Flipping heck mate where do I start?

First off they teamed up with one of the most reactionary right wing US governments of all time, a government which advocated the likes of kidnapping, torture and detention without trial to invade a country based on the flimsiest of if not downright false evidence. In other words they were pretty much right up to their necks in war crimes.

Then look what they did to the NHS, when New Labour took office 4% of NHS work was done by private firms, after 13 years of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown that figure was a shade under 50%.

If that wasnt bad enough in an effort to show City fat cats that they could be trusted they used the likes of the NHS as a vehicle to stuff city investors pockets full of public cash via PFI deals which left NHS trusts with millstones around their necks. Their deregulation of the City and the Bank of England played a big part in the 2008 crash which nearly brought down western civilisation too.

Then there was the introduction of tuition fees, the setting of private firm ATOS on some of the most vulnerable people in our society, the selling off of council housing to housing associations on the cheap, their efforts to distance the party from the trade union movement which formed it, their refusal to back the Liverpool dockers, their refusal to overturn Thatchers draconian anti trade union laws, their refusal to look into the likes of Hillsborough or Orgreave etc I could go on forever, what about the cash for honours and taxi for hire and all that malarkey.

Once bitten twice shy, no effin way will I vote for any New Labour type party again, as I said Tories in disguise.



Iraq again.One of the biggest mistakes people make is looking back and judging Labour without considering the position they were in at the time. I see this time and time again when it comes to criticising Labour.Has anyone tried to argue PFI was good? it was a mistake but I always judge people on whether their hearts in the right place and give them a break when the mess up every now and then, if the rest of the country did this then this country would be a far better place. now if Labour carried on the Torys PFI to line their own pockets like the Torys then I would be disgusted. if they did it because they wanted to privatise the NHS then I would be disgusted. nope. they took over a run down country and they had to spend a fortune to repair it. they could have taken their time trying to help people suffering due to a run down NHS but they cared and done as much as possible quickly. PFI was a big mistake but the intention behind it was good, to help people.I posted a Wes Streeting video the other day and he also says he would send people who suffering in pain for private treatment paid for by the NHS, if people think there's something wrong with doing this then I think we've lost the plot.Causes of 2008 crash out of our hands, the effect hit the world but Bankers did need regulating and likely to happen again.ATOS was bad but I don't believe it was done to attack the vulnerable, it was done for the reasons I mentioned, the public pushed Labour into taking that position.Again, it's about remembering the position Labour were in at the time. straight out of the Winter of discontent into the miners strike, I was disappointed over Labour not changing some of the anti trade union laws but it wouldn't have gone down well with the country, which trade union laws did you think needed changing? my main disappointment was more about the laws punishing the people who were not actually involved in the strike.I could go on and post all the good things they done but it won't be acknowledged.The same thing might well happen again if Labour get in, they will have a enormous job to do, they will need to spend a fortune we haven't got so it's a no win situation.The don't spend and they get called Torys. they do spend and make mistake like PFI to try and get things done quickly and they will be called Torys, if people just gave them a break and judge them on intent then they could move even further to the left.