Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11160 on: Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:22:06 pm
Is that the monster raving looney party?

Do they still stand in elections?  They always seemed to have a candidate in most constituencies in my youth.
Back in the day, I seem to recall that the deposit to stand was just fifty quid. It then went up to 500 quid - this certainly put them off. It is still that amount (just checked).
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red46

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11161 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
Quote from: Andy on Yesterday at 10:11:16 pm
Except, by not voting Labour (or Lib Dem/Green in some seats) you are actually letting the Tories win.

Well done.

Did you read what I wrote? Any Tory government would be proud of that lot. If someone privatised half the NHS what difference does it make what they call themselves? You vote for more of that if you want to, Im not.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Reply #11162 on: Yesterday at 10:42:47 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 09:23:53 pm
Flipping heck mate where do I start?
First off they teamed up with one of the most reactionary right wing US governments of all time, a government which advocated the likes of kidnapping, torture and detention without trial to invade a country based on the flimsiest of if not downright false evidence. In other words they were pretty much right up to their necks in war crimes.
Then look what they did to the NHS, when New Labour took office 4% of NHS work was done by private firms, after 13 years of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown that figure was a shade under 50%.
If that wasnt bad enough in an effort to show City fat cats that they could be trusted they used the likes of the NHS as a vehicle to stuff city investors pockets full of public cash via PFI deals which left NHS trusts with millstones around their necks. Their deregulation of the City and the Bank of England played a big part in the 2008 crash which nearly brought down western civilisation too.
Then there was the introduction of tuition fees, the setting of private firm ATOS on some of the most vulnerable people in our society, the selling off of council housing to housing associations on the cheap, their efforts to distance the party from the trade union movement which formed it, their refusal to back the Liverpool dockers, their refusal to overturn Thatchers draconian anti trade union laws, their refusal to look into the likes of Hillsborough or Orgreave etcI could go on forever, what about the cash for honours and taxi for hire and all that malarkey.
 Once bitten twice shy,  no effin way will I vote for any New Labour type party again, as I said Tories in disguise.
Iraq again.
One of the biggest mistakes people make is looking back and judging Labour without considering the position they were in at the time. I see this time and time again when it comes to criticising Labour.
Has anyone tried to argue PFI was good? it was a mistake but I always judge people on whether their hearts in the right place and give them a break when the mess up every now and then, if the rest of the country did this then this country would be a far better place. now if Labour carried on the Torys PFI to line their own pockets like the Torys then I would be disgusted. if they did it because they wanted to privatise the NHS then I would be disgusted. nope. they took over a run down country and they had to spend a fortune to repair it. they could have taken their time trying to help people suffering due to a run down NHS but they cared and done as much as possible quickly. PFI was a big mistake but the intention behind it was good, to help people.
I posted a Wes Streeting video the other day and he also says he would send people who suffering in pain for private treatment paid for by the NHS, if people think there's something wrong with doing this then I think we've lost the plot.
Causes of 2008 crash out of our hands, the effect hit the world but Bankers did need regulating and likely to happen again.
ATOS was bad but I don't believe it was done to attack the vulnerable, it was done for the reasons I mentioned, the public pushed Labour into taking that position.

Again, it's about remembering the position Labour were in at the time. straight out of the Winter of discontent into the miners strike, I was disappointed over Labour not changing some of the anti trade union laws but it wouldn't have gone down well with the country, which trade union laws did you think needed changing? my main disappointment was more about the laws punishing the people who were not actually involved in the strike.
I could go on and post all the good things they done but it won't be acknowledged.
The same thing might well happen again if Labour get in, they will have a enormous job to do, they will need to spend a fortune we haven't got so it's a no win situation.
The don't spend and they get called Torys. they do spend and make mistake like PFI to try and get things done quickly and they will be called Torys, if people just gave them a break and judge them on intent then they could move even further to the left.





« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:47:11 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11163 on: Yesterday at 10:52:01 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
Back in the day, I seem to recall that the deposit to stand was just fifty quid. It then went up to 500 quid - this certainly put them off. It is still that amount (just checked).

Your recollection is correct mate and yeah £500 would make a big difference on whether to stand or not.

Shame really.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11164 on: Yesterday at 10:55:25 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
Back in the day, I seem to recall that the deposit to stand was just fifty quid. It then went up to 500 quid - this certainly put them off. It is still that amount (just checked).
Can't we have a whip round to cover the £500 so a few Monster Looney candidates stand in the marginals so it splits the Tory vote.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,296
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11165 on: Yesterday at 11:00:22 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
Did you read what I wrote? Any Tory government would be proud of that lot. If someone privatised half the NHS what difference does it make what they call themselves? You vote for more of that if you want to, Im not.

