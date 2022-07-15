Labours Dianne Johnson(no relation) made a excellent point on what Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is saying to justify staying on as leader and the excuses made by Priti Patel and Dominic Raab to avoid tough select committee scrutiny. they both know they are in for a hammering. Johnson says he is staying on as PM to get on with running the country. the Tory MPs are supporting him on it yet Patel and Raab say the unprecedented changes stops them from appearing before committees for scrutiny.Bit to long so posted small extract.Few things have better symbolised the miserable end of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons ill-fated government than Priti Patels refusal to be questioned by the home affairs select committee.The home secretary had been due to appear before the cross-party group of MPs on Wednesday, but the day before sent them an email saying: The committee will be aware of the recent changes in government, and in particular to the ministerial team in my department.Regrettably, as a result of this and the wider unprecedented changes since I agreed to give evidence, I will no longer be able to meet with the committee tomorrow.In her reply, the committees chair, Labours Diana Johnson, replied: We have been given to understand that, despite the prime ministers resignation last week, we still have a functioning government in place ...Despite the fact that Johnson is not due to leave Number 10 until September 5, it became clear this week that, to all intents and purposes, his administration has given up the ghost.Taking a leaf out of Patels book, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has also pulled out of an appearance next week before the Joint Committee on Human Rights, where he was due to be grilled on his flagship Bill of Rights.And yesterday, with the UK set for record-breaking temperatures at the start of next week, Labours Wes Streeting asked why health secretary Steve Barclay had not made a Commons statement telling people how to protect themselves in the heatwave.Streeting told HuffPost UK: We havent seen the health secretary since his appointment. Hes the Invisible Man in a national emergency.This is a government in name only. Ministers arent even in the office, let alone in power.