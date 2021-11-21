It's how they have always referred to themselves - goes back years, but heard it again just yesterday.



The UK (and US) populace have always had a very unhealthy, inflated opinion of the nation and its people. An unwillingness to consider that other nations might actually do some thing s better. The proposition that the UK voter is sophisticated is preposterous; the notion that they are 'the most sophisticated in the world' is beyond delusional - it is insane. Yet, it would seem, huge swathes of the population actually believe this horse shit.