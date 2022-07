https://www.policeprofessional.com/news/recreational-drug-users-could-have-passports-and-driving-licences-seized-under-government-crackdown/



Sounds like nonsense to me, unless they're including alcohol which I highly doubt.



They must include alcohol in that, and traffic and household accidence "under the influence". Otherwise can't see how that can be right.Hope they plan to confiscate passports and driving licenses of recreational alcohol drinkers, that'll win votes...