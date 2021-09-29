Poll

Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9520 on: Today at 02:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:28:15 pm
So what you are saying is that under your PR system, a party you don't like and are unpopular generally are going to do badly.

Sounds like a working system to me.

Well a party with -70 favourables stand nearly a 50/50 chance at controlling the government's energy policy again. That's not working now is it?  :butt

That's why higher entry thresholds is the answer for PR systems.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9521 on: Today at 02:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:24:07 pm
Luckily there's a good chance the Swedish Green Party will end up on the dustbin of history in September. With a 9 % approval rating of party leaders surely we might dodge the bullet this time. It's the one thing unifying people on the left and right in Sweden - that they suck. Hopefully there aren't enough twats left to keep them in. Borderline case.


The positioning on Greens across Europe on nuclear energy baffles me.

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9522 on: Today at 02:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:30:01 pm
Well a party with -70 favourables stand nearly a 50/50 chance at controlling the government's energy policy again. That's not working now is it?  :butt

That's why higher entry thresholds is the answer for PR systems.

A party at -39% favourables, elected on a minority of the vote, has a 100% chance at controlling our entire government for the next 2 years.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9523 on: Today at 02:37:13 pm »
Having such a rancid press pumping out hateful bullshit 24/7 and stomping all over anything vaguely hopeful or positive is one of the UK's biggest problems. Half the culture war nonsense now adopted by the Tory party has been growing like a putrid fungus in our nasty vicious rightwing media for a decade or more, lots of it incrementally imported from America's fringes of course.

But all major political parties are forced to suck up to those people and have little stomach for ever taking them on.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9524 on: Today at 02:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:58:33 pm
Are you getting all this from your Tory social media feed  ;)

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:00:52 pm
Not - I repeat - not a Tory!

In of itself, I have no great problem with you being a Tory. But I would appreciate some honesty. As far as I know, it is not against RAWK rules.

Never voted Tory in my life thanks and I have had dozens of chances to do it. Not that I expect people to believe me or even care if they do.

What I won't do is use double standards in arguments - something which most on this thread seem to do at will. Prime example - FPTP is a shite system because it let the Tories rule for over a decade with just 40% of the vote. That might be valid opinion but it is exactly the same system that let Labour rule for over a decade, with just 45% of the vote, before them.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9525 on: Today at 02:45:58 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 02:43:07 pm
Never voted Tory in my life thanks and I have had dozens of chances to do it. Not that I expect people to believe me or even care if they do.

What I won't do is use double standards in arguments - something which most on this thread seem to do at will. Prime example - FPTP is a shite system because it let the Tories rule for over a decade with just 40% of the vote. That might be valid opinion but it is exactly the same system that let Labour rule for over a decade, with just 45% of the vote, before them.


I deliberately used Labour in 2005 as it is the most egregious example of the utter bollocks that is First Past the Post. FPTP is undemocratic at its core and my opposition to it has nothing to do with which party or parties will benefit or lose out from changing it.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9526 on: Today at 02:46:40 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 02:43:07 pm
Never voted Tory in my life thanks and I have had dozens of chances to do it. Not that I expect people to believe me or even care if they do.

What I won't do is use double standards in arguments - something which most on this thread seem to do at will. Prime example - FPTP is a shite system because it let the Tories rule for over a decade with just 40% of the vote. That might be valid opinion but it is exactly the same system that let Labour rule for over a decade, with just 45% of the vote, before them.
Well, I have never argued here (or elsewhere, for that matter) for FPTP. I am very much against it.

I also have never (erroneously and ridiculously) suggested that Blair Government were in the pockets of the trade unions.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9527 on: Today at 02:47:06 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 02:43:07 pm
Never voted Tory in my life thanks and I have had dozens of chances to do it. Not that I expect people to believe me or even care if they do.

What I won't do is use double standards in arguments - something which most on this thread seem to do at will. Prime example - FPTP is a shite system because it let the Tories rule for over a decade with just 40% of the vote. That might be valid opinion but it is exactly the same system that let Labour rule for over a decade, with just 45% of the vote, before them.



It's only become an issue now because the government has wrought so much destruction to the country, adopting very hard-right policies and divisive rhetoric
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9528 on: Today at 02:48:14 pm »
Yeah Nobby. The Green parties should be leading the vanguard for fossile-free energy of all sorts until solar energy storage is perfected enough to a point where we don't need nuclear anymore. We'll not be there for many decades and they're just taking a baffling position. In countries like mine where winters regularly dip to -15, it's not a game to not have enough electricity in winter.

