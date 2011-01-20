Poll

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11320 on: Today at 08:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:51:16 pm
That does nothing of the sort. It is not a 'fact check'.

Whats untrue?
Logged

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11321 on: Today at 08:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:23:39 pm
Ask the Ukrainians about Corbyn (as per the Byline Times article). Even those formerly admiring of him think very little of his latest interview.

If you have anything to back up Jimmys claim, do let me know. 
Logged

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11322 on: Today at 08:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:01:52 pm
Whats untrue?
The LE article is just a crappy opinion piece of another crappy opinion piece. It provides no clear argument or line of reasoning. Utter shite.

And the 22-year old BBC article simply reflects the prevailing opinion of the unknown Putin at the time. But, you know, some people's views change with new evidence.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11323 on: Today at 08:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:51:16 pm
That does nothing of the sort. It is not a 'fact check'.

 ;D  I can only conclude you havent read it. 
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,834
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11324 on: Today at 08:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:47:07 pm
He's a Putin shill. He's the very opposite of 'a good man'.
So him wanting to stop the war and trying to get peace makes him "a Putin shill"?
The UN should have more involvement than they have so far.
Is this another Antisemitism stick to beat him up with?
Ukraine hasn't a chance of winning this war as it stands.
The only way they have a chance is if all the UN countries back them properly.
I know it's dangerous ground, but as it stands, Putin holds the cards.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/02/jeremy-corbyn-urges-west-to-stop-arming-ukraine
 
Logged

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11325 on: Today at 08:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:51:16 pm
That does nothing of the sort. It is not a 'fact check'.

More vague than factual.
Logged

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11326 on: Today at 08:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:14:52 pm
So him wanting to stop the war and trying to get peace makes him "a Putin shill"?
The UN should have more involvement than they have so far.
Is this another Antisemitism stick to beat him up with?
Ukraine hasn't a chance of winning this war as it stands.
The only way they have a chance is if all the UN countries back them properly.
I know it's dangerous ground, but as it stands, Putin holds the cards.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/02/jeremy-corbyn-urges-west-to-stop-arming-ukraine

Its a pity he didnt call on the Russians to withdraw, or highlight their illegal aggressive war  - that would give peace a chance.

But as Chamberlain said A quarrel in a far away country, between people of who we know nothing.
Logged

Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,673
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11327 on: Today at 08:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:14:06 pm
;D  I can only conclude you havent read it.

He's right though, the first article is just whataboutism and the second is just quoting someone's opinion. Any article that has Fact Check in it that isn't actually a fact check should be ignored.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,221
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11328 on: Today at 08:23:53 pm »
Just love the stark contrast with these c*nts in the hustings, no questions from the crowd over the cost of living, but instead lets get civil servants to the office or get Corbynistas out of Wales.
Logged

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11329 on: Today at 08:25:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:43:11 pm
Dont think that has ever been said.

Sarcasm
Logged

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11330 on: Today at 08:26:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:19:14 pm
Its a pity he didnt call on the Russians to withdraw, or highlight their illegal aggressive war  - that would give peace a chance.

But as Chamberlain said A quarrel in a far away country, between people of who we know nothing.

oh dear  :o
https://twitter.com/jeremycorbyn/status/1496827583828312070


Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11331 on: Today at 08:27:14 pm »
Here's the Byline Times article I mentioned above. A quote from it.

Quote
Here in Ukraine, the comments were met with disbelief that a prominent member of the UKs anti-imperialist movement would suggest negotiating with an imperialist aggressor.

As someone whos been fascinated by the left side of the European and American political spectrum, I have to say that Jeremy Corbyn is someone Ive looked up to at times, journalist Oleksandra Povoroznyk told Byline Times. So you can imagine my disappointment at the moment.

Id be very surprised if Corbyn has actually spoken to Ukrainians or even knows any, because something Ive noticed is that even the most well-meaning Western experts, even the most pro-Ukrainian ones, dont actually want to listen to what Ukrainians are saying.

A lot of people in the West are denying Ukraine any sort of agency by claiming were constantly being manipulated by NATO or saying its a US proxy war and the West is forcing us to fight. None of these people are actually paying attention to what were actually saying. Its sad and annoying.

https://bylinetimes.com/2022/08/03/what-ukrainians-think-about-jeremy-corbyns-ukraine-interview/
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,221
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11332 on: Today at 08:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:25:44 pm
Sarcasm

Yeah sorry was slow to the party.
Logged

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11333 on: Today at 08:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:27:14 pm
Here's the Byline Times article I mentioned above. A quote from it.

https://bylinetimes.com/2022/08/03/what-ukrainians-think-about-jeremy-corbyns-ukraine-interview/

Hes a pacifist, but you know that already.

Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,221
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11334 on: Today at 08:36:13 pm »
God, Truss is such a weird c*nt.
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11335 on: Today at 08:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:31:13 pm
Hes a pacifist, but you know that already.

See the bit in the quoted part, which I found was a feature of the Putinist arguments throughout. The arguments about sensible solutions deny Ukrainians agency. They impose solutions as they see fit, without allowing Ukrainians a say.

A lot of people in the West are denying Ukraine any sort of agency by claiming were constantly being manipulated by NATO or saying its a US proxy war and the West is forcing us to fight. None of these people are actually paying attention to what were actually saying. Its sad and annoying.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,314
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11336 on: Today at 08:39:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:23:53 pm
Just love the stark contrast with these c*nts in the hustings, no questions from the crowd over the cost of living, but instead lets get civil servants to the office or get Corbynistas out of Wales.

Thats because most of wankers at the hustings have probably never worried about paying a bill in their lives, and assume anyone who has is just lazy and just needs to work a bit harder.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11337 on: Today at 08:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:37:01 pm
See the bit in the quoted part, which I found was a feature of the Putinist arguments throughout. The arguments about sensible solutions deny Ukrainians agency. They impose solutions as they see fit, without allowing Ukrainians a say.

A lot of people in the West are denying Ukraine any sort of agency by claiming were constantly being manipulated by NATO or saying its a US proxy war and the West is forcing us to fight. None of these people are actually paying attention to what were actually saying. Its sad and annoying.

I disputed Jimmys Cricket clkaim that Corbyn is a Putin shill.

A pacifist asjking to end a war, has nothing to do with that and is a debate for another time/;thread

People are just looking to stick the boot into Corbyn for some reason, - See my response to Howards post for proof of how ridiculous it is,

Anyway those tories are c*nts, awash with Russian money too
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11338 on: Today at 08:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:43:35 pm
I disputed Jimmys Cricket clkaim that Corbyn is a Putin shill.

A pacifist asjking to end a war, has nothing to do with that and is a debate for another time/;thread

People are just looking to stick the boot into Corbyn for some reason, - See my response to Howards post for proof of how ridiculous it is,

Anyway those tories are c*nts, awash with Russian money too


Read that Byline Times article, or even just the bit I quoted above, for why people are putting the boot into Corbyn at this particular time. It's because he's made it clear that we should be thankful that he wasn't the one making decisions in February.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,221
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11339 on: Today at 08:57:46 pm »
Truss described Labour as watermelons. Took me a while to work that out but in the context of green issues I finally got it.

She is such a weirdo
Logged

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11340 on: Today at 08:59:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:14:52 pm
More vague than factual.
Very vague and disjointed. It builds to nothing.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11341 on: Today at 08:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:51:56 pm
Read that Byline Times article, or even just the bit I quoted above, for why people are putting the boot into Corbyn at this particular time. It's because he's made it clear that we should be thankful that he wasn't the one making decisions in February.

Ive read it and in the context of Jimmys claim and it does nothing to substantiate that, judging from your post you agree with me too, which is why you are moving the goalposts. 
So you're glad The Tories got elected, congratulations

Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11342 on: Today at 09:01:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:57:46 pm
Truss described Labour as watermelons. Took me a while to work that out but in the context of green issues I finally got it.

She is such a weirdo

You usually get that kind of description from racist non-whites who accuse their fellows of selling out. A bounty bar is a black person who's white beneath the surface. A banana is someone who's yellow on the outside and white on the inside. A coconut is brown on the outside and white on the inside. Etc. Props to Truss for imagination, not-props for the unpleasant mind that it betrays.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11343 on: Today at 09:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:21:42 pm
He's right though, the first article is just whataboutism and the second is just quoting someone's opinion. Any article that has Fact Check in it that isn't actually a fact check should be ignored.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11344 on: Today at 09:02:22 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11345 on: Today at 09:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:01:54 pm


Go on then Jimmy, you made the claim, substantiate it.
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11346 on: Today at 09:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:59:15 pm
Ive read it and in the context of Jimmys claim and it does nothing to substantiate that, judging from your post you agree with me too, which is why you are moving the goalposts. 
So you're glad The Tories got elected, congratulations

