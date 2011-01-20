Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10760 on: Today at 03:59:35 pm
With the continued wanking Truss has been doing over Johnsons toddler head, do we think that when she's "In power" it'll be Comrade dynamo fatty pulling the strings instead?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10761 on: Today at 04:01:37 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:59:35 pm
With the continued wanking Truss has been doing over Johnsons toddler head, do we think that when she's "In power" it'll be Comrade dynamo fatty pulling the strings instead?

Said that the other week, she is nothing but the useful idiot.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10762 on: Today at 04:04:00 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:41:21 pm
Im kind of the fence, yes I will always vote Labour as I still have this innate belief that even the worst Labour Government would be better then any Tory government but at the same time I am seriously asking myself, how? How will this current Labour Party government be better then the current Tory government. This isnt some demand for a massive lurch to the left or anything like that but what are the policy differences? All I can think of right now is the refugee policy of the Tories and Labours opposition to it, and like I said Ill vote Labour regardless but I doubt thats going to win over many floating voters.
I would rather get fucked over by Labour incompetence than Tory design, so I always vote Labour.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10763 on: Today at 04:10:43 pm
These little videos Labour keeps doing are great. Long may the Tories keep supplying free material.

https://twitter.com/PeterStefanovi2/status/1551936792139649028

I get a similar wicked enjoyment from watching Man United fans commentate live on yet another annihilation by Liverpool.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10764 on: Today at 04:14:39 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:48:41 pm
Really? I have absolutely no doubt that a Labour government under Starmer will tax more and invest in public services, while seeking to reverse the growing wealth inequality gap. I think he'll be very careful in how he couches that.
Not sure what the phrase "couches that" means?
If that's his plan though, he'll have to make it seem that "tax and spend" is good, to a lot of the electorate (well the ones that vote)
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10765 on: Today at 04:15:33 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:48:41 pm
Really? I have absolutely no doubt that a Labour government under Starmer will tax more and invest in public services, while seeking to reverse the growing wealth inequality gap. I think he'll be very careful in how he couches that.

And thats what I want them to do. Tax and invest and reduce inequality but Labour really need to provide some details, what are you going to tax and what are you going to invest in, how are you going to reduce inequality so people believe your actually going to be able to do it?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10766 on: Today at 04:17:33 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:04:00 pm
I would rather get fucked over by Labour incompetence than Tory design, so I always vote Labour.

Likewise Doc (other then voting for Red Ken when he ran as an independent), I am and have been a Labour Party member for the last 15 years.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10767 on: Today at 04:29:09 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:10:43 pm
These little videos Labour keeps doing are great. Long may the Tories keep supplying free material.

https://twitter.com/PeterStefanovi2/status/1551936792139649028

I get a similar wicked enjoyment from watching Man United fans commentate live on yet another annihilation by Liverpool.
Truss loves pointing out that we are heading towards the lowest growth in the G7, she says it almost every time she opens her mouth. Definitely the Harry Maguire of the tories, and about to receive the armband.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10768 on: Today at 04:36:32 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:10:43 pm
These little videos Labour keeps doing are great. Long may the Tories keep supplying free material.

https://twitter.com/PeterStefanovi2/status/1551936792139649028

I get a similar wicked enjoyment from watching Man United fans commentate live on yet another annihilation by Liverpool.

:lmao
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10769 on: Today at 04:42:31 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:41:21 pm
Im kind of the fence, yes I will always vote Labour as I still have this innate belief that even the worst Labour Government would be better then any Tory government but at the same time I am seriously asking myself, how? How will this current Labour Party government be better then the current Tory government. This isnt some demand for a massive lurch to the left or anything like that but what are the policy differences? All I can think of right now is the refugee policy of the Tories and Labours opposition to it, and like I said Ill vote Labour regardless but I doubt thats going to win over many floating voters.

Pretty much where I am.  KS opposed Rwanda on financial grounds.  I guess hes hoping any voter whos not a massive racist will just assume he also opposes it on grounds of decency.

He has done nothing to gain my vote and plenty to lose it. 
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10770 on: Today at 04:44:16 pm
https://twitter.com/PrivateEyeNews/status/1552317458660335619
Why wasnt Starmer fined for boozing in office, demands furious Daily Mail - whose editor the Eye has video of at, er, a boozy office celebration while Covid rules were in force? Full story in the brand new Private Eye, in shops today.

