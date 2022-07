I'd blame the people deliberately running down the service in order to privatise it via stealth myself. We saw during covid the 'magic money tree' does actually exist and it can be used for any wacky scheme that helps a friend or schoolmate of a Tory minister make a few quid ripping off the public, they just don't like turning the faucet on for essential services or anything that benefits the ordinary person, rather than the people profiteering from preying on them.