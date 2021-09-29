About as sensible as your abortion posts.



I thought it was an interesting idea.The problem is that there is no perfect system. They all suffer from basic flaws. It's clear what the flaws of FPTP are. We're reminded of them them every time there's a general election. But if we're honest, then the various forms of PR have flaws too. They're just less familiar to us. PR is, almost certainly, the fairer way to elect a parliament. But it's not necessarily the fairer way to elect a government. Small parties can be given a much more decisive role in who governs (and how) than much bigger ones. You can even get situations, as in Italy between 1947 and 1989 when the largest or second largest political party (the PCI) never gets a sniff of power while comparatively tiny groupings feature in government after government. That was just as disenfranchising as our system. Perhaps more so since it excluded an entire class (the proletariat) from national government and influence over the State.The point about corruption isn't stupid. Nor the one about extremism. While I personally find FPTP impossible to defend in terms of fairness, I suspect it has contributed to Britain's famous lack of extremism and famous lack of state corruption. Some posters may be tempted to laugh at the second idea, and I agree this is not a good time to be promoting it. But historically British society between, say, 1832 and today, has been one of the cleanest in history. It's at least possible that FPTP and the frequent swings between Left and Right it produces is part of the reason. I think it must definitely be true that our country's lack of extremism - no mass Fascist party, no mass Communist party, no openly racist or anti-semitic parties, no parties organised behind religion etc - is partly explainable by FPTP. There are certain times in our political history when Fascist parties (especially) were gaining ground only to run into an electoral system that demoralised them. Mosley in the mid 1930s, the NF in the mid-1970s, the BNP and UKIP more recently. That's been a good thing. It allows the Tory party to absorb and mitigate the fascist energies that do occasionally run through British society.