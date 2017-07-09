"Clearly the Fire service is not fit for purpose and needs to be privatised" - Some Tory Gonk.
Dials 999
"Which service do you require? Police, Ambulance, Go-Go Fire-Fire, Fires are us, Inferno management logistics, The Sexy Fire Brigade, No Pyro No Party, or Come to the Hose Down?"
"Errr, well it's a fire."
"But which service do you want madam?"
"Which is cheapest?"
"Go Go Fire Fire are currently charging £25,000 per hour, which is considerably cheaper than the rest."
"Thanks, I'll go Go Go."
"Trouble is they won't travel out of the city centre. Where are you?"
"At the power station"
"The power station?..... I'm afraid none of the options will do the power station."
"But it's burning down right now."
"Exactly. Too massive a job. No profit.....You could try phoning France and getting Calais Fire Brigade to come."