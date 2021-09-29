Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 269 270 271 272 273 [274]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 352708 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,632
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10920 on: Today at 07:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:01:10 pm
Well, he had just played a big part in the war cabinet, he wasn't just some smarmy suit.

Keir Starmer has played a big part as head of the CPS and as Director of Public Prosecutions. He's not just "some smarmy suit". Your Daily Mail insults are amazing on a Liverpool website.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,658
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10921 on: Today at 07:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:03:12 pm
FFS :lmao You 'found Jimmy Saville just as annoying at Keir Starmer'. The way round you phrased that, it is Saville you are trying to insult. Jesus wept.

He did say 'just annoying', not 'just as annoying' which is an important difference.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,632
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10922 on: Today at 07:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:06:26 pm
He did say 'just annoying', not 'just as annoying' which is an important difference.

Aye, I think you him an apology JC  ;D

It's 'Weeping and Panicking in the Half-Time Thread Fromola' who is trying to associate Keir Starmer with Savile. It didn't work when Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson tried that trick in the Commons. It won't work here.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10923 on: Today at 07:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:06:26 pm
He did say 'just annoying', not 'just as annoying' which is an important difference.
Hmmm. You are correct, I did read that way. But when read as literally written, the sentence (and follow-on sentence) do not really make sense to me. Maybe Paul does indeed dislike Starmer that much! But you are probably correct.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:57:10 pm
Not sure your can use Jimmy saville there. I'm probably exactly the sort of person Keir needs, but I found saville just annoying. And that was long before it was released how evil he was.
I retract my FFS and  :lmao Paul. ;)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,154
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10924 on: Today at 07:14:53 pm »
Are these hustings on TV?
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10925 on: Today at 07:16:16 pm »
Robin Cook was brilliant and feared in the chamber. His wit was truly withering. He was also in a very strong position in the party after Iraq, but sadly died.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,175
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10926 on: Today at 07:16:27 pm »
Cheers folks. I need to brush up on my communication skills .
And avoiding the traps 😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10927 on: Today at 07:18:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:16:27 pm
Cheers folks. I need to brush up on my communication skills .
And avoiding the traps 😃
And I should read more carefully! Though, I am, apparently, dyslexic. So I have some kind of excuse. :P
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10928 on: Today at 07:21:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:14:53 pm
Are these hustings on TV?
apparently just about to go live on Sky news.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10929 on: Today at 07:23:27 pm »
Truss will probably be carrying a first aid kit. Sunak will be in green flash.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10930 on: Today at 07:34:05 pm »
Haha, there is a bloke in the audience so ashamed of being a member of the Tory party that he's holding a piece of paper against his face!
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,254
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10931 on: Today at 07:43:40 pm »
Now shes singing the praises of where shes grew up (because shes there) whiles shes spent the last two weeks shitting on it.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,254
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10932 on: Today at 07:53:52 pm »
She was absolutely awful in her opening speech but the crowd loved it compared to Sunaks lukewarm reception. Hes got zero chance in this, absolutely zero. Shes one of them and hes not, its that simple.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10933 on: Today at 07:59:12 pm »
He didn't get much of a response to his cringeworthy suntan joke.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10934 on: Today at 08:00:56 pm »
An exercise in futility from Sunak. Truss is 1/6 to be next Tory leader and she's shortening in price by the day. I think you can tell Sunak doesn't even fully feel it as well.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10935 on: Today at 08:05:17 pm »
Anyone still think Starmer is boring.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,632
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10936 on: Today at 08:06:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:53:52 pm
She was absolutely awful in her opening speech but the crowd loved it compared to Sunaks lukewarm reception. Hes got zero chance in this, absolutely zero. Shes one of them and hes not, its that simple.


Time for some Burns I think:

"O would some power the giftie gie us to see ourselves as others see us"

Fortunately the Tories don't posses this gift, which is what makes these debacles on live TV so fucking fantastic.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 269 270 271 272 273 [274]   Go Up
« previous next »
 