There's no perfect solutions but this is the second time in recent times (first being Thatcher) that the Tories have wrecked the country for over a decade with the power to do what they want when half the votes cast are always for anti-Tory parties. circa 40% of the vote should give them that number of seats, not the majority of parliament.



The whole Brexit nightmare would have likely been avoided for starters. That was a calculation on Cameron's part that they'd be back in coalition with the Lib Dems that would have stopped it.



We can change the voting procedure for FPTP to make sure any government majority can't be achieved without everyone those MPs wining at least a 50% majority, we always decide our elections in one vote. the Tory/Labour leadership elections don't. people are knocked out in the first round and other go through. am not suggesting numerous votes for our GE. the problem is to many votes for candidates who have no chance of wining, don't get me wrong I don't think the people who vote for someone who has no chance of winning is a bad thing, it's something we should value as it gives good causes etc a chance to flourish in time. let people vote in protest in the first vote, that would give us a poll on public feeling we can trust. if no candidate gains over 50% of the votes then I would prefer a 2nd vote the following week but I imagine other would want a transferable voting system. at the end of the day it would mean the government with a majority would have to win over 50% of total votes cast.This PR argument was discussed weeks ago on here, a point I made about learning the lessons from the EU referendum was overlooked, I would hope people consider it more when they start arguing for PR. we have to have a safeguard in place to change our minds before PR came into force, the problem with the EU referendum wasn't the vote to leave, the d'head Cameron said it was binding when it wasn't, we should have at least had a safeguard in place before the referendum. a confirmatory vote say 2 yrs or more after the triggering of ART 50 to decide if voters still wanted to leave the EU.This should be one of the most important considerations if PR was to come in, the opportunity for voters to decide again after a couple of GE.