I look forward to 12 straight days on the front page of the Mail demanding action, fucking hypocrites :lmao
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10771 on: Today at 04:45:17 pm
I hope Starmer is fooling as many of them as he is of us.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10772 on: Today at 04:59:17 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:42:31 pm
Pretty much where I am.  KS opposed Rwanda on financial grounds.  I guess hes hoping any voter whos not a massive racist will just assume he also opposes it on grounds of decency.

He has done nothing to gain my vote and plenty to lose it.

Labour are woke and oppose action against immigration. That's the starting point for any voter you are trying to persuade to switch from Tory to Labour. How do you try to persuade them to switch? The sensible answer is to point to the finances of it.

Or would you rather Starmer does nothing to try and persuade them to switch, and goes full woke instead?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10773 on: Today at 05:01:26 pm
The energy cap is going up again in October and January, to nearly £3k.    The Tory wanker Cameron said cut out the green crap!   Yet again false economy by our lovely government.   
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10774 on: Today at 05:11:19 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:59:17 pm
Labour are woke and oppose action against immigration. That's the starting point for any voter you are trying to persuade to switch from Tory to Labour. How do you try to persuade them to switch? The sensible answer is to point to the finances of it.

Or would you rather Starmer does nothing to try and persuade them to switch, and goes full woke instead?
The point you are missing is;
Whats he doing to persuade the likes of me to vote for him. 

Ive always had the impression that those most against immigration, are the blue collar workers. Other than not be woke, whats he doing for them.
Btw, he lost his anti woke halo the moment he took the knee. If Ive seem that picture once Ive seen it a hundred times to be userd against him.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10775 on: Today at 05:12:01 pm
I'm gonna call her Less Trust
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10776 on: Today at 05:21:59 pm
Labour Shadow Transport minister sacked for joining picket line  :butt
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10777 on: Today at 05:24:15 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:11:19 pm
The point you are missing is;
Whats he doing to persuade the likes of me to vote for him. 

Ive always had the impression that those most against immigration, are the blue collar workers. Other than not be woke, whats he doing for them.
Btw, he lost his anti woke halo the moment he took the knee. If Ive seem that picture once Ive seen it a hundred times to be userd against him.

He'a against the Rwanda plan. But it seems that's not good enough for you, as he's not against it for the reasons you favour. Or at least he's not vocally against it for the reasons you favour.

I want to get rid of the Tories. Does it matter why I want to get rid of the Tories? If I want to get rid of them for reasons that aren't as pure as you'd like, does that taint my desire to get rid of the Tories?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10778 on: Today at 05:25:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:21:59 pm
Labour Shadow Transport minister sacked for joining picket line  :butt

Not a good look. Idiot.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10779 on: Today at 05:26:11 pm
And Starmer will still get called a commie by the Mail when an election comes around and rail strikes will still be referred to as 'Labour's strikes' in the rightwing press.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10780 on: Today at 05:27:08 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:26:11 pm
And Starmer will still get called a commie by the Mail when an election comes around and rail strikes will still be referred to as 'Labour's strikes' in the rightwing press.

So minimise the substance behind these accusations.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10781 on: Today at 05:30:22 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:01:26 pm
The energy cap is going up again in October and January, to nearly £3k.    The Tory wanker Cameron said cut out the green crap!   Yet again false economy by our lovely government.   

No.  It's going up to 3,800, apparently.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10782 on: Today at 05:36:09 pm
I really wanted to like Starmer but fucking hell what a shambles. Labour are actually going to lose the next election against this absolute shower of shit aren't they? The right wing of the party have long gone over Brexit and immigration, the left are on their way out over these constant Tory stances designed to win the right back over. All that's left is the ones in the centre kidding themselves that he'll win an election and then suddenly turn into a socialist.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10783 on: Today at 05:38:17 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:11:19 pm
The point you are missing is;
Whats he doing to persuade the likes of me to vote for him. 

Ive always had the impression that those most against immigration, are the blue collar workers. Other than not be woke, whats he doing for them.
Btw, he lost his anti woke halo the moment he took the knee. If Ive seem that picture once Ive seen it a hundred times to be userd against him.

