Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 241 242 243 244 245 [246]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?  (Read 318440 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,358
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9800 on: Today at 11:44:48 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:30:13 am

Sir William Harcourt, 1887

My noble Friend the Member for Rossendale (the Marquess of Hartington), who, I regret, is not present to-night, and the right hon. Gentleman the Chancellor of the Exchequer (Mr. Goschen), were the great opponents of the principle of "three acres and a cow." They used very hard language up and down the country of the two hon. Gentlemen to whom I have referred. This was the great charge of Socialism which was brought against my right hon. Friend the Member for West Birmingham; but, happily, we are all Socialists now.

https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/commons/1887/aug/11/bill-329-second-reading

 ;D
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,551
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9801 on: Today at 11:45:42 am »
Most of those standing are only trying to raise their profile for a cabinet post when all this is over anyway.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,580
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9802 on: Today at 11:48:41 am »
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9803 on: Today at 12:05:05 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:06:03 am
Tory debate on SKY news has been cancelled because Sunak and Truss have both pulled out

Running scared.  From their perspective the damage has already been done.  Labour as per just need to sit back and watch the cabal tear itself apart.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,071
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9804 on: Today at 12:15:07 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:48:41 am
More Tory laws dont apply to me .
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-62207530


Surely she has to resign, or at least be relieved of her duties.
Once , maybe, to some, be forgiveable. But for her to stay in her role is beyond ridiculous.

I wonder if she'd been caught speeding before being appointed.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,146
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9805 on: Today at 12:15:33 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:05:05 pm
Running scared.  From their perspective the damage has already been done.  Labour as per just need to sit back and watch the cabal tear itself apart.

They can probably get away with stopping the debates at this stage in the process but when the votes goes to the party membership they will have to hold them again Im sure.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 241 242 243 244 245 [246]   Go Up
« previous next »
 