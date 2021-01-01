Poll

Author Topic: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?  (Read 321928 times)

Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Because that's his fucking job
He probably called the cobra meeting, knowing cabinet members would have to attend and not work on their leadership challenge.

I think jillc got misread earlier. I think she was alluding to him not even trying to pretend, he'll just do the fun stuff his office permits without bothering to pretend to run the country. He's done such a poor job of it to date we're probably better off that he's on unofficial gardening leave.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
Thatchers death was symbolic of her whole corrupt ideology Red. Her darling son, who she doted on, made sure all her assets were stripped and tax sheltered from death duties well before her demise. There was nothing much left of her, or Denis millions in her will. She was reliant on the kindness of donors in the end who paid for her hotel room and care. She died with just a private nurse in attendance. Her son was nowhere to be seen probably due to the fact there were international warrants still out for his involvement in a coup detat, and her daughter was in Australia apparently trying to escape from the odour of the family legacy.
The greed central to her ideology and her actions left her alone and abandoned by her family. That is actually very sad.

Unlike Miss Tibbs and Miss Gatsby who ended their days at the madhouse that was Fawlty Towers Thatcher saw out her days at the Ritz.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2013/apr/08/lady-thatcher-final-months-ritz

Id forgotten about the son who could have been the 1920s remittance man exiled to Casablanca in an Evelyn Waugh novel.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
Thatchers death was symbolic of her whole corrupt ideology Red. Her darling son, who she doted on, made sure all her assets were stripped and tax sheltered from death duties well before her demise. There was nothing much left of her, or Denis millions in her will. She was reliant on the kindness of donors in the end who paid for her hotel room and care. She died with just a private nurse in attendance. Her son was nowhere to be seen probably due to the fact there were international warrants still out for his involvement in a coup detat, and her daughter was in Australia apparently trying to escape from the odour of the family legacy.
The greed central to her ideology and her actions left her alone and abandoned by her family. That is actually very sad.

All true. I wonder who actually got the money, seeing as mummy's boy is essentially an international fugitive and Carol doesn't seem to want it?
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
Newspaper barons, top businessmen and the army approached Mountbatten with a plot to install him as dictator. Apparently Louis Mountbatten thought about it, planned it out in theory, calculating the chances of success and decided it would not work without serious bloodshed and so declined the offer.

About as deep state as you can get. I'm sorry Mountbatten even considered it, but perhaps he figured if he didn't analyse it and break it down for them, then they'd only ask someone else who might be dumb enough to agree.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Johnson (attempting some absurd Churchillian delivery) with iron determination we saw off Brenda Hale. Baroness Hale: a member of our independent Supreme Court judiciary. I have no words.

https://twitter.com/SarahForshaw1/status/1549148457948119042

Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Johnson (attempting some absurd Churchillian delivery) with iron determination we saw off Brenda Hale. Baroness Hale: a member of our independent Supreme Court judiciary. I have no words.

https://twitter.com/SarahForshaw1/status/1549148457948119042

I don't get it.

Who is she and what did she try to do that Boris needed an iron fist?

They talk in fucking riddles these lot 😡
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
About as deep state as you can get. I'm sorry Mountbatten even considered it, but perhaps he figured if he didn't analyse it and break it down for them, then they'd only ask someone else who might be dumb enough to agree.


Why wouldn't Mountbatten have considered it? A terrible snob whose life had been characterised by privilege and ordering people around.

WRT a 'deep state', we have 'The Establishment' that, although diminished in its power and control since its heydays, is still influential. Malevolent (anti-democratic, anti-meritocratic) influence now, though, tends to be fragmented. The owners of the right-wing media & the inhabitants of Tufton Street all seek to control and influence the democratic and regulatory processes for their own ends. 
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
I don't get it.

Who is she and what did she try to do that Boris needed an iron fist?

They talk in fucking riddles these lot 😡


She was President of the Supreme Courth of the UK. In late 2019, the SCUK ruled that Bozo's Prorogation of Parliament was unlawful, and Baroness Hale delivered the verdict.

The utter c*nt acted unlawfully, brazened it out, and now declares it some sort of triumph to be lauded. That typifies him as the most scummy of scumbags.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
I think its going to be sunak Vs truss and my gut feel would be truss. That said it looks like Boris is going to plummet to new depths and whoever can distance themselves most from him may well win.   He might have been the Tories meal ticket for a while , but now that he's not winning them the next election they'll see he's more of a chancer than someone they want to associate with .
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Johnson with a bit of electioneering by removing the whip from Ellwood to make it more likely Truss gets to the last two.

Pincher still has the whip.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
Why wouldn't Mountbatten have considered it? A terrible snob whose life had been characterised by privilege and ordering people around.

WRT a 'deep state', we have 'The Establishment' that, although diminished in its power and control since its heydays, is still influential. Malevolent (anti-democratic, anti-meritocratic) influence now, though, tends to be fragmented. The owners of the right-wing media & the inhabitants of Tufton Street all seek to control and influence the democratic and regulatory processes for their own ends.

I said "perhaps".

Mountbatten at least had his war service, and knew a thing or two about dictators. Plus, I'm not sure how he would have fancied explaining himself to Prince Philip and the Queen. Which isn't to say he wouldn't have gone for it if there was a bloodless way to do it, but it didn't go anywhere after he turned them down, either.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
I said "perhaps".

Mountbatten at least had his war service, and knew a thing or two about dictators. Plus, I'm not sure how he would have fancied explaining himself to Prince Philip and the Queen. Which isn't to say he wouldn't have gone for it if there was a bloodless way to do it, but it didn't go anywhere after he turned them down, either.


Around that time, MI5 were tapping the phones of senior Labour politicians and infiltrating trade unions.

This I consider 'deep state' activity. They were trying to protect the socio-economic status quo, and all that 'quintessentially English' way of life and governance. And, of course, protect the wealth and privilege of the aristocratic classes.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
I said "perhaps".

Mountbatten at least had his war service, and knew a thing or two about dictators. Plus, I'm not sure how he would have fancied explaining himself to Prince Philip and the Queen. Which isn't to say he wouldn't have gone for it if there was a bloodless way to do it, but it didn't go anywhere after he turned them down, either.

Whatever the reason nothing happened so easy for conspiracy theories to fill the vacuum.
