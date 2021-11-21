It does seem as if central banks have no levers against inflation (mostly imported due to supply shocks), but are still raising interest rates anyway which will inevitably cause a recession. It seems pretty mad that you would choose price stability over crashing the economy, but protecting asset values (and not inflating away wealth) is clearly the key factor for wealthy people in charge



There is no need to raise interest rates, as it has no impact on the core drivers of this inflation.The problem is, The Fed raises its interest rates and gets an uplift in demand for USD by foreign investors (seeking the higher returns), which in turn inflates the value of USD in relation to other currencies. This makes US imports 'cheaper'. Other central banks then respond with their own interest rate hikes, which increases demand for their currencies, inflating their value.The temporary advantage the US interest rate rise gave them dissipates.We're left with currencies more or less in a similar position relative to each other, but interest rates up and people/businesses paying more for borrowing.The following month, another central bank will seek that very temporary boost to their currency value, and the merry-go-round cranks into action again.It's insane, and driven by myopic self-interest.In response to your last line, it's obviously better for the vast majority of us to inflate-away debt values