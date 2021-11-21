It's odd on a level, but we are seeing the same in both the US and UK, where POCs will support a party with racist/xenophobic tendancies because of the 1 or 2 issues that they care about. Must be tough for them, especially in the last 7 to 8 years where it seems to come back out in the open but I guess once you get to a certain status you stop caring about other plebs regardless of colour or ethnicity.



The Indian diaspora (as well of others) joining the Tories is directly linked to their increasing wealth and status as a community and protecting that wealth. It's a topic of It's own really but the dynamics are tough to navigate.



My team at work at the time was majority Asian and without exception they all backed Brexit for the simple reason that the more migration there was from the EU the tougher the rules got on migration from outside the EU. Their reasoning - which has proved to be correct with Johnson's negotiations with India - was that removing FOM for EU citizens would lead to the UK accepting more migration from outside the EU. Politics wasn't exactly a hot topic in the team pre-2016 although I know for a fact that some had backed Labour in 2015 but switched to the Tories as the Brexit party in 2019, this despite working in a public sector body that was under ongoing demolition by the Tories.Bozo having a higher than average number of Asian MPs in his cabinet was likely in part a reflection of backing Brexit being one of two qualifying criteria (the other being an unscrupulous toady - a trait common across most Tory MPs).I don't really see Labour doing a lot to win back those voters but, as with every voter, maybe the Tories will do the work for them by alienating people sufficiently.