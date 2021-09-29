Poll

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:26:31 pm
She is strutting around like a cuntish peacock but what is quite evident is that the Tory membership don't really like her that much, they just happen to like her (and some of her policies) more than Sunak. As expected as well, her popularity has nosedived the more she has opened her mouth.

They are literally pinning their hopes on her policies and the fact that she has u-turned on one of them will make them nervous.
It's not a great look after the last couple of years of u turns and incompetence. She's been selling herself as the continuity candidate and she's just reminded everyone why they wanted a change in the first place.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:34:53 pm
I am amazed that it was only an hour. Last summer my sister's 80 year old neighbour fell in his back garden. He lay in the baking sun with a fractured hip for 8 hours waiting for an ambulance. Sis had to pop round and put up a large garden umbrella to give him a bit of shade. When he finally got to A&E, he waited another 3 hours to be seen. 12 years of underfunding is taking its toll but so is Covid. It's one of the reasons why I still wear a mask because one of the driving forces in the Tory's warped minds  for dropping the mask mandate was almost certainly to maintain pressure on the NHS and force people to get used to going private.

The nearest hospital is only a mile away and madly is the one that is known as the birthplace of the NHS.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Quote from: Red46 on August  1, 2022, 09:23:53 pm
Flipping heck mate where do I start?
First off they teamed up with one of the most reactionary right wing US governments of all time, a government which advocated the likes of kidnapping, torture and detention without trial to invade a country based on the flimsiest of if not downright false evidence. In other words they were pretty much right up to their necks in war crimes.
Then look what they did to the NHS, when New Labour took office 4% of NHS work was done by private firms, after 13 years of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown that figure was a shade under 50%.
If that wasnt bad enough in an effort to show City fat cats that they could be trusted they used the likes of the NHS as a vehicle to stuff city investors pockets full of public cash via PFI deals which left NHS trusts with millstones around their necks. Their deregulation of the City and the Bank of England played a big part in the 2008 crash which nearly brought down western civilisation too.
Then there was the introduction of tuition fees, the setting of private firm ATOS on some of the most vulnerable people in our society, the selling off of council housing to housing associations on the cheap, their efforts to distance the party from the trade union movement which formed it, their refusal to back the Liverpool dockers, their refusal to overturn Thatchers draconian anti trade union laws, their refusal to look into the likes of Hillsborough or Orgreave etcI could go on forever, what about the cash for honours and taxi for hire and all that malarkey.
 Once bitten twice shy,  no effin way will I vote for any New Labour type party again, as I said Tories in disguise.

Indeed. I must have missed that despicable 'new labour' government do the following things:

Introduced the National Minimum Wage
Over 14,000 more police in England and Wales.
Record levels of literacy and numeracy in schools.
85,000 more nurses
Delivered 2,200 Sure Start Childrens Centres.
Introduced the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
Over 36,000 more teachers in England and 274,000 more support staff and teaching assistants.
A million pensioners lifted out of poverty.
Scrapped Section 28 and introduced Civil Partnerships.
Introduced Free breast cancer screening for all women aged between 50-70.

To name but a few of those totally despicable things that those tory lite bastards did eh...........Shame we all don't pass the purity test. But I'll take more of those things achieved under the despicable new labour government under a labour government lead by that tory in red clothing and all that bollocks in Keir Starmer, thanks.





Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:54:41 pm
Rishi just 5 points behind in the polls  :o
Which polls? The only poll which matters is that of Tory Party members.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:33:49 pm
Thousands of small firms go bust owing millions in bounce back Covid loans. More than 16,000 businesses which took out a type of government-backed Covid loan have gone bust without paying the money back, the BBC has found.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-62338308
Quote
Hundreds of directors, who got loans they were not entitled to, have also been disqualified.
Were any of them prosecuted for fraud?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 06:37:13 pm
Indeed. I must have missed that despicable 'new labour' government do the following things:

Introduced the National Minimum Wage
Over 14,000 more police in England and Wales.
Record levels of literacy and numeracy in schools.
85,000 more nurses
Delivered 2,200 Sure Start Childrens Centres.
Introduced the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
Over 36,000 more teachers in England and 274,000 more support staff and teaching assistants.
A million pensioners lifted out of poverty.
Scrapped Section 28 and introduced Civil Partnerships.
Introduced Free breast cancer screening for all women aged between 50-70.

