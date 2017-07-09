It would be very insular and naïve to underestimate the chances of Truss to win a general election or appeal to Red Wall voters. There's a strong chance she goes full populist and starts throwing haymakers at Labour ahead of the campaign. The Tories often find ways to pull election wins out of the bag when people don't expect them to. Then add that Starmer has the charisma of an iceberg and that basically no-one turned up for their by-election wins.



Just because she doesn't appeal to RAWK members doesn't mean she can't connect to the 400 + leave consistuencies by saying what they want to hear...



First of all were all very aware that RAWK politics threads are not representative of the general population at large, very aware I would say.With regards to Starmer and his charisma, you have seen Truss speak right? Next to her Starmer is fucking Barak Obama so no issues on that front as far as I am concerned.And she can keep fighting over Brexit and tell Leavers what they want to hear, but by the next election it will have been 8 years since the referendum, all of that time with the Tories in charge and I hope (maybe naïvely) people will start asking by then where the actual benefits are to their lives? The people who were skint 8 years ago will still be skint, the difference is the Tories wont have the EU to hide behind. Will every Leaver realise they have been duped? Probably not, but then we dont need all of them.Personally, Im very confident if Truss wins, Id fancy Labours changes more against her then Sunak.