I don't know your background/politics but I suspect the hard work he is doing now is not trying to persuade someone like yourself.

He's trying to appeal to the floating voter/weak Conservatives who he needs the votes from in order to get into power.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10784 on: Today at 05:39:40 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:36:09 pm
I really wanted to like Starmer but fucking hell what a shambles. Labour are actually going to lose the next election against this absolute shower of shit aren't they? The right wing of the party have long gone over Brexit and immigration, the left are on their way out over these constant Tory stances designed to win the right back over. All that's left is the ones in the centre kidding themselves that he'll win an election and then suddenly turn into a socialist.

Labour will probably win because of Tory incompetence, but I doubt they retain power beyond the election after with Starmer continuing
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10785 on: Today at 05:42:20 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:15:33 pm
And thats what I want them to do. Tax and invest and reduce inequality but Labour really need to provide some details, what are you going to tax and what are you going to invest in, how are you going to reduce inequality so people believe your actually going to be able to do it?

They won't provide too many details until a General Election. Otherwise the Tories will copy them.

On The Rest is Politics podcast, Starmer was staying the first of his 3 aims was to sort out the Labour party - ie all the antisematism and internal infighting - which sounds like he is still working on.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10786 on: Today at 05:48:11 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:13:00 pm
I always imagine that anyone who thinks there is no difference between the Tory party and the Labour party is just so comfortable in their life, probably living off their investments or some large inheritance, that they are pretty much insulated against the breakdown of the welfare state, the housing crisis, the collapse of local government, the ruination of the school system, the increasing depreciation of the real wage.  I mean what sort of other explanation could there be? Blind ignorance I suppose. But that can't be it. Most people know a little bit about politics.

Well this post aged like milk.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10787 on: Today at 05:50:33 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:30:22 pm
No.  It's going up to 3,800, apparently.

At the rate they are going it would have been cheaper to burn bundles of £5 notes to keep warm if they werent made out of plastic
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10788 on: Today at 05:56:36 pm
Quote from: Andy on Today at 05:42:20 pm
They won't provide too many details until a General Election. Otherwise the Tories will copy them.

On The Rest is Politics podcast, Starmer was staying the first of his 3 aims was to sort out the Labour party - ie all the antisematism and internal infighting - which sounds like he is still working on.

They've already tried to take the credit for the windfall tax.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10789 on: Today at 06:02:19 pm
If it's something good for the country, and it gets done now instead of 2+ years, then good. And a competent Labour should be able to point out how the Tories have no ideas of their own and just nick theirs.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10790 on: Today at 06:05:39 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 05:48:11 pm
Well this post aged like milk.

Ah, well, nevertheless!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10791 on: Today at 06:05:53 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:36:09 pm
I really wanted to like Starmer but fucking hell what a shambles. Labour are actually going to lose the next election against this absolute shower of shit aren't they? The right wing of the party have long gone over Brexit and immigration, the left are on their way out over these constant Tory stances designed to win the right back over. All that's left is the ones in the centre kidding themselves that he'll win an election and then suddenly turn into a socialist.

The only positive about Starmer is he's bland and middle-of-the-road enough to not scare away middle England voters, but that's not the leadership the country needs.

Labour can win in 2024 but the country needs transformative change. Not being as bad as the Tories isn't enough anymore.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10792 on: Today at 06:11:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:05:53 pm
The only positive about Starmer is he's bland and middle-of-the-road enough to not scare away middle England voters, but that's not the leadership the country needs.

I'm still amazed by the critisism of Starmer on here. Someone who could potentially unite a party that has been a basketcase for so long, and yet people try to work against it.

I'm not a Labour supporter but if you want any chance of winning the next election, you are going to have to support him. The further left you are, the less likely you are to get your dreams, but the more likely you are to actually get into power.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Reply #10793 on: Today at 06:11:58 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:02:19 pm
If it's something good for the country, and it gets done now instead of 2+ years, then good. And a competent Labour should be able to point out how the Tories have no ideas of their own and just nick theirs.

"There's no difference between Labour and the Tories". Every decent idea of the Tory government in the last 2 years has originated from Labour suggestions.