To name but a few of those totally despicable things that those tory lite bastards did eh...........Shame we all don't pass the purity test. But I'll take more of those things achieved under the despicable new labour government under a labour government lead by that tory in red clothing and all that bollocks in Keir Starmer, thanks.






Think I've said it before, but I consider myself very luck to have got a Labour government when I was at a time in my life when I needed one.

It's easy to forget that this is not a game for some people.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:03:51 pm
Think I've said it before, but I consider myself very luck to have got a Labour government when I was at a time in my life when I needed one.

It's easy to forget that this is not a game for some people.
I agree with this sentiment, but whilst I agree, I think now is a good time to bite the bullet and see just how shite the tories and Brexit can be. At least we'll all be in it together (well 99.9% of us), and maybe we can be rid of this cancer for ever.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm
I agree with this sentiment, but whilst I agree, I think now is a good time to bite the bullet and see just how shite the tories and Brexit can be. At least we'll all be in it together (well 99.9% of us), and maybe we can be rid of this cancer for ever.
The trouble with that line of thought is it assumes that the British electorate have a breaking point. We could be living in some kind of nuclear dystopia and 40% of the cockroaches will still be voting Tory.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:29:33 pm
The trouble with that line of thought is it assumes that the British electorate have a breaking point. We could be living in some kind of nuclear dystopia and 40% of the cockroaches will still be voting Tory.
You can always take one with you.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:47:44 pm
I only hope the membership do not lose their nerve! :)

Im pretty torn to be honest, Truss will be the better candidate for Labour in the long run obviously but I honestly worry just how bad the next two years would be with her and what would be left by the next General Election, Im talking about a run on the pound and situations involving the IMF levels of absolute calamity with her in charge. Sunak probably avoids all of that which is good, but is probably more capable of winning a general election for them which wont be good.

Really dont know!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:40:44 pm
Im pretty torn to be honest, Truss will be the better candidate for Labour in the long run obviously but I honestly worry just how bad the next two years would be with her and what would be left by the next General Election, Im talking about a run on the pound and situations involving the IMF levels of absolute calamity with her in charge. Sunak probably avoids all of that which is good, but is probably more capable of winning a general election for them which wont be good.

Really dont know!

From my experience if you dont get what you want then you usually need to burn the whole house down.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:51:13 pm
From my experience if you dont get what you want then you usually need to burn the whole house down.
Yes fuck all the public sector workers and the rest of us while we get rampant inflation. Such a juvenile attitude.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:53:38 pm
Yes fuck all the public sector workers and the rest of us while we get rampant inflation. Such a juvenile attitude.

What choice is there? These lot have been in there for 12 years and have taken away many of our rights. When things are comfortable and even difficult, they are still winning elections and causing more damage.

As we saw with Brexit, the electorate are a gang of c*nts. Without any real widespread concern, the Tories will be in there again.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:40:44 pm
Im pretty torn to be honest, Truss will be the better candidate for Labour in the long run obviously but I honestly worry just how bad the next two years would be with her and what would be left by the next General Election, Im talking about a run on the pound and situations involving the IMF levels of absolute calamity with her in charge. Sunak probably avoids all of that which is good, but is probably more capable of winning a general election for them which wont be good.

Really dont know!

It's a moot point because Sunak won't win. I'd be torn if it was a close race as Labour are in no great shakes and are beatable. The Tories are self destructing though and at the worst time given the state the country is in. Mostly their own doing but when you throw in a global pandemic, Ukraine and inflation on top it's a perfect storm.