Either way, I don't just want to be singling out the Swedish Greens here. There's also the small matter of the Christian Democrats (6 %) who threaten to do an unpopular 'reform' of the healthcare system where control would be wrestled from the elected bodies of the regions to the central government bureaucracies. If this would happen, then hospitals in smaller towns all over the country such as Nyköping and Katrineholm in my region would go bye-bye immediately if not regional politicians are there to be held to account. In effect, leading to a vastly increased rate of heart attack deaths and so on. In a national referendum on keeping the regions, the 'abolish' side would stand no chance so the party leader tries to shoehorn it into government negotiations if the right-wing parties win the election. My suspicion is that her idea for this reform is to have smaller hospitals privatized and for-profit. That can has to be kicked down the road for good.

(yes we have a regional system and not a national one and we like it that way before anyone asks :wave)

So, it's a further argument for 10 % thresholds. Avoiding fringe movements making crazy demands.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9529 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:48:14 pm
Yeah Nobby. The Green parties should be leading the vanguard for fossile-free energy of all sorts until solar energy storage is perfected enough to a point where we don't need nuclear anymore. We'll not be there for many decades and they're just taking a baffling position. In countries like mine where winters regularly dip to -15, it's not a game to not have enough electricity in winter.

Either way, I don't just want to be singling out the Swedish Greens here. There's also the small matter of the Christian Democrats (6 %) who threaten to do an unpopular 'reform' of the healthcare system where control would be wrestled from the elected bodies of the regions to the central government bureaucracies. If this would happen, then hospitals in smaller towns all over the country such as Nyköping and Katrineholm in my region would go bye-bye immediately if not regional politicians are there to be held to account. In effect, leading to a vastly increased rate of heart attack deaths and so on. In a national referendum on keeping the regions, the 'abolish' side would stand no chance so the party leader tries to shoehorn it into government negotiations if the right-wing parties win the election. That can has to be kicked down the road for decades.

(yes we have a regional system and not a national one and we like it that way before anyone asks :wave)

You keep on listing ways in which the Swedish system is superior to what we have in the UK (in this case decentralisation of power) and then claim it's shit because a minority party wants to change it, which it presumably can't unless it can get potential coalition partners to agree to it.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9530 on: Today at 02:57:44 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:56:19 pm
You keep on listing ways in which the Swedish system is superior to what we have in the UK (in this case decentralisation of power) and then claim it's shit because a minority party wants to change it, which it presumably can't unless it can get potential coalition partners to agree to it.

It's because 'Labour' and 'Tories' won't talk to one another to solve problems they both agree are there. They also know that if a junior partner kicks up a fuss and causes an extra election, the other side will win so they're shit scared of telling them to piss off. It's a silly game both sides play here.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9531 on: Today at 02:59:01 pm »
I wouldnt say either system is inherently more democratic, they do different things.  The way I see it is that fptp is great in a stable society because it produces a big power swing on a small shift in the vote, which keeps those in power from becoming corrupt; whereas systems that soften that can work in a more polarised society where a higher priority is keeping politics from becoming too extreme.

The US is beginning to stress-test the former, whereas maybe somewhere like Ireland has stress-tested the softer system in a different way by prolonging a general FF/FG consensus where it actually wasnt appropriate.  Just speculation on my part re Ireland, Im not actually sure how much the voting system has really fed into that.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9532 on: Today at 03:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:59:19 pm
Even so, better to be puppets of British trade unionists than Russian oligarchs.

Obviously thats not everyone's opinion on here by the looks of it, because the real enemy is nurses, postmen, firemen, railway, workers, retail works, airport workers and musicians obviously.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9533 on: Today at 03:18:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:09:59 pm
Obviously thats not everyone's opinion on here by the looks of it, because the real enemy is nurses, postmen, firemen, railway, workers, retail works, airport workers and musicians obviously.

The enemy within.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9534 on: Today at 04:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:59:01 pm
I wouldnt say either system is inherently more democratic, they do different things.  The way I see it is that fptp is great in a stable society because it produces a big power swing on a small shift in the vote, which keeps those in power from becoming corrupt; whereas systems that soften that can work in a more polarised society where a higher priority is keeping politics from becoming too extreme.

The US is beginning to stress-test the former, whereas maybe somewhere like Ireland has stress-tested the softer system in a different way by prolonging a general FF/FG consensus where it actually wasnt appropriate.  Just speculation on my part re Ireland, Im not actually sure how much the voting system has really fed into that.

