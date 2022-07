Maybe in a country with proportional representation and a function fourth estate.



With FPTP, effective gerrymandering of most constituencies, a fragmented country with nationalist parties, dark money supporting right wing ‘think tanks’ and large parts of the media owned by non-dom billionaires I accept no blame for the current shit show.



People will by-and-large vote for what they think is best for them and their family. Malignant forces spend a huge amount of time and money convincing them that voting against their own self interests is actually the sensible thing to do.Of course there are a small proportion of people for whom the Tories being in power is what's best for them and their family. Despite the absolute state of the UK at the moment there are people that have benefitted greatly from Brexit, Covid-19, neglect of public services, perverse economic policies etc. We shouldn't be surprised that they vote Tory but even with our low electoral turnouts you'd do well to win an election with just those <5% of the electorate.