I'm glad that the Tories will be out next time. Whereas if Corbyn did his useful idiot impression in February that he played yesterday, we'd be looking at Tory government for decades to come.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11347 on: Today at 09:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:27:14 pm
Here's the Byline Times article I mentioned above. A quote from it.

https://bylinetimes.com/2022/08/03/what-ukrainians-think-about-jeremy-corbyns-ukraine-interview/
It is this bit which stands out for me. I and others here have made this very point.
Quote
A lot of people in the West are denying Ukraine any sort of agency by claiming were constantly being manipulated by NATO or saying its a US proxy war and the West is forcing us to fight. None of these people are actually paying attention to what were actually saying. Its sad and annoying.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11348 on: Today at 09:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:37:01 pm
See the bit in the quoted part, which I found was a feature of the Putinist arguments throughout. The arguments about sensible solutions deny Ukrainians agency. They impose solutions as they see fit, without allowing Ukrainians a say.

A lot of people in the West are denying Ukraine any sort of agency by claiming were constantly being manipulated by NATO or saying its a US proxy war and the West is forcing us to fight. None of these people are actually paying attention to what were actually saying. Its sad and annoying.
You beat me to it! :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,221
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11349 on: Today at 09:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:01:47 pm
You usually get that kind of description from racist non-whites who accuse their fellows of selling out. A bounty bar is a black person who's white beneath the surface. A banana is someone who's yellow on the outside and white on the inside. A coconut is brown on the outside and white on the inside. Etc. Props to Truss for imagination, not-props for the unpleasant mind that it betrays.

The funny thing about it was you could see those in the background puzzled and chuckling, thinking what the fuck sort of line is that and whats the connection. That was Truss supporters as well.

I knew she would die on her feet when she became PM, but I reckon she will spontaneously combust. She is probably the least skilled person to have become PM and of course that includes Bozo as well.
Logged

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11350 on: Today at 09:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:21:42 pm
He's right though, the first article is just whataboutism and the second is just quoting someone's opinion. Any article that has Fact Check in it that isn't actually a fact check should be ignored.
The first article is pure whataboutism, intentionally so, the 2nd article makes claims then gives examples.

However as Ive said the burden of proof is on Jimmy

Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11351 on: Today at 09:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:04:53 pm
It is this bit which stands out for me. I and others here have made this very point.

It's one of the key principles of anti-imperialism that supposed anti-imperialists in imperial countries often miss. Listen to the people on the ground. They should be key in having a say, not you in a country far away from the people you are presuming to dictate to. Just because you think you know better doesn't mean that you do. People on the ground may well have a different opinion from you in a country far away from there.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11352 on: Today at 09:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:02:22 pm
And what's Corbyn's position now?

He hasnt moved on that tweet. Can you offer any evidence to the contrary, or indeed anything on your original claim about being a Putin Shill?

or do you just want to throw accusations around?
Logged

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11353 on: Today at 09:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:08:01 pm
The first article is pure whataboutism, intentionally so, the 2nd article makes claims then gives examples.

However as Ive said the burden of proof is on Jimmy
Really!? I expressed an opinion based upon Corbyn's usual support for Putin and Russia. You know, based upon Corby's own words.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/02/jeremy-corbyn-urges-west-to-stop-arming-ukraine

https://archive.ph/184Lq

https://archive.ph/4jiQA
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11354 on: Today at 09:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:21:40 pm
Really!? I expressed an opinion based upon Corbyn's usual support for Putin and Russia. You know, based upon Corby's own words.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/02/jeremy-corbyn-urges-west-to-stop-arming-ukraine

https://archive.ph/184Lq

https://archive.ph/4jiQA
non of that suggests he supports Putin or Russia. non,
'
I knew someone would be stupid enough to mention Salisbury.
https://twitter.com/jeremycorbyn/status/973971196889980929?lang=en



Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11355 on: Today at 09:26:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:07:31 pm
The funny thing about it was you could see those in the background puzzled and chuckling, thinking what the fuck sort of line is that and whats the connection. That was Truss supporters as well.

I knew she would die on her feet when she became PM, but I reckon she will spontaneously combust. She is probably the least skilled person to have become PM and of course that includes Bozo as well.

Don't underrate Johnson. He's by some distance the worst PM we've ever had. But he's a very good politician in the most important way for today's world, in getting support for his cause. He knows BS gets votes, and he's the most shameless BSer I've ever seen, and he was extremely successful. In the only way that mattered to him, getting votes and getting him on the ladder and up the ladder, he was very skilled indeed.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
