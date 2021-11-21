Poll

Author Topic: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah  (Read 354622 times)

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10960 on: Today at 12:08:28 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm
he is only 'bright' on the books. he just regurgitates standard economics talk in a posh accent. not that Truss is better at all. they're both awful. Sunak somehow comes off even more seedy/less trustworthy and aloof from the realities of life than Truss.

also, (i'm also a brown man), i'm a bit confused why you'd find it depressing. having the first brown (or 'POC') candidate represent and stand behind policies which will negatively impact much of our working class brown and black communities is not a good thing. it just lets them use him as a shield for the continuation of a hostile environment. it continues to let them build on the whole model minority nonsense.

Forget which party they belong to or even that they are politicians, it could be any job in the world, I think youd be hard pressed to argue that Truss is the better candidate. It could be one of us applying for a job and getting beaten to it by an inferiorly able dreary, blithering idiot white woman. We know unfortunately how the world still works, its just sad to have it happen live and in your living room each evening, in rare moments of optimism I sometimes think weve moved on so its probably my fault.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10961 on: Today at 12:20:17 am »
Everyone outside Leeds thought Don Revie was a shit
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10962 on: Today at 12:22:41 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:08:28 am
Forget which party they belong to or even that they are politicians, it could be any job in the world, I think youd be hard pressed to argue that Truss is the better candidate. It could be one of us applying for a job and getting beaten to it by an inferiorly able dreary, blithering idiot white woman. We know unfortunately how the world still works, its just sad to have it happen live and in your living room each evening, in rare moments of optimism I sometimes think weve moved on so its probably my fault.
Well maybe good reason to be pessimistic about getting a job in the Tory party at least.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10963 on: Today at 06:20:53 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:22:41 am
Well maybe good reason to be pessimistic about getting a job in the Tory party at least.

Yeah, I dont give a shit about him as an individual, I have zero sympathy for anyone who joins the Tories and isnt accepted because of their race, background or sexuality, its what they bought into.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10964 on: Today at 06:48:36 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm
he is only 'bright' on the books. he just regurgitates standard economics talk in a posh accent. not that Truss is better at all. they're both awful. Sunak somehow comes off even more seedy/less trustworthy and aloof from the realities of life than Truss.

also, (i'm also a brown man), i'm a bit confused why you'd find it depressing. having the first brown (or 'POC') candidate represent and stand behind policies which will negatively impact much of our working class brown and black communities is not a good thing. it just lets them use him as a shield for the continuation of a hostile environment. it continues to let them build on the whole model minority nonsense.

It´s the same thing with the Tories having had two, and possibly-soon-to-be-three female leaders (and, being the Tories, PMs....). Women, and black and brown people, are far more palatable when they are spewing conservative economic dogma and/or retrograde social views. All of which ironically tend to have an ousized negative impact on women, black and brown people. We´re still sadly not at the stage where a woman/black/brown person would get away with putting forward a progressive manifesto for Prime Minister. We´re apparently not even at that stage for an old white bloke.....

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10965 on: Today at 07:15:30 am »
Defence secretary Wallace comes out in support of Truss, describing Truss as authentic and honest.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/defence-secretary-endorses-authentic-and-honest-liz-truss-for-tory-leadership/ar-AA105Cas
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10966 on: Today at 07:49:22 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:15:30 am
Defence secretary Wallace comes out in support of Truss, describing Truss as authentic and honest.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/defence-secretary-endorses-authentic-and-honest-liz-truss-for-tory-leadership/ar-AA105Cas

Could be the bung she will give the Army.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10967 on: Today at 07:54:02 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:15:30 am
Defence secretary Wallace comes out in support of Truss, describing Truss as authentic and honest.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/defence-secretary-endorses-authentic-and-honest-liz-truss-for-tory-leadership/ar-AA105Cas

Glory hunter
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10968 on: Today at 09:07:43 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:15:30 am
Defence secretary Wallace comes out in support of Truss, describing Truss as authentic and honest.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/defence-secretary-endorses-authentic-and-honest-liz-truss-for-tory-leadership/ar-AA105Cas

Or she's got confident enough to say unless he supports her his job goes to one of her supporters (probably Cleverly who's after it as he tweets about defence 15 times a day and education zero...)
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10969 on: Today at 05:13:20 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:20:53 am
Yeah, I dont give a shit about him as an individual, I have zero sympathy for anyone who joins the Tories and isnt accepted because of their race, background or sexuality, its what they bought into.
It's odd on a level, but we are seeing the same in both the US and UK, where POCs will support a party with racist/xenophobic tendancies because of the 1 or 2 issues that they care about. Must be tough for them, especially in the last 7 to 8 years where it seems to come back out in the open but I guess once you get to a certain status you stop caring about other plebs regardless of colour or ethnicity.

The Indian diaspora (as well of others) joining the Tories is directly linked to their increasing wealth and status as a community and protecting that wealth. It's a topic of It's own really but the dynamics are tough to navigate.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10970 on: Today at 10:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 05:13:20 pm
It's odd on a level, but we are seeing the same in both the US and UK, where POCs will support a party with racist/xenophobic tendancies because of the 1 or 2 issues that they care about. Must be tough for them, especially in the last 7 to 8 years where it seems to come back out in the open but I guess once you get to a certain status you stop caring about other plebs regardless of colour or ethnicity.

The Indian diaspora (as well of others) joining the Tories is directly linked to their increasing wealth and status as a community and protecting that wealth. It's a topic of It's own really but the dynamics are tough to navigate.
My team at work at the time was majority Asian and without exception they all backed Brexit for the simple reason that the more migration there was from the EU the tougher the rules got on migration from outside the EU.  Their reasoning - which has proved to be correct with Johnson's negotiations with India - was that removing FOM for EU citizens would lead to the UK accepting more migration from outside the EU.  Politics wasn't exactly a hot topic in the team pre-2016 although I know for a fact that some had backed Labour in 2015 but switched to the Tories as the Brexit party in 2019, this despite working in a public sector body that was under ongoing demolition by the Tories.

Bozo having a higher than average number of Asian MPs in his cabinet was likely in part a reflection of backing Brexit being one of two qualifying criteria (the other being an unscrupulous toady - a trait common across most Tory MPs).

I don't really see Labour doing a lot to win back those voters but, as with every voter, maybe the Tories will do the work for them by alienating people sufficiently.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10971 on: Today at 11:05:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:16:29 pm
My team at work at the time was majority Asian and without exception they all backed Brexit for the simple reason that the more migration there was from the EU the tougher the rules got on migration from outside the EU.  Their reasoning - which has proved to be correct with Johnson's negotiations with India - was that removing FOM for EU citizens would lead to the UK accepting more migration from outside the EU.
Whilst I never heard anyone say it to me directly (most people I know voted remain), I always suspected this was the prime reason for a lot of Asians. Its a great example of narrow minded thinking with regards to Brexit - as long as it helps me or my friends, who cares if its net worse for everyone.

Its utterly brilliant that you have one group of people voting for Brexit because they want a bigger chance for their community to come to the Uk, and you have another group voting Brexit because they dont want immigration into the UK, especially brown (or black) people!
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10972 on: Today at 11:32:54 pm »
