I dont think they will be able to replace her before the next election for a few reasons. Firstly, what we consider fuck up the country the Tories will consider success, and so why would they want rid when in their eyes shes delivering? If they do want rid of her for whatever reason they still wont do it, their turnover of leaders has been shocking, Blair was in power for 11 years, Thatcher similar, in those same period they have had 4 leaders come September. If things are going as badly for the country as we fear then there will be a reluctance for anyone to come in if it looks like they are in for a hammering when they can just wait for an election defeat and then have the inevitable leadership contest, and if the recent past is anything to go by and she is the continuation candidate then she will just surround herself with loyalists, and the likes of Sunak will be banished to the backbenches like Johnson did with Hunt.