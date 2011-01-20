The funny thing about it was you could see those in the background puzzled and chuckling, thinking what the fuck sort of line is that and whats the connection. That was Truss supporters as well.



I knew she would die on her feet when she became PM, but I reckon she will spontaneously combust. She is probably the least skilled person to have become PM and of course that includes Bozo as well.



Don't underrate Johnson. He's by some distance the worst PM we've ever had. But he's a very good politician in the most important way for today's world, in getting support for his cause. He knows BS gets votes, and he's the most shameless BSer I've ever seen, and he was extremely successful. In the only way that mattered to him, getting votes and getting him on the ladder and up the ladder, he was very skilled indeed.