Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10040 on: Today at 12:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 11:53:42 am
Sickening that the 2.7bn of debt could be covered by about 4-5 people if they really wanted to, or a few companies paying their taxes correctly.
I think it's 2.7 trillion.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10041 on: Today at 12:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:03:24 pm
I think it's 2.7 trillion.

The covid debt was printed by the BoE, so the government effectively owes it's self £413bn
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10042 on: Today at 12:17:59 pm »
Be glad to see the back of that c*nt at PMQ's after today
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10043 on: Today at 12:31:21 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:15:35 pm
The covid debt was printed by the BoE, so the government effectively owes it's self £413bn

I thought you were talking about the national debt.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10044 on: Today at 12:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:31:21 pm
I thought you were talking about the national debt.

Yes, not all of the national debt is owed to creditors/gilts. The BoE became the first central bank to effectively fund the government.
The government will still pay interest on the £413bn (directly cause by Covid) to the BoE which will then pay the interest back to the treasury. It's a way of borrowing at extremely low rates. BoE has done this to the tune of £875bn, printing so much money does cause inflation however...
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10045 on: Today at 12:42:42 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:41:15 pm
Yes, not all of the national debt is owed to creditors/gilts. The BoE became the first central bank to effectively fund the government.
The government will still pay interest on the £413bn (directly cause by Covid) to the BoE which will then pay the interest back to the treasury. It's a way of borrowing at extremely low rates. BoE has done this to the tune of £875bn, printing so much money does cause inflation however...

Some say the inflation we are seeing now, has been driven on purpose  ;)
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10046 on: Today at 12:44:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:58:32 am
Sunak I believe is against an interest raise rise. He hasnt specifically said it but he talked about rising interest rates being a problem.

Yes, because the interest on the public debt goes up. The problem is the pound has lost about 17% in value against the US$, if we hadnt increased rates that would be a damn sight worse, and so would inflation. The decline in value of the pound is another elephant in the room that everyone is ignoring.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10047 on: Today at 12:48:43 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:44:59 pm
Yes, because the interest on the public debt goes up. The problem is the pound has lost about 17% in value against the US$, if we hadnt increased rates that would be a damn sight worse, and so would inflation. The decline in value of the pound is another elephant in the room that everyone is ignoring.

is that "just" new debt? Is the rate on existing debt fixed, and rising inflation erodes the value of that debt?
I wonder what caused the the decline in the value of the £.........
Back in a bit, just off to peruse the benefits of Brexit.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10048 on: Today at 12:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:42:42 pm
Some say the inflation we are seeing now, has been driven on purpose  ;)

Price of oil/fuel a big driver in that
Correct but not much else you can do in a situation like that...
« Reply #10049 on: Today at 12:51:05 pm »
This bus needs dragging out and the banner changing to Brexit is COSTING us £350m a week due to this c*nt and the rest of the Tory c*nts

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10050 on: Today at 12:51:07 pm »
One of the biggest embarrassments of the country that whole PMQs shite. Not a single question actually answered every week.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10051 on: Today at 12:52:31 pm »
Standing ovation from the Tory benches for Johnson as he leaves PMQs.  The same mutineer MPs that ousted him a couple of weeks ago.  Stay classy Tories.

PMQs itself was the classic rewriting of history that has been consistent throughout Johnson's reign.  Failures retold as glorious victories.
« Reply #10052 on: Today at 12:55:36 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:48:43 pm
is that "just" new debt? Is the rate on existing debt fixed, and rising inflation erodes the value of that debt?
I wonder what caused the the decline in the value of the £.........
Back in a bit, just off to peruse the benefits of Brexit.

Yeah inflation erodes the value of new debt. But the economy needs to grow outstripping inflation, look at the 70's/80's under Thatcher - lots of growth & higher inflation = a boom & bust mess. If the economy doesn't grow and inflation remains high you enter what we pretty much have now, stagflation.
« Reply #10053 on: Today at 12:55:59 pm »
It does seem as if central banks have no levers against inflation (mostly imported due to supply shocks), but are still raising interest rates anyway which will inevitably cause a recession. It seems pretty mad that you would choose price stability over crashing the economy, but protecting asset values (and not inflating away wealth) is clearly the key factor for wealthy people in charge
« Reply #10054 on: Today at 12:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:51:07 pm
One of the biggest embarrassments of the country that whole PMQs shite. Not a single question actually answered every week.


With that Tory stooge Hoyle opening the session by kissing Bozo's fat, pastey arse then warning opposition benches to be nice to Bozo, or else...

« Reply #10055 on: Today at 12:59:22 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:55:59 pm
It does seem as if central banks have no levers against inflation (mostly imported due to supply shocks), but are still raising interest rates anyway which will inevitably cause a recession. It seems pretty mad that you would choose price stability over crashing the economy, but protecting asset values (and not inflating away wealth) is clearly the key factor for wealthy people in charge

Increasing interest rates
Decreasing the monetary supply
Forcing banks to keep a bigger reserve

Price controls don't work, The US & Nixon in the 1970's is a good example of this.
« Reply #10056 on: Today at 01:02:43 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:55:59 pm
It does seem as if central banks have no levers against inflation (mostly imported due to supply shocks), but are still raising interest rates anyway which will inevitably cause a recession. It seems pretty mad that you would choose price stability over crashing the economy, but protecting asset values (and not inflating away wealth) is clearly the key factor for wealthy people in charge

Correct.

Rich people protecting rich people, where have we seen that before........?  ;)
« Reply #10057 on: Today at 01:03:07 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:55:59 pm
It does seem as if central banks have no levers against inflation (mostly imported due to supply shocks), but are still raising interest rates anyway which will inevitably cause a recession. It seems pretty mad that you would choose price stability over crashing the economy, but protecting asset values (and not inflating away wealth) is clearly the key factor for wealthy people in charge


There is no need to raise interest rates, as it has no impact on the core drivers of this inflation.

The problem is, The Fed raises its interest rates and gets an uplift in demand for USD by foreign investors (seeking the higher returns), which in turn inflates the value of USD in relation to other currencies. This makes US imports 'cheaper'. Other central banks then respond with their own interest rate hikes, which increases demand for their currencies, inflating their value.

The temporary advantage the US interest rate rise gave them dissipates.

We're left with currencies more or less in a similar position relative to each other, but interest rates up and people/businesses paying more for borrowing.

The following month, another central bank will seek that very temporary boost to their currency value, and the merry-go-round cranks into action again.

It's insane, and driven by myopic self-interest.


In response to your last line, it's obviously better for the vast majority of us to inflate-away debt values  ;)
« Reply #10058 on: Today at 01:05:22 pm »
Has there ever been a politician on any side who has consistently answered the questions posed to them and not just started talking about something else?  It's so tiresome.