If the Tories win the next election we go from fucked to truly fucked. Labour don't seem to have the answers either but the Tories have to go.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:13:06 pm
It's a moot point because Sunak won't win. I'd be torn if it was a close race as Labour are in no great shakes and are beatable. The Tories are self destructing though and at the worst time given the state the country is in. Mostly their own doing but when you throw in a global pandemic, Ukraine and inflation on top it's a perfect storm.

If the Tories win the next election we go from fucked to truly fucked. Labour don't seem to have the answers either but they won't be as bad.

Ultimately its all moot, its not like any of us get to vote for either of them, and whoever wins we still wont be voting for them!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
What choice is there? These lot have been in there for 12 years and have taken away many of our rights. When things are comfortable and even difficult, they are still winning elections and causing more damage.

As we saw with Brexit, the electorate are a gang of c*nts. Without any real widespread concern, the Tories will be in there again.
Hoping the best person for the country gets in and doesn't make a bad situation worse. As you say, the Tories could win the next election again and then you are stuck with Truss for 7 years. The country would be in an absolute dire situation if that happens.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Ha, didnt know that Rees-Mogg had gone out and trumpeted the now junked policy.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
When reacting to anything spouted off by Sunak or (especially) Truss, remember that in many ways, this leadership election is like a one-off referendum on the two options for Leader, and that once in post the winning candidate isn't really accountable to the Tory membership anymore. So they can pretty much promise anything, and if they row back on it later, so what? Only another MP VoNC brings the membership into play again, and at that point the previous winner won't be involved anyway.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 06:37:13 pm
Indeed. I must have missed that despicable 'new labour' government do the following things:

Introduced the National Minimum Wage
Over 14,000 more police in England and Wales.
Record levels of literacy and numeracy in schools.
85,000 more nurses
Delivered 2,200 Sure Start Childrens Centres.
Introduced the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
Over 36,000 more teachers in England and 274,000 more support staff and teaching assistants.
A million pensioners lifted out of poverty.
Scrapped Section 28 and introduced Civil Partnerships.
Introduced Free breast cancer screening for all women aged between 50-70.

To name but a few of those totally despicable things that those tory lite bastards did eh...........Shame we all don't pass the purity test. But I'll take more of those things achieved under the despicable new labour government under a labour government lead by that tory in red clothing and all that bollocks in Keir Starmer, thanks.

Yep, the Tories would never have done any of those things. For example, they were always against the minimum wage and if they'd stayed in power we probably still wouldn't have one.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:11:18 pm
Ha, didnt know that Rees-Mogg had gone out and trumpeted the now junked policy.

It was probably his idea, he does seem to have a particularly strong loathing for civil servants.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 06:37:13 pm
Indeed. I must have missed that despicable 'new labour' government do the following things:

Introduced the National Minimum Wage
Over 14,000 more police in England and Wales.
Record levels of literacy and numeracy in schools.
85,000 more nurses
Delivered 2,200 Sure Start Childrens Centres.
Introduced the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
Over 36,000 more teachers in England and 274,000 more support staff and teaching assistants.
A million pensioners lifted out of poverty.
Scrapped Section 28 and introduced Civil Partnerships.
Introduced Free breast cancer screening for all women aged between 50-70.

To name but a few of those totally despicable things that those tory lite bastards did eh...........Shame we all don't pass the purity test. But I'll take more of those things achieved under the despicable new labour government under a labour government lead by that tory in red clothing and all that bollocks in Keir Starmer, thanks.

They invested in public services which should be a given for any government. Alas the Tories cut it to the bone every time. That's the problem that people are compelled to vote Labour no matter what because the Tories are so awful.

I wouldn't say New Labour were bad overall but 13 years in power and they didn't do nearly enough and lost a lot of support in their own heartlands over that time. It was a wasted opportunity in a lot of respects . They continued too much of Thatcherism, house prices went insane and didn't roll back at all on privatisation which Blair was in favour of. Blair also had the advantage of a booming economy which then collapsed in 2008.

