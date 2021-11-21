Poll

Author Topic: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?

SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
Reply #9760 on: Today at 08:40:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:29:31 pm
no way any worse than the country has had before what are you basing that on exactly?

shall we wait and see what temperature it actually hits first ??? An actual 38.7 beats a forecasted 40 in most people's eyes. Wasn't that many days ago all the expert were forecasting a heat wave the next day and it did nothing other than piss down all day.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:29:31 pm
When should a COBRA meeting be held if not when we could see hundreds of people die?

The operative word there is "could". There won't be that many and what did COBRA actually come up with ??? Nothing that any sensible person knows they should be doing. But it seems in this day and age, common sense doesn't exist and governments have to account for stupid people.

But maybe I am missing something ... enlighten men with the pearls of wisdom that COBRA came out with that nobody had ever thought of before ? Keep cool ? Don't go out in the heat of the day ? Any other beauties ???



McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,072
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
Reply #9761 on: Today at 08:41:37 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:37:50 pm
"Let the bodies pile high'.....

Lets not give a fuck about the population and have a fucking party instead


SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
Reply #9762 on: Today at 08:41:41 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 08:26:52 pm
If there's one skill the tories excel at its self preservation no way a general election is happening now with the state of the economy. It'll be 2024 when the economy will have recovered somewhat before we get a vote.

So, just so we're clear. You honestly believe Labour OR ANY OTHER POLITICAL PARTY wouldn't do exactly the same thing if they were in the same position  :lmao


west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,141
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
Reply #9763 on: Today at 08:51:16 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 08:40:01 pm
shall we wait and see what temperature it actually hits first ??? An actual 38.7 beats a forecasted 40 in most people's eyes. Wasn't that many days ago all the expert were forecasting a heat wave the next day and it did nothing other than piss down all day.

The operative word there is "could". There won't be that many and what did COBRA actually come up with ??? Nothing that any sensible person knows they should be doing. But it seems in this day and age, common sense doesn't exist and governments have to account for stupid people.

Yes, lets wait for the disaster to happen and then do something about it.

Last year there were 1600 excess deaths during the relatively mild heat wave, 2500 the year before, were they all stupid people?

Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,708
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
Reply #9764 on: Today at 08:54:43 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:51:16 pm
Yes, lets wait for the disaster to happen and then do something about it.

Last year there were 1600 excess deaths during the relatively mild heat wave, 2500 the year before, were they all stupid people?

Stop replying. Waste of your time mate.

I suppose the Government didn't need a plan for a pandemic as it was just a 'could happen'.

No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
Reply #9765 on: Today at 08:58:20 pm
And still not a single bit of new advice has been provided by anybody  :butt

For a thread about how stupid the Tories are, you bunch of retards really do like avoiding the low hanging fruit  :lmao


Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,708
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
Reply #9766 on: Today at 08:59:11 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 08:58:20 pm
And still not a single bit of new advice has been provided by anybody  :butt

For a thread about how stupid the Tories are, you bunch of retards really do like avoiding the low hanging fruit  :lmao

You seem to know best though and are now resorting to insults.

No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
Reply #9767 on: Today at 09:00:06 pm
Some people just sail through life totally unaffected by external factors, see no reason to consider other people, laugh at anyone who listens to experts then seem stunned or bemused when anyone questions that outlook.

I heard and saw that attitude all through the early stages of covid where I used to live.  Arseholes who thought we were all fucking daft hiding away or being scared to go out. 

Those same pricks are now shouting these "scientists have had us panicking for 2yrs because of a bad cold" now they're doing the same cos it might get hot.

Fucking despise the lot of them!

