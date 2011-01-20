Labour are woke and oppose action against immigration. That's the starting point for any voter you are trying to persuade to switch from Tory to Labour. How do you try to persuade them to switch? The sensible answer is to point to the finances of it.
Or would you rather Starmer does nothing to try and persuade them to switch, and goes full woke instead?
The point you are missing is;
Whats he doing to persuade the likes of me
to vote for him.
Ive always had the impression that those most against immigration, are the blue collar workers. Other than not be woke, whats he doing for them.
Btw, he lost his anti woke halo the moment he took the knee. If Ive seem that picture once Ive seen it a hundred times to be userd against him.