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Tory MP urged to quit job as adviser to climate denier US fossil fuel firm

Critics say Mark Pritchards £46,800-a-year role with Linden Energy is highly concerning

Quote
A Tory MP has been urged to quit his second job as a £325-an-hour adviser to a US fossil fuel firm after the company was accused of using classic climate denial tactics to delay action on the climate crisis.

Mark Pritchard, 55, Conservative MP for the Wrekin in Shropshire, took on a role providing strategic communications advice to Linden Energy Holdings in May, official records show. He will be paid £46,800 a year for working 12 hours a month through his consulting company, Map Advisory.

Documents obtained by the Observer suggest Texas-based Linden Energy  founded by a former lobbyist for George Bush  pushed for the increased use of fossil fuels while downplaying the role of carbon emissions in the climate crisis.

In a November 2021 presentation entitled The reality of climate change, Linden Energys chief operating officer, Ray Leonard, emphasises non-human factors in global warming and claims it is virtually impossible to avoid 2C warming by 2050, before arguing for more investment in natural gas.

While there is no suggestion of wrongdoing, the findings have led to renewed calls for tighter rules on MPs second jobs, as well as fresh concerns about fossil fuel lobbying.

Scientists have been warning of potentially catastrophic climate breakdown since the 1980s, but attempts by industry lobbyists to cast doubt on the science have been blamed for delaying the responses of governments around the world.

Last year, following a series of lobbying scandals, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson gave his backing to proposals to clamp down on MPs taking second jobs as consultants and lobbyists. The plans were later dropped.

This weekend, the Green Party called on Pritchard to quit his role with Linden, while Edward Collins, a director at the InfluenceMap thinktank, which tracks lobbying by polluting industries, described the issue as highly concerning. Tactics like retaining serving politicians for consultancy advice are part of a well-developed playbook from the fossil fuels industry, he said.

Linden Energy Holdings was founded in 2013 by Steve Payne, a former adviser to George W Bush. He resigned in 2008 in a scandal involving him being secretly taped offering access to top White House figures in exchange for a $250,000 donation.

The company is understood to have several projects under consideration in Europe and last year bought a majority stake in Overgas, Bulgarias biggest gas company. It has also led ventures to exploit natural gas reserves in Africa, including drilling deep-water exploration wells off the coast of Guinea.

Another company under the Linden umbrella, Linden Strategies, specialises in government relations, strategic communications and political consulting, and has clients across several sectors. Its slogan is: Complex Issues. Discrete Strategies. Winning Results. Payne is president of both companies.

In the internal Linden Energy documents, understood to be part of the companys pitch to potential clients, the firm is accused of using well known climate delay tactics including doomism, the suggestion that it is not possible to avert global warming so mitigation is futile.

Lindens presentation argues that averting 2C temperature rise by the 2050s is virtually impossible, and that the steps needed have no realistic possibility of being accomplished.

It also devotes several slides to the many factors that have caused the climate crisis, emphasising natural causes and showing temperature change graphs over millions of years  despite the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Changes finding that almost 100% of warming since the 1950s has been caused by humans.

The presentation concludes by calling for more investment in fossil fuels and says a transition to natural gas could make the biggest difference now in reducing carbon emissions. Natural gas is cleaner than oil and coal, but experts say all fossil fuels must be phased out.

Mark Maslin, a professor of Earth system science at University College London, said Linden Energys presentation was riddled with soft denial and appeared to be a continuation of attempts by the fossil fuel industry to delay action on the climate emergency. Its saying, Oh well, its not really all about greenhouse gases, so you dont have to worry so much, and Climate change is happening but its impossible [to avert], so lets not worry about it. This is classic denial 101, he said.

The Green Party co-leader, Adrian Ramsay, said it was unacceptable that a serving MP could be working for a firm that appeared to be peddling climate denialism designed to keep us all reliant on oil and gas at a time when the UK is seeing the effects of climate inaction, with soaring energy bills and extreme heat.

The interests of fossil fuel companies should have no place at the heart of our democracy, he said. I would urge the government to force Mr Pritchard to choose between his new job in the industry and his position as an MP.

