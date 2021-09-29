Flipping heck mate where do I start?

First off they teamed up with one of the most reactionary right wing US governments of all time, a government which advocated the likes of kidnapping, torture and detention without trial to invade a country based on the flimsiest of if not downright false evidence. In other words they were pretty much right up to their necks in war crimes.

Then look what they did to the NHS, when New Labour took office 4% of NHS work was done by private firms, after 13 years of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown that figure was a shade under 50%.

If that wasnt bad enough in an effort to show City fat cats that they could be trusted they used the likes of the NHS as a vehicle to stuff city investors pockets full of public cash via PFI deals which left NHS trusts with millstones around their necks. Their deregulation of the City and the Bank of England played a big part in the 2008 crash which nearly brought down western civilisation too.

Then there was the introduction of tuition fees, the setting of private firm ATOS on some of the most vulnerable people in our society, the selling off of council housing to housing associations on the cheap, their efforts to distance the party from the trade union movement which formed it, their refusal to back the Liverpool dockers, their refusal to overturn Thatchers draconian anti trade union laws, their refusal to look into the likes of Hillsborough or Orgreave etc I could go on forever, what about the cash for honours and taxi for hire and all that malarkey.

Once bitten twice shy, no effin way will I vote for any New Labour type party again, as I said Tories in disguise.



Indeed. I must have missed that despicable 'new labour' government do the following things:Introduced the National Minimum WageOver 14,000 more police in England and Wales.Record levels of literacy and numeracy in schools.85,000 more nursesDelivered 2,200 Sure Start Childrens Centres.Introduced the Equality and Human Rights Commission.Over 36,000 more teachers in England and 274,000 more support staff and teaching assistants.A million pensioners lifted out of poverty.Scrapped Section 28 and introduced Civil Partnerships.Introduced Free breast cancer screening for all women aged between 50-70.To name but a few of those totally despicable things that those tory lite bastards did eh...........Shame we all don't pass the purity test. But I'll take more of those things achieved under the despicable new labour government under a labour government lead by that tory in red clothing and all that bollocks in Keir Starmer, thanks.