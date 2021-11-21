Poll

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 336014 times)

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10360 on: Yesterday at 02:49:49 pm »
A lot of these clowns saw (I wont say read) The Handmaids Tale & see it as an aspiration rather than warning.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10361 on: Yesterday at 04:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:46:09 pm
I definitely support the right to bare arms. This is not Mecca.

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 02:48:53 pm
Definitely better then bear arms in this weather

English isnt my first language you Nazis!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10362 on: Yesterday at 05:05:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:26:40 pm
This thread has taken a weird turn
Its become a bit trying.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10363 on: Yesterday at 06:13:58 pm »
Never been into rugby myself as neither were played in my school (like cricket) with the exception of once or twice a year when the PE teacher fancied a change from footie

My understanding of league over union apart from the socio/political bollocks is that in league you wore tighter shorts, run into people as fast as you can, then writhe around on the floor while being pinned down by someone else in tight shorts, then you get to do the a few times before you have to give the ball to the other side so they can do it. Oh and jonathan davies scandal of course
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10364 on: Yesterday at 06:55:51 pm »
Hooray! Ten years since I couldn't get tickets to watch an Olympic footy match that took place in an empty stadium. Thanks Johnson for another astonishing achievement in your world beating career.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10365 on: Yesterday at 07:41:21 pm »
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10366 on: Yesterday at 09:36:29 pm »
If anyones bored and feels like some shit stirring why not complete this for a laugh

https://conservativepost.co.uk/borisballot/

Theres zero verification so make up whatever membership number and email address you feel like. 
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10367 on: Yesterday at 10:01:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:36:29 pm
If anyones bored and feels like some shit stirring why not complete this for a laugh

https://conservativepost.co.uk/borisballot/

Theres zero verification so make up whatever membership number and email address you feel like. 

The Torygraph are frothing at this.

This is a symptom of the childish self-entitlement of "the membership" of both main political parties. The way random (sometimes) weirdos who pay a tenner a month to go and sit in a church hall are treated as oracles and able to literally pick a Prime Minister (which would be the case for both parties - actually more so for Labour) is fucking nonsense.

A Prime Minister is in place because they command the confidence of the house. Not because a bunch of keenos like them and think they have a divine right to make decisions and policy on things they don't understand.

(That said - you can sort of see a game Johnson could have thought he was playing - he technically DOES have the confidence of the house...)
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10368 on: Yesterday at 10:02:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:36:29 pm
If anyones bored and feels like some shit stirring why not complete this for a laugh

https://conservativepost.co.uk/borisballot/

Theres zero verification so make up whatever membership number and email address you feel like.

Excellent  ;D
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10369 on: Yesterday at 10:04:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:36:29 pm
If anyones bored and feels like some shit stirring why not complete this for a laugh

https://conservativepost.co.uk/borisballot/

Theres zero verification so make up whatever membership number and email address you feel like.


In the comments section I put the old line, he got the big calls right.  Got Brexit done and saved millions of lives with his war on Covid.

I wonder if the fact that both of those facts are lies, will even register
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10370 on: Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm »
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10371 on: Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm »
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10372 on: Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm
Adolf just signed it too.

The options are literally endless!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10373 on: Yesterday at 10:35:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm
The options are literally endless!

It probably blocks any current or former Tory 'moderate'
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10374 on: Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm »
😂😂😂😂 let's hope they don't check anything
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10375 on: Yesterday at 11:15:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:36:29 pm
If anyones bored and feels like some shit stirring why not complete this for a laugh

https://conservativepost.co.uk/borisballot/

Theres zero verification so make up whatever membership number and email address you feel like.
  :)
Maddy Dorries.
Party no.  3rd party was the best for booze and Pizza so number 3 for me.
Address. Starlin close, Moscow
Email. amarightdickhead@aselfishbas.com
Further Comment. Johnson has not resigned so this election is a fraud, stop the count, Bradly needs to get the courage to refuse to certify the vote.
we have formed a resistance to stop Bradly certifying the vote. it will be led by the Proud girls. we were all in tears when the young socialist wing of the party stabbed poor Boris in the back. Hast la vista baby. see you in Sept.
                Maddy Nad
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10376 on: Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm »
Unfortunately I suspect 2.5 years is sufficient time for Truss to seriously fuck up and be replaced in time for the next election.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10377 on: Yesterday at 11:53:03 pm »
Yeah, 2.5 years is an insane amount of time to totally gutting the country
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10378 on: Today at 12:15:14 am »
I dont think they will be able to replace her before the next election for a few reasons. Firstly, what we consider fuck up the country the Tories will consider success, and so why would they want rid when in their eyes shes delivering? If they do want rid of her for whatever reason they still wont do it, their turnover of leaders has been shocking, Blair was in power for 11 years, Thatcher similar, in those same period they have had 4 leaders come September. If things are going as badly for the country as we fear then there will be a reluctance for anyone to come in if it looks like they are in for a hammering when they can just wait for an election defeat and then have the inevitable leadership contest, and if the recent past is anything to go by and she is the continuation candidate then she will just surround herself with loyalists, and the likes of Sunak will be banished to the backbenches like Johnson did with Hunt.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10379 on: Today at 01:34:36 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:15:14 am
I dont think they will be able to replace her before the next election for a few reasons. Firstly, what we consider fuck up the country the Tories will consider success, and so why would they want rid when in their eyes shes delivering? If they do want rid of her for whatever reason they still wont do it, their turnover of leaders has been shocking, Blair was in power for 11 years, Thatcher similar, in those same period they have had 4 leaders come September. If things are going as badly for the country as we fear then there will be a reluctance for anyone to come in if it looks like they are in for a hammering when they can just wait for an election defeat and then have the inevitable leadership contest, and if the recent past is anything to go by and she is the continuation candidate then she will just surround herself with loyalists, and the likes of Sunak will be banished to the backbenches like Johnson did with Hunt.


I would tend to agree, but these are tories, their self interest knows no bounds and there are powerful people behind the scenes (friend of Boris indeed), Ian Duncan Smith lasted 2 years, Michael Howard less. If it looks like they are going to lose who knows (unlike Labour who walk directly into the line of fire without any sense of pessimism)
