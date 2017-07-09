Poll

Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
So, what about that Climate Change thing............?
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:02:07 pm
So, what about that Climate Change thing............?
what - that Fake News?
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:33:37 pm
I see that there are fires everywhere today and the fire service is struggling to cope

Apparantly closing 2/3rds of fire stations and reducing firefighters isn't the best way to ensure fire safety

Who have known?

"Clearly the Fire service is not fit for purpose and needs to be privatised" - Some Tory Gonk.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
It's just one thing after another. crises after crises with a PM who prefers to go on the piss.
Keith Malthouse defence of Johnson looks worse today.
Q Why wasn't the PM at the Cobra meeting.
Malthouse. the PM is a very busy man getting on with other important things
A. He was at a party in Chequers.

https://news.sky.com/video/square-video-2-malthouse-pm-002-mp4-12654279



Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:02:07 pm
So, what about that Climate Change thing............?

We've got far more important things to worry about, like fighting wokeness etc.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
The vote increases today have been fascinating - on the face of it, Tugendhat's backers were a more diverse coalition that first realised (it's a secret ballot so we can't account for MPs switching camps either ideologically or tactically). Badenoch certainly leaves herself in the "one to watch" camp. The 21st century William Hague.

Weird that Sunak's early romp hasn't seen him get quite over the line yet. Is he going to be the preferred option for any Badenoch backers? I would have said not, but who can tell now? In the final three there's the greatest amount of triangulating to get both yourself and your ideal opponent in the final two.


Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:49:45 pm
"The most sophisticated electorate in the world." :) :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Remind me - which particular idiot claimed that?
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
It would be very insular and naïve to underestimate the chances of Truss to win a general election or appeal to Red Wall voters. There's a strong chance she goes full populist and starts throwing haymakers at Labour ahead of the campaign. The Tories often find ways to pull election wins out of the bag when people don't expect them to. Then add that Starmer has the charisma of an iceberg and that basically no-one turned up for their by-election wins.

Just because she doesn't appeal to RAWK members doesn't mean she can't connect to the 400 + leave consistuencies by saying what they want to hear...
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:21:35 pm
Just because she doesn't appeal to RAWK members doesn't mean she can't connect to the 400 + leave consistuencies by saying what they want to hear...

I don't think that is how anyone was judging it. That would be idiotic.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:21:35 pm
Just because she doesn't appeal to RAWK members

Oh she very much does
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:09:08 pm
Sunak seems to appeal by stating that tax cuts are a long term disaster. I'm not economically savvy enough to argue for or against,but it feels like austerity. Keep the poor, poor to help the economy. And it does feel correct. Energy prices are hurting hard and as a nation we have to suffer it. A socialist might try to lessen the pain at one end of the spectrum at the expense of the other. And I still advocate spreading the pain over a longer time through 'reckless' borrowing .

Tax cuts only really help the rich. The poor don't earn enough for income tax cuts to make much of a difference.

The "socialist" policy would be to increase (income) taxes to improve public services, such as the NHS. Also to finance eg councils, so council tax can be reduced, or (again) pay into the health/care system, to take the load of NI contributions.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:21:35 pm
It would be very insular and naïve to underestimate the chances of Truss to win a general election or appeal to Red Wall voters. There's a strong chance she goes full populist and starts throwing haymakers at Labour ahead of the campaign. The Tories often find ways to pull election wins out of the bag when people don't expect them to. Then add that Starmer has the charisma of an iceberg and that basically no-one turned up for their by-election wins.

Just because she doesn't appeal to RAWK members doesn't mean she can't connect to the 400 + leave consistuencies by saying what they want to hear...

Given the state of the country under the cabal dont think theres any candidate that will worry Labour.  Notwithstanding that, Truss is the weakest, albeit shell likely be a puppet for Johnson et al.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 06:09:14 pm
"Clearly the Fire service is not fit for purpose and needs to be privatised" - Some Tory Gonk.

Dials 999

"Which service do you require? Police, Ambulance, Go-Go Fire-Fire, Fires are us, Inferno management logistics, The Sexy Fire Brigade, No Pyro No Party, or Come to the Hose Down?"

"Errr, well it's a fire."

"But which service do you want madam?"

"Which is cheapest?"

"Go Go Fire Fire are currently charging £25,000 per hour, which is considerably cheaper than the rest."

"Thanks, I'll go Go Go."

"Trouble is they won't travel out of the city centre. Where are you?"

"At the power station"

"The power station?..... I'm afraid none of the options will do the power station."

"But it's burning down right now."

"Exactly. Too massive a job. No profit.....You could try phoning France and getting Calais Fire Brigade to come."



Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:32:03 pm
Dials 999

"Which service do you require? Police, Ambulance, Go-Go Fire-Fire, Fires are us, Inferno management logistics, The Sexy Fire Brigade, No Pyro No Party, or Come to the Hose Down?"

"Errr, well it's a fire."

"But which service do you want madam?"

"Which is cheapest?"

"Go Go Fire Fire are currently charging £25,000 per hour, which is considerably cheaper than the rest."

"Thanks, I'll go Go Go."

"Trouble is they won't travel out of the city centre. Where are you?"

"At the power station"

"The power station?..... I'm afraid none of the options will do the power station."

"But it's burning down right now."

"Exactly. Too massive a job. No profit.....You could try phoning France and getting Calais Fire Brigade to come."

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vLfghLQE3F4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vLfghLQE3F4</a>
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
systematic Tory cuts to the public service, including the fire brigade, are now coming home to roost. London literally burning live on Sky News, fire stations closed, not enough crews to go around, fire engines sat dormant in stations. It's not just London, several fire brigade's around the country have declared major incidents due to a combination of the weather and limited availability. In South Yorkshire today it took crews an hour to reach a fire which ultimately spread to six residential houses in Barnsley.

What a world we live in where you can get an Uber Eat quicker than the fire brigade in an emergency.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:21:35 pm
It would be very insular and naïve to underestimate the chances of Truss to win a general election or appeal to Red Wall voters. There's a strong chance she goes full populist and starts throwing haymakers at Labour ahead of the campaign. The Tories often find ways to pull election wins out of the bag when people don't expect them to. Then add that Starmer has the charisma of an iceberg and that basically no-one turned up for their by-election wins.

Just because she doesn't appeal to RAWK members doesn't mean she can't connect to the 400 + leave consistuencies by saying what they want to hear...

First of all were all very aware that RAWK politics threads are not representative of the general population at large, very aware I would say.

With regards to Starmer and his charisma, you have seen Truss speak right? Next to her Starmer is fucking Barak Obama so no issues on that front as far as I am concerned.

And she can keep fighting over Brexit and tell Leavers what they want to hear, but by the next election it will have been 8 years since the referendum, all of that time with the Tories in charge and I hope (maybe naïvely) people will start asking by then where the actual benefits are to their lives? The people who were skint 8 years ago will still be skint, the difference is the Tories wont have the EU to hide behind. Will every Leaver realise they have been duped? Probably not, but then we dont need all of them.

Personally, Im very confident if Truss wins, Id fancy Labours changes more against her then Sunak.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:18:06 pm
Remind me - which particular idiot claimed that?
It's how they have always referred to themselves - goes back years, but heard it again just yesterday.