You`ve seen the Tory Party, right? They always liked their little side deals, shares issues, directorships and expenses scandals, but now they are utterly corrupt in every sense.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9535 on: Today at 04:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:59:01 pm
I wouldnt say either system is inherently more democratic, they do different things.  The way I see it is that fptp is great in a stable society because it produces a big power swing on a small shift in the vote, which keeps those in power from becoming corrupt; whereas systems that soften that can work in a more polarised society where a higher priority is keeping politics from becoming too extreme.

The US is beginning to stress-test the former, whereas maybe somewhere like Ireland has stress-tested the softer system in a different way by prolonging a general FF/FG consensus where it actually wasnt appropriate.  Just speculation on my part re Ireland, Im not actually sure how much the voting system has really fed into that.

About as sensible as your abortion posts.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9536 on: Today at 04:33:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:09:59 pm
Obviously thats not everyone's opinion on here by the looks of it, because the real enemy is nurses, postmen, firemen, railway, workers, retail works, airport workers and musicians obviously.

Not to mention students, protesters, black people of any age, people who live in poorly cladded Tower blocks, anyone who went over to Ukraine, anybody truly patriotic (in the sense of wanting their land to be the best it can be rather than a fake sold fairy story concocted to enrich the richest)

We could go on. This is a nation of hate under this party

My London colleagues all hate them. I don't know who votes for them. But then I'm not writing this from Kent
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9537 on: Today at 04:37:07 pm »
The situation with the Tory leadership election, along with Labour's Brexit stance being discussed in th eother thread sums up yet another huge issue with FPTP, which Yorky touched on earlier.

The Tory candidates are having to appeal to the fringe far right side of the party to win the leadership, but once elected will likely have to roll back on the crazy tax cuts they are offering etc, whilest Starmer had to make loads of promises to the left of the Labour party to win the leadership, and has rowed back on them a lot, and having to take a really shit position on Brexit in order to appeal to a small share of the electorate in the right constituencies to help them win power.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9538 on: Today at 04:39:42 pm »
My thoughts...

Neither side wants to co-operate or compromise with the other. I hate this all-or-nothing, my-way-or-the-highway approach in politics.

Somewhere along the line, both sides decided that theirs was the right way, the only way, and the people have been caught in the middle ever since. Arguably none of us has any substantial representation in parliament, because the government isn't interested in representing our needs and the opposition are unable to because they're not the government. All they can do is jump on the government's failures.

I'd say both sides are too busy poking holes in the others' ideas to make their own ideas achievable. "For the many, not the few" has fallen by the wayside. This government isn't even really trying to govern.  It's just a massive grift.  :(
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9539 on: Today at 04:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:32:24 pm
About as sensible as your abortion posts.
Thanks.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9540 on: Today at 04:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:37:07 pm
The situation with the Tory leadership election, along with Labour's Brexit stance being discussed in th eother thread sums up yet another huge issue with FPTP, which Yorky touched on earlier.

The Tory candidates are having to appeal to the fringe far right side of the party to win the leadership, but once elected will likely have to roll back on the crazy tax cuts they are offering etc, whilest Starmer had to make loads of promises to the left of the Labour party to win the leadership, and has rowed back on them a lot, and having to take a really shit position on Brexit in order to appeal to a small share of the electorate in the right constituencies to help them win power.

Under FPTP, you often get the tail wagging the dog.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9541 on: Today at 05:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:58:24 pm
Under FPTP, you often get the tail wagging the dog.

Yep,, and it just leaves vast swathes of the electorate pissed off and feeling like they aren't represented, and that all politicians are the same and all break their promises.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9542 on: Today at 05:06:03 pm »
Under what conditions would the Tories embrace another voting system?

Maybe some crazy cross party coalition when they're otherwise extinct. Hmm. Gerrymandered for right wing votes.

Libs would prop them up again for sure, no?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9543 on: Today at 05:32:26 pm »
Under PR, the LDs would have a far larger representation, maybe even as high as three digits. They would have a lot more leverage in a coalition and wouldn't be there to just make up the numbers, like Nick Clegg so foolishly did.

One of the turn offs about PR for me was the Lib Dems would effectively never be out of government, as Labour and the Tories would be constantly vying for their support to form a government, depending on which was the larger party. But these days it seems the best option if parties have to be forced to work together to get the country moving.

