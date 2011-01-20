Theyre paid well, but not excessively for their jobs. Its highly skilled and also you have hundreds of lives in your hand every time you do it.



You dont need to convince me mate, I work in the rail industry and have had colleagues go through the training to become drivers (we actually call them Train Operators!) and spent the first couple of years of my career working in the building where the selection process and training for drivers was done so used to know a few of the instructors. The thing that always stopped me from applying was that I know I would never be able to keep myself awake in that environment, Id just fall asleep the the train wouldnt go anywhere.Ironically, its also not uncommon for non-operational transport workers like myself (although obviously not me!) to complain about drivers pay, the larger pay rises they get in comparison to us and that they go on strike, not realising the reason we only work 35 hours a week, enjoy free travel and a final salary pension is because of those same unions and that the only reason we still have those perks is because of our operational colleagues. Otherwise they would take them off us before you could blink.