

Nothing symbolised the class system that Labour was committed to destroying more than Eton and Harrow (other than the monarchy itself I suppose). It would have been a brilliant thing for Labour to have smashed that symbol after 1945. As I said before most of the private schools would have welcomed being baled out and integrated into the state system. But over and above that it would have been a powerful sign to the British working class from their government that the changes in a socialistic direction were permanent . No castles of privilege were being allowed to stand. I would call that "pressing". Just like creating the NHS in 1948 was "pressing". Chances like that only come along once every 100 or so years. Perhaps less.



The survival of the 'public school' system has - we can see it clearly now - been a major disaster. Those schools aren't simply a symbol of class rule. They distort British politics and the British economy too. They make a mockery out of the idea that we are a 'meritocracy'. They remain basically uninterested in science and technology or even industry. They send a particular kind of young person into the world with all the arrogance and unearned superiority of that caste. Not all their graduates are stupid, lazy and vicious but it's clear from someone like Johnson that stupidity and laziness and viciousness are not barriers to successs if you can also wave your old school tie. They may even help.



Brexit itself is the greatest disaster to happen to the UK since Thatcher's de-industrialisation of the economy. And it has 'Made in Eton' written all over it.







Now I feel bad for taking out part of what is a really thought provoking post.I totally see your point now about how import it was for Labour to dismantle the public school system. And I understand now what you mean by pressing.But I offer these thoughts (though you clearly have thought about this in far more depth that I can). Was politics as evolved then as now, could Labour have identified what the public schools systems were doing to the electorate back then. Would they have recongised how long it would be before they would get a second bite at the apple? Also, I don't believe all fee paying schools are so elitiest. For sure they aim to provide the best to their students, but I think there are great many that are working towards, smaller class sizes, better equipment and essentially all the things we want in state schools without the old boys' network mentality (though I don't think they can ever be totally separate from that, simply because of those that can afford them). I don't have a lot of experience of fee schools, so could be well wide of the mark.Thanks again for a really thought provoking post