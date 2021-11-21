Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 339779 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10440 on: Today at 09:35:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:26:37 am
The ones giving him down the banks are probably hoping for another 12 years of Tory rule, I guess?

or maybe they want a Labour party that doesnt shit on Trade Unions or write articles for that rag.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10441 on: Today at 09:41:08 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:31:13 am
Definitely. People in Liverpool famously love the Tories.

That's obviously rot. But it seems that there are some who don't dislike them enough. A bit like Militant in the old days. All their anger is reserved for others on the Left and the Tories get a free ride.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,198
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10442 on: Today at 09:42:31 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:35:52 am
or maybe they want a Labour party that doesnt shit on Trade Unions or write articles for that rag.

I'm absolutely sure they do, but it does seem that people have to either be pragmatic and compromise or basically want the Tories in as history has generally shown. The Tories even in mad disarray seem to be more united than Labour even now.

I think it's crazy and that everyone should oppose the Tories.

I was annoyed at Starmers Brexit statement and said in the heat of the moment that I'd not vote for them. That's untrue. I still would, because I think we have to oppose the Tories. With all the batshit crazy things Corbyn said about Brexit, I said in the heat of the moment that I wouldn't vote them. That was also untrue.

Even though certain things they say or do might irk me or rile me up, I think we have to oppose the Tories. You have to accept that not everyone thinks like you or wants exactly what you want and look at the actual goal.

If the Labour Party doesn't unite and get behind winning an election, then they probably won't

Even now

Bonkers innit. People would rather have a go at a bit of damp squib leader than have a go at these evil fuckers literally destroying our country.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10443 on: Today at 09:45:11 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:41:08 am
That's obviously rot. But it seems that there are some who don't dislike them enough. A bit like Militant in the old days. All their anger is reserved for others on the Left and the Tories get a free ride.
There are still plenty of Tory voters in Liverpool though just as there are plenty of Labour voters in the home counties.  Nowhere near enough to get an MP elected but enough to make a bit of a scene if a leader comes to town.

I think you're probably right though in that those protesting Starmer will be of the left than the right which is disappointing.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10444 on: Today at 09:50:18 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:42:31 am
I'm absolutely sure they do, but it does seem that people have to either be pragmatic and compromise or basically want the Tories in as history has generally shown. The Tories even in mad disarray seem to be more united than Labour even now.

I think it's crazy and that everyone should oppose the Tories.

I was annoyed at Starmers Brexit statement and said in the heat of the moment that I'd not vote for them. That's untrue. I still would, because I think we have to oppose the Tories. With all the batshit crazy things Corbyn said about Brexit, I said in the heat of the moment that I wouldn't vote them. That was also untrue.

Even though certain things they say or do might irk me or rile me up, I think we have to oppose the Tories. You have to accept that not everyone thinks like you or wants exactly what you want and look at the actual goal.

If the Labour Party doesn't unite and get behind winning an election, then they probably won't

Even now

Bonkers innit. People would rather have a go at a bit of damp squib leader than have a go at these evil fuckers literally destroying our country.

People can multitask and be critical of vote. Im growing to hate the man, but Ill. be voting for him. 
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10445 on: Today at 09:50:54 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:45:11 am
There are still plenty of Tory voters in Liverpool though just as there are plenty of Labour voters in the home counties.  Nowhere near enough to get an MP elected but enough to make a bit of a scene if a leader comes to town.

I think you're probably right though in that those protesting Starmer will be of the left than the right which is disappointing.

True enough. It's one of only two big British cities (Birmingham being the other) with a genuine working-class Tory tradition. But I expect Tories in Liverpool lie low these days. It'll be their pals on the Far Left who are protesting against the Labour party.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10446 on: Today at 09:58:44 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:50:54 am
True enough. It's one of only two big British cities (Birmingham being the other) with a genuine working-class Tory tradition. But I expect Tories in Liverpool lie low these days. It'll be their pals on the Far Left who are protesting against the Labour party.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,186
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10447 on: Today at 10:21:54 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:50:54 am
True enough. It's one of only two big British cities (Birmingham being the other) with a genuine working-class Tory tradition. But I expect Tories in Liverpool lie low these days. It'll be their pals on the Far Left who are protesting against the Labour party.

Was that Liverpool Tory vote based on traditional politics as we have now lets say or because of historical sectarianism and the indigenous/Protestant population voting Tory in reaction to the Irish/Catholic immigrants? I remember reading that Liverpool even had an MP from the Irish Nationalist party in the late 1800s.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,149
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10448 on: Today at 10:23:25 am »
Is there are far left party that those so inclined can coalesce around?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10449 on: Today at 10:30:34 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:23:25 am
Is there are far left party that those so inclined can coalesce around?

Depends what you call Far left.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,329
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10450 on: Today at 10:39:31 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:21:54 am
Was that Liverpool Tory vote based on traditional politics as we have now lets say or because of historical sectarianism and the indigenous/Protestant population voting Tory in reaction to the Irish/Catholic immigrants? I remember reading that Liverpool even had an MP from the Irish Nationalist party in the late 1800s.

Sounds like modern day Glasgow.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10451 on: Today at 10:41:22 am »
Think the principle reason for the Starmer backlash in Liverpool is to do with the rag and nowhere near as much to do with the far left as some of you are making out.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,186
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10452 on: Today at 10:45:04 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:39:31 am
Sounds like modern day Glasgow.

I dont think they were too far apart in terms of sectarianism once upon a time but Im sure one of the locals will know more.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Up
« previous next »
 