There are also questions over why Pritchards role, listed in the MPs register of interests, was not declared until July. According to the entry, he was first paid by Linden Energy on 6 June. but took up the role on 1 May.

MPs are required to register all relevant interests, not just financial ones, within 28 days, including any interest which someone might reasonably consider to influence their actions or words as an MP.

Neither Pritchard nor Linden Energy Holdings responded to formal requests for comment. In a phone call with the Observer, Ray Leonard said his views were shared by many and that his presentation did not emphasise non-human factors or use climate denial tactics but showed the data.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jul/31/tory-mp-mark-pritchard-linden-energy-climate-fossil-fuel-firm
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August  1, 2022, 12:07:42 pm

Nothing symbolised the class system that Labour was committed to destroying more than Eton and Harrow (other than the monarchy itself I suppose). It would have been a brilliant thing for Labour to have smashed that symbol after 1945. As I said before most of the private schools would have welcomed being baled out and integrated into the state system.  But over and above that it would have been a powerful sign to the British working class from their government that the changes in a socialistic direction were permanent. No castles of privilege were being allowed to stand. I would call that "pressing". Just like creating the NHS in 1948 was "pressing". Chances like that only come along once every 100 or so years. Perhaps less.

The survival of the 'public school' system has - we can see it clearly now - been a major disaster. Those schools aren't simply a symbol of class rule. They distort British politics and the British economy too. They make a mockery out of the idea that we are a 'meritocracy'. They remain basically uninterested in science and technology or even industry. They send a particular kind of young person into the world with all the arrogance and unearned superiority of that caste. Not all their graduates are stupid, lazy and vicious but it's clear from someone like Johnson that stupidity and laziness and viciousness are not barriers to successs if you can also wave your old school tie. They may even help.

Brexit itself is the greatest disaster to happen to the UK since Thatcher's de-industrialisation of the economy. And it has 'Made in Eton' written all over it.



Now I feel bad for taking out part of what is a really thought provoking post.
I totally see your point now about how import it was for Labour to dismantle the public school system. And I understand now what you mean by pressing.
But I offer these thoughts (though you clearly have thought about this in far more depth that I can).  Was politics as evolved then as now, could Labour have identified what the public schools systems were doing to the electorate back then. Would they have recongised how long it would be before they would get a second bite at the apple?  Also, I don't believe all fee paying schools are so elitiest. For sure they aim to provide the best to their students, but I think there are great many that are working towards, smaller class sizes, better equipment and essentially all the things we want in state schools without the old boys' network mentality (though I don't think they can ever be totally separate from that, simply because of those that can afford them).  I don't have a lot of experience of fee schools, so could be well wide of the mark.

Thanks again for a really thought provoking post
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
YouGov poll puts Truss 34% ahead of Sunak with party members.
Quote
The poll, which the paper said was conducted over the past five days, showed 60% support for Truss versus 26% for Sunak, with the remainder undecided. Almost nine in 10 Tory members have already made up their minds about who to vote for, it said.

The results of the poll suggest a significant widening of Trusss lead. The last YouGov poll, carried out on 20 July, had support for Truss on 49% compared with 31% for Sunak. Truss is ahead of Sunak among all age groups, across different parts of the country and among men and women.

The poll also suggested that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson would easily beat both Truss and Sunak if he were on the ballot paper, with widespread resentment among Conservative party members about the way he was ousted from office.

Boris was the darling of the members.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:16:58 am
YouGov poll puts Truss 34% ahead of Sunak with party members.

Why is he even bothering? Give it up Rishi. You're cooked and wasting everybody's time.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:16:58 am
YouGov poll puts Truss 34% ahead of Sunak with party members.
Boris was the darling of the members.

Typical of the Tories that they are more arsed about how Bozo was ousted than the vile stuff the c*nt was doing. Everything was obviously acceptable to them.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:16:58 am
Boris was the darling of the members.
I wonder if that's because they liked him, or if they just feel he's the most electable.
Surely he wouldn't win another election.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:22:08 am
Why is he even bothering? Give it up Rishi. You're cooked and wasting everybody's time.