Sidebar: I don't believe there are enough lunatics in this country that the extreme right could gather enough representation to form a solid coalition partner, and their demands would be political suicide for the Tories to embrace.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9544 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm »
ERG falling out. Mark Francois telling them to unite behind Truss has started a squabble of rats in a sack.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9545 on: Today at 05:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:32:26 pm
Under PR, the LDs would have a far larger representation, maybe even as high as three digits. They would have a lot more leverage in a coalition and wouldn't be there to just make up the numbers, like Nick Clegg so foolishly did.

One of the turn offs about PR for me was the Lib Dems would effectively never be out of government, as Labour and the Tories would be constantly vying for their support to form a government, depending on which was the larger party. But these days it seems the best option if parties have to be forced to work together to get the country moving.

Sidebar: I don't believe there are enough lunatics in this country that the extreme right could gather enough representation to form a solid coalition partner, and their demands would be political suicide for the Tories to embrace.

I wish people would stop repeating this as if it's fact. See Germany for a case study:

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June  7, 2022, 03:40:02 pm
Okay then, let's look at some real examples. Here are the results of all the German elections this century.

German parties: CDU (Centre Right), SPD (Centre Left), Greens (Centre Left) FDP (Centre to Centre Right), AfD (Far Right), CSU (Centre Right), The Left (Left)

2021:

Party: Constituency Vote (Party List Vote)
SPD: 26.4% (25.7%)
CDU: 22.5% (18.9%)
Greens: 14.0% (14.8%)
FDP: 8.7% (11.5%)
AfD: 10.1% (10.3%)
CSU: 6.0% (5.2%)
The Left: 5.0% (4.9%)

Government: SPD-Green-FDP

2017:

CDU: 30.2% (26.8%)
SPD: 24.6% (20.5%)
AfD: 11.5% (12.6%)
FDP: 7% (10.7%)
The Left: 8.6% (9.2%)
Greens: 8.0% (8.9%)
CSU: 7.0% (6.2%)

Government: CDU/CSU-SPD

2013:

CDU: 37.2% (34.1%)
SPD: 29.4% (25.7%)
The Left 8.2% (8.6%)
Greens: 7.3% (8.4%)
CSU: 8.1% (7.4%)

Government: CDU/CSU-SPD

2009:

CDU: 32.0% (27.3%)
SPD: 27.9% (23.0%)
FDP: 9.4% (14.6%)
The Left: 11.1% (11.9%)
Greens: 9.2% (10.7%)
CSU: 7.4% (6.5%)

Government: CDU/CSU-FDP

2005:

SPD: 38.4% (34.2%)
CDU: 32.6% (27.8%)
FDP: 4.7% (9.8%)
The Left: 8.0% (8.7%)
Greens: 5.4% (8.1%)
CSU: 8.2% (7.4%)

Government: CDU/CSU-SPD

2002:

SPD: 41.9% (38.5%)
CDU: 32.1% (29.5%)
CSU: 9.0% (9.0%)
Greens: 5.6% (8.6%)
FDP: 5.8% (7.4%)

Government: SPD-Greens

Only once this century has one of the 'big 2' parties exceeded 40% of the vote (in the UK it's happened 4 times, twice each for the Tories and Labour), largely because a vote for a smaller party is not a wasted vote as it usually is in the UK.  Also the FDP, their equivalent of the Lib Dems, have only been involved in 2 of the 6 governments. Their Green party has also been a junior coalition partner twice because under PR votes actually translate into seats. A minimum of 5 different parties have won a sizeable bloc of seats in every election making them numerically viable coalition partners.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9546 on: Today at 05:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:32:45 pm

The positioning on Greens across Europe on nuclear energy baffles me.




Again, it's not just the Greens. In a lot of countries (maybe not France) even conservative parties are against nuclear power. Do you have a cellar? How big is it? Could we use it to store some nuclear waste, because so far there is no single place on the world to long term store nuclear waste. That's a huge issue and it makes me laugh that nuclear power is seen as this great source of energy to fight climate change and therefore leaving following generations a world they can still live in, while at the same time advocating for producing more and more nuclear waste and let them deal with it. Yes, nuclear power will still have to be used, but it's not a solution to anything when there are still massive issues that aren't solved. And again, IT'S NOT JUST THE FUCKING GREENS WHO THINK LIKE THAT IN A LOT OF EUROPEAN COUNTRIES...
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9547 on: Today at 06:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:32:24 pm
About as sensible as your abortion posts.

