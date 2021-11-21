You've lost faith with the British electorate Fordie? I can't say I blame you. But allowing appointees to take their place in the revising chamber will always result in the likes of Lord Siberia being elevated. Dacre will up there soon too, if Johnson gets his way.



It is difficult. reminds me of one the Brexit arguments over democracy not being the be all of everything, how we should never consider electing trade negotiators. we would end up with Beryl from Birkenhead going toe to toe with India.I would hope Labour don't loose sight of the purpose of the HOL. to scrutinise the government.Getting experienced knowledgeable people into any new 2nd chamber is the problem. people who know the problems and the pitfalls of complicated wording in legislation . maybe run any reformed HOL with many select committees calling on experts from all walks of life, man in the street affected by laws and proposed legislation.A mixture of both maybe. elected with appointed.Couldn't give a toss if they done away with the Lords title but I wouldn't be too bothered about that. save it for another day. just dump the large majority of them out of a reformed HOL or whatever they want to call it.