Interestingly he now seems to be going worse than Truss in his batshit ideas.

Today is referring people who "vilify" Britain to Prevent.

I mean. That's literally fascism...
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:21:17 am
Interestingly he now seems to be going worse than Truss in his batshit ideas.

Today is referring people who "vilify" Britain to Prevent.

I mean. That's literally fascism...
I don't understand that - am I being dense?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
So will Rishi consider Liverpool fans as extremists because we boo the National anthem?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Sunak is dangerous. Truss will U-turn into non-existence but Sunak is as right wing as they come. Anyone hoping for Sunak over Truss isn't just going to get a candidate more likely to win Tories a majority, but also someone who is far more dangerous in terms of taking away the things we value or are important.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
How could you not vilify this broken down shithole of a country when its in this state? Pointing out the problems, and god knows theres enough of them, is now extremism?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:44:02 am
Sunak is dangerous. Truss will U-turn into non-existence but Sunak is as right wing as they come. Anyone hoping for Sunak over Truss isn't just going to get a candidate more likely to win Tories a majority, but also someone who is far more dangerous in terms of taking away the things we value or are important.
Yes, the final three were all very dangerous and a fine reflection of where Johnson/Brexit led the Tory party to.  I think Mordaunt was the worst but it's very hard to pick between Sunak and Truss, the latter may be more ideologically moderate but is so malleable and is being backed by the worst elements of the Tory party.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:44:02 am
Sunak is dangerous. Truss will U-turn into non-existence but Sunak is as right wing as they come. Anyone hoping for Sunak over Truss isn't just going to get a candidate more likely to win Tories a majority, but also someone who is far more dangerous in terms of taking away the things we value or are important.
I would look at who the Tory Fanatics support, they support Truss, they do this for a reason. she must be willing to do what they want. I would go for the opposite candidate for this reason alone. Sunak, both are bad, just a matter of whose the worst for us.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:49:45 am
I would look at who the Tory Fanatics support, they support Truss, they do this for a reason. she must be willing to do what they want. I would go for the opposite candidate for this reason alone. Sunak, both are bad, just a matter of whose the worst for us.

As far as I am concerned, Sunak not only is far more ideological but he is far more competent in doing what his far right views will lead him to. Truss, she is only interested in being PM so she will adopt anything that gets her that win.

Plus the fact is Sunak has far more chance in winning an election. Liz4PM!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 11:36:53 am
So will Rishi consider Liverpool fans as extremists because we boo the National anthem?

Probably. Certainly people who question the Empire or want to remove statues etc.

It's a blurring of a line. Someone, be they a right wing fantatic or someone radicalised on religious grounds, who is a genuine threat to people should be a key priority both for the security services and for deradicalisation programmes.

But this feels like it blurs a line and goes into disagreements, and then where do you stop. For example, Jeremy Corbyn and many fellow travellers can probably be said to have "villified Britain" on a number of occassions. Does that mean he probably wouldn't be a great PM. Possibly... does that mean he should be referred to Prevent and monitored by the security services. No...
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Surely at this stage whoever wins the most likely scenario is something like:

Labour regains a lot of the "red wall", the Lib Dems make SOME inroads into the South. The SNP win almost every seat in Scotland, Labour/Plaid make some inroads in Wales. Tories are the biggest single Party, but by a slither. Which would then lead to the right wing press frothing for years that the biggest party has the divine right to govern...
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:55:47 am
As far as I am concerned, Sunak not only is far more ideological but he is far more competent in doing what his far right views will lead him to. Truss, she is only interested in being PM so she will adopt anything that gets her that win.

Plus the fact is Sunak has far more chance in winning an election. Liz4PM!
I agree about Sunak being more capable of wining more votes and a GE.
I look at it as a pointer. the extreme right of the party are telling us who they want so I would choose the opposite. they know more about what will happen if Sunak or Truss wins. they have been all over Twitter praising Truss. they are endorsing her for leader.
