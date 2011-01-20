Poll

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Andy on Today at 06:29:00 pm
They aren't policies that will help people over the next year or so though, and aren't going to win an election.

I suspect this constant shot termism just makes it harder and harder in the long term for Labour to win.  More and more people just don't care for Labour politics because they have no idea what they stand for, don't offer any change, and at best will get people to vote for them to keep the Tories out.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:20:40 pm
I understand that. It's one of them though where you compromise values to the point where Labour won't actually offer much when in government because it's all about appealing to soft Tories and not upsetting Rupert Murdoch too much.

We need a Clement Atlee type Labour government because it's desperate times, it's no longer 1997 or whatever. Wishy washy policies won't cut it.

Even Andy Burnham (hardly hard left) is an advocate of bringing in PR and replacing House of Lords with an elected second chamber. Sensible policies to bring Britain into the 21st century and try to begin to fix a broken political system and end regular Tory rule.



Burnham just blows in whatever direction he think benefits him.

The membership likes PR, suddenly Burnham discovers a deep admiration for the system, just ignore his views on it in the past.

Labour doesn't need to campaign on PR anyway, it will likely end up being the price they "reluctantly" have to pay for LD support at the next election, if they end up in that position
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:34:40 pm
Burnham just blows in whatever direction he think benefits him.

The membership likes PR, suddenly Burnham discovers a deep admiration for the system, just ignore his views on it in the past.

Labour doesn't need to campaign on PR anyway, it will likely end up being the price they "reluctantly" have to pay for LD support at the next election, if they end up in that position

Hopefully the Lib Dems win a lot of seats themselves then (off the Tories).

PR is the only way to keep the Tories out. FPTP just means endless Tory governments (with 40% of the vote) with the only respite being a soft-Tory Labour getting in every 15 years.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:20:40 pm
I understand that. It's one of them though where you compromise values to the point where Labour won't actually offer much when in government because it's all about appealing to soft Tories and not upsetting Rupert Murdoch too much.

We need a Clement Atlee type Labour government because it's desperate times, it's no longer 1997 or whatever. Wishy washy policies won't cut it.

Even Andy Burnham (hardly hard left) is an advocate of bringing in PR and replacing House of Lords with an elected second chamber. Sensible policies to bring Britain into the 21st century and try to begin to fix a broken political system and end regular Tory rule.



An elected Second Chamber would probably be won by the Tories too, strengthening their claim on "the will of the people".

It should be remembered that the Attlee landslide was preceded by 4 years of compulsory informed political discussion. It should be remembered, but rarely is. It didn't come out of nowhere.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:27:08 pm
So minimise the substance behind these accusations.

I think you over estimate the British electorate
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:24:15 pm
He'a against the Rwanda plan. But it seems that's not good enough for you, as he's not against it for the reasons you favour. Or at least he's not vocally against it for the reasons you favour.

I want to get rid of the Tories. Does it matter why I want to get rid of the Tories? If I want to get rid of them for reasons that aren't as pure as you'd like, does that taint my desire to get rid of the Tories?

you are basically repeating the points Ive made, but turning them into an opposing view.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:05:10 pm
you are basically repeating the points Ive made, but turning them into an opposing view.

That Tory peer described this Tory government's policies as fitting into two categories. One of them isn't meant to be implemented, but is meant to be bait for the Labour party. Throw it out there, wait for Labour to take the bait, then respond with the prepared attack line that Labour tend to be vulnerable to.

The example she cited was the Rwanda plan. It's not realistic, and not meant to be pursued. Labour are supposed to be outraged by it, and then the Tories would respond by saying that Labour are soft on immigration, vote Conservative. Starmer sidestepped it by opposing it on financial grounds, an argument that potential swingers are open to. You criticised him for not opposing it on ethical grounds. Which was exactly where the Tories wanted Labour to go.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:01:36 pm
I think you over estimate the British electorate

I don't. Which is why I oppose an elected Second House.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:21:59 pm
Labour Shadow Transport minister sacked for joining picket line  :butt


What's the point of Labour?

They've long lost my vote


Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Andy on Today at 06:27:39 pm
I do respect people sticking up for their beliefs, especially when they are for the good of the wider community.

The sad truth is that there are a lot of c*nts out there (loosely defined as Brexit supporters, right wing nuts, Tories voters etc). You need some soft Conservatives/floating voters to vote for you. I not saying Starmer should mimic Truss and Sunak's blatant lurch to the right obviously, but being less left wing is going to be needed.

Unfortunately compromise is the basis of politics, and what the Tories are better at doing - hence their greater success in elections.


What the Tories are absolute experts at is winning votes by pressing buttons. Remember we live in a democracy. A vote won by such is worth as much as a vote won through prolonged and informed debate.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
What Tory peer?6

If you know all this why doesnt KS and why doesnt he call it out?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:23:43 pm
What Tory peer?6

If you know all this why doesnt KS and why doesnt he call it out?

Lady Cavendish. From her article in the Financial Times:

Quote
The government seems to have only two guiding principles: setting political traps for its opponents, and extending the power of the executive. Its Rwanda immigration scheme falls into the first category: a policy known inside Whitehall to be unworkable, but which is popular and makes critics look wet. More sinister still is the stealthy encroachment upon institutions which are supposed to act as checks on government.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:26:32 pm
Lady Cavendish. From her article in the Financial Times:

Im suprised he hasnt exploited this to better effect
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:32:30 pm
Im suprised he hasnt exploited this to better effect

Probably because that particular attack line is baked in. If he tries to play on it (in the current environment), it opens Labour up to the charge of wetness. But that's why he's opposing it on financial grounds rather than ethical grounds. He can still oppose it, but not look wet, and pick up a popular argument (of the Tories wasting money).
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:37:45 pm
Probably because that particular attack line is baked in. If he tries to play on it (in the current environment), it opens Labour up to the charge of wetness. But that's why he's opposing it on financial grounds rather than ethical grounds. He can still oppose it, but not look wet, and pick up a popular argument (of the Tories wasting money).

Aisde from electoral prospects though, having neither leaders of the 2 main parties opposing it on moral grounds normalises it as a valid moral thing to do.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:37:45 pm
Probably because that particular attack line is baked in. If he tries to play on it (in the current environment), it opens Labour up to the charge of wetness. But that's why he's opposing it on financial grounds rather than ethical grounds. He can still oppose it, but not look wet, and pick up a popular argument (of the Tories wasting money).

Sorry, I dont mean attack the Rwanda plan, but highlight what this Tory peer said.  Its certainly not common knowledge and would make the Tories look bad with their electorate.

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:41:53 pm
Aisde from electoral prospects though, having neither leaders of the 2 main parties opposing it on moral grounds normalises it as a valid moral thing to do.

Welcome to the world of British voters. Would you like the same people to vote on a Second House too?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:43:39 pm
Welcome to the world of British voters. Would you like the same people to vote on a Second House too?

It's all a vicious circle though. If you normalise these sorts of things, of course British voters are going to be like this.