I thought it was an interesting idea.

The problem is that there is no perfect system. They all suffer from basic flaws. It's clear what the flaws of FPTP are. We're reminded of them them every time there's a general election. But if we're honest, then the various forms of PR have flaws too. They're just less familiar to us. PR is, almost certainly, the fairer way to elect a parliament. But it's not necessarily the fairer way to elect a government. Small parties can be given a much more decisive role in who governs (and how) than much bigger ones. You can even get situations, as in Italy between 1947 and 1989 when the largest or second largest political party (the PCI) never gets a sniff of power while comparatively tiny groupings feature in government after government. That was just as disenfranchising as our system. Perhaps more so since it excluded an entire class (the proletariat) from national government and influence over the State. 

The point about corruption isn't stupid. Nor the one about extremism. While I personally find FPTP impossible to defend in terms of fairness, I suspect it has contributed to Britain's famous lack of extremism and famous lack of state corruption. Some posters may be tempted to laugh at the second idea, and I agree this is not a good time to be promoting it. But historically British society between, say, 1832 and today, has been one of the cleanest in history. It's at least possible that FPTP and the frequent swings between Left and Right it produces is part of the reason. I think it must definitely be true that our country's lack of extremism - no mass Fascist party, no mass Communist party, no openly racist or anti-semitic parties, no parties organised behind religion etc - is partly explainable by FPTP. There are certain times in our political history when Fascist parties (especially) were gaining ground only to run into an electoral system that demoralised them. Mosley in the mid 1930s, the NF in the mid-1970s, the BNP and UKIP more recently. That's been a good thing. It allows the Tory party to absorb and mitigate the fascist energies that do occasionally run through British society.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9548 on: Today at 06:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:59:01 pm
I wouldnt say either system is inherently more democratic, they do different things.  The way I see it is that fptp is great in a stable society because it produces a big power swing on a small shift in the vote, which keeps those in power from becoming corrupt; whereas systems that soften that can work in a more polarised society where a higher priority is keeping politics from becoming too extreme.

The US is beginning to stress-test the former, whereas maybe somewhere like Ireland has stress-tested the softer system in a different way by prolonging a general FF/FG consensus where it actually wasnt appropriate.  Just speculation on my part re Ireland, Im not actually sure how much the voting system has really fed into that.
Sorry, Iska, but you are talking nonsense there.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9549 on: Today at 06:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:05:31 pm
I thought it was an interesting idea.

The problem is that there is no perfect system. They all suffer from basic flaws. It's clear what the flaws of FPTP are. We're reminded of them them every time there's a general election. But if we're honest, then the various forms of PR have flaws too. They're just less familiar to us. PR is, almost certainly, the fairer way to elect a parliament. But it's not necessarily the fairer way to elect a government. Small parties can be given a much more decisive role in who governs (and how) than much bigger ones. You can even get situations, as in Italy between 1947 and 1989 when the largest or second largest political party (the PCI) never gets a sniff of power while comparatively tiny groupings feature in government after government. That was just as disenfranchising as our system. Perhaps more so since it excluded an entire class (the proletariat) from national government and influence over the State. 


Broadly agree. I think the main problem with "pure" PR isn't that a lib dem like party always holds the balance of power, but that it leads to mass fragmentation of politics and parties, which makes government formation very difficult. Example being here in the Netherlands - there are so many parties now, the bars in the Europe Elects graphs are barely a few pixels wide. And a special interest Farmer's Party has gone from one seat in the last election to being the second largest in the polls now. Crazy.

But of course the reality is that FPTP and pure PR are just two extremes in voting systems. There can be, and are, many systems which try to combine the best of both - a fairer and more proportional system with one that produces workable outcomes and also promotes moderation. Germany's mix of PR and constituency MPs and Ireland's multi-seat STV systems being good examples.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9550 on: Today at 06:21:57 pm »
Thanks Yorky.  It was actually Italy that I had in mind - could you imagine 1970s Italy with fptp, polarising around fascists and communists?  It wouldve completely fallen apart very quickly.

Whereas in Ireland (while not straight pr I dont think) it looks to me like theres been a cosy consensus for so long, compounded by the current coalition, that its stopped responding to what ought to be acute pressures on housing, and it looks like its going to take a previously-unthinkable sf landslide before anything is done.  Which dynamic brings problems of its own e.g. in Scotland, while independence remains the only issue in town, then no matter how badly they do on e.g. education the SNP are pretty much unaccountable.  The threat posed by lopsided fptp system would be useful there.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9551 on: Today at 06:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:21:57 pm
Thanks Yorky.  It was actually Italy that I had in mind - could you imagine 1970s Italy with fptp, polarising around fascists and communists?  It wouldve completely fallen apart very quickly.

