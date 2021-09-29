Well, he had just played a big part in the war cabinet, he wasn't just some smarmy suit.
FFS You 'found Jimmy Saville just as annoying at Keir Starmer'. The way round you phrased that, it is Saville you are trying to insult. Jesus wept.
He did say 'just annoying', not 'just as annoying' which is an important difference.
Not sure your can use Jimmy saville there. I'm probably exactly the sort of person Keir needs, but I found saville just annoying. And that was long before it was released how evil he was.
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Cheers folks. I need to brush up on my communication skills .And avoiding the traps 😃
Are these hustings on TV?
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
She was absolutely awful in her opening speech but the crowd loved it compared to Sunaks lukewarm reception. Hes got zero chance in this, absolutely zero. Shes one of them and hes not, its that simple.