Do you have a source for Labour having privatised half the NHS?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red46

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Reply #11166 on: Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:42:47 pm
Iraq again.
One of the biggest mistakes people make is looking back and judging Labour without considering the position they were in at the time. I see this time and time again when it comes to criticising Labour.
Has anyone tried to argue PFI was good? it was a mistake but I always judge people on whether their hearts in the right place and give them a break when the mess up every now and then, if the rest of the country did this then this country would be a far better place. now if Labour carried on the Torys PFI to line their own pockets like the Torys then I would be disgusted. if they did it because they wanted to privatise the NHS then I would be disgusted. nope. they took over a run down country and they had to spend a fortune to repair it. they could have taken their time trying to help people suffering due to a run down NHS but they cared and done as much as possible quickly. PFI was a big mistake but the intention behind it was good, to help people.
I posted a Wes Streeting video the other day and he also says he would send people who suffering in pain for private treatment paid for by the NHS, if people think there's something wrong with doing this then I think we've lost the plot.
Causes of 2008 crash out of our hands, the effect hit the world but Bankers did need regulating and likely to happen again.
ATOS was bad but I don't believe it was done to attack the vulnerable, it was done for the reasons I mentioned, the public pushed Labour into taking that position.

Again, it's about remembering the position Labour were in at the time. straight out of the Winter of discontent into the miners strike, I was disappointed over Labour not changing some of the anti trade union laws but it wouldn't have gone down well with the country, which trade union laws did you think needed changing? my main disappointment was more about the laws punishing the people who were not actually involved in the strike.
I could go on and post all the good things they done but it won't be acknowledged.
The same thing might well happen again if Labour get in, they will have a enormous job to do, they will need to spend and fortune we haven't got so it's a no win situation.
The don't spend and they get called Torys. they do spend and make mistake like PFI to try and get things done quickly and they will be called Torys, if people just gave them a break and judge them on intent then they could move even further to the left.

PFI was about sending a signal to city fat cats that New Labour could be trusted, Blair and Brown were terrified of a capital flight so they stuffed the investor classes pockets with gold (oops, best not mention Gordon Brown and gold in the same sentence). New Labour instituted right wing policy after right wing policy, time and time again they favoured the private sector over the public, they distanced themselves from the unions and the people they represent and sucked up to big business. they sucked up to the right wing media (i.e Blair flying half way around the world to grovel at the feet of Murdoch) and they were clearly a right wing government.
I dont vote for right wing governments.
Logged

Offline Red46

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11167 on: Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:00:22 pm
Do you have a source for Labour having privatised half the NHS?

I read it in the paper at the time. Im sure it wouldnt be hard to find, just Google it. Blair and Brown were big fans of private sector firms doing public sector work.
Logged

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,285
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11168 on: Yesterday at 11:18:22 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
I read it in the paper at the time. Im sure it wouldnt be hard to find, just Google it. Blair and Brown were big fans of private sector firms doing public sector work.

Since 1999, health spending has been devolved so the UK government is only responsible for health spending in England. Looking just at the figures for England around £2 billion was spent in 2017/18 paying hospitals and acute health PFIs.

Projects that began in England under a Labour government (May 1997 to May 2010) contributed £1.4 billion to this figure compared to £0.6 billion under the Conservative and Coalition governments in power since 1992.

The Treasury estimates that around £79 billion in total will be paid into hospital and acute health PFIs in total across the UK. Of this figure, an estimated £57 billion will be paid for projects that began under a Labour government and the remaining £21 billion on projects started under Conservative or Coalition governments.
(https://fullfact.org/online/pfi-nhs-cost-labour/)

Budget went from £55bn to £140bn in that time.

Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,296
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11169 on: Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
I read it in the paper at the time. Im sure it wouldnt be hard to find, just Google it. Blair and Brown were big fans of private sector firms doing public sector work.

I have Googled it, found several sources that put the current number between 7% and 20% depending how you calculate it (some services like GPs have always been privatised in the NHS), cant find anything close to 50%.