Whereas in Ireland (while not straight pr I dont think) it looks to me like theres been a cosy consensus for so long, compounded by the current coalition, that its stopped responding to what ought to be acute pressures on housing, and it looks like its going to take a previously-unthinkable sf landslide before anything is done.  Which dynamic brings problems of its own e.g. in Scotland, while independence remains the only issue in town, then no matter how badly they do on e.g. education the SNP are pretty much unaccountable.  The threat posed by lopsided fptp system would be useful there.

The SNP would be even more unaccountable if we had FPTP in Holyrood. They would win almost every single seat.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9552 on: Today at 06:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:20:06 pm
Broadly agree. I think the main problem with "pure" PR isn't that a lib dem like party always holds the balance of power, but that it leads to mass fragmentation of politics and parties, which makes government formation very difficult. Example being here in the Netherlands - there are so many parties now, the bars in the Europe Elects graphs are barely a few pixels wide. And a special interest Farmer's Party has gone from one seat in the last election to being the second largest in the polls now. Crazy.

But of course the reality is that FPTP and pure PR are just two extremes in voting systems. There can be, and are, many systems which try to combine the best of both - a fairer and more proportional system with one that produces workable outcomes and also promotes moderation. Germany's mix of PR and constituency MPs and Ireland's multi-seat STV systems being good examples.
I (and others) have suggested a system along the lines of one operated in New Zealand.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electoral_system_of_New_Zealand

New Zealand made great efforts to consult with the population and research the options before changing their system from FPTP to their particular form of proportional representation.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9553 on: Today at 06:39:35 pm »
I don't think many people who argue for PR are arguing for "pure" PR. That's pretty niche.

Generally most people are advocating for STV or some sort of mixed member system.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9554 on: Today at 06:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:05:31 pm
I thought it was an interesting idea.

The problem is that there is no perfect system. They all suffer from basic flaws. It's clear what the flaws of FPTP are. We're reminded of them them every time there's a general election. But if we're honest, then the various forms of PR have flaws too. They're just less familiar to us. PR is, almost certainly, the fairer way to elect a parliament. But it's not necessarily the fairer way to elect a government. Small parties can be given a much more decisive role in who governs (and how) than much bigger ones. You can even get situations, as in Italy between 1947 and 1989 when the largest or second largest political party (the PCI) never gets a sniff of power while comparatively tiny groupings feature in government after government. That was just as disenfranchising as our system. Perhaps more so since it excluded an entire class (the proletariat) from national government and influence over the State. 

The point about corruption isn't stupid. Nor the one about extremism. While I personally find FPTP impossible to defend in terms of fairness, I suspect it has contributed to Britain's famous lack of extremism and famous lack of state corruption. Some posters may be tempted to laugh at the second idea, and I agree this is not a good time to be promoting it. But historically British society between, say, 1832 and today, has been one of the cleanest in history. It's at least possible that FPTP and the frequent swings between Left and Right it produces is part of the reason. I think it must definitely be true that our country's lack of extremism - no mass Fascist party, no mass Communist party, no openly racist or anti-semitic parties, no parties organised behind religion etc - is partly explainable by FPTP. There are certain times in our political history when Fascist parties (especially) were gaining ground only to run into an electoral system that demoralised them. Mosley in the mid 1930s, the NF in the mid-1970s, the BNP and UKIP more recently. That's been a good thing. It allows the Tory party to absorb and mitigate the fascist energies that do occasionally run through British society.
You have not provided any supporting evidence for this. As you know, correlation does not imply cause. Except for the passage in bold, you were careful to not state your position in absolutes. But really, you would need to provide more data to support your claim there.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9555 on: Today at 06:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:32:13 pm
The SNP would be even more unaccountable if we had FPTP in Holyrood. They would win almost every single seat.
You make a good point.  Thats something specific to a system where the vote is motivated by something that isnt actually within the compass of those elections, maybe?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9556 on: Today at 06:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:43:23 pm
You make a good point.  Thats something specific to a system where the vote isnt motivated by something that isnt actually within the compass of those elections, maybe?

The issue in Scotland isn't the voting system, it's the entrenched situation of the indy debate that needs a resolution.
