Howard there was nowhere for this to go really.   
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11362 on: Today at 09:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:41:20 pm
As I've just posted, I am using the term a little loosely. But I am far from the only one - a quick search will turn up innumerable results where he is described a such - and I expect they all (and their readers) understand that it is not meant to indicate that that he in the payroll of Putin or a secret agent.

Something to suggest he is in favour of Putin would suffice.  Ive given you plenty where he has condemned Putin or Russia.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11363 on: Today at 09:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:38:00 pm
Well, depends upon how you use the word 'shill'. I use it more loosely than you. As Yorkykopite pointed out earlier, Corbyn offers his unconditional support out of love, not for money. We are actually in agreement - 'useful idiot', if you prefer. Though, the use of phrase tends to abdicate responsibility from Corbyn ('the idiot knows no better'). I believe Corbyn is every bit despicable as he is stupid.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:42:20 pm
Another accusation that carries the burden of proof, particularly the despicable part
After Corbyns tweets directly disproved the rubbish from you and Howard there was nowhere for this to go really.
I expressed an opinion - a "belief". And you want 'proof' for my 'belief"? Bizarre.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11364 on: Today at 09:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:44:45 pm
Something to suggest he is in favour of Putin would suffice.  Ive given you plenty where he has condemned Putin or Russia.
Again:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:21:40 pm
Really!? I expressed an opinion based upon Corbyn's usual support for Putin and Russia. You know, based upon Corby's own words.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/02/jeremy-corbyn-urges-west-to-stop-arming-ukraine

https://archive.ph/184Lq

https://archive.ph/4jiQA
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11365 on: Today at 09:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:42:20 pm
Another accusation that carries the burden of proof, particularly the despicable part
After Corbyns tweets directly disproved the rubbish from you and Howard there was nowhere for this to go really.   


The despicable bit is particularly easy to prove. At least from the Ukrainian perspective. Which, given the origins of this current discussion, is the most relevant perspective. The article I quoted above also quotes a poll saying that 84% are against a solution which, by and large, is what Corbyn advocates in his most recent interview.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11366 on: Today at 09:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:46:45 pm
The despicable bit is particularly easy to prove. At least from the Ukrainian perspective. Which, given the origins of this current discussion, is the most relevant perspective. The article I quoted above also quotes a poll saying that 84% are against a solution which, by and large, is what Corbyn advocates in his most recent interview.
Yes, my view is based upon Corbyn's own words. Some of them from the past day or so.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,582
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11367 on: Today at 09:50:36 pm »
Genuinely astonishing how irresponsible this leadership contest is.

Theyre not even pretending theres a real world out there. Two fundamentally mediocure and unserious people talking about pointless shit like tax cuts and wokeism to rooms full of fat, racist toffs when inflation is in double figures and energy bills are out of control. c*nts.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,222
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11368 on: Today at 09:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:26:24 pm
Don't underrate Johnson. He's by some distance the worst PM we've ever had. But he's a very good politician in the most important way for today's world, in getting support for his cause. He knows BS gets votes, and he's the most shameless BSer I've ever seen, and he was extremely successful. In the only way that mattered to him, getting votes and getting him on the ladder and up the ladder, he was very skilled indeed.

Oh absolutely i would never underestimate Boris. The guy is a phenomenal campaigner. I still believe he would win the Tories the next election.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,316
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11369 on: Today at 10:08:16 pm »
So much time and effort discussing an irrelevant MP with no political party that no one other then some very fringe elements agrees with on his analysis or proposed solutions to the invasion on Ukraine.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,306
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11370 on: Today at 10:17:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:08:16 pm
So much time and effort discussing an irrelevant MP with no political party that no one other then some very fringe elements agrees with on his analysis or proposed solutions to the invasion on Ukraine.
Forwards not backwards. Down with the tories!


Personally I want to know how people are going to pay for energy this winter. Why havent we had a second windfall level on energy extractors after their latest profits for instance??

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,316
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11371 on: Today at 10:20:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:17:37 pm
Forwards not backwards. Down with the tories!


Personally I want to know how people are going to pay for energy this winter. Why havent we had a second windfall level on energy extractors after their latest profits for instance??



Read the title of the topic!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11372 on: Today at 10:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:46:03 pm
Again:

its hilarious that you have reposted that Salisbury rubbish again. "Corbyn is ugly" is an opinion that you can get away with without evidence, calling him pro putin isnt

Good night Jimmy x
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11373 on: Today at 10:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:50:06 pm
Yes, my view is based upon Corbyn's own words. Some of them from the past day or so.
Corbyn has a history of not caring if his speeches and statements puts people in danger, that includes woman, I would call that despicable.
On Ukraine, to ignore the Genocide. the Russian statements of wiping Ukraine off the face of the Earth and argue we should not be giving them weapons to defend their country from being wiped out is despicable.
A lot happened before Corbyn was forced to make his Salisbury statement. he lost the country's respect.
It's this defence of everyone smearing him over supporting Russia, he surrounded himself with Communists when leader, even Murray, left the Communist party to join the Labour party to be Corbyns advisor and I think I read he's now gone back to the Communist party. how can that be defended, nobody can surround themselves with Communist advisors and then claim I don't hold Communist views or support Russia. you are asking the advice of Communists, if you don't act on that advice then what's the point of having them as your advisor.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:50:31 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.
Pages: 1 ... 280 281 282 283 284 [285]   Go Up
« previous next »
 