So either the Tories have nationalised between 30-43% of the NHS since 2010 or your wrong.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Reply #11170 on: Yesterday at 11:25:40 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
PFI was about sending a signal to city fat cats that New Labour could be trusted, Blair and Brown were terrified of a capital flight so they stuffed the investor classes pockets with gold (oops, best not mention Gordon Brown and gold in the same sentence). New Labour instituted right wing policy after right wing policy, time and time again they favoured the private sector over the public, they distanced themselves from the unions and the people they represent and sucked up to big business. they sucked up to the right wing media (i.e Blair flying half way around the world to grovel at the feet of Murdoch) and they were clearly a right wing government.
I dont vote for right wing governments.
PFI can be whatever you want it to be, trying to get things done and making a mistake or sucking up to the fat cats, depends how cynical you want to be.
Depends how you look at it. again it's about looking back at the position Labour were in. the public distanced themselves from the unions. they did this because they believed unions had become to political.
It's not a matter of distancing themselves from the unions, it was sending a message to the public, the Unions don't dictate Labour policy's.
The same things happening now, Union leaders wanting to play politics at the expense of their members.
I don't blame you for not wanting to vote for a right wing party, best voting Labour, nobody can call them right wing unless they want to ignore every thing good they did to focus on a few things they didn't like.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Red46

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11171 on: Yesterday at 11:26:07 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:18:22 pm
Since 1999, health spending has been devolved so the UK government is only responsible for health spending in England. Looking just at the figures for England around £2 billion was spent in 2017/18 paying hospitals and acute health PFIs.

Projects that began in England under a Labour government (May 1997 to May 2010) contributed £1.4 billion to this figure compared to £0.6 billion under the Conservative and Coalition governments in power since 1992.

The Treasury estimates that around £79 billion in total will be paid into hospital and acute health PFIs in total across the UK. Of this figure, an estimated £57 billion will be paid for projects that began under a Labour government and the remaining £21 billion on projects started under Conservative or Coalition governments.
(https://fullfact.org/online/pfi-nhs-cost-labour/)

Budget went from £55bn to £140bn in that time.

So £2 billion quid was paid to private investors? Thats a nice little earner isnt it?  The government could have just borrowed the money themselves and put it on the national debt.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11172 on: Yesterday at 11:28:30 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
PFI was about sending a signal to city fat cats that New Labour could be trusted, Blair and Brown were terrified of a capital flight so they stuffed the investor classes pockets with gold (oops, best not mention Gordon Brown and gold in the same sentence). New Labour instituted right wing policy after right wing policy, time and time again they favoured the private sector over the public, they distanced themselves from the unions and the people they represent and sucked up to big business. they sucked up to the right wing media (i.e Blair flying half way around the world to grovel at the feet of Murdoch) and they were clearly a right wing government.
I dont vote for right wing governments.

PFI started about 30 years back under Majors government.
Logged

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,285
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11173 on: Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Levelling up
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,750
  • Red since '64
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11174 on: Yesterday at 11:50:54 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Levelling up

When she claims her Leeds comprehensive let her down, you have to admit she seems to have a point.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,260
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11175 on: Today at 12:10:44 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:40:57 pm
First time I've ever seen Lord Charles without Ray Allen.

:D
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,260
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11176 on: Today at 12:16:13 am
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 09:23:53 pm
Flipping heck mate where do I start?
First off they teamed up with one of the most reactionary right wing US governments of all time, a government which advocated the likes of kidnapping, torture and detention without trial to invade a country based on the flimsiest of if not downright false evidence. In other words they were pretty much right up to their necks in war crimes.
Then look what they did to the NHS, when New Labour took office 4% of NHS work was done by private firms, after 13 years of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown that figure was a shade under 50%.
If that wasnt bad enough in an effort to show City fat cats that they could be trusted they used the likes of the NHS as a vehicle to stuff city investors pockets full of public cash via PFI deals which left NHS trusts with millstones around their necks. Their deregulation of the City and the Bank of England played a big part in the 2008 crash which nearly brought down western civilisation too.
Then there was the introduction of tuition fees, the setting of private firm ATOS on some of the most vulnerable people in our society, the selling off of council housing to housing associations on the cheap, their efforts to distance the party from the trade union movement which formed it, their refusal to back the Liverpool dockers, their refusal to overturn Thatchers draconian anti trade union laws, their refusal to look into the likes of Hillsborough or Orgreave etcI could go on forever, what about the cash for honours and taxi for hire and all that malarkey.
 Once bitten twice shy,  no effin way will I vote for any New Labour type party again, as I said Tories in disguise.

You said Starmer. Starmer was in charge of Labour then was he? I must have somehow missed that?

Did Labour make mistakes? Yep as he been mentioned. Was the country utterly fucked when they had to do something to fix the wreck that the Tories had left? Yeah, I'd say so. As has been mentioned.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Reply #11177 on: Today at 02:20:06 am
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Levelling up
The "war on whitehall waste" sounds like something Ress-Mogg would say.  There may be some context lost in that snippet but I'm not going to give Truss the benefit of the doubt - how is paying teachers less a "war on whitehall waste"?!

We are governed by absolute idiots.
Logged
